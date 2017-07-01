Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Man Dumps Church For Praising Highest Tithers In The Last 3 Months (3622 Views)

Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) / Couple Suspended In Church For Public Display Of Affection. "It's A Sin" -Pastor / Congregation Chases Pastor From Church For Impregnating Member (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



A Nigerian Twitter user has taken to social media to narrate how he dumped his church following an awkward incident that happened..



According to the Twitter user identified as HydroStatiq, his church called out highest tithers in the last 3 months to applaud them.



He then revealed that this was not the doing of the main Pastor, as he has been away for 2 months and wondered if he would have allowed it to happen if he was around..





see more at >>

See his tweets below; A Nigerian Twitter user has taken to social media to narrate how he dumped his church following an awkward incident that happened..According to the Twitter user identified as HydroStatiq, his church called out highest tithers in the last 3 months to applaud them.He then revealed that this was not the doing of the main Pastor, as he has been away for 2 months and wondered if he would have allowed it to happen if he was around..see more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/nigerian-guy-dump-church-awarding-highest-tithe-giver-last-3-months/ See his tweets below; 1 Share

All what took place in his church are donors being recognized for their generous donations.

Btw, that can't happen without his pastor's consent even though he's away.

He must have gave his approval, stamped nd sealed. 3 Likes

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44

very wrong of the church.

It could have been better recognizing consistent tithers irrespective of the amount and not the highest tither. now wat of the guy that earns 10k and still pays his tithe 1 Like 1 Share

Christians are not mandated to pay tithe. We are free in Christ and all our givings should be as the Spirit leads else we are empty professors.



Any church that is collecting tithe is not only robbing you but placing you under the curse of the law. It says for all who rely on the works of the law are under a curse, as it is written: "Cursed is everyone who does not continue to do everything written in the Book of the Law." Galatians 3:10.



There are 613 laws that are to be kept to be right with God. No man kept these except Christ. And through His death we are free from the rule and condemnation of the law. If Christ has freed you from the Law why do you still entangle yourself with its yoke, bringing yourself under bondage and condemnation by obeying wicked men who only want to fleece you for their gain?



Isn't Christ enough? Don't you trust the Spirit of Christ to lead you? Isn't Christ your righteousness, the reason you stand justified before God is it because you pay tithe (keep 1 of 613 laws)? or because you believe in Jesus Christ?

11 Likes 1 Share

...

j

ok

I detest such praises

Good

Na wa o

Poor boi



Jesus wept It's obvious this he Goat his seeing the head pastor as his messiah, It's really funny that Christian these days no longer go to church to hear the true words about salvation but rather go to church because of their pastors, to womanize and to charge phoneJesus wept

Space for sell

That's hilarious

I wonder what happens to " your left hand shouldn't know what your right hand did" in the scripture.

Give honour to the deserving

Tithe is the lifeblood of the "Nigerian church"

scammers everywhere

bfhcdfcvhjvg:

j

IM very sure u cant pronounce ur own moniker IM very sure u cant pronounce ur own moniker 1 Like

Oche211:

All what took place in his church are donors being recognized for their generous donations.

Btw, that can't happen without his pastor's consent even though he's away.

He must have gave his approval, stamped nd sealed.

Could be this though but if it is as he says "tithers" then he should follow his mind. It is not ours to tell him to leave, he should decide himself. Could be this though but if it is as he says "tithers" then he should follow his mind. It is not ours to tell him to leave, he should decide himself.

Why do u think most "pastors" pant up and down on pulpit sweating... You think is for nothing? I'm sure you'll have witness them emphasizing on tithe payment as if when you don't they will soon ban you from coming to church. The truth is most "men of God" don't really preach the truth again. Their sermon is always entwined with tithe payment. BS: tithe is for the pastors. So what do you think they are doing. Simply praising the ones that give and recognizing them that you that don't. God should please save the Christians from fake and money mongers calling themselves pastor.

UNTIL NIGERIANS UNDERSTAND THAT MOST OF THESE CHURCHES ONLY CARE ABOUT MONEY,YOU'LL BE SHEEP.... 1 Like 1 Share

There is no church where you cannot find some sort of shortcomings. My advice is to avoid churches with general overseer for life as their law stands only, thats why I prefer churches Catholic, Anglican where the pastor's are accountable. And if you don't feel one branch u can as well go to another and still maintain your identity.

That is how my sister is using her hard earned pounds to pay tithes every months..

Mtchewwe...I can remember the last time I paid tithe or went to church ....

yet God still they provide for me. 1 Like

zulex880:

It's obvious this he Goat his seeing the head pastor as his messiah, It's really funny that Christian these days no longer go to church to hear the true words about salvation but rather go to church because of their pastors, to womanize and to charge phone

Jesus wept *CHARGE PHONE** you know me *CHARGE PHONE** you know me

This is one of the varying reasons I don't go to church.



I'll pay my tithes to myself.

sure pass yahoo. politics. betting. etc #church