|Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by celebsnes: 7:16pm
Banned Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, who was invited to Akon’s hollywood movie set after she got banned for sharing a hug with Jos-based pop singer, Classiq in an Hausa music video, has opened up about her experience in Kannywood, rejecting roles and her transition into Nollywood.
According to her, her ban from acting in Kannywood was a stepping stone for her success because a lot of people didn’t know her until the ban happened.
Read the full Interview with Guardian, below:
How was growing up in Kaduna?
It was a normal life, it has been very great and fantastic. I remember being a dancer in primary school and secondary school.
On sharing similar experience with Priyanka Chopra, who transitions from Bollywood to Hollywood
“They don’t like her doing it but still they are proud of her. We have similar problems and are facing similar situations because at some point, they have to accept you and appreciate what you’re doing.
You’re quite young, 23? When you started acting really early how did your parents and your community first take it? Were they supportive?
No, especially my mum, because they thought the industry is not a good place for a young girl like me. But she has still been supportive. No matter how they try to keep us away from our dreams she still tries to support us because she is afraid of us falling into the wrong hands but at some point she was like no and I pushed for it.
Tell us about your Kannywood experience
I started acting in the year 2013. So far it has been great and it was my starting point. I am really grateful for it, I am thankful for what it has made me become today. I have lived in Kaduna all my life. Whenever I travel to any other state it’s for work.
You were banned from Kannywood, how did it affect your career at the time?
Well, it’s a stepping stone, I am grateful because it has opened a lot of doors because a lot of people didn’t know me until the ban happened. It’s not something good but I think it was just meant to be.
Do you feel that you did something wrong or deserved to be banned?
No, I can’t just touch someone and then they say I did something wrong. I think your religion and faith is between you and God. I grew up as a northern lady, I know my limitations and I know what I can do as a northerner and a Muslim. What I did should be at the liberty of the artist who shouldn’t be banned.
Did you ever find yourself turning down a script because of certain things you couldn’t do?
Yes I have my limitations like I said, there are certain things I wouldn’t do because of where I come from and the religion I stand for. If I show that I am ignorant of things, I have family and I know what the people in the north are capable of, that’s why I am being careful.
How has your transition to Nollwood been so far?
Before the ban I had featured in many Nollywood films like The Light Will Come, and Sons of the Caliphate. There hasn’t been much difference working in Nollywood. Perhaps the people are different, and the environment, similar stories and cultures.
How difficult has it been for you to keep with your personal values?
It has been a bit difficult but I always try to stick to who I am and focus on the things that I need and work towards everything.
What are some core values you won’t compromise?
Growing up in the North has been a bit difficult when you are trying to be another person in another zone and another territory. I don’t feel comfortable when I dress in short clothes but I am cool with other things like opening my hair up.
How’s your schedule, do you get to do stuff that young women your age do like go on dates?
Yes, I am very busy but if I have time to sleep, then I’ll definitely create time for a date. I am a very boring person, I always stick to my laptop, watching movies but whenever my friends call me out on a date, we just go somewhere, it could be anywhere, have fun and come back.
Source: Guardian
Source: Guardian
4 Likes
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by THUNDAR(m): 7:17pm
Na so, everyone looks for an excuse when they fall!
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by eezeribe(m): 7:18pm
God works in a mysterious way...
12 Likes
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by auntysimbiat(f): 7:28pm
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by inscreAF: 7:37pm
Good for her
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by NorthSide: 7:41pm
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by Danielmoore(m): 8:05pm
they will declare futua on your head soon
1 Like
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by Amberon11: 8:47pm
Lol
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 9:25pm
Ok
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by fk001: 9:26pm
Bi!tch
Is your fu!cking life, do whatever you like with it.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by anibi9674: 9:26pm
I don't think you should be saying it, knowing the type of kinsmen you have. They might just go haywire.
1 Like
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by MemphisRaynes: 9:26pm
Glad she dint allow kannywood's backwardness limit her personal growth, i hope her story serves as a lesson to the remnant kannywooders.
15 Likes
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by CriticMaestro: 9:27pm
At least this one has seen the light in the midst of all that darkness....some of u here have never even try something remotely bold like this...or do u think she never knew there could be consequences for her action? (hug)
2 Likes
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by KayDEAN(m): 9:27pm
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by beautiful232(f): 9:27pm
trying so hard to encourage yourself?
issa good one
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by HMZi(m): 9:27pm
JUST HUG!!! AREWA can never see the light,even for indian film,them don dey kiss.
14 Likes
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by firstolalekan(m): 9:27pm
Tearing toto
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by Samusu(m): 9:28pm
Danielmoore:
No be only futua, na katsina
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by enemyofprogress: 9:28pm
The babe go sweet die,her only problem is her pusssy odour
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by tayo200(m): 9:28pm
soft work
1 Like
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by iamawara(m): 9:28pm
She don meet those AFONJAS for Nollywood. They can lick punna ehn. Olosho reloded. Keep selling, time will tell
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by 9japrof(m): 9:29pm
Many of these northern and Muslim girls are really tired of the social bond they are into.
Come to the universities, come see them on mini skirts, doing so much of profanity from this end.
Girl ride on ooo, anything that rocks your boat, the hypocrisy among these northern men are sickening, they do worse than what they condemn in the public
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by DBossNG(m): 9:29pm
OK.
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by Idrismusty97(m): 9:29pm
So when are you releasing the nudes? Cause when a celebrity lady says doors have been open it means we will start seeing bôobs and aśs soon cause they have nothing else to flaunts.
1 Like
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by iamchybs(m): 9:31pm
Babe you for just lock up o.... Make those aboki boys no move u one day o
U fit find urself inside bush o.
Those niggas get zero joy. I don dey that side before. I know what they can do
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by mofeoluwadassah: 9:31pm
ok
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by Viking007(m): 9:34pm
enemyofprogress:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by CriticMaestro: 9:34pm
Danielmoore:its spelled fatwa and its not so common in this part of the world
2 Likes
|Re: Rahama Sadau: Being Banned By Kannywood Has Opened A Lot Of Doors For Me by MhizzAJ(f): 9:38pm
She's so free now
