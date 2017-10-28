Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs (10818 Views)

You are all invited, 27th/28th October 2017

Venue: Anglican Church, Egbeda, Ijumu, Kogi State

Well Congratulations in advance.



But brosseey who carve your eyebrows like that?your own come fine pass madam own sef. Hope no be fine boy you wan enter marriage go do?save some money for baby food. 17 Likes 1 Share

Nice one though you both looked bored in the first pix. You didn't wanna take the pix on that day? You looked tired. 14 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations!!! I have nothing but respect for those who are lucky to find 'true' love that they decide to cement with 'marriage', love for some of us cost between 10-15k every other night with the risk of waking up and realizing that vital items like remote controls, chargers, wallets etc have gone missing 51 Likes 5 Shares

Congratulations. ...arrange bus for us wey go like come kogi state from lagos 6 Likes

just wish them well and move on. let's see how your own pre wedding picture will look like. that's if you will be bold enough to upload it here.









congratulations to the intending couple.

just wish them well and move on. let's see how your own pre wedding picture will look like. that's if you will be bold enough to upload it here.



I wish them well cos I don't have anything to lose or gain. His posture in the first pix got me, reason for my comment. I didn't say anything offensive or degrading don't go jumping on conclusions.



congratulations to the intending couple.

Nice one though you both looked bored in the first pix. You didn't wanna take the pix on that day? You looked tired.

He was just a little self-conscious.

marriage things....Ginaz prepare oooo because it is getting close

marriage things....Ginaz prepare oooo because it is getting close

I'm not ready o. You want to marry me cos of the "tin"

why now... you know I like you... it is not because of that... let's take a step forward

why now... you know I like you... it is not because of that... let's take a step forward

You like me, A step forward? A step forward to where?

are you angry...? misquoted... the like is not the step you are insinuating...those response were according to your previous statement... we can be talking for now

They don't want us to finish their rice for them jare

are you angry...? misquoted... the like is not the step you are insinuating...those response were according to your previous statement... we can be talking for now

I'm not angry I like asking questions so I get a clear picture of what someone is saying. Happy Sunday.

Abi naw, nwa27 whc time be ur own naw?

same to you... do have a wonderful day

Yes that's all

December.





Boring.. This kind pre-wedding picx self...Boring..

Ok o, make it snappy

Because of rice? No wahala. Check my profile and behold the kinda meal that awaits my guests that day.

Lalasticlala comman help our deeper couple abeg

Waow! Tantalizing mehn, no p shey na lagos make i knw my schedule b4 time.

Ur tie is supposed to touch/reach ur belt. Una looks bored self hahaha 1 Like

SUCCESS AHEAD, MAKE SURE YOU ARE NOT ONLY SHOWING OFF TO THE WORLD;













MAKE SURE YOU WILL BE FAITHFUL TO EACH OTHER...













The Man's Tie...





Be Like Double Edge Sword





Laughter eyaf keel me!





Eleyi gidi gan!



