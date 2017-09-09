₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,144 members, 3,779,689 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 September 2017 at 09:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition (8934 Views)
Market Demolition; Owerri Elders Visit Graveside Of Their Founding Fathers. PICS / Why We Dispersed Charly Boy's "Our Mumu Don Do" Protest - Police / Rivers Rerun: Graphic Photos Of People Killed During Election Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Youngadvocate: 1:43pm
Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy and his "Our Mumu Don Do" group today, paid a visit to the family of Late Somtochukwu, the 10 year old bold killed during the demolition of the Eke-Ukwu Owerri.
The condolence visit was to pay tirbute to the boy and sympathise with the family.
See pictures above.
http://igbobia.com/?q=charly-boy-and-his-our-mumu-don-do-group-pay-condolence-visit-to-the-family-of-10-year-old-boy.html
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by madridguy(m): 1:44pm
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by AWOisaCOWARD: 1:44pm
Okoroawusa is a blood SUCKER!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by smartty68(m): 1:44pm
The young & the innocent gets to pay for the sins of our fathers
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by younglleo(m): 1:54pm
charlie boy looks as if he wan finish buhari within minutes
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Ifeanyi4491(m): 2:01pm
Only God will judge
1 Like
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Omeokachie: 2:01pm
When is Okorocha going to pay a condolence visit?
8 Likes
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Partnerbiz3: 2:04pm
Yet okorocha said nobody died.
Imagine..
10 Likes
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by paiz(m): 8:07pm
May the good Lord comfort this family in Jesus name.
Meanwhile our mumu done do.
I am 25 and I am thinking of contesting for Local govt chairman of my village come 2019...
I think the youth need to start taking over
5 Likes
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Tolams16: 8:07pm
Rip
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by GreenMavro: 8:08pm
OK now....their mumu don dy grow sha, soon e go get part 2
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Yexashinak: 8:08pm
Our mumu don do last last
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by MrMoney007: 8:08pm
misplaced patriotism
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by posttobe: 8:08pm
They all look like agberos.
Anyway,Okorocha had better not visit, he just might be greeted with stones and the likes
1 Like
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Oloripelebe: 8:09pm
awa mumu neva do
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by momodub: 8:09pm
Poor boy
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by pezeji(m): 8:09pm
wot has Okoroausa don or said about dis since den?
1 Like
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by kingxsamz(m): 8:09pm
posttobe:
shut up
3 Likes
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Homeboiy(m): 8:09pm
okorocha just Sidon they enjoy his own pikin
1 Like
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by femo122: 8:09pm
That a good one
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by falopey: 8:10pm
Oloripelebe:Just dey stat
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Naff24(f): 8:10pm
Oloripelebe:
Your name got me laughing really hard
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by wordproof: 8:11pm
Yet Atiku will win come 2019...the most bitter truth ever.
He's already shopping for an Igbo vice.
The beginning of naija mumu
1 Like
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by shammah1(m): 8:11pm
Nice
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Joshmedia1: 8:12pm
Wow
See as Charly boy face bee
Check my signature
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by talk2emma: 8:12pm
Okoroawusa how many people will you kill before you agree that somebody die
1 Like
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by uzoclinton(m): 8:13pm
Sad
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by FUCKyouALL: 8:14pm
Una dey see DBANJ for there? Look again and click like
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by millionboi(m): 8:15pm
Rocha's mum u Neva do
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by kittykollinxx(m): 8:18pm
another day another sad news
|Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by AuroraB(f): 8:26pm
Omeokachie:He maintains nobody died in that operation
Nigeria’s $16.5bn Trapped N U.S., Switzerland, Dubai, Others / Presidency Defends N5.6bn Paid To Ex-militants / The Reason Why Gen. Azazi Was Killed?
Viewing this topic: guru90, ruffDiamond, ZhyonKross(m), c4tnoelz(f), Namdouz, decatalyst(m), scarchiji, mayorchimex(m), ttsoft(m), Omojudy, Goddygee(m), Saheed9, usmolad(m), Goodyness(f), Kings109, ikuku(m), Abadsheddy(m), emekatimsu(m), Stephenchisky(m), olakunle85(m), raymondy99(m), chosengocap, Eaa247(m), obeanthony(m), Sultannayef, proudlyND(m), princeuwanile, petereddy(m), drtonyo(m), madampresident(f), Nempi(m), umuokezie(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12