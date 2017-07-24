₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,342 members, 3,780,475 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria (800 Views)
Lagos Officials Clear Blocked Drainage To Control Flooding In Lekki (pics) / PHOTOS:- More Flooding In Lekki And Ajah Metropolis / Heavy Rain Causes Flooding In Kano City (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by naptu2: 10:10am
Niger warns of flooding in Benin, Nigeria
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/niger-warns-flooding-benin-nigeria/
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by VocalWalls: 10:59am
Global warming
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by aleeyus(m): 10:59am
Niger warns of flooding in Benin, Nigeria
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by NothingDoMe: 10:59am
Read this yesterday God help us.
Hope people won't be packing from their houses like Florida
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by Tenkobos(m): 10:59am
People in affected areas should please find somewhere else to stay for the meantime.
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by DickDastardLION(m): 10:59am
They reject restructuring.
They reject true federalism.
They insist on running this skewed system to the detriment of other regions.
Let the great flood wipe off the northpole biko ... i mean the northern hermisphere o
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by diportivo: 10:59am
ajegunle ikorodu
stay woke
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by yemi1261(m): 11:00am
We don't want flooding oo
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by sisisioge: 11:00am
It is well o. May God help help heleep us.
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by Josenice(m): 11:01am
We all should be ready. What is our leaders doing about this?
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by dbynonetwork: 11:01am
Blame BUHARI if the flood destroys life and properies..
1 Like
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by guterMann: 11:02am
This government will not take preemptive measures now.
Like clearing of the drainages,building of emergency dikes and other water conveyance,and retention structures.
Temporary evacuation of people living in the affected areas,and provision of relief materials.
Sensitization etc.
I know that the government is waiting for the flood to kill,displace people and damage property,then the VP or the President will visit the affected areas,and red carpets will be rolled.They will make empty rhetorics and ask Nigerians to 'PRAY FOR THE VICTIMS'
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
2 Likes
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by Badonasty(m): 11:02am
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by HMZi(m): 11:03am
HURRICANES,FLOODING,EARTHQUACKES et al......
#endtime.................give ur life to me....
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by norlandking: 11:03am
yemi1261:
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by xxx45437: 11:04am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by LilSmith55(m): 11:06am
dbynonetwork:
The same way USA is blaming Trump on the Hurricane....
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by musa7m(m): 11:08am
DickDastardLION:nwanna you too mumu ooo....just nagodu
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by DickDastardLION(m): 11:09am
musa7m:abokkina how far na
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by Johnemeka247: 11:11am
Ok
|Re: Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria by Johnemeka247: 11:12am
Ok.
(0) (Reply)
Nigeria & Its M.C.N Award! / Nigeria -uk : Downfall Of A Queen / About Time!
Viewing this topic: DjHypno(m), chloride6, fineboynl, kenesh(f), Labrownny, ziggyzee, SHALLREIGN(m), lekyar(m), olatade(m), InternetBchip, ugorom, sparklebee, Ancientx(m), Johnemeka247, Nene24(f), Prowizy2(m), HonosPearce(m), tobimillar, kiddie(m), dhardline(m), Boss1914(m), seunhuzzle, ntyce(m), slawomir, Ositebello1, chuxxvester(m), danjudchi, loverofgoodtins, twalart, miblolo(f), hillaryfaith, TWINKIE(f), oziawo, bqlekan(m), talk4free and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12