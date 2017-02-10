Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Is It Corruption That Has Made PHCN Kept Us In Darkness? (9126 Views)

I always travel to bayelsa because of my nature of work for the past 5 years, I noticed that light has been a problem. Bayelsans are charged high for darkness lol.

But as of last week I was in bayelsa it was a different story entirely there is an improvement in light 20hrs plus a day, that's my experience for the few days I stayed in yenegoa bayelsa state.



I have to ask people around what caused this sudden change and all the people i discussed with told me same story.

According to them, It all started when osibanjo visited bayelsa and according to them he made some remarks concerning the light. Almost all workers where sacked there boss replaced with a calabar man with integrity.



This got me thinking Is it that we don't see light because of how corrupt phcn workers are?



I dry look for fashola twitter handle. I dry look for fashola twitter handle. 1 Like

The corrupt officials are eating the light... 4 Likes

Dem corrupt ooo



I always visit their office to sort them up in case if transformer have problem just one call from me they are there working on it then later I gats go their office to appreciate them with akwalakwala 2 Likes

Lesson:



Some people need to leave your life if your life is to be better. 1 Like

During the days of Barth nnaji, Nigeria celebrated 3 days uninterrupted power supply 15 Likes

Do we have hope in the future?

Fashola boy 1 Like

rubbish talk! no correlation between cause and effect. Beer parlour talk. 5 Likes

I guess the plights of Benue people improved too when Osinbajo went. 1 Like

Osinbajo is still not contesting the 2019 elections. 1 Like

"Almost all workers where sacked there boss replaced with a calabar man with integrity." - Calabar people are doing very well Useless government"Almost all workers where sacked there boss replaced with a calabar man with integrity." - Calabar people are doing very well

Don't campaign for The Vice President. He still stands with the President Buhari. He's a good man just like the President.

the same thing that happened here in Minna last month the VP came to commission one small road, we have light 48 hours. The worst is that osibanjo asked governor how far about light and he said Nigerlites are not having problems.



Power state for nothing the same thing that happened here in Minna last month the VP came to commission one small road, we have light 48 hours. The worst is that osibanjo asked governor how far about light and he said Nigerlites are not having problems.Power state for nothing

OSIBANJO IS THE LIGHT******( CHRISTIAN) some people will not understand my comment.

Yes the phcn officials are corrupt

corruption from the grassroots i.e people we can relate with personally, is the worst in this country.

everything In Nigeria is politicize to an extent they make u believe that they are working. bet me d f**kin light u are talking about won't last

Nigerians sha,using our hand to kill ourselves... here in Monaco France,i have neva experienced any thing like power failure or black out 4 the past 2 yrs now.

Nigerian wickedness to Nigerian







But the picture you attached .....pls does Vice President osibanjo Know that there is a place called gymnasium centre where you can be able to achieve a club bouncer like

Body if you no tall for life. See how he is looking like the bayelsa chiefs grand son. The truth is glaring from what you just explained. Oftentimes the problem of Nigeria is the people who make up that very nigeria...you and I......the workers that got sacked........the dog eating calabar boss that was brought in to handle the situation with utmost integrity and then here is light in bayelsa as never before.But the picture you attached .....pls does Vice President osibanjo Know that there is a place called gymnasium centre where you can be able to achieve a club bouncer likeBody if you no tall for life. See how he is looking like the bayelsa chiefs grand son.

ipobarecriminals:

I dry look for fashola twitter handle. What happened? What happened?

Its all corruption...for ever misfortune their will always be benefactors, in this case we have powerful, corrupt benefactors who the government is condoning.