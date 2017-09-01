Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader (2296 Views)

Activists hold rally condemning separatists in Lagos yesterday.



A prominent Ijaw leader and a member of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Anabs Sara Igbe said that Niger Delta region is not in support of Biafra agitation or any struggle to break up Nigeria.



Chief Anabs Sara Igbe who spoke to Daily Trust in Port Harcourt yesterday said the region was only asking for restructuring based on true federalism.



He said that the people of the region had made their position clear on how the country should be restructured, stressing that the region was not in support of any agitation for the break up of the country.



“We have made our position very clear on how the country should be restructured. We want resource control where we can pay tax to the state and have firm control of our resources. We want total restructuring where each component of the federation can produce what they have. We want true federalism.



“When the Niger Delta youths gave ultimatum to Hausa and Yoruba, we condemned it in its totality. We believe that Nigeria is one and every Nigerian has right to reside in any part of the country. We need peace in Niger Delta. We want people to come to Niger Delta and invest,” he said.



Supporting Biafra is not by force,there are some igbo's that don't support Biafra so is not a new thing Supporting Biafra is not by force,there are some igbo's that don't support Biafra so is not a new thing 26 Likes

sarrki:

sarrki stop decieving yourself everyday with the same news, we know APC government is good with bribeing people, Ijaws are Igbos, if Fulanis are telling you otherwise they're decieving you. When the time comes we shall all know sarrki stop decieving yourself everyday with the same news, we know APC government is good with bribeing people, Ijaws are Igbos, if Fulanis are telling you otherwise they're decieving you. When the time comes we shall all know 18 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

who are the niger delta, metion your tribe and state. i am from Imo which is part of niger delta who are the niger delta, metion your tribe and state. i am from Imo which is part of niger delta 19 Likes 1 Share

May God punish all biafrans and Nnamdi Kanu's followers for trying to destabilize our beloved country Nigeria. Biafra will never come 10 Likes 3 Shares





initially we don't know something like marginalization until after d first military coup plotted by d Igbo people wic lead to d Biafran war. but I trust my northern brothers they are gud in taking promise but once u broke it they will teach you the meaning of deception.







restructure or breaking. first unite your self to achieve it, but I believed as a northerner I will not die of hunger my problem with u guys (ss-se) you are so greed people to d extend dat even if d country is restructured, you will still com back an start shouting they cheat us.initially we don't know something like marginalization until after d first military coup plotted by d Igbo people wic lead to d Biafran war. but I trust my northern brothers they are gud in taking promise but once u broke it they will teach you the meaning of deception.restructure or breaking. first unite your self to achieve it, but I believed as a northerner I will not die of hunger 1 Like 1 Share

MediumStout:

May God punish all biafrans and Nnamdi Kanu's followers for trying to destabilize our beloved country Nigeria. Biafra will never come but in 2015... but in 2015... 10 Likes 2 Shares

Evablizin:





Supporting Biafra is not by force,there are some igbo's that don't support Biafra so is not a new thing







Hope its not what I was thinking oooo Hope its not what I was thinking oooo

zantama05:

my problem with u guys (ss-se) you are so greed people to d extend dat even if d country is restructured, you will still com back an start shouting they cheat us.



initially we don't know something like marginalization until after d first military coup plotted by d Igbo people wic lead to d Biafran war. but I trust my northern brothers they are gud in taking promise but once u broke it they will teach you the meaning of deception.







restructure or breaking. first unite your self to achieve it, but I believed as a northerner I will not die of hunger



Aboki_ will always be aboki_. Aboki_ will always be aboki_. 9 Likes

ipob still dont get it....we in the delta dont have to learn each others languages...we speak pidgin english to each other...



thinking you can divide us because we are many tribes is foolishness.... 5 Likes 1 Share

temptnow:

sarrki stop decieving yourself everyday with the same news, we know APC government is good with bribeing people, Ijaws are Igbos, if Fulanis are telling you otherwise they're decieving you. When the time comes we shall all know

How is Ijaw Igbo



For Christ sake ? How is Ijaw IgboFor Christ sake ? 9 Likes 2 Shares

That scammer called Nnamdi Kanu is just deceiving some people sha. That scammer called Nnamdi Kanu is just deceiving some people sha. 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:







Hope its not what I was thinking oooo lols what are you thinking? lols what are you thinking?

sarrki:





How is Ijaw Igbo



For Christ sake ?

i dont understand too...why are they always after us deltans??...i dont speak a word igbo,how can you add me to your plans??...



and i dont know any urhobo that speak igbo..



what is all this nonesense sef??..



i dont even coup very well with igbos either...



is not that when am around them i want to fight them,is just that i dont understand them... i dont understand too...why are they always after us deltans??...i dont speak a word igbo,how can you add me to your plans??...and i dont know any urhobo that speak igbo..what is all this nonesense sef??..i dont even coup very well with igbos either...is not that when am around them i want to fight them,is just that i dont understand them... 9 Likes 1 Share

right

sarrki pls show us d activists





i dont know...but i always feel it as an insult...like they mean somebody you cant take serious....



maybe am just misunderstanding what they mean... when am around igbos they always call me boy...i never understood that...maybe they dont mean it in a bad way...maybe its my good looks...i dont know...but i always feel it as an insult...like they mean somebody you cant take serious....maybe am just misunderstanding what they mean... 5 Likes 3 Shares

tsdarkside:





i dont understand too...why are they always after us deltans??...i dont speak a word igbo,how can you add me to your plans??...



and i dont know any urhobo that speak igbo..



what is all this nonesense sef??..



i dont even coup very well with igbos either...



is not that when am around them i want to fight them,is just that i dont understand them...



You are a patriotic Nigeria You are a patriotic Nigeria 3 Likes

Evablizin:

lols what are you thinking?

As in women leader of a something ?



Abegi oooo



Stand with us



Especially me your hmmmmm till the end As in women leader of a something ?Abegi ooooStand with usEspecially me your hmmmmm till the end 2 Likes

sarrki:





You are a patriotic Nigeria

well...even sef nigeria is called something like banana republic i would still be proud...nigeria is just a word....nothing special about that word..



the land and people interest me,not the word nigeria...



ipobians make too much noise because of a word...people in this world went to war because of many things..



women,food,water,land,insults and many others..



do we want to go to war because of a word ... well...even sef nigeria is called something like banana republic i would still be proud...nigeria is just a word....nothing special about that word..the land and people interest me,not the word nigeria...ipobians make too much noise because of a word...people in this world went to war because of many things..women,food,water,land,insults and many others..do we want to go to war because of a word... 4 Likes 2 Shares

Chief Anabs Sara Igbe who spoke to Daily Trust in Port Harcourt yesterday said the region was only asking for restructuring based on true federalism. 1 Like 1 Share

temptnow:

sarrki stop decieving yourself everyday with the same news, we know APC government is good with bribeing people, Ijaws are Igbos, if Fulanis are telling you otherwise they're decieving you. When the time comes we shall all know On a scale of 1-10, this ataché by force landgrabbing beggarly comment stands at 1000!



No shame at all.



"Ijaws are Igbos". - Nnamdi Kanu's urine drinking zombies.



Cc: Tonyebarcanista. On a scale of 1-10, this ataché by force landgrabbing beggarly comment stands at 1000!No shame at all."Ijaws are Igbos". - Nnamdi Kanu's urine drinking zombies.Cc: Tonyebarcanista. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Yawns

I wonder why Igbo want force association with south south....they should rather clamour for igbo in south south joining them not thr whole southsouth.





Anything different from that,to me,is like Igbo want to dominate Nigeria but find it difficult with yorubas and hausa fulanis so the want the country where they will be the only majority..simple! 1 Like 1 Share

As shown by google number one state of the so called niger Delta is Ania state guess then nnamdi KANU is a Niger Delta man as well 5 Likes

October 1th is coming

temptnow:

sarrki stop decieving yourself everyday with the same news, we know APC government is good with bribeing people, Ijaws are Igbos, if Fulanis are telling you otherwise they're decieving you. When the time comes we shall all know how can ijaws be igbos?..please have sense now..must you claim everyone how can ijaws be igbos?..please have sense now..must you claim everyone 3 Likes 1 Share





