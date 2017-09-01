₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,341 members, 3,780,475 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children (5389 Views)
Photos Of Yemi Osinbajo Leaving London After Meeting With President Buhari Today / Photos Of Yemi Osinbajo With Namadi Sambo At State House Today / Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by praizblog: 6:49am
Beautiful family, the Osinbajos.
More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/checkout-this-beautiful-family-photo-of.html?m=0
13 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by lafflaff123(m): 6:50am
ok
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by echobazz: 6:52am
Wow.That's lovely.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by kennygee(f): 6:56am
The VP has beautiful Kids.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by 48noble(m): 7:02am
the wife looks younger than the daughter that chained hands
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:04am
Who fit link me up with the other girl wearing black. I don taya to dey live for one-room apartment
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by vedaxcool(m): 7:10am
This picture will unsettle or upset our wailing bros.... please put a warning "envy inducing pictures "
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by richidinho(m): 7:18am
Beautiful family...humble man
Godbless Pastor Osibanjo
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:29am
Beautiful family .. So unfortunate they had to pair him with that camel from daura
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by Alcatraz005: 7:39am
I am Yoruba and Osinbajo irritates me. He doesn't have what it takes to participate in active politics. I advice he decline recontesting with Buhari in 2019 as he is too meek to protect the interests of the South in the Presidency.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by Vendee: 7:42am
This Is Beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by Evaberry(f): 7:54am
He has just three kids and a male child but he's content and happy.
2 or three kids is always okay.
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by ImperialYoruba: 8:51am
Beautiful and down to earth expressions
Love it!
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by TINALETC3(f): 10:35am
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by tansderix: 10:35am
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by simbol(f): 10:36am
Beautiful children.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 10:37am
decent family
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by soberdrunk(m): 10:37am
See my kiki All i have to do now is get born again and become important.......
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by DonVikings: 10:38am
Awesome beautiful family with big brains.
God bless the Osinbajos.
Please, Wawa Palestinians, keep off!
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by smithsydny(m): 10:38am
Osibade
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by MhizzAJ(f): 10:38am
Okay
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by Pidginwhisper: 10:38am
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by willibounce1(m): 10:38am
nor be gucci tie that boy wear so? wailers, over to you
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:39am
Uyaiya family
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by Kkbugatti(m): 10:39am
Is our VP's son a Gucci freak as well ? Or isn't that a Gucci tie on his neck ?
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by DonVikings: 10:40am
Kkbugatti:
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by not4sure(m): 10:40am
Alcatraz005:
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:40am
Prof. Please resume back to work. No time for family business.
|Re: Photo Of Yemi Osinbajo, His Wife And Children by DickDastardLION(m): 10:40am
family picture of bastarrds
Why Ogonis Need Bori State- Nunieh Cyrus / Boko Haram Is NOT A Hausa/Fulani Phenomenon, It Is A Kanuri Thing / FG Generates 21,000 Jobs With SURE-P – Minister
Viewing this topic: MeenalKd(f), Emrixx(m), Tdavidson(m), terry29fresh, Propene, AdultMaleNegro(m), talktrue1(m), Bimiafashion(f), Posh(m), Truth801(m), Cmeo(m), Yazmin, Onaswu(f), gannod(m), Lanre4uonly(m), insecticide, cosmos1440, lulufaj(m), y2kola, Nigeman, mslilybeth(f), ofadaboy(m), duduade(m), obax321, familysms, officialqasman(m), pholaryemmie(f), Yeeee, venoc200(m), buksolowe, AYODEJI4LOVE(m), magnum247, gubamsude(m), Mendelssohn(m), Lamore(m), Asifo, nuttyhnic(m), okechukwu16, oluwa2ur(m), uwemubia, ekymiles(m), alabig(m), KimBerlyie, spirit6, Dozieson(m) and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13