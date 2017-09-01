₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by lightblazingnow(m): 6:52am
APC spokesperson, Abdullahi, to unveil book on Jonathan
http://www.authorityngr.com/2017/09/APC-spokesperson-Abdullahi-to-unveil-book-on-Jonathan/
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by lightblazingnow(m): 6:52am
Impressive
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by greatiyk4u(m): 6:59am
The book will make an interesting read!
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by royalamour(m): 7:03am
Lol... These people are too obsessed with GEJ.
But why?
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by otil1: 7:06am
Jonas remains a phenomenon. Even the ruling party cannot recover from him.
Why shouldn't the APC spokesperson write about Buhari? Or is there nothing to write?
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Nenejeje(f): 7:08am
of course what other title can be befitting as the name of Jonathan. many people who are not lovers of reading books, will patronise it because it concerns Jonathan
this is very interesting
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by TundeHashim(m): 7:12am
knowing bolaji Abdullah's precedents, I'm certain the book will be more critical than being dispassionately objective!
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Topology: 7:23am
Ok
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by lightblazingnow(m): 11:14am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Mac2016(m): 1:22pm
Publishers have got useless junks to publish these days from political affiliates
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by emmasege: 1:23pm
I'm beginning to think that the same lying virus that infected Lai Muhammed has since infected Bolaji Abdullahi. And could the virus be endemic to Kwara (since they are both Kwarans) or resident on the APC spokesman's seat which was once occupied by Lai?
I've not read that book and am already picking lies. First and foremost, Jonathan was never a university teacher. Yes, he has a PhD but he only lectured at the Rivers State College of Education. Not all PhD holders work in a university. I won't be surprised if Bolaji also stated in his book that Jonathan was president for 6 years (as often claimed by zombies) instead of 5 years.
Bolaji is really trying hard to impress the APC zombified followers, but I doubt if his lying ability can match Lai's.
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by rozayx5(m): 1:24pm
The earlier you people jump off gej mata the better
..
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by gurunlocker: 1:24pm
Will these people ever stop mentioning GEJ?
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by bigfather(m): 1:24pm
Nenejeje:
na Marketing Strategy !
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by laudate: 1:25pm
TundeHashim:Bolaji Abdullahi still remains the best sports minister Nigeria has had in recent times. His performance was great (or should we say, extraordinary), when compared to that of the clueless Dalung that is now occupying the seat. mtcheew.
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Tegarazz: 1:25pm
Like we don't know he's a thief already
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Tinie: 1:25pm
Nothing we haven't heard before. Baba is marketing his book
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by TrueHeart365(m): 1:25pm
Nawa o. Who go come expose the king of thieves himself, you can't tell me Jonathan was worse than OBJ Na....
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by 1miccza: 1:25pm
All these noise makers, rabble-rousers and henchmen , if he was truly corrupt why expose him in a book ? You are in power go all out, arrest him and convict him. Nonsense people playing on the minds of the gullible since 12BC
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Jaqenhghar: 1:26pm
Let them keep writing. Let them not sit and focus on the current situation.
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Mac2016(m): 1:26pm
greatiyk4u:I think this is just a publicity stunt cos people are starting to relegate him from Nigerian public space. If you think the book just ask yourself about the credibility of the author....how close is he to the government he claimed to know..he was just an errand boy I presuppose. Don't waste your money
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by drnoel: 1:27pm
royalamour:
u can beat em when his blessed
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Greatmind23: 1:27pm
I see the author hawking this book I see him getting knacked down by an ipob bike
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by CallMeNJay: 1:27pm
Expose Jonathan... Expose Jonathan
Una never Tire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsOgMWab_a8
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Jugujaga: 1:27pm
Hmmmm we won't buy
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by silasweb(m): 1:27pm
Naija and politics
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by UncleSnr(m): 1:28pm
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Iscoalarcon: 1:28pm
I
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by KennedicalEnergy(m): 1:29pm
You Are Now A Saint Because You Are In Apc. Aboki
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:29pm
Ok
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by Agbaletu: 1:29pm
What is he going to tell us in his book that we have not heard before?
If you want to make money and be popular just write anything about GEJ.
Is GEJ the only ex-President in Nigeria?
Lie lie people.
The man dey lie like fish.
|Re: Bolaji Abdullahi's “On A Platter Of Gold” A Book On Goodluck Jonathan by magoo10: 1:29pm
i
