http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/do-you-know-foreplayraunchy-facebook-chats-of-man-with-11yr-old-girl-goes-viral- A father has advised all parents to always "Check their kids' phones" The dad advices as he explains how he recently outs a paedophile trying to lure his 11-year-old daughter on Facebook into sex by initiating a sex chat with her despite knowing the daughter's age.The chat has now gone viral 1 Share

SEE PHOTO OF THE GIRL HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/do-you-know-foreplayraunchy-facebook-chats-of-man-with-11yr-old-girl-goes-viral-

she's a minor na 1 Like

Why should your kid have a phone and a social media account in the first place 48 Likes 1 Share

Why should your kid have a phone in the first place









good question... But its just better to buy them a non browsing phone good question... But its just better to buy them a non browsing phone 4 Likes 1 Share

Perverts, everywhere. 1 Like

op mind your business and stop searching people's phone, thank you. ur village people don dey follow ur daughter, if ur daughter must have a social media account at 11, why not what's app, that way only know contacts would chat with her.

See this foolish molester,if caught a broomstick should be inserted into that his stupid preek that wants to knack a minor. 2 Likes

Which chat platform?

13 is the universal age for registration in most chat apps. 2 Likes 1 Share

So that's the pedophile's_idea of_foreplay?

Lap up the pussy_juices & suck on 'em titties and that's all?



He doesn't eat ass. ...... I'm disappointed.









LOL, HAHN IS DISAPPOINTED, AS WELL. LOL, HAHN IS DISAPPOINTED, AS WELL. 1 Like

Bros turned to a teacher overnight....What is pre-intimacy??

I don't want to comment

Please help the ministry before that insane man comes for our female Nairalanders

Na wa oo

The question is what should an 11 year old be doing with phone talk more of social media account? 3 Likes

God. why should you allow an 11yr old girl have a browsing phone, and also a Facebook account in d first instance?. she's too small abeg 2 Likes

Na wa o demons everywhere.



This is why my kids won't be on social media till 16! 1 Like

what de Bleep

Some men are goats fr

This is sad



Who do i blame for this ?? The parents ?? In this day and age, 6 year old kids do have iPhone 6 and laptops, they don't wanna go play outside, they only want to be on the internet all day long



As for the pedophile, i wish he tried that shiit with my daughter, he would have been dead by now



As for the people asking why an 11 year old kid has a phone, this is 2017 not 1943







meanwhile this must be a nairalander booking space on Facebook No be America. So many sick ppl there. That's how they start. Then they graduate to rapîst then to murderer.meanwhile this must be a nairalander booking space on Facebook 3 Likes

What do you expect?!



Your daughter is not allowed to chat with strangers but she's allowed to have a Facebook account at 11. Okay, keep deceiving yourself...



Useless parent.. I pity you 4 Likes

wtf?!!





Well, what are the police waiting for?







Light that muthafucka up!!!

Lol

Bad parenting.

Very bad.

The dad is also trying to paint a pic of a responsible father. He is not!



He'd better taken that girl to a phycologist / counsellor. Her innocence has been taken away by by tat! 1 Like 1 Share