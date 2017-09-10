Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari (5350 Views)

It is reported that the Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has berated Women Affairs and Social Development minister Jummai Alhassan over her comments on 2019 presidential election candidacy and asked her to resign.

It is gathered that she had confirmed a BBC report where she expressed preference to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar against her boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the 2019 presidential ticket of APC.

Amosun, who spoke at a book launch in Abeokuta, on Saturday said although Alhassan was entitled to her opinion, but he expected her to have tendered her resignation immediately after the comments.

The governor said that Alhassan was entitled to her opinion but that he would have saluted her if she had honourably resigned her appointment because no one could blow both hot and cold at the same time.

“I would have saluted her if she had resigned but falling short of resigning has taken everything away from what she had said. Well, I am not Mr President and I know that at the appropriate time he will review things.



“For somebody to have come out and say such thing means she might be working against the government and she will not want that government to succeed.



“That is my own believe although I may be wrong but if I am in her shoes she should have done that and resigned.’’

Amosun expressed doubt if the Minister desired the success of the Buhari – led administration since she had declared support for Atiku ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

He declared that nobody had the right to stop Buhari from contesting for the presidential election in 2019 except he himself decides against on health ground.



“On this 2019, the only thing that can probably prevent Mr. president from contesting is on health ground,” he said.

Amosun who commended Buhari for the great positive changes he had effected in Nigeria, said he was the appropriate person the nation needed when he took over the reins of power.



“If not for this administration of President Muhammad Buhari, only God knows where Nigeria would have been now.



“Again I am saying it, the only thing that can stop Mr President is on health ground but as we can see today, Mr President is back rejuvenating and very soon it would be clear for everybody to see that Mr president is so well now.



” I commend the President for his performance on the three cardinal programmes of his administration because he has performed better in the areas of security, economy and the fight against corruption,” he said.

-NAN



http://mynationnews.com/2017/09/10/you-are-working-against-muhammadu-buhari-governor-amosu-tells-alhassan/

Personally, I feel the lady is lucky not to have been fired already. Whichever way we choose to look at it this is insubordination. Imagine a US Minister saying this an Trump's reaction.



Has Buhari grown soft or he is just being a "democrat"? 6 Likes 2 Shares

cc lalasticlala 1 Like

General Obasanjo would have fires that Minister and sent her out

NIGERIA!!!













when shall thou break up?

Afonja has spoken

AbuEzeFemi:

General Obasanjo would have fires that Minister and sent her out

When a loyalist of Saraki who was a minister under Jonathan was attacking his govt, GEJ did not waste time to show him the door.



Alhassan is emboldened by the fact that there is no Presidency.



Buhari is not in anyway in charge of his faculties (at best) talk more of this govt.



Alhassan knows a lot more than you passive observers who rely on third party narratives as she is within the corridors of powers.



Atiku's presidential campaign is not premeditated on blind ambition but out of him knowing Buhari can never re-contest his seat.



SR's planted story on Buhari secretly telling EL Rufai he will contest was the handwork of the cabal to stall the ambitions of Atiku and other heavy weights in contesting for the seat.





When Oba dies, it is only when all funeral and burial rites have been observed and a successor named before the subjects will be informed.



Alhassan has given you daftus zombies who out of blind fantiscm still believe in that fraud.



Amosun has stepped on so many toes both within his immediate constituency, region and on the national level.



This fool was so emboldened by his cheap ascension to power under the broom banner to begin to have ambitions to contest the Senate presidency even as Governor.



He has never held his ugly tongue by telling anyone who has time to waste that he intends to aspire back to the national assembly specifically for the post of Senate president.



You will fail you adulterous bf of a fellow idiot kemi adulterers.



The change era is finished and from there your travails back to obscurity begins.



I pray that gbana king remains relevant to cut you down to size come 2019 5 Likes

SIA should keep quiet



MAMA Taraba maybe right





By the way where is TINUBU 1 Like

Freedom of speech and association died upon arrival to Nigeria 1 Like

. Even buhari concor for the first time Just look at the fake smile on amosun'so ugly face in that picture. Even buhari concor for the first time 2 Likes

AbuEzeFemi:

General Obasanjo would have fires that Minister and sent her out



this your English sef this your English sef 2 Likes

Senseless humans





I would have said he is a Hypocrite but I like to respect my "elders"...







Meanwhile..





AMOSUN with ATIKU..



2 Likes

APC agents abhor anyone that tells them the gospel truth. They're allergic to the truth. Me think Buhari should first resigned since he's yet to fulfill the simplest of all his fake electoral promises he made. 1 Like

The poster above me must be related to Bobrisky

nigerians love lies



For those writing rubbish about freedom of speech and Amosu's picture with Atiku, you are all naïve.



You can't be a member of a cabinet and criticize or work against same. This is against the principle of collective responsibility. This is hypocrisy of the highest order. You must first resign before you can do that.



No matter how you look at it, the Aisha of a woman has committed a political hara-kiri. Atiku Abubakar will remain presidential aspirant emeritus.



Honestly, I do not know how best to describe this our president Buhari when it comes appointing and keeping those who are obviously against him.



In 2019, we need a presidential candidate that is above curse, manipulation, and wrong judgement. 1 Like

I especially love the part where he said ' If not for President Buhari, who knows where nigeria would be now'? .

I presume that is a rhetorical question but if it isn't then I'd say, We'd probably be better off than we are now.

Sychophacy at its peak.



What value has Buhari added to Nigeria rather than worsen the situation terribly?



Amosu is one sorry South West governor licking Buhari's anuss gullibly



Shame on him 1 Like

Ehiscotch:

Personally, I feel the lady is lucky not to have been fired already. Whichever way we choose to look at it this is insubordination. Imagine a US Minister saying this an Trump's reaction.



Has Buhari grown soft or he is just being a "democrat"?



Imagine a USA president spending over 100 working days in Nigerian hospital.



APC=====SHAME. Imagine a USA president spending over 100 working days in Nigerian hospital.APC=====SHAME. 5 Likes

HMZi:

NIGERIA!!!















when shall thou break up?

AbuEzeFemi:

General Obasanjo would have fires that Minister and sent her out Yes not Chief. Yes not Chief.

Pls what did mama taraba say about el rufia?

Ayiku and bubu na wash

VP 2019

Splashme:

Sychophacy at its peak.

What value has Buhari added to Nigeria rather than worsen the situation terribly?



Amosu is one sorry South West governor licking Buhari's anuss gullibly



Shame on him

Amosun is a great guy and I respect him for infrastructural development of Ogun State.



However, politically he is in trouble. His political destiny is tied to Buhari's presidency.



Amosun has fought the Ogun APC elders, fought Tinubu, fought the electorate who have always stood by him since he has been contesting, fought everyone.



By the time the dust settles down, he'll realize that all politics is local and Buhari can't stop him from being beaten in Senatorial Elections in Egbaland.



SHTFguy:





When a loyalist of Saraki who was a minister under Jonathan was attacking his govt, GEJ did not waste time to show him the door.



Alhassan is emboldened by the fact that there is no Presidency.



Buhari is not in anyway in charge of his faculties (at best) talk more of this govt.



Alhassan knows a lot more than you passive observers who rely on third party narratives as she is within the corridors of powers.



Atiku's presidential campaign is not premeditated on blind ambition but out of him knowing Buhari can never re-contest his seat.



SR's planted story on Buhari secretly telling EL Rufai he will contest was the handwork of the cabal to stall the ambitions of Atiku and other heavy weights in contesting for the seat.





When Oba dies, it is only when all funeral and burial rites have been observed and a successor named before the subjects will be informed.



Alhassan has given you daftus zombies who out of blind fantiscm still believe in that fraud.



Grow brain, Mr Zombie

























if d president isn't in charge of his faculties, section 144 of d constitution has provided a way out for him if d president isn't in charge of his faculties, section 144 of d constitution has provided a way out for him