₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,905 members, 3,782,638 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 12:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months (3622 Views)
Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) / Couple Suspended In Church For Public Display Of Affection. "It's A Sin" -Pastor / Congregation Chases Pastor From Church For Impregnating Member (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by senninalu: 9:51am
A Nigerian Twitter user has taken to social media to narrate how he dumped his church following an awkward incident that happened..
According to the Twitter user identified as HydroStatiq, his church called out highest tithers in the last 3 months to applaud them.
He then revealed that this was not the doing of the main Pastor, as he has been away for 2 months and wondered if he would have allowed it to happen if he was around..
see more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/nigerian-guy-dump-church-awarding-highest-tithe-giver-last-3-months/
See his tweets below;
1 Share
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by Oche211(m): 9:55am
All what took place in his church are donors being recognized for their generous donations.
Btw, that can't happen without his pastor's consent even though he's away.
He must have gave his approval, stamped nd sealed.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by senninalu: 9:56am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by zionmde: 10:11am
very wrong of the church.
It could have been better recognizing consistent tithers irrespective of the amount and not the highest tither. now wat of the guy that earns 10k and still pays his tithe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by An2elect2: 10:19am
Christians are not mandated to pay tithe. We are free in Christ and all our givings should be as the Spirit leads else we are empty professors.
Any church that is collecting tithe is not only robbing you but placing you under the curse of the law. It says for all who rely on the works of the law are under a curse, as it is written: "Cursed is everyone who does not continue to do everything written in the Book of the Law." Galatians 3:10.
There are 613 laws that are to be kept to be right with God. No man kept these except Christ. And through His death we are free from the rule and condemnation of the law. If Christ has freed you from the Law why do you still entangle yourself with its yoke, bringing yourself under bondage and condemnation by obeying wicked men who only want to fleece you for their gain?
Isn't Christ enough? Don't you trust the Spirit of Christ to lead you? Isn't Christ your righteousness, the reason you stand justified before God is it because you pay tithe (keep 1 of 613 laws)? or because you believe in Jesus Christ?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by maxiuc(m): 12:04pm
...
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by bfhcdfcvhjvg: 12:04pm
j
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:04pm
ok
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by modelmike7(m): 12:04pm
I detest such praises
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by Amberon11: 12:04pm
Good
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by Oyindidi(f): 12:05pm
Na wa o
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by soberdrunk(m): 12:05pm
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by Donald7610: 12:06pm
Poor boi
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by zulex880: 12:06pm
It's obvious this he Goat his seeing the head pastor as his messiah, It's really funny that Christian these days no longer go to church to hear the true words about salvation but rather go to church because of their pastors, to womanize and to charge phone
Jesus wept
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by chimma55: 12:06pm
Space for sell
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by Histrings08(m): 12:07pm
That's hilarious
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by MARYchiells(f): 12:07pm
I wonder what happens to " your left hand shouldn't know what your right hand did" in the scripture.
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by BigSarah(f): 12:07pm
Give honour to the deserving
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by otokx(m): 12:07pm
Tithe is the lifeblood of the "Nigerian church"
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by murphyibiam15(m): 12:07pm
scammers everywhere
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by Vince77(m): 12:07pm
bfhcdfcvhjvg:
IM very sure u cant pronounce ur own moniker
1 Like
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by Odianose13(m): 12:07pm
Oche211:
Could be this though but if it is as he says "tithers" then he should follow his mind. It is not ours to tell him to leave, he should decide himself.
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by 1stCitizen: 12:07pm
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by pweshboi(m): 12:09pm
Why do u think most "pastors" pant up and down on pulpit sweating... You think is for nothing? I'm sure you'll have witness them emphasizing on tithe payment as if when you don't they will soon ban you from coming to church. The truth is most "men of God" don't really preach the truth again. Their sermon is always entwined with tithe payment. BS: tithe is for the pastors. So what do you think they are doing. Simply praising the ones that give and recognizing them that you that don't. God should please save the Christians from fake and money mongers calling themselves pastor.
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by HMZi(m): 12:09pm
UNTIL NIGERIANS UNDERSTAND THAT MOST OF THESE CHURCHES ONLY CARE ABOUT MONEY,YOU'LL BE SHEEP....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by zinosleek(m): 12:11pm
There is no church where you cannot find some sort of shortcomings. My advice is to avoid churches with general overseer for life as their law stands only, thats why I prefer churches Catholic, Anglican where the pastor's are accountable. And if you don't feel one branch u can as well go to another and still maintain your identity.
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by kikilove(f): 12:12pm
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by ireneony(f): 12:12pm
That is how my sister is using her hard earned pounds to pay tithes every months..
Mtchewwe...I can remember the last time I paid tithe or went to church ....
yet God still they provide for me.
1 Like
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by HMZi(m): 12:12pm
zulex880:*CHARGE PHONE** you know me
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by Jagermeister(m): 12:12pm
This is one of the varying reasons I don't go to church.
I'll pay my tithes to myself.
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by officialJP(m): 12:12pm
sure pass yahoo. politics. betting. etc #church
|Re: Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months by officialJP(m): 12:14pm
bfhcdfcvhjvg:bro stop dis ur scam nw go do real hustle
Pastor Steve Is A Thief / Are Some Churches Gradually Becoming Financial Institutions? / You Are Too Relevant In This World To Be Ignored
Viewing this topic: Lily4star(f), pope5(m), TrueHeart365(m), Ayzo, spacestar(f), Nemesis1, salam12(m), larion, nickishire, flinton(m), yomibabe(f), jbonito(m), arinew, kolajoo(m), Broderick555, kisibo, salpingidis(m), CuteMaro(m), yomi96(m), Afoochekk1914(m), jayson87, Agiemars(f), Hayzed79, nezer(m), UncleJudax(m), einsteino(m), KingyKing, Lukandah00001(m), Ladycroon(f), sundilazo(m), omojeesu(m), handsomebanana(m), osas4ty, b2212(m), Danhumprey, phienixboss(m), Meritocracy, whizcode, Areaboyfriend(m), DEBJOCH1(m), donmatin(m), whiteseed(m), kense88, Abitob, shawylux(f), ucsylviaoks, zico10(m), bouquilee, daneni1(m), ManuelNate, Legolast, Ejulafarm, fpeter(f), shedy03(m), Tos87(m), IceSplash(f), bumblebeee, Thundeh(m), kbanty22(m), shfizle(m), Vycko(f), Ojim07(m), Superstar007(m), donwhales38(m), delli(m), balogz(m), rafabenitez, tipan(m), maneasy, Bigblogman(m), gideon1971(m), udemzyudex(m), wristbangle(m), Orgym, Jackeeh(m), wizzyrich(m), Laralag, 49cents(m), dalaman, Fineyoungboy, Ggee(m), Babysheart(f), pannyman(m), Oyetboy(m), shaibu123, deleo16(m), alexsamjnr(m), emmanuelewumi, Naturalista(f), omosuper(m), aminu790(m), smartty68(m), thoollz, emtony2000, einsteine(m), uzzolik, wasamtech, tunemike(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16