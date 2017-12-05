₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Blue3k(m): 10:32am
Source: https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/12/08/world/africa/boko-haram-nigeria-security-forces-rape.html?referer=
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Keneking: 10:32am
APC government
Raping the fortunes of Nigerians daily
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Blue3k(m): 10:34am
This is disgusting. How can you abuse these women children and refugees at their lowest. In times like this I agree with ideology of Punisher or Negan from walking dead. Crack their skulls open if you prove they did it. It's crazy they taking every advantage to collect bribes even in times like this.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Zanas: 10:38am
What do you expect from a zoo? They will always behave like animals
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by adadike281(f): 10:47am
It wasn't this bad during Jonathan's regime. kai! Nigeria soldiers!!! Lalasticlala, come and see python dance part 3.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Homeboiy: 10:51am
When them dey shout sai baba
It is a continuous process
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by TarOrfeek: 10:52am
Since last month, there has been an unwarranted barrage of rape cases against men.
Women who claim to have been raped, groped or sexually assaulted. No problem.
These men liberated you from Boko-Haram. Wouldn't you rather pay them in kind.
After endless exertion, and the risk to their lives.
This is a nominal issue.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Lekan111(m): 10:54am
This is so pathetic,
More than a year ago, the Nigerian government pledged to investigate the allegations of rape in camps for people displaced by the war, saying that “these very distressing reports will not be taken lightly.”
“Very little progress has been made by Nigerian authorities to implement President Buhari’s promise of justice for the survivors,” said Mausi Segun, the executive director of the Africa division of Human Rights Watch. “The delay reinforces displaced people’s sense of helplessness, and likely emboldens more perpetrators to prey on their vulnerability.”
Our leaders should learn to follow an issue till desired result is achieved.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Isokowadoo: 11:03am
Na Security Personnel Lack Morals ,very Disgusting
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Me77: 11:06am
What is the difference between Nigerian security forces and bokoharam? One officially wore uniform and the other does not. Terrible people.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by quiverfull(m): 11:12am
Honestly, the level of corruption in this country is bewildering. Everyone just does what he wants without giving a hoot about the consequences.
And the cycle will go on because "hurt people hurt people".
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by RIPEnglish: 11:13am
That is how they normally did in Nigeria.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Me77: 11:13am
TarOrfeek:You bloody rapist! You must be a product of gang rape to reason like this. Son of a thousand father.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Niyinficient(m): 11:14am
Eleyigidigan o
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by SeniorZato(m): 11:14am
This one week me ooo
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Blue3k(m): 11:14am
TarOrfeek:
The soldiers have no business acting like thugs and perverts. These cases need to be investigated. The fact that cases if sexual complaints reduces after more female soldiers were posted to camp shows there was indeed problem. The cases are warranted from the amount of stories.
What's wrong with you sound like a wild pervert. These people don't owe them anything but a thank you. The soldiers get paid their salary. They join the military to serve not to get serviced. Since when is rape, sexual assault and extortion a nominal issue?
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by rastaLivity: 11:16am
isn't buhari government just marvellous
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by wayne4loan: 11:16am
"Nigeria security forces" a.k.a sars ... #endsarsnow
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by deco22(m): 11:16am
The military sha,you will see them setting up committees to stop this,in the end nothing will happen.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by kolafolabi(m): 11:16am
A pathetic story from Falmata... A thorough investigation needs to be done so as to know the bad eggs amongst the Security Forces.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Sirpaul(m): 11:16am
A new beginning. Start over, my darling. Be brave enough to find the life you want and courageous enough to chase it. Then start over and love yourself the way you were always meant to.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by anonimi: 11:16am
Keneking:
Barawo bubu and his 40 thieves cabal of the All Poverty Congress, APC have been raping our country silly since 29 May 2015 with their fake, empty promises.
Too many lies from their man of integrity.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by jeeqaa7(m): 11:16am
Th truth will come out
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by oshe111(m): 11:17am
Nigerian Army and Raping belike Okorocha and Statue
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by YoungMILITANT: 11:17am
Stop disturbing us jare!
na this people.
Head slammers eh.. They can chop kpekus for Africa.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by madridguy(m): 11:17am
This is serious
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Kendroid: 11:17am
,
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Lalakas: 11:18am
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:18am
Security forces raping a Rape victim?...
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by otokx(m): 11:18am
War is not a good thing.
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by nijabazaar: 11:18am
TarOrfeek:
I feel like Carving out your brain and mix it with the chick Brut I feed my pigs with.
I wish I know where u live.
such an Arsehole
|Re: They Fled Boko Haram, Only To Be Raped By Nigeria’s Security Forces by Neminc: 11:19am
TarOrfeek:This is a very senseless comment from a nincompoop
