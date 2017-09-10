₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by NEHLIVE: 6:54pm On Sep 09
A father has advised all parents to always "Check their kids' phones" The dad advices as he explains how he recently outs a paedophile trying to lure his 11-year-old daughter on Facebook into sex by initiating a sex chat with her despite knowing the daughter's age.The chat has now gone viral
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by NEHLIVE: 6:55pm On Sep 09
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by darnley16(m): 6:59pm On Sep 09
she's a minor na
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Evaberry(f): 7:04pm On Sep 09
Why should your kid have a phone and a social media account in the first place
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by dingbang(m): 7:06pm On Sep 09
Evaberry:good question... But its just better to buy them a non browsing phone
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Atlantia(f): 7:12pm On Sep 09
Perverts, everywhere.
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Chidonc(m): 7:17pm On Sep 09
op mind your business and stop searching people's phone, thank you. ur village people don dey follow ur daughter, if ur daughter must have a social media account at 11, why not what's app, that way only know contacts would chat with her.
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by teebankz10(m): 7:20pm On Sep 09
See this foolish molester,if caught a broomstick should be inserted into that his stupid preek that wants to knack a minor.
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Lovetinz(m): 7:26pm On Sep 09
Which chat platform?
13 is the universal age for registration in most chat apps.
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by CAPSLOCKED: 7:39pm On Sep 09
IamLEGEND1:
LOL, HAHN IS DISAPPOINTED, AS WELL.
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Temilayhor(m): 7:48pm On Sep 09
Bros turned to a teacher overnight....What is pre-intimacy??
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by McGg(m): 8:01pm On Sep 09
I don't want to comment
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Chascop: 9:34pm On Sep 09
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Seun
Ishilove
Please help the ministry before that insane man comes for our female Nairalanders
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by auntysimbiat(f): 9:37pm On Sep 09
Na wa oo
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by liftedhigh: 2:38pm
OK
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by pembisco(m): 2:38pm
The question is what should an 11 year old be doing with phone talk more of social media account?
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Zizicardo(f): 2:38pm
God. why should you allow an 11yr old girl have a browsing phone, and also a Facebook account in d first instance?. she's too small abeg
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by YelloweWest: 2:39pm
Na wa o demons everywhere.
This is why my kids won't be on social media till 16!
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Goddygee(m): 2:40pm
what de Bleep
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by seunAccount: 2:40pm
Spc
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by zulex880: 2:40pm
Some men are goats fr
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Addicted2Women: 2:41pm
This is sad
Who do i blame for this ?? The parents ?? In this day and age, 6 year old kids do have iPhone 6 and laptops, they don't wanna go play outside, they only want to be on the internet all day long
As for the pedophile, i wish he tried that shiit with my daughter, he would have been dead by now
As for the people asking why an 11 year old kid has a phone, this is 2017 not 1943
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:41pm
No be America. So many sick ppl there. That's how they start. Then they graduate to rapîst then to murderer.
meanwhile this must be a nairalander booking space on Facebook
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Freethought(m): 2:41pm
What do you expect?!
Your daughter is not allowed to chat with strangers but she's allowed to have a Facebook account at 11. Okay, keep deceiving yourself...
Useless parent.. I pity you
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by Phi001(m): 2:41pm
wtf?!!
Well, what are the police waiting for?
Light that muthafucka up!!!
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by xtremeTall(m): 2:42pm
Lol
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by flyca: 2:42pm
Bad parenting.
Very bad.
The dad is also trying to paint a pic of a responsible father. He is not!
He'd better taken that girl to a phycologist / counsellor. Her innocence has been taken away by by tat!
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by enabledgoddess(f): 2:43pm
why give her a phone in the first place ? worse still allow her to own a social media account? what is wrong with the 21st century parents ? all in the bid to emulate the white .
|Re: "Do You Know Fore-play"Raunchy Facebook Chats Of Man With 11yr Old Girl Go Viral by neyoflexzyl(m): 2:43pm
