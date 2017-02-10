₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by nkeona(m): 12:30pm
*Don't mind my use of English*
I always travel to bayelsa because of my nature of work for the past 5 years, I noticed that light has been a problem. Bayelsans are charged high for darkness lol.
But as of last week I was in bayelsa it was a different story entirely there is an improvement in light 20hrs plus a day, that's my experience for the few days I stayed in yenegoa bayelsa state.
I have to ask people around what caused this sudden change and all the people i discussed with told me same story.
According to them, It all started when osibanjo visited bayelsa and according to them he made some remarks concerning the light. Almost all workers where sacked there boss replaced with a calabar man with integrity.
This got me thinking Is it that we don't see light because of how corrupt phcn workers are?
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by ipobarecriminals: 12:36pm
I dry look for fashola twitter handle.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by NairaEffect(m): 12:38pm
The corrupt officials are eating the light...
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by tanzto60: 2:08pm
Many
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by maxiuc(m): 2:08pm
Dem corrupt ooo
I always visit their office to sort them up in case if transformer have problem just one call from me they are there working on it then later I gats go their office to appreciate them with akwalakwala
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by EponOjuku: 2:08pm
Lesson:
Some people need to leave your life if your life is to be better.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by ebonge1: 2:08pm
okay.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by raker300: 2:08pm
During the days of Barth nnaji, Nigeria celebrated 3 days uninterrupted power supply
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by legendte(m): 2:08pm
Good
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by Celestyn8213: 2:08pm
Do we have hope in the future?
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by DickDastardLION(m): 2:09pm
Fashola boy
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by GoldCircle: 2:09pm
rubbish talk! no correlation between cause and effect. Beer parlour talk.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by ajoskele(m): 2:10pm
I just dey look the Op.
I guess the plights of Benue people improved too when Osinbajo went.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by kennygee(f): 2:12pm
Osinbajo is still not contesting the 2019 elections.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by fakuta(f): 2:12pm
Okey
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by Keneking: 2:12pm
Useless government
"Almost all workers where sacked there boss replaced with a calabar man with integrity." - Calabar people are doing very well
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by Doctorphil: 2:12pm
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by TINALETC3(f): 2:12pm
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by Dannyset(m): 2:12pm
Don't campaign for The Vice President. He still stands with the President Buhari. He's a good man just like the President.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by Guilderland1: 2:13pm
the same thing that happened here in Minna last month the VP came to commission one small road, we have light 48 hours. The worst is that osibanjo asked governor how far about light and he said Nigerlites are not having problems.
Power state for nothing
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by PSVITA: 2:13pm
OSIBANJO IS THE LIGHT******( CHRISTIAN) some people will not understand my comment.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by Disneylady(f): 2:13pm
Yes the phcn officials are corrupt
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by Alphasoar(m): 2:14pm
corruption from the grassroots i.e people we can relate with personally, is the worst in this country.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by Abfinest007(m): 2:14pm
everything In Nigeria is politicize to an extent they make u believe that they are working. bet me d f**kin light u are talking about won't last
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by Albert0011(m): 2:14pm
Nigerians sha,using our hand to kill ourselves... here in Monaco France,i have neva experienced any thing like power failure or black out 4 the past 2 yrs now.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by free2ryhme: 2:15pm
na our way
Nigerian wickedness to Nigerian
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by Whoeppme(m): 2:16pm
The truth is glaring from what you just explained. Oftentimes the problem of Nigeria is the people who make up that very nigeria...you and I......the workers that got sacked........the dog eating calabar boss that was brought in to handle the situation with utmost integrity and then here is light in bayelsa as never before.
But the picture you attached .....pls does Vice President osibanjo Know that there is a place called gymnasium centre where you can be able to achieve a club bouncer like
Body if you no tall for life. See how he is looking like the bayelsa chiefs grand son.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by slyd90(m): 2:16pm
na their way b that
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by eph12(m): 2:17pm
ipobarecriminals:What happened?
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by wordproof: 2:18pm
Its all corruption...for ever misfortune their will always be benefactors, in this case we have powerful, corrupt benefactors who the government is condoning.
|Re: Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? by dust144(m): 2:18pm
Why are most of them with stick, are they legdicap? Light? Just buy generators
