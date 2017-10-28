₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,551 members, 3,781,292 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 07:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs (10818 Views)
Prewedding Photos Of Canadian Lady & Nigerian Man: "My Arms Will Be Your Home" / Couple's Steamy Prewedding Photos Set Instagram On Fire / Check Out These Prewedding Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Justfavourme(m): 11:04pm On Sep 09
You are all invited, 27th/28th October 2017
Venue: Anglican Church, Egbeda, Ijumu, Kogi State
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by lafflaff123(m): 11:05pm On Sep 09
LOL.
Well Congratulations in advance.
But brosseey who carve your eyebrows like that?your own come fine pass madam own sef. Hope no be fine boy you wan enter marriage go do?save some money for baby food.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Ginaz(f): 11:06pm On Sep 09
Nice one though you both looked bored in the first pix. You didn't wanna take the pix on that day? You looked tired.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by soberdrunk(m): 11:06pm On Sep 09
Congratulations!!! I have nothing but respect for those who are lucky to find 'true' love that they decide to cement with 'marriage', love for some of us cost between 10-15k every other night with the risk of waking up and realizing that vital items like remote controls, chargers, wallets etc have gone missing
51 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Tamarapetty(f): 11:19pm On Sep 09
HML
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Khd95(m): 11:20pm On Sep 09
Congratulations. ...arrange bus for us wey go like come kogi state from lagos
6 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by unapapadeycraze: 11:32pm On Sep 09
Ginaz:
just wish them well and move on. let's see how your own pre wedding picture will look like. that's if you will be bold enough to upload it here.
congratulations to the intending couple.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Ginaz(f): 11:34pm On Sep 09
unapapadeycraze:
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Stevengerd(m): 11:44pm On Sep 09
Shey na egbeda idimu or ...
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by BuddhaPalm(m): 11:58pm On Sep 09
Ginaz:
He was just a little self-conscious.
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Fourwinds: 10:51am
Ginaz:marriage things....Ginaz prepare oooo because it is getting close
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Ginaz(f): 10:54am
Fourwinds:
I'm not ready o. You want to marry me cos of the "tin"
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Fourwinds: 11:00am
Ginaz:why now... you know I like you... it is not because of that... let's take a step forward
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Ginaz(f): 11:06am
Fourwinds:
You like me, A step forward? A step forward to where?
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Fourwinds: 11:24am
Ginaz:are you angry...? misquoted... the like is not the step you are insinuating...those response were according to your previous statement... we can be talking for now
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Nobody: 11:28am
Stevengerd:They don't want us to finish their rice for them jare
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Ginaz(f): 11:30am
Fourwinds:
I'm not angry I like asking questions so I get a clear picture of what someone is saying. Happy Sunday.
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Stevengerd(m): 11:35am
Nma27:Abi naw, nwa27 whc time be ur own naw?
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Fourwinds: 11:41am
Ginaz:same to you... do have a wonderful day
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by IamAirforce1: 11:48am
Congrats
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by iamJ(m): 11:51am
Yes that's all
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Nobody: 12:21pm
Stevengerd:December.
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by refiner(f): 12:51pm
This kind pre-wedding picx self...
Boring..
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Stevengerd(m): 12:52pm
Nma27:Ok o, make it snappy
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Nobody: 1:08pm
Stevengerd:Because of rice? No wahala. Check my profile and behold the kinda meal that awaits my guests that day.
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Nobody: 1:16pm
Lalasticlala comman help our deeper couple abeg
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Stevengerd(m): 1:58pm
Nma27:Waow! Tantalizing mehn, no p shey na lagos make i knw my schedule b4 time.
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Sniper12: 2:06pm
Ur tie is supposed to touch/reach ur belt. Una looks bored self hahaha
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 6:16pm
SUCCESS AHEAD, MAKE SURE YOU ARE NOT ONLY SHOWING OFF TO THE WORLD;
MAKE SURE YOU WILL BE FAITHFUL TO EACH OTHER...
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Narldon(f): 6:16pm
The Man's Tie...
Be Like Double Edge Sword
Laughter eyaf keel me!
Eleyi gidi gan!
5 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Keneking: 6:16pm
This love must have been from the village.
I am sorry but if one person open eye for city ehn ..things change
Na Kogi love...I am sure both are Teachers (unpaid workers) from government.
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Divay22(f): 6:16pm
I Still Love You Halfricanadian. / Things You Should Do For Your Partner On Valentine's Day / 30 Types Of Pvssy In The World... Ladies Get In Here...( Pics)
Viewing this topic: okooloyun1(m), lamarbutton, Uchenaija, money121(m), akunle20, abbeycom101(m), corpa247, IshaqAyinde(m), Unstoppable100(m), sexyjuly(f), Habbatically, lamborghinifcb(m), geeluck1(m), egoldman(m), vivlyviv, kenechi072, Horlaidex(m), emmahoney(m), Annruby(f), MrBasketball(m), Agunne, kometpuvo(m), Chevronstaff, Kdiva(f), Gistsandtalks, marjo, Phlakes(f), Danhumprey, Sanchez01, sirwealth(m), inet1, gift3d(f), Ginaz(f), Toluhbodeh, muehonyx22, arinze3131(m), Dparagon(m), wonderful228, certified1(m), sotadegrt(m), Gbemmyxal(m), DrPlato, Gadamayo(m), gaflord, classicB(f), haloyeah(m), t12tosin, kuldude29(m), Coloradvantage, nbuli(m), 26edjay, Ggee(m), shfizle(m), Sobolev, braveboy64(m), Bbsharon(f), mirrorgirl, gabi98(m), Seculent, MrCGPA(m), DelTom(m), mhizesther(f), Xerox01(m), remzor(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13