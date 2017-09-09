₦airaland Forum

"Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Youngadvocate: 1:43pm
Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy and his "Our Mumu Don Do" group today, paid a visit to the family of Late Somtochukwu, the 10 year old bold killed during the demolition of the Eke-Ukwu Owerri.

The condolence visit was to pay tirbute to the boy and sympathise with the family.

See pictures above.

http://igbobia.com/?q=charly-boy-and-his-our-mumu-don-do-group-pay-condolence-visit-to-the-family-of-10-year-old-boy.html

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by madridguy(m): 1:44pm
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by AWOisACOWARD: 1:44pm
Okoroawusa is a blood SUCKER!

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by smartty68(m): 1:44pm
The young & the innocent gets to pay for the sins of our fathers embarassed
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by younglleo(m): 1:54pm
charlie boy looks as if he wan finish buhari within minutes

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Ifeanyi4491(m): 2:01pm
Only God will judge

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Omeokachie: 2:01pm
When is Okorocha going to pay a condolence visit?

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Partnerbiz3: 2:04pm
Yet okorocha said nobody died.

Imagine..

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by paiz(m): 8:07pm
May the good Lord comfort this family in Jesus name.
Meanwhile our mumu done do.
I am 25 and I am thinking of contesting for Local govt chairman of my village come 2019...
I think the youth need to start taking over

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Tolams16: 8:07pm
Rip
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by GreenMavro: 8:08pm
OK now....their mumu don dy grow sha, soon e go get part 2
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Yexashinak: 8:08pm
Our mumu don do last last
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by MrMoney007: 8:08pm
misplaced patriotism
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by posttobe: 8:08pm
They all look like agberos.



Anyway,Okorocha had better not visit, he just might be greeted with stones and the likes

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Oloripelebe: 8:09pm
awa mumu neva do
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by momodub: 8:09pm
Poor boy
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by pezeji(m): 8:09pm
wot has Okoroausa don or said about dis since den?

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by kingxsamz(m): 8:09pm
posttobe:
They all look like agberos.

shut up

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Homeboiy(m): 8:09pm
okorocha just Sidon they enjoy his own pikin

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by femo122: 8:09pm
cool That a good one
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by falopey: 8:10pm
Oloripelebe:
awa mumu neva do
Just dey stat
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Naff24(f): 8:10pm
Oloripelebe:
awa mumu neva do

Your name got me laughing really hard grin
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by wordproof: 8:11pm
Yet Atiku will win come 2019...the most bitter truth ever.

He's already shopping for an Igbo vice.

The beginning of naija mumu

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by shammah1(m): 8:11pm
Nice
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by Joshmedia1: 8:12pm
Wow
See as Charly boy face bee angry grin angry grin


Check my signature
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by talk2emma: 8:12pm
Okoroawusa how many people will you kill before you agree that somebody die

Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by uzoclinton(m): 8:13pm
Sad
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by FUCKyouALL: 8:14pm
Una dey see DBANJ for there? Look again and click like
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by millionboi(m): 8:15pm
Rocha's mum u Neva do
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by kittykollinxx(m): 8:18pm
another day another sad news
Re: "Our Mumu Don Do" Group Visit Family Of 10yr Boy Killed During Market Demolition by AuroraB(f): 8:26pm
Omeokachie:
When is Okorocha going to pay a condolence visit?


He maintains nobody died in that operation

