Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by NewsAfriq: 4:09pm
10 killed in Cuba after hurricane slams into the island nation
Severe flooding, wind damage in capital Havana
(CNN) Ten people have died in Cuba as a result of Hurricane Irma, state television announced Monday.

Irma passed over the northern portion of the Caribbean island over the weekend.

Seven people died in Havana, the capital, mainly from building collapses, the broadcaster reported.

The oldest victim was 89-year-old Nieves Martínez Burgaleta, who lived in old Havana. Her body was found floating outside her front door after water entered her house, according to Cuba Civil Defense, which issued a list of all the victims.

The youngest to die as a direct result of Hurricane Irma was 27-year-old Yolendis Castillo Martines, killed when a balcony fell off a building and onto the bus in which she was traveling.

Severe flooding in Havana

Havana residents woke up Monday to a city still without power and some neighborhoods still under water.

Even though Havana was far from where Irma first hit, the city suffered severe flooding and widespread wind damage.

"The water rushed in and knocked down our door," said Olga, as she took all her soaked belongings out of her house to dry in the returning sunshine.

All over the city, officials removed debris and worked to restore power.

President Raul Castro published a column on the front page of the communist party daily Granma, calling for Cuba's "combative people" to unify and repair the damage caused by Irma.

Amid the wreckage, people began to venture out in Havana as the floodwaters receded.

Cubans walked their dogs through the debris and shared news of the storm.

"This was a big one but we are used to it," said Antonio as he read a newspaper on a park bench sandwiched between two fallen trees.

Irma made landfall in Cuba late Friday as a Category 5 storm, blasting into seaside towns and causing flooding in low-lying areas of Havana. Winds of 125 mph whipped roofs off buildings, ripped trees from the ground and forced evacuations along the coast.

"Classified by the experts as the greatest hurricane ever to have formed in the Atlantic, this meteorological phenomenon has caused severe damage to the country, which, precisely because of the storm's wingspan, we still have not been able to quantify," the President said in a statement published on the Internet.

"Moreover, it has hit some of our main tourist destinations, but the effects will be salvaged before the start of the high season. We have the necessary human and material resources, for what constitutes one of the main sources of income for the national economy."


There also was widespread damage to Varadero, Cuba's main beach resort for foreigners.

Granma said the storm also hit the country's agricultural infrastructure, damaging important crops like sugar.


Wildlife also suffered, with reports on Facebook of hundreds of flamingos dying on Cayo Coco island.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2017/09/11/americas/irma-cuba/index.html

Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by wayne4loan: 8:49pm
A
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by LilSmith55(m): 8:49pm
RIP to the dead, and May God save us...
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by zulex880: 8:49pm
RIP to the deceased.
No Natural disaster is worse than Buhari

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by agbonkamen(f): 8:49pm
God have mercy on us
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by femi4love(m): 8:50pm
God have mercy! So many natural disasters these days.
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by cacmatters(m): 8:50pm
RIP
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by teamsynergy: 8:50pm
this is serious
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by billycayana(f): 8:51pm
Mother Nature is angry
This is a warning
Nibiru is coming to earth
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by Eyanmukaila(m): 8:51pm
Nigeria is blessed in so many ways, yet we are not moving forward instead moving from bad to worse.
I don tire for this country. By the way, RIP to the victims of hurricane Irma
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by dennisworld1(m): 8:51pm
grin God dey vess for dem
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by sleazy5(m): 8:51pm
Very unfortunate. Nigeria is really blessed.
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by Edoloaded: 8:51pm
I pray make God help them o
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by Atiku2019: 8:51pm
sad
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by deedondavi(m): 8:52pm
Tragic.
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by kmcutez(f): 8:52pm
Why don't you post about the flood that has killed some people in Benue. Charity begins at home.

Everyone concerned about Hurricane Harvey, Irma. Benue is flooded.
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by middex: 8:53pm
RIP. THIS IS TOTAL DISASTER
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by Lordsocrates: 8:53pm
If its not explorers, then its not explorers
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by kaithlly: 8:54pm
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by clems88(m): 8:54pm
billycayana:
Mother Nature is angry
This is a warning
Nibiru is coming to earth
madam gods
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by eleojo23: 8:54pm
o
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by Millz404(m): 8:54pm
Na wao.... Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose....
In Nigeria it will be Hurricane Nkem, Hurricane yusuf, Hurricane chibuzor.
Gid help them
Re: Hurricane Irma In Cuba Kills 10 People by ofuonyebi: 8:54pm
Natural disaster are NOT controllable by man...

It is always an act of GOD;

We can only beg our creator to save our souls!!

We mourn with you beloved people of Cuba over this loss.

(0) (Reply)

