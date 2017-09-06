Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbos Abandoned Philip Effiong Who Died A Biafra Rebel, Ojukwu Rewarded - Ekefre (10739 Views)

Igbo abandoned Gen Effiong, he died a Biafra rebel - Ojukwu rewarded handsomely.





Igbo, IPOB abandoned Gen Effiong, he died a Biafra rebel Speaking with Vanguard in Uyo,Ekefre chided the Igbo for abandoning Gen. Effiong, the vice president of the defunct Republic of Biafra who died in 2003 without Federal Government amnesty as was accorded Ojukwu. He regretted that “the Igbo are expecting support forgetting that they all looked the other way and allowed Gen. Effiong who made the historic declaration that ended the bloody civil war to live and die a Biafra rebel while Ojukwu died a Nigerian Army General.



“Gen. Philip Effiong, an Ibiono Ibom man, was the Vice President to Ojukwu. Mr. M. U. Akpan, the Secretary to the Government of Biafra (SGB) was also from Ibiono. Gen. Effiong signed the instrument of surrender but when the Igbo were talking of payment of gratuity and pension, they only presented Gen. Ojukwu and refused to mention Gen. Effiong.



“He lived and died a Biafran military officer but Ojukwu’s rank was restored with salaries and gratuity paid from 1966. Today, the Igbo are complaining of marginalization and oppression, forgetting that justice and injustice should not be selective.” He appealed to the Federal Government to make adequate compensation for the family of the late Gen. Effiong, noting that in the spirit of true reconciliation and justice, what was done to Ojukwu should be done to Gen. Effiong.



On agitation by IPOB On agitation by IPOB, Ekefre said the agitation was ill-timed, stressing that “the Igbo had President Goodluck Jonathan from South-South, Senate President fromSouth-East, Secretary to the Government of the Federation government, Minister of Finance and Gen. Azubike Ihejirika as Chief of Army Staff, and hey could not ask for their republic then.”



He lamented that the South- south, South East and South West are not united which is why they all went to the National Conference with different agenda. “When President Jonathan inaugurated the national conference, the Ibos went to the conference with the Ibos agenda, Yoruba when with their own agenda while the core south south went with their various ethic agenda while the entire north with Hausa, Fulani, Kanuri and even the TiVs went with one northern agenda.



They needed power which they have got. You can’t get what you didn’t ask for” The politician lamented that even though Jonathan had reasons for the conference he inaugurated but he could not put together moral courage to implement even a portion of the recommendations until he was voted out of office.

I'm sure Gen. Effiong will be bitten his fingers in regret now inside grave Only a foolish fly follows a corpse into the grave.



Ndi ara Another silly divide and rule thread by those cheating other Nigerians and refusing change.Ndi ara 63 Likes 4 Shares



I wondeR how non-Igbos will be treated should Biafra succeed. Even if FG no Honor d Man, NdIgbo should have done that!I wondeR how non-Igbos will be treated should Biafra succeed. 21 Likes 2 Shares

He is been honoured by the Igbos. His son is a staunch supporter of the Biafra agitation. 43 Likes 3 Shares

Nnamdi kanu keep brainwashing, igbos with false hope, promising them a fake country, how many more will have to die just for the selfish interest of one clown................i know sum emty skulled, ipob clowns cant resist the urge to quote me. 16 Likes 3 Shares

I no wan say anything oooo 1 Like 2 Shares

Nnamdi kanu keep brainwashing, igbos with false hope, promising them a fake country, how many more will have to die just for the selfish interest of one clown................i know sum emty skulled, ipob clowns cant resist the urge to quote me.



I will destroy the zoo with the truth

They can't sleep at night...................... Mazi Nnamdi kanu





Look at that fellows moniker.... He eats kanu... Dreams kanu.... Works kanu and will surely not end up well

Such a pity for a bright young man

I don't see Biafra coming into reality with inclusion of the SOUTH SOUTH STATES. Igbos will be the majority hence the ruling class. An IJAW,EFIK etc won't be belittled by an Igbo man. Some of there kins men have made the art of fraud,selfishness,deceit,greed popular. When General Gowon created new states for the southern states,it was welcomed wholeheartedly. That was why the SS where not in support of BIAFRA then and even now. Because of marginalization the experienced in the defunct eastern region 9 Likes 2 Shares

This is a complete and unimaginable falsehood. Igbo business men, home and abroad rewarded General Effiong with huge cash, but the selfless and strict Biafran deputy leader turned it down. Biafra is established on self sacrifice and not self aggrandizement as you have in Nigeria where every Fulani and Afonja, like IBB , tinubu, mko , obasanjo and Buhari thrive on the oppression and blood draining of their wretched subjects. The poor now resort to skull mining and rituals for survival. 32 Likes

I will destroy the zoo with the truth

They can't sleep at night...................... Mazi Nnamdi kanu





Look at that fellows moniker.... He eats kanu... Dreams kanu.... Works kanu and will surely not end up well

Such a pity for a bright young man

I don't see Biafra coming into reality with inclusion of the SOUTH SOUTH STATES.



What about Igbos indigenous to your so called South-South states? What happens to Asaba people, Ibusa people, Okpanam, Oshimili and all the Igbo elements of Delta state?



What about the Igbos of Rivers? Obigbo, Asa, Ndoki, Etche and the rest? What will you say to Minister of Transport and former Governor of Rivers, Chibuike Amaechi, an Ikwerre man who recently said "nobody should deny me my Igbo heritage"



What about the Benue Igbos?





Igbos will be the majority hence the ruling class. An IJAW,EFIK etc won't be belittled by an Igbo man.

People like Nnamdi Kanu and Asari Dokubo are proposing that Biafra becomes a confederation which I believe it should be. Igbos get their Region, Ijaw/Ogoni gets its own Region, Efik/Ibibio get their own Region. Every Region controls 100% of its resources and pays an agreed percentage to the center, nobody will be able to marginalise anybody. It wont even matter who the ruling class are.



Some of there kins men have made the art of fraud,selfishness,deceit,greed popular. When General Gowon created new states for the southern states,it was welcomed wholeheartedly. That was why the SS where not in support of BIAFRA then and even now. Because of marginalization the experienced in the defunct eastern region



Gowon created Rivers state to cause hate between brothers as well as steal the Oil wealth of the people. In the old Eastern Region, the provinces were getting 50% of whatever came out of their land. In Rivers state, they are getting 13%. So who lost at the end of the day? What about Igbos indigenous to your so called South-South states? What happens to Asaba people, Ibusa people, Okpanam, Oshimili and all the Igbo elements of Delta state?What about the Igbos of Rivers? Obigbo, Asa, Ndoki, Etche and the rest? What will you say to Minister of Transport and former Governor of Rivers, Chibuike Amaechi, an Ikwerre man who recently said "nobody should deny me my Igbo heritage"What about the Benue Igbos?People like Nnamdi Kanu and Asari Dokubo are proposing that Biafra becomes a confederation which I believe it should be. Igbos get their Region, Ijaw/Ogoni gets its own Region, Efik/Ibibio get their own Region. Every Region controls 100% of its resources and pays an agreed percentage to the center, nobody will be able to marginalise anybody. It wont even matter who the ruling class are.Gowon created Rivers state to cause hate between brothers as well as steal the Oil wealth of the people. In the old Eastern Region, the provinces were getting 50% of whatever came out of their land. In Rivers state, they are getting 13%. So who lost at the end of the day? 31 Likes 3 Shares

What about Igbos indigenous to your so called South-South states? What happens to Asaba people, Ibusa people, Okpanam, Oshimili and all the Igbo elements of Delta state?



What about the Igbos of Rivers? Obigbo, Asa, Ndoki, Etche and the rest? What will you say to Minister of Transport and former Governor of Rivers, Chibuike Amaechi, an Ikwerre man who recently said "nobody should deny me my Igbo heritage"



What about the Benue Igbos?









People like Nnamdi Kanu and Asari Dokubo are proposing that Biafra becomes a confederation which I believe it should be. Igbos get their Region, Ijaw/Ogoni gets its own Region, Efik/Ibibio get their own Region. Every Region controls 100% of its resources and pays an agreed percentage to the center, nobody will be able to marginalise anybody. It wont even matter who the ruling class are.









Gowon created Rivers state to cause hate between brothers as well as steal the Oil wealth of the people. In the old Eastern Region, the provinces were getting 50% of whatever came out of their land. In Rivers state, they are getting 13%. So who lost at the end of the day?



Gerarahere iboman. Go form your biafra in your landlocked erosion ravaged barren SE. We don't need no Biafra in the SS. Gerarahere iboman. Go form your biafra in your landlocked erosion ravaged barren SE. We don't need no Biafra in the SS. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Sarrki and co would soon come masturbating on dis thread now 4 Likes 2 Shares





what else do you expect of him ?? OJUCROOK is a tyrantwhat else do you expect of him??

. A thread from someone like them but they still deny all facts . A thread from someone like them but they still deny all facts

They are most likely gonna abandoned NK and Ipobs soon

This na betta food for "Myd44" for front page. Anything that will divide SE and SS is food for him. Meanwhile We are getting more united 2 Likes

Divide and rule tactics.... 1 Like

not a bad case at all.



i call on the ipob leadership to quickly visit the family of effiong and seek pardon for our elders insensitivty which is why the ipob was created in the first place 2 Likes

lemme eat first b4 i comment

May Ojukwu's manhood continue to live long 1 Like

True

ChimaAgbalajob:

Another silly divide and rule thread by those cheating other Nigerians and refusing change.

Discuss the message and not who you perceive as the messenger

Effiong was proud to live and die a Biafran. He would not have wanted otherwise.



It is not the responsibility of the Igbos to restore Effiong, even if they wanted to. Igbos are just a fraction of what Biafra represented. 8 Likes