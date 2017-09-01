Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan (1134 Views)

Why I Walked Out On Jonathan – Sheriff / Bolaji Abdullahi To Become APC Spokesman (photo) / Apologize Within 7 Days Or Face Yoruba Gods, OPC Tells Apc’s Spokesperson (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

APC spokesperson, Abdullahi, to unveil book on Jonathan

authorityngr.com





APC spokesperson, Abdullahi, to unveil book on Jonathan

The National Public­ity Secretary of the ruling All Progres­sives Congress (APC), Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi is set to launch his account on the administration of former President, Good­luck Jonathan in Novem­ber.



Titled “On a Platter of Gold”, the book, accord­ing to the author, gives a definitive account of the Goodluck Jonathan presi­dency.



Bolaji Abdullahi, a for­mer Minister in the Jona­than cabinet, noted that the book also gives de­tailed and largely exclusive account of the making and the unmaking of the Jona­than presidency, adding that it will also revealing for the first time, some of the intrigues that surrounded the 2015 presidential elec­tion and its aftermath.



“On a Platter of Gold is a historical and politi­cal thriller, which answers many of the often-asked questions about Jonathan’s incredible rise to the high­est political office in the land and his unprecedent­ed electoral defeat in 2015.



“The book, which has the subtitle, “How Jona­than Won and Lost Nigeria is introduced as follows: “Was Goodluck Jonathan weak and clueless, as his traducers have claimed? Or - as his supporters have alleged - was he just a vic­tim of vicious conspiracies by an entitled cabal that would stop at nothing to bring down this ‘intruder’ to power?



“From an unknown uni­versity teacher, Goodluck Jonathan rose to become President of Africa’s largest democracy, in less than a decade -most astonishing­ly, without winning a single vote in his name. In con­testing the 2011 presiden­tial election, he declared that growing up as the son of a fisherman in the creeks of Nigeria’s Niger Delta, he had no shoes. This message resonated with millions of Nigerians. “If I can make it, then you can as well,” he had declared. He went on to win with the highest majority vote ever record­ed in the nation’s history.”









http://www.authorityngr.com/2017/09/APC-spokesperson-Abdullahi-to-unveil-book-on-Jonathan/

Impressive

The book will make an interesting read!

Lol... These people are too obsessed with GEJ.



But why? 8 Likes

Jonas remains a phenomenon. Even the ruling party cannot recover from him.



Why shouldn't the APC spokesperson write about Buhari? Or is there nothing to write? 7 Likes

of course what other title can be befitting as the name of Jonathan. many people who are not lovers of reading books, will patronise it because it concerns Jonathan







this is very interesting 5 Likes

knowing bolaji Abdullah's precedents, I'm certain the book will be more critical than being dispassionately objective!

Ok

Cc lalasticlala

Publishers have got useless junks to publish these days from political affiliates

I'm beginning to think that the same lying virus that infected Lai Muhammed has since infected Bolaji Abdullahi. And could the virus be endemic to Kwara (since they are both Kwarans) or resident on the APC spokesman's seat which was once occupied by Lai?



I've not read that book and am already picking lies. First and foremost, Jonathan was never a university teacher. Yes, he has a PhD but he only lectured at the Rivers State College of Education. Not all PhD holders work in a university. I won't be surprised if Bolaji also stated in his book that Jonathan was president for 6 years (as often claimed by zombies) instead of 5 years.



Bolaji is really trying hard to impress the APC zombified followers, but I doubt if his lying ability can match Lai's.

The earlier you people jump off gej mata the better









..

Will these people ever stop mentioning GEJ?

Nenejeje:

of course what other title can be befitting as the name of Jonathan. many people who are not lovers of reading books, will patronise it because it concerns Jonathan







this is very interesting

na Marketing Strategy ! na Marketing Strategy !

TundeHashim:

knowing bolaji Abdullah's precedents, I'm certain the book will be more critical than being dispassionately objective! Bolaji Abdullahi still remains the best sports minister Nigeria has had in recent times. His performance was great (or should we say, extraordinary), when compared to that of the clueless Dalung that is now occupying the seat. mtcheew. Bolaji Abdullahi still remains the best sports minister Nigeria has had in recent times.His performance was great (or should we say, extraordinary), when compared to that of the clueless Dalung that is now occupying the seat.

Like we don't know he's a thief already

Nothing we haven't heard before. Baba is marketing his book

Nawa o. Who go come expose the king of thieves himself, you can't tell me Jonathan was worse than OBJ Na....

All these noise makers, rabble-rousers and henchmen , if he was truly corrupt why expose him in a book ? You are in power go all out, arrest him and convict him. Nonsense people playing on the minds of the gullible since 12BC

Let them keep writing. Let them not sit and focus on the current situation.

greatiyk4u:

The book will make an interesting read! I think this is just a publicity stunt cos people are starting to relegate him from Nigerian public space. If you think the book just ask yourself about the credibility of the author....how close is he to the government he claimed to know..he was just an errand boy I presuppose. Don't waste your money I think this is just a publicity stunt cos people are starting to relegate him from Nigerian public space. If you think the book just ask yourself about the credibility of the author....how close is he to the government he claimed to know..he was just an errand boy I presuppose. Don't waste your money

royalamour:

Lol... These people are too obsessed with GEJ.



But why?

u can beat em when his blessed u can beat em when his blessed

I see the author hawking this book I see him getting knacked down by an ipob bike





Una never Tire





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsOgMWab_a8 Expose Jonathan... Expose JonathanUna never Tire

Hmmmm we won't buy

Naija and politics

How To Make Money Selling School Projects Online



Yes, you read it right.



Join various sellers to make money from selling projects (University, Polytechnic, College of Education etc.



No specific amount, you own your store, you set your price, you make your sales, and earn your money directly to your bank account.



It is very simple



1. Register your store at

2. Go to your product dashboard and add your projects

3. Set your desired price

4. Submit and wait for approval (Max 1hr) Yes, you read it right.Join various sellers to make money from selling projects (University, Polytechnic, College of Education etc.No specific amount, you own your store, you set your price, you make your sales, and earn your money directly to your bank account.It is very simple1. Register your store at www.projectshamba.com 2. Go to your product dashboard and add your projects3. Set your desired price4. Submit and wait for approval (Max 1hr)

I

You Are Now A Saint Because You Are In Apc. Aboki

Ok

What is he going to tell us in his book that we have not heard before?

If you want to make money and be popular just write anything about GEJ.

Is GEJ the only ex-President in Nigeria?

Lie lie people.

The man dey lie like fish.