|Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by deji17: 9:12pm On Sep 07
Igbo abandoned Gen Effiong, he died a Biafra rebel - Ojukwu rewarded handsomely.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/kanu-meets-adf-denies-going-hiding/
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by madridguy(m): 9:13pm On Sep 07
Only a foolish fly follows a corpse into the grave.
Gen. Effiong signed the instrument of surrender but when the Igbo were talking of payment of gratuity and pension, they only presented Gen. Ojukwu and refused to mention Gen. Effiong.
I'm sure Gen. Effiong will be bitten his fingers in regret now inside grave
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by ChimaAgbalajob: 9:15pm On Sep 07
Another silly divide and rule thread by those cheating other Nigerians and refusing change.
Ndi ara
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by Totalman1(m): 9:36pm On Sep 07
Even if FG no Honor d Man, NdIgbo should have done that!
I wondeR how non-Igbos will be treated should Biafra succeed.
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by anaton(m): 7:27am
He is been honoured by the Igbos. His son is a staunch supporter of the Biafra agitation.
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by dannytoe(m): 7:38am
Nnamdi kanu keep brainwashing, igbos with false hope, promising them a fake country, how many more will have to die just for the selfish interest of one clown................i know sum emty skulled, ipob clowns cant resist the urge to quote me.
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by KanuIsCursed: 7:44am
I no wan say anything oooo
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by ZombieTAMER: 7:56am
KanuIsCursed:
KanuIsCursed:
dannytoe:
I will destroy the zoo with the truth
They can't sleep at night...................... Mazi Nnamdi kanu
Look at that fellows moniker.... He eats kanu... Dreams kanu.... Works kanu and will surely not end up well
Such a pity for a bright young man �
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by id4sho(m): 8:12am
I don't see Biafra coming into reality with inclusion of the SOUTH SOUTH STATES. Igbos will be the majority hence the ruling class. An IJAW,EFIK etc won't be belittled by an Igbo man. Some of there kins men have made the art of fraud,selfishness,deceit,greed popular. When General Gowon created new states for the southern states,it was welcomed wholeheartedly. That was why the SS where not in support of BIAFRA then and even now. Because of marginalization the experienced in the defunct eastern region
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by Kaetoh: 8:19am
This is a complete and unimaginable falsehood. Igbo business men, home and abroad rewarded General Effiong with huge cash, but the selfless and strict Biafran deputy leader turned it down. Biafra is established on self sacrifice and not self aggrandizement as you have in Nigeria where every Fulani and Afonja, like IBB , tinubu, mko , obasanjo and Buhari thrive on the oppression and blood draining of their wretched subjects. The poor now resort to skull mining and rituals for survival.
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by dannytoe(m): 8:33am
ZombieTAMER:
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by attackgat: 8:44am
id4sho:
What about Igbos indigenous to your so called South-South states? What happens to Asaba people, Ibusa people, Okpanam, Oshimili and all the Igbo elements of Delta state?
What about the Igbos of Rivers? Obigbo, Asa, Ndoki, Etche and the rest? What will you say to Minister of Transport and former Governor of Rivers, Chibuike Amaechi, an Ikwerre man who recently said "nobody should deny me my Igbo heritage"
What about the Benue Igbos?
Igbos will be the majority hence the ruling class. An IJAW,EFIK etc won't be belittled by an Igbo man.
People like Nnamdi Kanu and Asari Dokubo are proposing that Biafra becomes a confederation which I believe it should be. Igbos get their Region, Ijaw/Ogoni gets its own Region, Efik/Ibibio get their own Region. Every Region controls 100% of its resources and pays an agreed percentage to the center, nobody will be able to marginalise anybody. It wont even matter who the ruling class are.
Some of there kins men have made the art of fraud,selfishness,deceit,greed popular. When General Gowon created new states for the southern states,it was welcomed wholeheartedly. That was why the SS where not in support of BIAFRA then and even now. Because of marginalization the experienced in the defunct eastern region
Gowon created Rivers state to cause hate between brothers as well as steal the Oil wealth of the people. In the old Eastern Region, the provinces were getting 50% of whatever came out of their land. In Rivers state, they are getting 13%. So who lost at the end of the day?
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by Ekinematics: 8:50am
attackgat:
Gerarahere iboman. Go form your biafra in your landlocked erosion ravaged barren SE. We don't need no Biafra in the SS.
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by mccoy47(m): 9:24am
Sarrki and co would soon come masturbating on dis thread now
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by jonadaft: 9:25am
OJUCROOK is a tyrant
what else do you expect of him??
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by render: 9:25am
Who is the first man that visited the moon?
Ans: Neil Armstrong
Who is the second man that visited the moon?
No one knows
Life Lesson: People always know only the first person.
.
.
.
Check my signature for funny videos
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by mccoy47(m): 9:25am
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by Nemesis1: 9:25am
. A thread from someone like them but they still deny all facts
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by kindnyce(m): 9:26am
They are most likely gonna abandoned NK and Ipobs soon
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by Balkan(m): 9:28am
This na betta food for "Myd44" for front page. Anything that will divide SE and SS is food for him. Meanwhile We are getting more united
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by blackbelt(m): 9:28am
G
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by NNAMDlKANU(m): 9:28am
Divide and rule tactics....
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by IPOBrep: 9:29am
not a bad case at all.
i call on the ipob leadership to quickly visit the family of effiong and seek pardon for our elders insensitivty which is why the ipob was created in the first place
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by Thukzee01(m): 9:29am
lemme eat first b4 i comment
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by saltyatarodo: 9:29am
May Ojukwu's manhood continue to live long
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by Sweetguy25: 9:30am
True
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by TeamSimple(m): 9:30am
ChimaAgbalajob:Discuss the message and not who you perceive as the messenger
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by Billyonaire: 9:30am
Effiong was proud to live and die a Biafran. He would not have wanted otherwise.
It is not the responsibility of the Igbos to restore Effiong, even if they wanted to. Igbos are just a fraction of what Biafra represented.
|Re: Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre by Goddygee(m): 9:31am
I am an Akwa ibomite and am strongly against Biafra rather I would prefer each region should be separated and allowed to manage its resources, this federal system has done more harm than good, I will also advice other ethnic groups in the niger delta not to join in the quest for Biafra because when Biafra is achieved other minor ethnic groups will also be marginalized, I would prefer that Biafra be given to the Igbo's only, my two cents
