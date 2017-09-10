₦airaland Forum

Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari

Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Ehiscotch(m): 1:17pm
It is reported that the Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has berated Women Affairs and Social Development minister Jummai Alhassan over her comments on 2019 presidential election candidacy and asked her to resign.
It is gathered that she had confirmed a BBC report where she expressed preference to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar against her boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the 2019 presidential ticket of APC.
Amosun, who spoke at a book launch in Abeokuta, on Saturday said although Alhassan was entitled to her opinion, but he expected her to have tendered her resignation immediately after the comments.
The governor said that Alhassan was entitled to her opinion but that he would have saluted her if she had honourably resigned her appointment because no one could blow both hot and cold at the same time.
“I would have saluted her if she had resigned but falling short of resigning has taken everything away from what she had said. Well, I am not Mr President and I know that at the appropriate time he will review things.

“For somebody to have come out and say such thing means she might be working against the government and she will not want that government to succeed.

“That is my own believe although I may be wrong but if I am in her shoes she should have done that and resigned.’’
Amosun expressed doubt if the Minister desired the success of the Buhari – led administration since she had declared support for Atiku ahead of the 2019 presidential election.
He declared that nobody had the right to stop Buhari from contesting for the presidential election in 2019 except he himself decides against on health ground.

“On this 2019, the only thing that can probably prevent Mr. president from contesting is on health ground,” he said.
Amosun who commended Buhari for the great positive changes he had effected in Nigeria, said he was the appropriate person the nation needed when he took over the reins of power.

“If not for this administration of President Muhammad Buhari, only God knows where Nigeria would have been now.

“Again I am saying it, the only thing that can stop Mr President is on health ground but as we can see today, Mr President is back rejuvenating and very soon it would be clear for everybody to see that Mr president is so well now.

” I commend the President for his performance on the three cardinal programmes of his administration because he has performed better in the areas of security, economy and the fight against corruption,” he said.
-NAN

http://mynationnews.com/2017/09/10/you-are-working-against-muhammadu-buhari-governor-amosu-tells-alhassan/

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Ehiscotch(m): 1:24pm
Personally, I feel the lady is lucky not to have been fired already. Whichever way we choose to look at it this is insubordination. Imagine a US Minister saying this an Trump's reaction.

Has Buhari grown soft or he is just being a "democrat"?

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Ehiscotch(m): 1:24pm
cc lalasticlala

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by AbuEzeFemi(m): 1:37pm
General Obasanjo would have fires that Minister and sent her out
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by HMZi(m): 1:41pm
NIGERIA!!!






when shall thou break up?
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by SHTFguy: 1:43pm
Afonja has spoken
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by SHTFguy: 1:51pm
AbuEzeFemi:
General Obasanjo would have fires that Minister and sent her out

When a loyalist of Saraki who was a minister under Jonathan was attacking his govt, GEJ did not waste time to show him the door.

Alhassan is emboldened by the fact that there is no Presidency.

Buhari is not in anyway in charge of his faculties (at best) talk more of this govt.

Alhassan knows a lot more than you passive observers who rely on third party narratives as she is within the corridors of powers.

Atiku's presidential campaign is not premeditated on blind ambition but out of him knowing Buhari can never re-contest his seat.

SR's planted story on Buhari secretly telling EL Rufai he will contest was the handwork of the cabal to stall the ambitions of Atiku and other heavy weights in contesting for the seat.


When Oba dies, it is only when all funeral and burial rites have been observed and a successor named before the subjects will be informed.

Alhassan has given you daftus zombies who out of blind fantiscm still believe in that fraud.

Grow brain, Mr Zombie

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by SHTFguy: 1:58pm
Amosun has stepped on so many toes both within his immediate constituency, region and on the national level.

This fool was so emboldened by his cheap ascension to power under the broom banner to begin to have ambitions to contest the Senate presidency even as Governor.

He has never held his ugly tongue by telling anyone who has time to waste that he intends to aspire back to the national assembly specifically for the post of Senate president.

You will fail you adulterous bf of a fellow idiot kemi adulterers.

The change era is finished and from there your travails back to obscurity begins.

I pray that gbana king remains relevant to cut you down to size come 2019

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by ibkgab001: 6:25pm
SIA should keep quiet

MAMA Taraba maybe right


By the way where is TINUBU

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by deepwater(f): 6:25pm
Freedom of speech and association died upon arrival to Nigeria

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by oshemus: 6:26pm
Just look at the fake smile on amosun'so ugly face in that picture grin. Even buhari concor for the first time

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by AbaNgele: 6:26pm
AbuEzeFemi:
General Obasanjo would have fires that Minister and sent her out


this your English sef

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by kevinTems: 6:26pm
Senseless humans
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Narldon(f): 6:26pm


I would have said he is a Hypocrite but I like to respect my "elders"...



Meanwhile..


AMOSUN with ATIKU..

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by AbaNgele: 6:26pm
ok
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Robisky001: 6:26pm
APC agents abhor anyone that tells them the gospel truth. They're allergic to the truth. Me think Buhari should first resigned since he's yet to fulfill the simplest of all his fake electoral promises he made.

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by emeijeh(m): 6:27pm
The poster above me must be related to Bobrisky
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by lilmax(m): 6:28pm
nigerians love lies

crap
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by datola: 6:28pm
For those writing rubbish about freedom of speech and Amosu's picture with Atiku, you are all naïve.

You can't be a member of a cabinet and criticize or work against same. This is against the principle of collective responsibility. This is hypocrisy of the highest order. You must first resign before you can do that.

No matter how you look at it, the Aisha of a woman has committed a political hara-kiri. Atiku Abubakar will remain presidential aspirant emeritus.

Honestly, I do not know how best to describe this our president Buhari when it comes appointing and keeping those who are obviously against him.

In 2019, we need a presidential candidate that is above curse, manipulation, and wrong judgement.

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 6:28pm
ok
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by blackbeau1(f): 6:28pm
I especially love the part where he said ' If not for President Buhari, who knows where nigeria would be now'? .
I presume that is a rhetorical question but if it isn't then I'd say, We'd probably be better off than we are now.
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Splashme: 6:29pm
Sychophacy at its peak.

What value has Buhari added to Nigeria rather than worsen the situation terribly?

Amosu is one sorry South West governor licking Buhari's anuss gullibly

Shame on him

1 Like

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by IMASTEX: 6:30pm
Lol
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by PointZerom: 6:30pm
Ehiscotch:
Personally, I feel the lady is lucky not to have been fired already. Whichever way we choose to look at it this is insubordination. Imagine a US Minister saying this an Trump's reaction.

Has Buhari grown soft or he is just being a "democrat"?


Imagine a USA president spending over 100 working days in Nigerian hospital.

APC=====SHAME.

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by emeijeh(m): 6:30pm
HMZi:
NIGERIA!!!







when shall thou break up?

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by NgcoboP: 6:31pm
AbuEzeFemi:
General Obasanjo would have fires that Minister and sent her out
Yes not Chief.
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by YelloweWest: 6:31pm
Pls what did mama taraba say about el rufia?
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by babyfaceafrica: 6:31pm
Ayiku and bubu na wash
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Kendrick80(m): 6:34pm
VP 2019 cheesy
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by EponOjuku: 6:34pm
Splashme:
Sychophacy at its peak.
What value has Buhari added to Nigeria rather than worsen the situation terribly?

Amosu is one sorry South West governor licking Buhari's anuss gullibly

Shame on him

Amosun is a great guy and I respect him for infrastructural development of Ogun State.

However, politically he is in trouble. His political destiny is tied to Buhari's presidency.

Amosun has fought the Ogun APC elders, fought Tinubu, fought the electorate who have always stood by him since he has been contesting, fought everyone.

By the time the dust settles down, he'll realize that all politics is local and Buhari can't stop him from being beaten in Senatorial Elections in Egbaland.

Meanwhile, he should forget his Senate Presidency dream. The VP and Senate President cannot come from the same state.

Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by lexy2014: 6:36pm
SHTFguy:


When a loyalist of Saraki who was a minister under Jonathan was attacking his govt, GEJ did not waste time to show him the door.

Alhassan is emboldened by the fact that there is no Presidency.

Buhari is not in anyway in charge of his faculties (at best) talk more of this govt.

Alhassan knows a lot more than you passive observers who rely on third party narratives as she is within the corridors of powers.

Atiku's presidential campaign is not premeditated on blind ambition but out of him knowing Buhari can never re-contest his seat.

SR's planted story on Buhari secretly telling EL Rufai he will contest was the handwork of the cabal to stall the ambitions of Atiku and other heavy weights in contesting for the seat.


When Oba dies, it is only when all funeral and burial rites have been observed and a successor named before the subjects will be informed.

Alhassan has given you daftus zombies who out of blind fantiscm still believe in that fraud.

Grow brain, Mr Zombie












if d president isn't in charge of his faculties, section 144 of d constitution has provided a way out for him
Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Youngjoeb(m): 6:36pm
She'll have just kept quiet. All these troubles for Atiku na wa o

