Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by lightblazingnow(m): 3:53pm
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the comments by Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jumai Alhassan, concerning President Muhammadu Buhari, “couldn’t have been said any better”.

Atiku declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a coalition and that appointees have the right to keep their allegiance with whosoever they please.


Atiku, recently elevated to the Waziri of Adamawa, disclosed that even other Ministers in the cabinet have different views and opinions as regard the 2019 presidential election.

Paul Ibe, his media adviser, on Saturday insisted that what Mama Taraba said is, “the truth”.

Alhassan recently declared her support for Abubakar to emerge as Nigeria’s next president.

“And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019,” she said.


“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister.

“But Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest.”

In a chat with DAILY POST in Abuja, Ibe said, “There’s really nothing to say. It’s like stating the obvious”.

“The Minister couldn’t have said it any better, likewise we can’t help say it any better.


“In fact, she spoke the minds of many Nigerians and don’t forget that everyone has a right of association.

“Even then president is aware of the Minister’s support for former VP Atiku; they (APC) know.

“So it should not surprise anybody because it is not a secret that the Minister has been behind us.

“Let me tell you, in the federal cabinet, other ministers have their views; they have people they support.

“People forget APC is coalition and when people from different background unite, you cannot expect stakeholders to forget their root.


“What the Minister did was an act of courage and we thank and commend her. We advise those who share similar opinion to also speak out.”




https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/09/atiku-finally-reacts-mama-tarabas-comment-buhari-apc-2019-election/amp/

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by lightblazingnow(m): 3:53pm
When you realise that your time is past, you might want to hang on to your past...


The future is always unpredictable because of the weaknesses of mortal men..

But with God Almighty nothing shall be impossible

I believe I am for the top level but I don't know when I will get there...

And so my confidence is unshakable and unrelenting

Free your mind, make your choices but also realise that as much as you have your choices the other man also have a choice to make...

And we keep fighting night and day

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Billyonaire: 4:02pm
Atiku remains my choice for 2019 until someone else takes over.

The moment Atiku declares his Candidacy in a better party than APC, I will set up my media team to tell people about his good and bad sides and let people see he remains the best choice for 2019 as at this moment. Except someone more qualified steps into the game.

As always, I am not biased. Stood by GEJ, and now it is Atiku. My decisions are personal and everyone has the right to criticize them. But it turns out that my choices end up being what the people hope for.

44 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Jostico: 4:02pm
What we are yet to discover in Nigeria, is the mystery behind bad luck. we're still working on it sha

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Remimadrid(m): 4:03pm
So on point. Everybody has their right to free expression and opinion, so I do not see any reason why her statement has caused uproar. With Buhari failing health, it will be better if he did not come back for second term, so that the APC can produce a strong candidate like Atiku or Osinbajo who both stand a better chance of winning the election.
But for me, na Osinbajo I will follow.

11 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by sexy74(m): 4:10pm
Billyonaire:
Atiku remains my choice for 2019 until someone else takes over.

The moment Atiku declares his Candidacy in a better party than APC, I will set up my media team to tell people about his good and bad sides and let people see he remains the best choice for 2019 as at this moment. Except someone more qualified steps into the game.

As always, I am not biased. Stood by GEJ, and now it is Atiku. My decisions are personal and everyone has the right to criticize them. But it turns out that my choices end up being what the people hope for.
Though I don't Like politics but for Atiku I will do active politics if he contests.
I will like to be part of the media team.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by bedspread: 4:18pm
LET GOD'S will alone prevail...
But if u ask me I will take Atiku than any of PMB, elrufai, etc

My Reason being that Atiku abubakar seems to be more liberal minded.

Atiku does not need to get a pastor as his running mate to convince people that he is not an Extremist..

Atiku Abubakar to me understands more than Pmb that Nigeria is not an Islamic Nation



Note : Atiku is not a saint...but in this tribalized Today Nigeria, Atiku is the best Northerner for the Job.

Finally, I STAND with GOD ON HIS WILL

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by tuniski: 4:23pm
sexy74:

Though I don't Like politics but for Atiku I will do active politics if he contests.
I will like to be part of the media team.
From the pool of possible candidates, I will pick Atiku ahead of the rest given our political undercurrents!
Buhari is eternally a NO!

20 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Billyonaire: 4:24pm
sexy74:

Though I don't Like politics but for Atiku I will do active politics if he contests.
I will like to be part of the media team.

No one likes politics, it is the reason the world has been so mismanaged. We must get involved and save our world from the worst set of humans. Even though Atiku is not perfect, he is investing in Education and manufacturing to grow our economy. I am sure he buys diesels just like me for production and business. So I expect a man who feels the pain of expense on fuel to step in there and see what he can do. None of our past President has ever had a real business. They were all people who depend on one form of salary or the other.

It is Atiku for me. Thank you for joining. The Day he declares, I will start putting up infrastructures and making my inputs for free. It is the least I can do for this part of the planet.

8 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by SalamRushdie: 4:25pm
I have never respected that woman but because of her declaration I now have a new level of respect for her...This is the same loyalty El Rufai couldn't give Atiku in the past ..Atiku must be really impressed

8 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Nemesis1: 4:47pm
This thread is for bad belle people



So many will drink sniper wen Buhari recontests and wins


The others will start wailing ^²

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by dannytoe(m): 5:15pm
The minister just shot, herself in the leg, as Atiku may nor be able to save her from buhari's wrath...............as Efcc will soon open her file in coming weeks.

2 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by SHTFguy: 5:20pm
This woman is more loyal than El Rufai who Atiku kick-started his career by introducing him to Obasanjo for appointment into BPE.

11 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Lipscomb: 5:31pm
undecided atiku
Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by lafflaff123(m): 5:34pm
OSIBANJO 2019

And my back up Candidate in case Osibanjo is not allowed to RUN is ATIKU 2019.

4 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Bhuldoxxa(m): 5:37pm
we are watching keenly.

1 Like

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Hardeysolution(m): 5:39pm
So godfatherism is right to association?? ?Atiku is ur god father?? ?no wonder.. ...

1 Like

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Hardeysolution(m): 5:39pm
South East or south west come 2019 or no election!!!! !

2 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by opalu: 5:39pm
Okay
Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Keneking: 5:40pm
Great comment, if only the Yorubas in his government can be honest for once.

2 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by millionboi(m): 5:40pm
is he chemical

1 Like

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by murphyibiam15(m): 5:41pm
Atiku is really impressed with the woman

1 Like

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Jolar101(m): 5:47pm
The Buhari's cabals have hijacked APC for themselves, speaking contrary against their dullard they condemned you in BMC court of zombies.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by bkool7(m): 5:47pm
Billyonaire:
Atiku remains my choice for 2019 until someone else takes over.

The moment Atiku declares his Candidacy in a better party than APC, I will set up my media team to tell people about his good and bad sides and let people see he remains the best choice for 2019 as at this moment. Except someone more qualified steps into the game.

As always, I am not biased. Stood by GEJ, and now it is Atiku. My decisions are personal and everyone has the right to criticize them. But it turns out that my choices end up being what the people hope for.

Nobody needs to rebrand Atiku and sell him to us . I know his story from when he ran for Governor of Gongola 1991, president in 1993 when Mko and Kingibe defeated
But the error and merry-go-round he and Obj took us thru for 8 years shall not be forgotten

4 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by babyfaceafrica: 5:47pm
Atiku that cannot win primary elections......atiku is bad market,same as hell-rufai..intact both APC and pdp are bad market...atiku is 70 for crying out loud..what did he do during his eight years vpship...let's say he had issues with his boss the second term..but his first time is nothing.......

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Briteiyobo1(m): 5:47pm
Atiku all the way

1 Like

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by Jesusloveyou(m): 5:48pm
Bitch
Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by lonelydora(m): 5:48pm
Billyonaire:
Atiku remains my choice for 2019 until someone else takes over.

The moment Atiku declares his Candidacy in a better party than APC, I will set up my media team to tell people about his good and bad sides and let people see he remains the best choice for 2019 as at this moment. Except someone more qualified steps into the game.

As always, I am not biased. Stood by GEJ, and now it is Atiku. My decisions are personal and everyone has the right to criticize them. But it turns out that my choices end up being what the people hope for.

Count me in as part of your media team. We did it for GEJ, and also for Buhari, even though we didn't envisage he will be messing up.

1 Like

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by cbngov01(m): 5:49pm
Why should buhari contest again?His health is failing and y can't Nigerians be honourable and back down after service like Mandela and co...We will laud his achievement if after this tenure he honourably says someone else should carry on from where he stopped.its well

3 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by bkool7(m): 5:50pm
lafflaff123:
OSIBANJO 2019

And my back up Candidate in case Osibanjo is not allowed to RUN is ATIKU 2019.

Which party will give Atiku ticket to run?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by cstr1000: 5:54pm
lafflaff123:
OSIBANJO 2019

And my back up Candidate in case Osibanjo is not allowed to RUN is ATIKU 2019.
Who will vote for osibanjo as presidential candidate?
Maybe only the south-west will.
The north will not vote for osibanjo instead of their own candidate, and the rest of the south have nothing to gain from an osibanjo presidency.
I don't even think he can win the primaries.

4 Likes

Re: Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 by centoke30(m): 5:56pm
Lolssssssss. Fayose I know, pls who is Atiku? grin. Meanwhile, I support Peter Obi for Biafra President cheesy

1 Like 1 Share

