|Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by lightblazingnow(m): 3:53pm
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the comments by Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jumai Alhassan, concerning President Muhammadu Buhari, “couldn’t have been said any better”.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/09/atiku-finally-reacts-mama-tarabas-comment-buhari-apc-2019-election/amp/
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by lightblazingnow(m): 3:53pm
When you realise that your time is past, you might want to hang on to your past...
The future is always unpredictable because of the weaknesses of mortal men..
But with God Almighty nothing shall be impossible
I believe I am for the top level but I don't know when I will get there...
And so my confidence is unshakable and unrelenting
Free your mind, make your choices but also realise that as much as you have your choices the other man also have a choice to make...
And we keep fighting night and day
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Billyonaire: 4:02pm
Atiku remains my choice for 2019 until someone else takes over.
The moment Atiku declares his Candidacy in a better party than APC, I will set up my media team to tell people about his good and bad sides and let people see he remains the best choice for 2019 as at this moment. Except someone more qualified steps into the game.
As always, I am not biased. Stood by GEJ, and now it is Atiku. My decisions are personal and everyone has the right to criticize them. But it turns out that my choices end up being what the people hope for.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Jostico: 4:02pm
What we are yet to discover in Nigeria, is the mystery behind bad luck. we're still working on it sha
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Remimadrid(m): 4:03pm
So on point. Everybody has their right to free expression and opinion, so I do not see any reason why her statement has caused uproar. With Buhari failing health, it will be better if he did not come back for second term, so that the APC can produce a strong candidate like Atiku or Osinbajo who both stand a better chance of winning the election.
But for me, na Osinbajo I will follow.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by sexy74(m): 4:10pm
Billyonaire:Though I don't Like politics but for Atiku I will do active politics if he contests.
I will like to be part of the media team.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by bedspread: 4:18pm
LET GOD'S will alone prevail...
But if u ask me I will take Atiku than any of PMB, elrufai, etc
My Reason being that Atiku abubakar seems to be more liberal minded.
Atiku does not need to get a pastor as his running mate to convince people that he is not an Extremist..
Atiku Abubakar to me understands more than Pmb that Nigeria is not an Islamic Nation
Note : Atiku is not a saint...but in this tribalized Today Nigeria, Atiku is the best Northerner for the Job.
Finally, I STAND with GOD ON HIS WILL
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by tuniski: 4:23pm
sexy74:From the pool of possible candidates, I will pick Atiku ahead of the rest given our political undercurrents!
Buhari is eternally a NO!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Billyonaire: 4:24pm
sexy74:
No one likes politics, it is the reason the world has been so mismanaged. We must get involved and save our world from the worst set of humans. Even though Atiku is not perfect, he is investing in Education and manufacturing to grow our economy. I am sure he buys diesels just like me for production and business. So I expect a man who feels the pain of expense on fuel to step in there and see what he can do. None of our past President has ever had a real business. They were all people who depend on one form of salary or the other.
It is Atiku for me. Thank you for joining. The Day he declares, I will start putting up infrastructures and making my inputs for free. It is the least I can do for this part of the planet.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by SalamRushdie: 4:25pm
I have never respected that woman but because of her declaration I now have a new level of respect for her...This is the same loyalty El Rufai couldn't give Atiku in the past ..Atiku must be really impressed
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Nemesis1: 4:47pm
This thread is for bad belle people
So many will drink sniper wen Buhari recontests and wins
The others will start wailing ^²
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by dannytoe(m): 5:15pm
The minister just shot, herself in the leg, as Atiku may nor be able to save her from buhari's wrath...............as Efcc will soon open her file in coming weeks.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by SHTFguy: 5:20pm
This woman is more loyal than El Rufai who Atiku kick-started his career by introducing him to Obasanjo for appointment into BPE.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Lipscomb: 5:31pm
atiku
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by lafflaff123(m): 5:34pm
OSIBANJO 2019
And my back up Candidate in case Osibanjo is not allowed to RUN is ATIKU 2019.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Bhuldoxxa(m): 5:37pm
we are watching keenly.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Hardeysolution(m): 5:39pm
So godfatherism is right to association?? ?Atiku is ur god father?? ?no wonder.. ...
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Hardeysolution(m): 5:39pm
South East or south west come 2019 or no election!!!! !
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by opalu: 5:39pm
Okay
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Keneking: 5:40pm
Great comment, if only the Yorubas in his government can be honest for once.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by millionboi(m): 5:40pm
is he chemical
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by murphyibiam15(m): 5:41pm
Atiku is really impressed with the woman
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Jolar101(m): 5:47pm
The Buhari's cabals have hijacked APC for themselves, speaking contrary against their dullard they condemned you in BMC court of zombies.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by bkool7(m): 5:47pm
Billyonaire:
Nobody needs to rebrand Atiku and sell him to us . I know his story from when he ran for Governor of Gongola 1991, president in 1993 when Mko and Kingibe defeated
But the error and merry-go-round he and Obj took us thru for 8 years shall not be forgotten
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by babyfaceafrica: 5:47pm
Atiku that cannot win primary elections......atiku is bad market,same as hell-rufai..intact both APC and pdp are bad market...atiku is 70 for crying out loud..what did he do during his eight years vpship...let's say he had issues with his boss the second term..but his first time is nothing.......
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Briteiyobo1(m): 5:47pm
Atiku all the way
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Jesusloveyou(m): 5:48pm
Bitch
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by lonelydora(m): 5:48pm
Billyonaire:
Count me in as part of your media team. We did it for GEJ, and also for Buhari, even though we didn't envisage he will be messing up.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by cbngov01(m): 5:49pm
Why should buhari contest again?His health is failing and y can't Nigerians be honourable and back down after service like Mandela and co...We will laud his achievement if after this tenure he honourably says someone else should carry on from where he stopped.its well
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by bkool7(m): 5:50pm
lafflaff123:
Which party will give Atiku ticket to run?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by cstr1000: 5:54pm
lafflaff123:Who will vote for osibanjo as presidential candidate?
Maybe only the south-west will.
The north will not vote for osibanjo instead of their own candidate, and the rest of the south have nothing to gain from an osibanjo presidency.
I don't even think he can win the primaries.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by centoke30(m): 5:56pm
Lolssssssss. Fayose I know, pls who is Atiku? . Meanwhile, I support Peter Obi for Biafra President
