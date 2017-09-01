₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by GidiParrot: 7:27am
Former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume while addressing Zone B APC Women Leaders and their Deputies in Makurdi on Friday, said:
"Don't lose hope in the APC. This party inherited a damaged system that is undergoing structural repairs. Better days will soon be here. PDP Caused us the Pain we are in Today and shouldn't see their party as an option"
Senator Akume was elected governor of Benue State under the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999. He was again re-elected in 2003 for a second term in office.
He left PDP for ACN and later to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
lalasticlala
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by GidiParrot: 7:27am
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by Paperwhite(m): 7:28am
[/b]"Don't lose hope in the APC. This party inherited a damaged system that is undergoing structural repairs. Better days will soon be here. PDP Caused us the Pain we are in Today and shouldn't see their party as an option"[b] .Nigerian politicians. Where did this idiot start his political journey.How has the APC where he finally pitched his tent helped Nigeria He must be high on weed.
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by smartty68(m): 7:33am
APC playing the blame game, reason why we're stuck in their mess for two years now. What a grave mistake
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by emi14: 7:36am
Not military guys but PDP. Close to 3yrs still on blame game
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by Caseless: 7:37am
True!
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by Tenkobos(m): 7:39am
I like the people he addressed.
Zone B APC
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by eyeview: 7:39am
Was George Akume not a PDP governor during the PDP era? So he now decamps to apc and then turns around to blame pdp? And sadly, zombies(creatures devoid of independent and objective reasoning) would join him to blame pdp.
And anyone who can reason will know that the blame for our present mess rests squarely with buhari. There are many things you can do to cripple your economy. Buhari did them all on assumption of office.
And if at this stage,two years after assuming power,apc is still blaming pdp, then it clearly means they lack the prerequisite knowledge to move the nation forward
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by sarrki(m): 7:39am
Even to the 10th generation
I pray APC too won't do the same
I trust pmb sha
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by sarrki(m): 7:40am
eyeview:
For more than 8years he left the destructive party
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by eyeview: 7:42am
sarrki:Was he a pdp governor or not?
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by digoster(m): 7:42am
sarrki:for 8 years he looted benue state treasury as a PDP governor, and today he is a saint
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by sarrki(m): 7:43am
digoster:
They are all criminals
We will also adjudged them after their own tenure too
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by smartty68(m): 7:44am
digoster:Because he is now a member with APC
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by smartty68(m): 7:45am
sarrki:To disastrous party APC
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by digoster(m): 7:48am
sarrki:APC is a cult group
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by PehaKaso: 8:06am
And the blame game continues.....
APC, Presidiot Bullharry and all their supporters, in one way or another, have all manifested brain malfunctions many a time.
Here is a man who was a PDP Governor of Benue State for eight years, yet he is accusing PDP, excluding himself, of being behind Nigeria's failed economy under the London Dry Gin's administration.
These Middle Belt people are always sucking Bullharry's craw-craw infested anus, little wonder the core North never take them seriously.
APC will soon implode, let's see who they would delude again.
#zoopolitics
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by odduduwa: 8:10am
APC members are sociopaths, disgrace to human race and idiots no one should takes monkeys serious
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by Omeokachie: 8:13am
What were those worldclass capital projects in Benue state that can be attributed to Akume's reign as governor of that state?
Anyone up for the challenge?
Or was federal allocation frozen in his 8yrs as governor?
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by Nutase(f): 8:19am
The same PDP you were a part of and now that you are in APC the same thing is happening. You must be the common factor then.
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by Aufbauh(m): 8:29am
There is no amount of propaganda, preaching or hate speech against the APC that will make me change my opinion of distrust about the PDP.
Truly the PDP is not and will never be an option for me in the future. If you've given a man 16 years to prove his worth and he failed then, you have tried.
It's only kids who can't read between lines and disgruntled elements who believe that the sorry state of the nation should not be attributed to the actions and inactions of the previous government.
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by coolzeal(m): 8:32am
Both political parties are the same. Politicians and Elites playing mind games on gullible Nigerians since 1914.
Below is the list of 30 key members of the APC who are formerly eminent members of the PDP.
1. Senate President Bukola Saraki
PDP governor for 8 years and senator for over 3 years. He joined the APC in 2014.
2. Speaker of the House of Representatives; Honourable Yakubu Dogara
Two-term PDP House of Representatives member. He joined the APC in 2014.
3. Former Vice President; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
PDP VP for 8 years and presently an APC elder statesman after jumping from one party to the other since 2007.
4. Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba
PDP senator for 12 years. He defected to the APC last year. He is the serving chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission board.
5. Senator Heineken Lokpobiri
Two-term PDP senator from Bayelsa state. He defected to APC after the 2015 elections. He is currently the minister of state for agriculture.
6. Senator Barnabas Gemade
Former national chairman of the PDP and senator from 2011 till date. He joined APC in December 2014.
7. Chief Audu Ogbeh
Former PDP chairman. Currently the minister of agriculture
8. Senator Ita Enang
Two-term PDP senator from Akwa-Ibom. He joined APC before the 2015 elections. He is presently the senior special assistant to the president on the National Assembly (Senate).
9. Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state
Former Benue state secretary of the PDP. Former national auditor of the PDP and former minister under President Goodluck Jonathan. He joined the APC in December 2014.
10. Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state
A former two-term PDP senator from Kebbi.
11. Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state
Former PDP Speaker of the House of Representatives. He joined the APC in 2014.
12. Senator Abdullahi Adamu
Two-term PDP governor of Nasarawa and senator in 2011. He joined the APC in 2014.
13. Senator Danjuma Goje
Two-term PDP governor of Gombe state and senator in 2011. He joined the APC in 2014.
14. Honourable Dakuku Peterside
He was a PDP House of Reps member from Rivers state. He joined the in 2014. He is currently the Director-General of NIMASA.
15. Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso
Two-term PDP governor of Kano state and former minister of defence under President Olusegun Obasanjo. He joined the APC in late 2013.
16. Mr Rotimi Amaechi
Former PDP Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly. Two-term PDP governor of Rivers. He joined APC in late 2013. He is currently the minister of transport.
17. Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state
He was a special adviser to PDP's President Olusegun Obasanjo. He joined APC in February 2013.
18. Senator George Akume
Two-term PDP governor of Benue state and senator in 2007. Left the party in December 2010 for the APC.
19. Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state
Former FCT minister under President Obasanjo. Left the PDP in 2010.
20. Governor Bello Masari of Katsina state
PDP Speaker of the House of Reps from 2003 to 2007.
21. Senator Adamu Aliero
Two-term PDP governor of Kebbi state and senator in 2007. Later became FCT minister under Late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.
22. Senator Udoma Udo Udoma
Two-term PDP senator from Akwa-Ibom state. He is now the minister of budget and national planning.
23. Senator Chris Ngige
Anambra state governor under the PDP between 2003 to 2006. He is currently the minister of labour and employment.
24. Senator Andy Uba
Recently defected from the PDP to the APC after serving as a special assistant to former President Obasanjo and PDP senator for 5 years.
25. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state
Former Seaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly under the PDP.
26. Senator Joshua Dariye
Former governor of Plateau state for 8 years under the PDP.
27. Engineer Segun Oni
PDP governor for 3 years in Ekiti state. He is currently the APC national vice chairman for South west
28. Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state
PDP senator between 2004 to 2007 representing Oyo central senatorial district.
29. Governor Ibikunle Amosun from Ogun state
PDP senator from 2003 to 2007 representing Ogun central senatorial district
30. Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state
Two –time deputy governor of Kano state under the PDP.
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by kross01(m): 8:35am
So there are actually ZONE-B APC supporters?
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by ZKOSOSO(m): 8:36am
The Same PDP that made u Governor!
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by chinoxstock: 8:39am
Ofcourse he was addressing zoneBs.
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by AkProsper(m): 8:59am
2019 will be interesting. if apc wins, you'll still hear "we are clearing the 16 year mess of PDP and if PDp wins, you'll hear "APC has destroyed what we built in our16 years in power within their 4 years in power.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
check my signature⬇⬇⬇
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by AnnyDaniel(m): 9:05am
Pot calling kettle black.........
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by bobby86(m): 9:37am
Hypocrite akume,where were u b4? who is pdp? majority of apc members nw wr in pdp.Wht is buhari antecedent,we 4get history so soon.posterity wl judge al of u
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by ogboz: 10:58am
Blame game
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by sotall(m): 10:58am
Are APC zombies really this dumb and stupid
You sayPDP are responsible for the sufferings of today but more than 50% of APC members are former PDP members.
Senate president Bukola Saraki
Amaechi was former PDP governor of river state for 8 years
Atiku Abubakar was former VP of Nigeria for 8 years under PDP
Ondo state gubanitorial president in 2012 Olusola Oke.
Former Edo state Governor Osariemhen Osunbor.
Who is deceiving who??
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by rileypod: 10:59am
These People still don't know their problems
Re: "PDP Caused Us The Pain We Are In Today" - Senator George Akume by pezeji(m): 10:59am
and He Akume is d pain Benue is having today
