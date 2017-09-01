Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Market Demolition; Owerri Elders Visit Graveside Of Their Founding Fathers. PICS (8439 Views)

Market Demolition: No One Died, Says Okorocha; Lies, My 10-yr-old Son Is Dead / Isaac Fayose Visits Fela's Graveside In Lagos On 20th Memorial Anniversary / James Ibori Weeps At Alamieyeseigha’s Graveside In Bayelsa...Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The elders who gathered to mourn the victims who were killed in the Eke Ukwu Owerri market demolition - assured the people of Owerri zone that all legal means and right steps will be taken to ensure that justice prevails as they poured libel and engaged in traditional rites at the graveside.



They resolved that Eke Ukwu Owerri must stay and can not be relocated whether governor Rochas Okorocha likes it or not.



The meeting was attended by the following:



Frank Nneji

Ambassador Kema Chikwe

Senator Bright Nwanne

Sir Ambrose Ejiogu

Hon Engr Dan lkpeazu

Hon Nnaemeka Maduagwu

Hon Henry Onwukwe

Hon Ray Emeaena

Hon Innocent Ekenma

Hon Kelechi Ajoku

Chief Vitals Ajumbe

Barr Kingsley Ononuju

Chief Owaya and many other...



Source; The elders "OHA" of Owere "Nchi Ise" in Imo state today visited the grave side of the founding fathers of Owere Ekwem Arugo of the 14th century, however called on the ancestors of the land to rise against any "inhumanity" against the people of Owerri by the government.The elders who gathered to mourn the victims who were killed in the Eke Ukwu Owerri market demolition - assured the people of Owerri zone that all legal means and right steps will be taken to ensure that justice prevails as they poured libel and engaged in traditional rites at the graveside.They resolved that Eke Ukwu Owerri must stay and can not be relocated whether governor Rochas Okorocha likes it or not.The meeting was attended by the following:Frank NnejiAmbassador Kema ChikweSenator Bright NwanneSir Ambrose EjioguHon Engr Dan lkpeazuHon Nnaemeka MaduagwuHon Henry OnwukweHon Ray EmeaenaHon Innocent EkenmaHon Kelechi AjokuChief Vitals AjumbeBarr Kingsley OnonujuChief Owaya and many other...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/eke-ukwu-market-demolition-imo-elders-visit-graveside-founding-fathers-photos.html

Really sad

na wao,Rocha's has instigate the wreath of the people,he should appease d gods of the land for defiling it





I can see palm fronds here, are they mourning Okorocha already? E go soon RED for the pot-bellied mallam OkorochaI can see palm fronds here, are they mourning Okorocha already? 8 Likes

Another proof that the APC is actually an anti people's party from Aso Rock to Owerri govt house 23 Likes 1 Share

What is the difference between Buhari and Rochas.?



God help us 15 Likes 1 Share

Amadioha tinz .... OKoroawusa on the cross

Idiotic PDP Elders!



Conduct election a thousand times, Rochas will win a thousand and one times!



Useless pigs! 10 Likes 2 Shares







Hypocrisy of the highest order!





On behalf of the League of Ancestors, we declear that we do not know them! We would advise anyone to commune and reach agreement with their kind, because the League of Ancestors has more interesting and pressing issue has hand.



We are also using this medium to sound a note of warning to all living being to stop disturbing our peace with their noise and requests at our various sites.



To be forewarned is to be forearmed.





Signed by the Earthly PPRO for the League of Ancestors.

Thank you. So nah now they remember the route to the grave site of the ancestors?Hypocrisy of the highest order!On behalf of the League of Ancestors, we declear that we do not know them! We would advise anyone to commune and reach agreement with their kind, because the League of Ancestors has more interesting and pressing issue has hand.We are also using this medium to sound a note of warning to all living being to stop disturbing our peace with their noise and requests at our various sites.To be forewarned is to be forearmed.Signed by the Earthly PPRO for the League of Ancestors.Thank you. 7 Likes 1 Share

I hate it when politics enters into every critical issue, when the people who are meant to educate our people hide their faces in shame cos they were not recognized by the ruling government....



RIP to The Casualties...



The Government passed a proper warning and sanction which were not adhered to instead they were busy daring the first citizen of the state..



May God shape our ignorance and make us to be mindful of our safety at all times.... Amen. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Owerrians that are supposed to be the most enlightened sets among the Igbo's are here engaging in a show of shame to express their displeasure at the governor's attempt to modernise their city.

If not for Rochas hardwork, Owerri would have been as disgusting and unplanned as Onitsha or Aba. Rather than invoke the good spirits to keep supporting him, they want their wives to keep selling their ukwa and ugba on the roadside.

You can force a horse to the river, but definitely can't force it to drink! 8 Likes 2 Shares

Owerri people shot themselves on the foot, Emeka Ihedioha from Mbaise would have won last election but Owerri people out of hatred towards Mbaise people massively voted for Rochas despite the fact that Mbaise is in Owerri zone. Exactly what is playing out in Nigeria where Yolobas voted for Buhari cos of their hatred for Jonathan and SE but today they are suffering and smelling.

Owerri people are paying for their sins and this is just the beginning

RIP to the dead and may their blood hunt Okoroawusa til he cries for mercy 5 Likes

I don't blame the governor, Rather, I blame the people who voted and keeps on voting for this evil men. oKorocha will win in front of any shrine because the people sent him to do the job he is doing. Do not vote for this evil criminals. 2 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Another proof that the APC is actually an anti people's party from Aso Rock to Owerri govt house Which people exactly?... For meaningful development to take place, things like this (i.e. shifting market location) are inevitable; and there would certainly be people opposed to it. The relocation of this particular market is long overdue to ensure sanity in one of the most important roads in the centre of owerri. Which people exactly?... For meaningful development to take place, things like this (i.e. shifting market location) are inevitable; and there would certainly be people opposed to it. The relocation of this particular market is long overdue to ensure sanity in one of the most important roads in the centre of owerri. 1 Like





matrixme:

Owerrians that are supposed to be the most enlightened sets among the Igbo's are here engaging in a show of shame to express their displeasure at the governor's attempt to modernise their city.

If not for Rochas hardwork, Owerri would have been as disgusting and unplanned as Onitsha or Aba. Rather than invoke the good spirits to keep supporting him, they want their wives to keep selling their ukwa and ugba on the roadside.

You can force a horse to the river, but definitely can't force it to drink! Owerri is disgusting and unplanned. Onitsha was well planned and has been kept neat. Owerri and Aba should be dragging position in disgust and unplanlessness. 6 Likes

Do not know why, but this is kind of funny to me.

Hmmm

what has the dead got to do with the situation

OjukwuWarBird:

What is the difference between Buhari and Rochas.?





God help us Buhari is a terrorist

Rochas is a terrorist crook [s]Buhari is a terroristRochas is a terrorist crook 1 Like

Owerri indigenes should pick another struggle mbok. What is this show of shame. It was because of your lame refusal to relocate this market that led to the killing of that innocent lad. Y'all sit your lazy a** and harass traders. Steal people's phones along that Douglas and your elders never did anything about it. I remember one December my lil bro was harras along that Douglas by this owerri indigenes and was beaten and my mum cried herself out that day and cursed you guys...asked why no one came to his rescue and people say once you challenge them, they assassinate u. 2 Likes 1 Share

Does it stop people from going to the market? 1 Like

Oh no

matrixme:

Owerrians that are supposed to be the most enlightened sets among the Igbo's are here engaging in a show of shame to express their displeasure at the governor's attempt to modernise their city.

If not for Rochas hardwork, Owerri would have been as disgusting and unplanned as Onitsha or Aba. Rather than invoke the good spirits to keep supporting him, they want their wives to keep selling their ukwa and ugba on the roadside.

You can force a horse to the river, but definitely can't force it to drink!

Wtf

Who said onitsha is not planned WtfWho said onitsha is not planned 2 Likes

Lol... Lemme pitch my tent here this blockbuster movie directed by IMO elders is about to take a new dimension...

NgeneUkwenu:

Idiotic PDP Elders!



Conduct election a thousand times, Rochas will win a thousand and one times!



Useless pigs!

ONCE A PIGLET ALWAYS A PIGLET ONCE A PIGLET ALWAYS A PIGLET

eastman11:

Owerri people shot themselves on the foot, Emeka Ihedioha from Mbaise would have won last election but Owerri people out of hatred towards Mbaise people massively voted for Rochas despite the fact that Mbaise is in Owerri zone. Exactly what is playing out in Nigeria where Yolobas voted for Buhari cos of their hatred for Jonathan and SE but today they are suffering and smelling.

Owerri people are paying for their sins and this is just the beginning

RIP to the dead and may their blood hunt Okoroawusa til he cries for mercy Which of your so called "yoloba" is regretting?. You are not current. We have the best under BUHARI. GEJ made us no 13 but we are no 2 under BUHARI. See the rail road construction, the Lagos - Ibadan road under construction and many others in Yoruba land. IPOB are mere criers, genuine Igbo understand the reality. Yoruba gains more under BUHARI than under GEJ where no one benefited. Which of your so called "yoloba" is regretting?. You are not current. We have the best under BUHARI. GEJ made us no 13 but we are no 2 under BUHARI. See the rail road construction, the Lagos - Ibadan road under construction and many others in Yoruba land. IPOB are mere criers, genuine Igbo understand the reality. Yoruba gains more under BUHARI than under GEJ where no one benefited. 1 Like

Oh all these elders wahala

We IPOB told them from the start abagworo and his hero GOV ladymanokorohausa never mean well for them, they thought we are joking



una see am



deadly looters and killers



even that yeye lady, wetin be her username again self support this day light killers



she should show up



in face book there is one called Proper Uzoegbu or something na dem na dem; ndi ochi



mad people!