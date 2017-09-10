₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Ehiscotch(m): 1:17pm
It is reported that the Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has berated Women Affairs and Social Development minister Jummai Alhassan over her comments on 2019 presidential election candidacy and asked her to resign.
http://mynationnews.com/2017/09/10/you-are-working-against-muhammadu-buhari-governor-amosu-tells-alhassan/
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Ehiscotch(m): 1:24pm
Personally, I feel the lady is lucky not to have been fired already. Whichever way we choose to look at it this is insubordination. Imagine a US Minister saying this an Trump's reaction.
Has Buhari grown soft or he is just being a "democrat"?
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Ehiscotch(m): 1:24pm
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by AbuEzeFemi(m): 1:37pm
General Obasanjo would have fires that Minister and sent her out
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by HMZi(m): 1:41pm
NIGERIA!!!
when shall thou break up?
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by SHTFguy: 1:43pm
Afonja has spoken
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by SHTFguy: 1:51pm
AbuEzeFemi:
When a loyalist of Saraki who was a minister under Jonathan was attacking his govt, GEJ did not waste time to show him the door.
Alhassan is emboldened by the fact that there is no Presidency.
Buhari is not in anyway in charge of his faculties (at best) talk more of this govt.
Alhassan knows a lot more than you passive observers who rely on third party narratives as she is within the corridors of powers.
Atiku's presidential campaign is not premeditated on blind ambition but out of him knowing Buhari can never re-contest his seat.
SR's planted story on Buhari secretly telling EL Rufai he will contest was the handwork of the cabal to stall the ambitions of Atiku and other heavy weights in contesting for the seat.
When Oba dies, it is only when all funeral and burial rites have been observed and a successor named before the subjects will be informed.
Alhassan has given you daftus zombies who out of blind fantiscm still believe in that fraud.
Grow brain, Mr Zombie
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by SHTFguy: 1:58pm
Amosun has stepped on so many toes both within his immediate constituency, region and on the national level.
This fool was so emboldened by his cheap ascension to power under the broom banner to begin to have ambitions to contest the Senate presidency even as Governor.
He has never held his ugly tongue by telling anyone who has time to waste that he intends to aspire back to the national assembly specifically for the post of Senate president.
You will fail you adulterous bf of a fellow idiot kemi adulterers.
The change era is finished and from there your travails back to obscurity begins.
I pray that gbana king remains relevant to cut you down to size come 2019
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by ibkgab001: 6:25pm
SIA should keep quiet
MAMA Taraba maybe right
By the way where is TINUBU
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by deepwater(f): 6:25pm
Freedom of speech and association died upon arrival to Nigeria
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by oshemus: 6:26pm
Just look at the fake smile on amosun'so ugly face in that picture . Even buhari concor for the first time
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by AbaNgele: 6:26pm
AbuEzeFemi:
this your English sef
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by kevinTems: 6:26pm
Senseless humans
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Narldon(f): 6:26pm
I would have said he is a Hypocrite but I like to respect my "elders"...
Meanwhile..
AMOSUN with ATIKU..
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by AbaNgele: 6:26pm
ok
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Robisky001: 6:26pm
APC agents abhor anyone that tells them the gospel truth. They're allergic to the truth. Me think Buhari should first resigned since he's yet to fulfill the simplest of all his fake electoral promises he made.
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by emeijeh(m): 6:27pm
The poster above me must be related to Bobrisky
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by lilmax(m): 6:28pm
nigerians love lies
crap
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by datola: 6:28pm
For those writing rubbish about freedom of speech and Amosu's picture with Atiku, you are all naïve.
You can't be a member of a cabinet and criticize or work against same. This is against the principle of collective responsibility. This is hypocrisy of the highest order. You must first resign before you can do that.
No matter how you look at it, the Aisha of a woman has committed a political hara-kiri. Atiku Abubakar will remain presidential aspirant emeritus.
Honestly, I do not know how best to describe this our president Buhari when it comes appointing and keeping those who are obviously against him.
In 2019, we need a presidential candidate that is above curse, manipulation, and wrong judgement.
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 6:28pm
ok
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by blackbeau1(f): 6:28pm
I especially love the part where he said ' If not for President Buhari, who knows where nigeria would be now'? .
I presume that is a rhetorical question but if it isn't then I'd say, We'd probably be better off than we are now.
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Splashme: 6:29pm
Sychophacy at its peak.
What value has Buhari added to Nigeria rather than worsen the situation terribly?
Amosu is one sorry South West governor licking Buhari's anuss gullibly
Shame on him
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by IMASTEX: 6:30pm
Lol
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by PointZerom: 6:30pm
Ehiscotch:
Imagine a USA president spending over 100 working days in Nigerian hospital.
APC=====SHAME.
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by emeijeh(m): 6:30pm
HMZi:
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by NgcoboP: 6:31pm
AbuEzeFemi:Yes not Chief.
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by YelloweWest: 6:31pm
Pls what did mama taraba say about el rufia?
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by babyfaceafrica: 6:31pm
Ayiku and bubu na wash
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Kendrick80(m): 6:34pm
VP 2019
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by EponOjuku: 6:34pm
Splashme:
Amosun is a great guy and I respect him for infrastructural development of Ogun State.
However, politically he is in trouble. His political destiny is tied to Buhari's presidency.
Amosun has fought the Ogun APC elders, fought Tinubu, fought the electorate who have always stood by him since he has been contesting, fought everyone.
By the time the dust settles down, he'll realize that all politics is local and Buhari can't stop him from being beaten in Senatorial Elections in Egbaland.
Meanwhile, he should forget his Senate Presidency dream. The VP and Senate President cannot come from the same state.
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by lexy2014: 6:36pm
SHTFguy:if d president isn't in charge of his faculties, section 144 of d constitution has provided a way out for him
|Re: Governor Amosun Tells Aisha Alhassan To Resign For Working Against Buhari by Youngjoeb(m): 6:36pm
She'll have just kept quiet. All these troubles for Atiku na wa o
