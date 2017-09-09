Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition (8934 Views)

Market Demolition; Owerri Elders Visit Graveside Of Their Founding Fathers. PICS / Why We Dispersed Charly Boy's "Our Mumu Don Do" Protest - Police / Rivers Rerun: Graphic Photos Of People Killed During Election Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The condolence visit was to pay tirbute to the boy and sympathise with the family.



See pictures above.



http://igbobia.com/?q=charly-boy-and-his-our-mumu-don-do-group-pay-condolence-visit-to-the-family-of-10-year-old-boy.html Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy and his "Our Mumu Don Do" group today, paid a visit to the family of Late Somtochukwu, the 10 year old bold killed during the demolition of the Eke-Ukwu Owerri.The condolence visit was to pay tirbute to the boy and sympathise with the family.See pictures above.

Okoroawusa is a blood SUCKER! 14 Likes 2 Shares

The young & the innocent gets to pay for the sins of our fathers

charlie boy looks as if he wan finish buhari within minutes 5 Likes 1 Share

Only God will judge 1 Like

When is Okorocha going to pay a condolence visit? 8 Likes

Yet okorocha said nobody died.



Imagine.. 10 Likes

May the good Lord comfort this family in Jesus name.

Meanwhile our mumu done do.

I am 25 and I am thinking of contesting for Local govt chairman of my village come 2019...

I think the youth need to start taking over 5 Likes

Rip

OK now....their mumu don dy grow sha, soon e go get part 2

Our mumu don do last last

misplaced patriotism

They all look like agberos.







Anyway,Okorocha had better not visit, he just might be greeted with stones and the likes 1 Like

awa mumu neva do

Poor boy

wot has Okoroausa don or said about dis since den? 1 Like

posttobe:

They all look like agberos.



shut up shut up 3 Likes

okorocha just Sidon they enjoy his own pikin 1 Like

That a good one That a good one

Oloripelebe:

awa mumu neva do Just dey stat Just dey stat

Oloripelebe:

awa mumu neva do

Your name got me laughing really hard Your name got me laughing really hard

Yet Atiku will win come 2019...the most bitter truth ever.



He's already shopping for an Igbo vice.



The beginning of naija mumu 1 Like

Nice



See as Charly boy face bee





Check my signature WowSee as Charly boy face bee

Okoroawusa how many people will you kill before you agree that somebody die 1 Like

Sad

Una dey see DBANJ for there? Look again and click like

Rocha's mum u Neva do

another day another sad news