Today, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice Professor Yemi Osinbajo hosted the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the State house in Abuja.

In attendance were the Ooni of Ife,

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi , Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar (IV) , and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi among other traditional leaders.

More photos below..





They came to plead for KANU



I thought Ipob miscreants were chest beating that KANU drive Nigeria military from a check point the other day



Now crying foul that they want to kill him



Ipobs and stupidity are 8 & 9

Men of timber and caliber. 1 Like 1 Share

the man sitting besides osibanjo is who? 5 Likes

Wrong sitting arrangement.



What is Kyari' doing on the front row, actually in the picture at all?

25 Likes 4 Shares

buhari is hosting his fellow federal republic..

See 'em old men...blocking the space, supposedly meant for leaders of tomorrow





McGg:

the man sitting besides osibanjo is who? Abba kyari, the chief of staff.

i can see dat only 1st class kings ar on siting 3 Likes

Ghana President is coming tomorrow

The obi of Onitsha is supposed to be seated in dt pics....

We have Igbo Yoruba and Hausa as the Major in Nigeria.

If we have ooni seated

We have Sultan seated

The obi should be seated also...



But Alas wat I see here is Abba Kyari on a Red cap seated...



What on Earth is Abba Kyari doing there?

There is more to this man than the eyes sees



Seriously speaking... PMB is a Dis-unifying Factor in Nigeria... Let's stop Decieving ourselves

You are always masturbating on ipob threads!

Men of honour



respect

GOD PUNISH THE DAURA FOOL, WHY IS THE IGBO TRAD. RULER STANDING WHILE THOSE OF THE OTHER 2 MAJOR TRIBES ARE SITTING.



The Idiot sitting on the Extreme Left Abba kyari what is his Job...ZOO.



Nnamdi is always right. Yet our SE governors decided to be fools in the hands of Buhari.

Buhari na disgrace. He couldn't even disappoint critics. Shame on the worst govt Nigeria has seen





In the third picture...



Afonja King was sitting in the first roll

Hausa King also sitting in the first roll

Only Biafra king was standing at the back because they are relegated to the backgroung



Let me give the IPOBs something to wail on.In the third picture...Afonja King was sitting in the first rollHausa King also sitting in the first rollOnly Biafra king was standing at the back because they are relegated to the backgroungOya start your wailing

This is me frantically searching for the Area Boy of Lagos among them.

When men gather, boys play in the lagoon. 2 Likes

As if anything good will come out of it.





Is Abba Kyari now a First Class chief or traditional ruler? 1 Like

We won't take it! No real king from the "other side"

Why does the Ooni boy look like he svcks prick for breakfast?

Second term lobbying wan start

And so the race begins...... 2019!!!



Zombie king!!!!





Kyari is the neck of state, he controls the head of state

Obi dey Stand Abba kyari dey sit abeg shift make I faint

LolThat is how he use to do.. 2 Likes

1 Like 1 Share

I support that the Obi should be seated where that man in red is.



Perhaps, the Obi is beside him or is the Obi the one behind him?



I have a feeling Obi was gentlemanly. Maybe that man rushed there and he just felt like okay it's fine.



But they are pictures, we can only assume. 3 Likes 1 Share