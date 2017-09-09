Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar's Aide Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Comment On Buhari, APC, 2019 (10635 Views)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the comments by Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jumai Alhassan, concerning President Muhammadu Buhari, “couldn’t have been said any better”.



Atiku declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a coalition and that appointees have the right to keep their allegiance with whosoever they please.





Atiku, recently elevated to the Waziri of Adamawa, disclosed that even other Ministers in the cabinet have different views and opinions as regard the 2019 presidential election.



Paul Ibe, his media adviser, on Saturday insisted that what Mama Taraba said is, “the truth”.



Alhassan recently declared her support for Abubakar to emerge as Nigeria’s next president.



“And again, Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019,” she said.





“Let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I will go before him and kneel and tell him that ‘Baba I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister.



“But Baba just like you know I will support only Atiku because he is my godfather. If Atiku said he is going to contest.”



In a chat with DAILY POST in Abuja, Ibe said, “There’s really nothing to say. It’s like stating the obvious”.



“The Minister couldn’t have said it any better, likewise we can’t help say it any better.





“In fact, she spoke the minds of many Nigerians and don’t forget that everyone has a right of association.



“Even then president is aware of the Minister’s support for former VP Atiku; they (APC) know.



“So it should not surprise anybody because it is not a secret that the Minister has been behind us.



“Let me tell you, in the federal cabinet, other ministers have their views; they have people they support.



“People forget APC is coalition and when people from different background unite, you cannot expect stakeholders to forget their root.





“What the Minister did was an act of courage and we thank and commend her. We advise those who share similar opinion to also speak out.”









When you realise that your time is past, you might want to hang on to your past...





The future is always unpredictable because of the weaknesses of mortal men..



But with God Almighty nothing shall be impossible



I believe I am for the top level but I don't know when I will get there...



And so my confidence is unshakable and unrelenting



Free your mind, make your choices but also realise that as much as you have your choices the other man also have a choice to make...



Atiku remains my choice for 2019 until someone else takes over.



The moment Atiku declares his Candidacy in a better party than APC, I will set up my media team to tell people about his good and bad sides and let people see he remains the best choice for 2019 as at this moment. Except someone more qualified steps into the game.



As always, I am not biased. Stood by GEJ, and now it is Atiku. My decisions are personal and everyone has the right to criticize them. But it turns out that my choices end up being what the people hope for. 44 Likes 1 Share

What we are yet to discover in Nigeria, is the mystery behind bad luck. we're still working on it sha 1 Like 1 Share

So on point. Everybody has their right to free expression and opinion, so I do not see any reason why her statement has caused uproar. With Buhari failing health, it will be better if he did not come back for second term, so that the APC can produce a strong candidate like Atiku or Osinbajo who both stand a better chance of winning the election.

But for me, na Osinbajo I will follow. 11 Likes

As always, I am not biased. Stood by GEJ, and now it is Atiku. My decisions are personal and everyone has the right to criticize them. But it turns out that my choices end up being what the people hope for. Though I don't Like politics but for Atiku I will do active politics if he contests.

I will like to be part of the media team. Though I don't Like politics but for Atiku I will do active politics if he contests.I will like to be part of the media team. 11 Likes 1 Share

LET GOD'S will alone prevail...

But if u ask me I will take Atiku than any of PMB, elrufai, etc



My Reason being that Atiku abubakar seems to be more liberal minded.



Atiku does not need to get a pastor as his running mate to convince people that he is not an Extremist..



Atiku Abubakar to me understands more than Pmb that Nigeria is not an Islamic Nation







Note : Atiku is not a saint...but in this tribalized Today Nigeria, Atiku is the best Northerner for the Job.



Finally, I STAND with GOD ON HIS WILL 27 Likes 1 Share

I will like to be part of the media team. From the pool of possible candidates, I will pick Atiku ahead of the rest given our political undercurrents!

From the pool of possible candidates, I will pick Atiku ahead of the rest given our political undercurrents!

Buhari is eternally a NO!

No one likes politics, it is the reason the world has been so mismanaged. We must get involved and save our world from the worst set of humans. Even though Atiku is not perfect, he is investing in Education and manufacturing to grow our economy. I am sure he buys diesels just like me for production and business. So I expect a man who feels the pain of expense on fuel to step in there and see what he can do. None of our past President has ever had a real business. They were all people who depend on one form of salary or the other.



No one likes politics, it is the reason the world has been so mismanaged. We must get involved and save our world from the worst set of humans. Even though Atiku is not perfect, he is investing in Education and manufacturing to grow our economy. I am sure he buys diesels just like me for production and business. So I expect a man who feels the pain of expense on fuel to step in there and see what he can do. None of our past President has ever had a real business. They were all people who depend on one form of salary or the other.

It is Atiku for me. Thank you for joining. The Day he declares, I will start putting up infrastructures and making my inputs for free. It is the least I can do for this part of the planet.

I have never respected that woman but because of her declaration I now have a new level of respect for her...This is the same loyalty El Rufai couldn't give Atiku in the past ..Atiku must be really impressed 8 Likes

This thread is for bad belle people







So many will drink sniper wen Buhari recontests and wins





The minister just shot, herself in the leg, as Atiku may nor be able to save her from buhari's wrath...............as Efcc will soon open her file in coming weeks. 2 Likes

This woman is more loyal than El Rufai who Atiku kick-started his career by introducing him to Obasanjo for appointment into BPE. 11 Likes

atiku atiku

OSIBANJO 2019



And my back up Candidate in case Osibanjo is not allowed to RUN is ATIKU 2019. 4 Likes

So godfatherism is right to association?? ?Atiku is ur god father?? ?no wonder.. ... 1 Like

South East or south west come 2019 or no election!!!! ! 2 Likes

Great comment, if only the Yorubas in his government can be honest for once. 2 Likes

Atiku is really impressed with the woman

The Buhari's cabals have hijacked APC for themselves, speaking contrary against their dullard they condemned you in BMC court of zombies. 1 Like 2 Shares

As always, I am not biased. Stood by GEJ, and now it is Atiku. My decisions are personal and everyone has the right to criticize them. But it turns out that my choices end up being what the people hope for.

Nobody needs to rebrand Atiku and sell him to us . I know his story from when he ran for Governor of Gongola 1991, president in 1993 when Mko and Kingibe defeated

Nobody needs to rebrand Atiku and sell him to us . I know his story from when he ran for Governor of Gongola 1991, president in 1993 when Mko and Kingibe defeated

But the error and merry-go-round he and Obj took us thru for 8 years shall not be forgotten

Atiku that cannot win primary elections......atiku is bad market,same as hell-rufai..intact both APC and pdp are bad market...atiku is 70 for crying out loud..what did he do during his eight years vpship...let's say he had issues with his boss the second term..but his first time is nothing....... 2 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku all the way 1 Like

As always, I am not biased. Stood by GEJ, and now it is Atiku. My decisions are personal and everyone has the right to criticize them. But it turns out that my choices end up being what the people hope for.

Count me in as part of your media team. We did it for GEJ, and also for Buhari, even though we didn't envisage he will be messing up. Count me in as part of your media team. We did it for GEJ, and also for Buhari, even though we didn't envisage he will be messing up. 1 Like

Why should buhari contest again?His health is failing and y can't Nigerians be honourable and back down after service like Mandela and co...We will laud his achievement if after this tenure he honourably says someone else should carry on from where he stopped.its well 3 Likes

And my back up Candidate in case Osibanjo is not allowed to RUN is ATIKU 2019.

Which party will give Atiku ticket to run?

And my back up Candidate in case Osibanjo is not allowed to RUN is ATIKU 2019. Who will vote for osibanjo as presidential candidate?

Maybe only the south-west will.

The north will not vote for osibanjo instead of their own candidate, and the rest of the south have nothing to gain from an osibanjo presidency.

Who will vote for osibanjo as presidential candidate?

Maybe only the south-west will.

The north will not vote for osibanjo instead of their own candidate, and the rest of the south have nothing to gain from an osibanjo presidency.

I don't even think he can win the primaries.