|Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by OAUTemitayo: 3:37am On Sep 09
The time is now...
Ladies and Gentlemen, we will like to welcome you officially to the Fourth Edition of the Nairaland Interschool Debate Competition.
As we all know, Fynestboi started this highly intellectual and innovative competition to serve as a platform through which students can develop their writing and intellectual skills.
The competition has evolved from the first edition into a big competition attracting interest and participation from students across the length and breadth of Nigeria.
We want to say a very big thank you to those who have contributed to the competition in the previous editions in one way or the other.
Our sponsors, organizers, judges and anchors, we say a big thank you. We are very grateful.
Now to the main point of interest..
All higher institutions of learning are eligible to participate in the Fourth Edition of NISD.
Criteria for Participation
1. Higher institution of learning
2. Minimum of 5 Representatives
As stated above, all tertiary institutions are eligible to participate in the competition.
Each school must have a minimum of 5 representatives from which you can choose debaters at each stage of the competition.
To represent your school, kindly indicate interest by posting your name, institution and course of study.
The Fourth Edition is going to be HOT......................
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by Evaberry(f): 5:01am On Sep 09
ok
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by Tolexander: 5:04am On Sep 09
all the best to the OAU reps!
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by airmirthd1(f): 5:09am On Sep 09
Waiting
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by Ernest777(m): 5:12am On Sep 09
Team Unilorin.... Better by far we are.
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by Fynestboi: 8:44am On Sep 09
To represent your school, kindly indicate interest by posting your name, institution and course of study.
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Dominique
Seun
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by Omagzee(m): 11:00am
Booked
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by Unlimited22: 11:02am
Okechi Favour.
Abia State University.
Optometry.
600 Level.
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by seunAccount: 11:02am
Can i participate as a single individual?
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by norlandking: 11:02am
airmirthd1:
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by seunAccount: 11:05am
Fynestboi:I want participate by myself i'm an undergraduate.
Any hope?
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by Vitualcop: 11:08am
Yes team UDUSok.
Usman Danfodyo university is highly represented.
lol.....
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by Johnemeka247: 11:11am
Good
|Re: Nairaland Interschool Debate Fourth Edition Participation Thread by Boooooooooni: 11:13am
Driver, stop here.
