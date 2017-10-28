₦airaland Forum

A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Justfavourme(m): 11:04pm On Sep 09
You are all invited, 27th/28th October 2017
Venue: Anglican Church, Egbeda, Ijumu, Kogi State

Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by lafflaff123(m): 11:05pm On Sep 09
LOL.

Well Congratulations in advance.

But brosseey who carve your eyebrows like that?your own come fine pass madam own sef. Hope no be fine boy you wan enter marriage go do?save some money for baby food.

Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Ginaz(f): 11:06pm On Sep 09
Nice one though you both looked bored in the first pix. You didn't wanna take the pix on that day? You looked tired. grin

Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by soberdrunk(m): 11:06pm On Sep 09
Congratulations!!! I have nothing but respect for those who are lucky to find 'true' love that they decide to cement with 'marriage', love for some of us cost between 10-15k every other night with the risk of waking up and realizing that vital items like remote controls, chargers, wallets etc have gone missing angry angry

Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Tamarapetty(f): 11:19pm On Sep 09
HML
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Khd95(m): 11:20pm On Sep 09
Congratulations. ...arrange bus for us wey go like come kogi state from lagos grin

Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by unapapadeycraze: 11:32pm On Sep 09
Ginaz:
Nice one though you both looked bored in the first pix. You didn't wanna take the pix on that day? You looked tired. grin




just wish them well and move on. let's see how your own pre wedding picture will look like. that's if you will be bold enough to upload it here.




congratulations to the intending couple.

Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Ginaz(f): 11:34pm On Sep 09
unapapadeycraze:





just wish them well and move on. let's see how your own pre wedding picture will look like. that's if you will be bold enough to upload it here.

I wish them well cos I don't have anything to lose or gain. His posture in the first pix got me, reason for my comment. I didn't say anything offensive or degrading don't go jumping on conclusions.

Haba!



congratulations to the intending couple.
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Stevengerd(m): 11:44pm On Sep 09
grin Shey na egbeda idimu or ...

Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by BuddhaPalm(m): 11:58pm On Sep 09
Ginaz:
Nice one though you both looked bored in the first pix. You didn't wanna take the pix on that day? You looked tired. grin

He was just a little self-conscious.
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Fourwinds: 10:51am
Ginaz:
Nice one though you both looked bored in the first pix. You didn't wanna take the pix on that day? You looked tired. grin
marriage things....Ginaz prepare oooo because it is getting close
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Ginaz(f): 10:54am
Fourwinds:
marriage things....Ginaz prepare oooo because it is getting close

I'm not ready o. You want to marry me cos of the "tin" shocked
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Fourwinds: 11:00am
Ginaz:


I'm not ready o. You want to marry me cos of the "tin" shocked
why now... you know I like you... it is not because of that... let's take a step forward
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Ginaz(f): 11:06am
Fourwinds:
why now... you know I like you... it is not because of that... let's take a step forward

You like me, A step forward? A step forward to where?
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Fourwinds: 11:24am
Ginaz:


You like me, A step forward? A step forward to where?
are you angry...? misquoted... the like is not the step you are insinuating...those response were according to your previous statement... we can be talking for now
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Nobody: 11:28am
Stevengerd:
grin Shey na egbeda idimu or ...
They don't want us to finish their rice for them jare
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Ginaz(f): 11:30am
Fourwinds:
are you angry...? misquoted... the like is not the step you are insinuating...those response were according to your previous statement... we can be talking for now

I'm not angry cheesy I like asking questions so I get a clear picture of what someone is saying. Happy Sunday.
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Stevengerd(m): 11:35am
Nma27:
They don't want us to finish their rice for them jare
Abi naw, nwa27 whc time be ur own naw?
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Fourwinds: 11:41am
Ginaz:


I'm not angry cheesy I like asking questions so I get a clear picture of what someone is saying. Happy Sunday.
same to you... do have a wonderful day
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by IamAirforce1: 11:48am
Congrats
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by iamJ(m): 11:51am
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy



Yes that's all
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Nobody: 12:21pm
Stevengerd:
Abi naw, nwa27 whc time be ur own naw?
December.
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by refiner(f): 12:51pm
This kind pre-wedding picx self...

Boring.. lipsrsealed
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Stevengerd(m): 12:52pm
Nma27:
December.
Ok o, make it snappy
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Nobody: 1:08pm
Stevengerd:
Ok o, make it snappy
Because of rice? No wahala. Check my profile and behold the kinda meal that awaits my guests that day.
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Nobody: 1:16pm
Lalasticlala comman help our deeper couple abeg
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Stevengerd(m): 1:58pm
Nma27:
Because of rice? No wahala. Check my profile and behold the kinda meal that awaits my guests that day.
Waow! Tantalizing mehn, no p shey na lagos make i knw my schedule b4 time.
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Sniper12: 2:06pm
Ur tie is supposed to touch/reach ur belt. Una looks bored self hahaha

Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 6:16pm
SUCCESS AHEAD, MAKE SURE YOU ARE NOT ONLY SHOWING OFF TO THE WORLD;






MAKE SURE YOU WILL BE FAITHFUL TO EACH OTHER...

grin grin grin
Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Narldon(f): 6:16pm




The Man's Tie...


Be Like Double Edge Sword


Laughter eyaf keel me! grin


Eleyi gidi gan!

Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Keneking: 6:16pm
This love must have been from the village.

I am sorry but if one person open eye for city ehn ..things change

Na Kogi love...I am sure both are Teachers (unpaid workers) from government.

Re: A Nairalander Prepares For Wedding With These Prewedding Pixs by Divay22(f): 6:16pm
undecided

