Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria - Politics - Nairaland

Niger Warns Of Flooding In Benin, Nigeria

by naptu2: 10:10am
Niger warns of flooding in Benin, Nigeria
On September 10, 2017

The Niger Basin Authority issued a warning Saturday of possible flooding in Benin and Nigeria, two countries downstream on the river, which is currently flooding in Niger.


Flooding in Port Harcourt after Heavy Rainfall

“We appeal to all residents downstream (of the Niger River)… because the water keeps rising,” the NBA’s Soungalo Kone said late Saturday, speaking on Niger television.

The NBA has issued its second-highest alert level of orange, warning that further flooding is highly likely following months of heavy rain in Niger and Mali.

“It’s a question of hours to get to a red alert — the waters can rise very suddenly,” said Lawan Magadji, Niger’s minister of disaster management, speaking on local television.

Floods are threatening villages and some sections of the capital Niamey, the minister said.

The ministry has already announced plans to evacuate residents in affected areas and reinforce dykes.

The government has set up sites for people displaced by the flooding, the minister said.

Almost all Niamey’s some million and a half residents live along the river banks.

Some of the homes at risk are located in the former bed of the Gountou-Yena river, which is now once again filling with water.

Flooding has killed 44 people across Niger since June, according to the civil protection agency, after more than 50 deaths from flooding last year.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/niger-warns-flooding-benin-nigeria/
by VocalWalls: 10:59am
Global warming
by aleeyus(m): 10:59am
by NothingDoMe: 10:59am
Read this yesterday God help us.

Hope people won't be packing from their houses like Florida
by Tenkobos(m): 10:59am
People in affected areas should please find somewhere else to stay for the meantime.
by DickDastardLION(m): 10:59am
They reject restructuring.
They reject true federalism.
They insist on running this skewed system to the detriment of other regions.
Let the great flood wipe off the northpole biko ... i mean the northern hermisphere o cheesy grin
by diportivo: 10:59am
by yemi1261(m): 11:00am
We don't want flooding oo
by sisisioge: 11:00am
It is well o. May God help help heleep us.
by Josenice(m): 11:01am
We all should be ready. What is our leaders doing about this?
by dbynonetwork: 11:01am
Blame BUHARI if the flood destroys life and properies..

by guterMann: 11:02am
This government will not take preemptive measures now.

Like clearing of the drainages,building of emergency dikes and other water conveyance,and retention structures.

Temporary evacuation of people living in the affected areas,and provision of relief materials.

Sensitization etc.

I know that the government is waiting for the flood to kill,displace people and damage property,then the VP or the President will visit the affected areas,and red carpets will be rolled.They will make empty rhetorics and ask Nigerians to 'PRAY FOR THE VICTIMS'

THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

by Badonasty(m): 11:02am
All will be well
by HMZi(m): 11:03am
by norlandking: 11:03am
by xxx45437: 11:04am
by LilSmith55(m): 11:06am
by musa7m(m): 11:08am
They reject restructuring.
They reject true federalism.
They insist on running this skewed system to the detriment of other regions.
Let the great flood wipe off the northpole biko ... i mean the northern hermisphere o cheesy grin
nwanna you too mumu ooo....just nagodu
by DickDastardLION(m): 11:09am
by Johnemeka247: 11:11am
by Johnemeka247: 11:12am
