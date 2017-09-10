

Ladies and Gentlemen, we will like to welcome you officially to the Fourth Edition of the Nairaland Interschool Debate Competition .



As we all know, Fynestboi started this highly intellectual and innovative competition to serve as a platform through which students can develop their writing and intellectual skills.

The competition has evolved from the first edition into a big competition attracting interest and participation from students across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

We want to say a very big thank you to those who have contributed to the competition in the previous editions in one way or the other.

Our sponsors, organizers, judges and anchors, we say a big thank you. We are very grateful.



Now to the main point of interest..

All higher institutions of learning are eligible to participate in the Fourth Edition of NISD .



Criteria for Participation



1. Higher institution of learning

2. Minimum of 5 Representatives



As stated above, all tertiary institutions are eligible to participate in the competition.

Each school must have a minimum of 5 representatives from which you can choose debaters at each stage of the competition.

To represent your school, kindly indicate interest by posting your name, institution and course of study.

The Fourth Edition is going to be HOT ......................



