|Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by bilms(m): 1:51pm
ITANJE DOPIN NI ILORIN- RECALL SARAKI NOW
Kwara Must Change is back on track with the recall of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
We meet during the holiday in ilorin to take a deinite stand and it was indeed a fruitful meeting. Meeting our friends, families and members all across Ilorin during the holiday was a blessing. I never knew there people at home that are more committed more serious and more ready to lead this struggle. Wow, I am excited.
The first surprise I saw upon entering Ilorin was this giant Kwara Must Change poster. A day before Sallah Celebration, it was a surprise getting to ilorin and seeing a very large poster screaming at my face ‘’ITANJE DOPIN NI ILORIN’’.
I can’t believe my eyes. Everybody in Ilorin seems ready for change, save for the few alatenuje’s.
The poster was designed and pasted by some supporters of Kwara Must Change. It was done with Owo oniru and Owo Oniyo. The same Oniru and Oniyo that will lead the way to recall Mr Saraki and sanitize the state of harmony.
To be candid, I wasn’t expecting to see such a poster. Although, some of our members had called to inform me of their desire to do a poster, but I wasn’t very sure. For some time, we didn’t talk about it until a week before Sallah, when my opinion was sorted about the poster. I told them there is no need for the poster for now. I recall that I told them to wait until I also come to ilorin for us all to review the situation together before deciding on the way forward.
But more passionate and enthusiastic about the prospect of ending deceit in our most cherished Ilorin, our patriotic members went ahead to contribute their hard earned money to design such a massive poster. I must commend your zeal guys and everyone should be following in your foot steps.
Now that we have decided to proceed with the recall of the Senate President, let the mobilization began afresh. Ward by ward, door to door, polling unit by poling unit.
We now need all the support we can get.
Please, get involve.
The youths are ready to lead, the elders are supporting.
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Laryne(m): 1:58pm
A good move but the result!... Death wey kill Dino case naim go kill this one too.
Poor masses, very corrupt politicians with a highly compromised judicial system...
I strongly believe sooner than later all this politicians responsible for this failed state called Nigeria will meet their Waterloo...
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by skilfulsagei(m): 2:20pm
This is called ripple effect. It is good for our charlatan politicians. Put the hook in their nose let them know they are mere men.
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by aolawale025: 2:24pm
Some people may start using this recall thing to blackmail senators. Otherwise it's good to hold their senators feet to the fire
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Keneking: 2:35pm
Nice action
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by fergie001(m): 2:54pm
EFCC,when will u meet T.A.Orji,he doesn't have immunity anymore nah?
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by bilms(m): 3:06pm
lol
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 3:08pm
Good, very good. Hope it happes anyway
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:42pm
This is a welcome development
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by HMZi(m): 4:02pm
its good that the people know their right/powers and use it..our legislators are incompetent
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by bilms(m): 4:12pm
indeed
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Oloripelebe: 4:14pm
Lol... No be ilorin again.. Dem no fit recall am
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by simpleshawls(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by YoungRichRuler(m): 4:47pm
Nothing will come out of this.
Where is Dino's Recall Process?
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Yomzzyblog: 4:47pm
Ok
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Robisky001: 4:47pm
Senses dor dey gradually fall on the Kwaras.
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by AfizDeMedici(m): 4:47pm
hmn, Nigerian politics and drama.
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by lonecatt: 4:48pm
But Saraki is a more democrat than the dullard president in power.
political gimmicks as usual,if you cant remove the dullard then how do you want to recall the big fish saraki.
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by muller101(m): 4:48pm
DOA
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by free2ryhme: 4:49pm
Good step in the right challenge
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Fuadeiza(m): 4:49pm
Its long overdue
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Fuadeiza(m): 4:50pm
YoungRichRuler:
the court has asked for inec to continue the call back
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Abeyjide: 4:51pm
the moment money is being displayed, they will change their mind.
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Ebenezerk2: 4:51pm
It is no more possible because he is now APC member
fergie001:
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Toosure70: 4:52pm
Wrong people.
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Goodluckxz: 4:52pm
Ok
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by KAYD007(m): 4:53pm
Laryne:
On the Dino's Case, heard the judge has ruled that INEC can continue with the recall process.
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by ONeMAnMOPOL: 4:54pm
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by Mopolchi: 4:54pm
They should recall Saraki
|Re: Saraki Recall Poster Spotted In Ilorin (Photo) by LilSmith55(m): 4:55pm
Yinmu..... Except all this politician go sleep one day no wake up again
