|Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by sarrki(m): 5:38am
Activists hold rally condemning separatists in Lagos yesterday.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/n-delta-not-supporting-biafra-ijaw-leader.html
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by Evablizin(f): 5:39am
Supporting Biafra is not by force,there are some igbo's that don't support Biafra so is not a new thing
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by temptnow: 5:43am
sarrki:sarrki stop decieving yourself everyday with the same news, we know APC government is good with bribeing people, Ijaws are Igbos, if Fulanis are telling you otherwise they're decieving you. When the time comes we shall all know
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by Balkan(m): 5:48am
sarrki:who are the niger delta, metion your tribe and state. i am from Imo which is part of niger delta
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by MediumStout(m): 5:54am
May God punish all biafrans and Nnamdi Kanu's followers for trying to destabilize our beloved country Nigeria. Biafra will never come
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by zantama05(m): 6:02am
my problem with u guys (ss-se) you are so greed people to d extend dat even if d country is restructured, you will still com back an start shouting they cheat us.
initially we don't know something like marginalization until after d first military coup plotted by d Igbo people wic lead to d Biafran war. but I trust my northern brothers they are gud in taking promise but once u broke it they will teach you the meaning of deception.
restructure or breaking. first unite your self to achieve it, but I believed as a northerner I will not die of hunger
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by raker300: 6:02am
MediumStout:but in 2015...
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by sarrki(m): 6:04am
Evablizin:
Hope its not what I was thinking oooo
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by 1Rebel: 6:05am
zantama05:
Aboki_ will always be aboki_.
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by tsdarkside(m): 6:05am
ipob still dont get it....we in the delta dont have to learn each others languages...we speak pidgin english to each other...
thinking you can divide us because we are many tribes is foolishness....
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by sarrki(m): 6:05am
temptnow:
How is Ijaw Igbo
For Christ sake ?
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by Oche211(m): 6:08am
That scammer called Nnamdi Kanu is just deceiving some people sha.
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by Evablizin(f): 6:09am
sarrki:lols what are you thinking?
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by tsdarkside(m): 6:13am
sarrki:
i dont understand too...why are they always after us deltans??...i dont speak a word igbo,how can you add me to your plans??...
and i dont know any urhobo that speak igbo..
what is all this nonesense sef??..
i dont even coup very well with igbos either...
is not that when am around them i want to fight them,is just that i dont understand them...
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by Bari22(m): 6:15am
right
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by PureMe01: 6:16am
sarrki pls show us d activists
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by tsdarkside(m): 6:19am
when am around igbos they always call me boy...i never understood that...maybe they dont mean it in a bad way...maybe its my good looks...
i dont know...but i always feel it as an insult...like they mean somebody you cant take serious....
maybe am just misunderstanding what they mean...
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by sarrki(m): 6:23am
tsdarkside:
You are a patriotic Nigeria
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by sarrki(m): 6:25am
Evablizin:
As in women leader of a something ?
Abegi oooo
Stand with us
Especially me your hmmmmm till the end
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by tsdarkside(m): 6:25am
sarrki:
well...even sef nigeria is called something like banana republic i would still be proud...nigeria is just a word....nothing special about that word..
the land and people interest me,not the word nigeria...
ipobians make too much noise because of a word...people in this world went to war because of many things..
women,food,water,land,insults and many others..
do we want to go to war because of a word...
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by Flexherbal(m): 6:31am
Chief Anabs Sara Igbe who spoke to Daily Trust in Port Harcourt yesterday said the region was only asking for restructuring based on true federalism.
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by DonVikings: 6:32am
temptnow:On a scale of 1-10, this ataché by force landgrabbing beggarly comment stands at 1000!
No shame at all.
"Ijaws are Igbos". - Nnamdi Kanu's urine drinking zombies.
Cc: Tonyebarcanista.
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by SweetJoystick(m): 6:32am
Yawns
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by victorDanladi: 6:40am
I wonder why Igbo want force association with south south....they should rather clamour for igbo in south south joining them not thr whole southsouth.
Anything different from that,to me,is like Igbo want to dominate Nigeria but find it difficult with yorubas and hausa fulanis so the want the country where they will be the only majority..simple!
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by CHANNELStv2020: 6:46am
As shown by google number one state of the so called niger Delta is Ania state guess then nnamdi KANU is a Niger Delta man as well
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by greatwhite(m): 6:55am
October 1th is coming
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by babyfaceafrica: 7:25am
temptnow:how can ijaws be igbos?..please have sense now..must you claim everyone
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by Naijalabel(m): 8:21am
Niger Delta not part of biafra
http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/09/niger-delta-not-part-of-biafra-sara-igbe.html
|Re: Niger Delta Not Supporting Biafra – Ijaw Leader by Zzzina: 8:21am
OK biafra bye bye
