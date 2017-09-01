₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by Dosmay(m): 8:56pm
Today, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice Professor Yemi Osinbajo hosted the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the State house in Abuja.
In attendance were the Ooni of Ife,
Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi , Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar (IV) , and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi among other traditional leaders.
More photos below..
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by Dosmay(m): 8:58pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by sarrki(m): 8:59pm
They came to plead for KANU
I thought Ipob miscreants were chest beating that KANU drive Nigeria military from a check point the other day
Now crying foul that they want to kill him
Ipobs and stupidity are 8 & 9
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by madridguy(m): 9:06pm
Men of timber and caliber.
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by McGg(m): 9:09pm
the man sitting besides osibanjo is who?
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by 989900: 9:13pm
Wrong sitting arrangement.
What is Kyari' doing on the front row, actually in the picture at all?
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by datwall: 9:13pm
buhari is hosting his fellow federal republic..
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by CriticMaestro: 9:14pm
See 'em old men...blocking the space, supposedly meant for leaders of tomorrow
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by LASTNIYI: 9:16pm
Abba kyari, the chief of staff.
McGg:
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by reuben79: 9:20pm
i can see dat only 1st class kings ar on siting
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by SUPOL(m): 9:32pm
Ghana President is coming tomorrow
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by bedspread: 9:32pm
The obi of Onitsha is supposed to be seated in dt pics....
We have Igbo Yoruba and Hausa as the Major in Nigeria.
If we have ooni seated
We have Sultan seated
The obi should be seated also...
But Alas wat I see here is Abba Kyari on a Red cap seated...
What on Earth is Abba Kyari doing there?
There is more to this man than the eyes sees
Seriously speaking... PMB is a Dis-unifying Factor in Nigeria... Let's stop Decieving ourselves
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by mccoy47(m): 9:32pm
sarrki:You are always masturbating on ipob threads!
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by fk001: 9:33pm
Men of honour
respect
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by stcool(m): 9:33pm
GOD PUNISH THE DAURA FOOL, WHY IS THE IGBO TRAD. RULER STANDING WHILE THOSE OF THE OTHER 2 MAJOR TRIBES ARE SITTING.
The Idiot sitting on the Extreme Left Abba kyari what is his Job...ZOO.
Nnamdi is always right. Yet our SE governors decided to be fools in the hands of Buhari.
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by omogin(f): 9:33pm
Buhari na disgrace. He couldn't even disappoint critics. Shame on the worst govt Nigeria has seen
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by brainpulse: 9:33pm
Let me give the IPOBs something to wail on.
In the third picture...
Afonja King was sitting in the first roll
Hausa King also sitting in the first roll
Only Biafra king was standing at the back because they are relegated to the backgroung
Oya start your wailing
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by Frenchfriez: 9:33pm
This is me frantically searching for the Area Boy of Lagos among them.
When men gather, boys play in the lagoon.
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:34pm
As if anything good will come out of it.
Is Abba Kyari now a First Class chief or traditional ruler?
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by jboixxx(m): 9:34pm
We won't take it! No real king from the "other side"
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by KingOvoramwen1(m): 9:35pm
Why does the Ooni boy look like he svcks prick for breakfast?
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:35pm
Second term lobbying wan start
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by iamchybs(m): 9:35pm
And so the race begins...... 2019!!!
Zombie king!!!!
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by adisabarber(m): 9:35pm
Kyari is the neck of state, he controls the head of state
989900:
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:36pm
Obi dey Stand Abba kyari dey sit abeg shift make I faint
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by mccoy47(m): 9:36pm
jboixxx:Igbo e wegi eze
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by Hurlarzan139(m): 9:36pm
Lol That is how he use to do..
989900:
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by BornStunner1: 9:36pm
KingOvoramwen1:
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by HRtechnique: 9:36pm
I support that the Obi should be seated where that man in red is.
Perhaps, the Obi is beside him or is the Obi the one behind him?
I have a feeling Obi was gentlemanly. Maybe that man rushed there and he just felt like okay it's fine.
But they are pictures, we can only assume.
|Re: President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) by mmb: 9:37pm
I Love Buhari, I hate IPOB
