|Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by PapiNigga: 10:03am
This couple's maternity shoot with this huge reptile has got tongues wagging as media users are not finding it creative enough.
Do you see any thing wrong with the shoot...?
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by josephine123: 10:09am
nice shot
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by ElSherriff: 10:12am
One thing I know is that the photographer is lit. What the snake is doing there other than arouse lalasticlala to push it to FP, I dont know.
Whatever the case, its, their life, their belle, their garden. If they are happy, so am I.
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by CaroLyner(f): 10:17am
Whatever rocks their boat
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by KelvinCX(m): 10:24am
CaroLyner:
Hey gorgeous,
umm, I mean flawless,
well
That's what you are, how I see it is how I call it.
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by NairalandCS(m): 10:24am
CaroLyner:
Will probably sink it.
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by pyyxxaro: 10:32am
When she go born snake now
She go de cry upandan
De disturb adeboye and TB Joshua for prayer
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:38am
When the child will start behaving somehow, they will start running from one prayer house to another.. #spiritofreptilitytitakeover
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by McBrooklyn(m): 10:41am
BeeBeeOoh:
My Motherfûcking Brother...
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by KelvinCX(m): 10:42am
CaroLyner:Hey gorgeous, umm, I mean flawless, well That's what you are, how I see it is how I call it.
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by IamAirforce1: 10:48am
Lovely
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:48am
McBrooklyn:motherfùcking padi mi. How has it been going all these motherfùcking while, shey u motherfùckingly doing great
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by lukman: 10:53am
satan that caused the exit of Adam from the Garden is what they are depicting in this their shoot. why must they include the symbol of evil, seperation and deceit all in the name of photoshoot just to impress the internet... all the best to them sha but this shoot no make sense abeg.
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by AyamConfidence(m): 11:08am
CaroLyner:ah Caro
l
How far
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by McBrooklyn(m): 12:37pm
BeeBeeOoh:
LOL... Motherfûcking Madt Man...
You wey just forget motherfûckingly forget me since all these motherfûcking years...
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by LegDoLand: 12:47pm
Nice scenery.
But a green coloured snake with patches of brown would have made more sense.
The lady is beautiful and the man has a great physique.
Without any undertone, i think the whole set up aint bad.
We are LegDoLand. A fast-rising shoes e-commerce brand. Check out one of our shoes
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by Narldon(f): 12:47pm
Lalasticlala right now...
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by Tegarazz: 12:48pm
Kini eleyi nau
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by Deseo(f): 12:48pm
Adam and Eve were unclad.
If you want to copy, copy well abegiii
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by silastemplar: 12:49pm
They are telling us they have eaten the forbidden fruit
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by LordIsaac(m): 12:49pm
[quote author=lukman post=60374811]satan that caused the exit of Adam from the Garden is what they are depicting in this their shoot. why must they include the symbol of evil, seperation and deceit all in the name of photoshoot just to impress the internet... all the best to them sha but this shoot no make sense abeg.[/quote
Illiteracy is wicƙeɗ!
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by Jugujaga: 12:49pm
Hmmm plenty plenty sha
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by oluwatymylehyn(m): 12:49pm
Nonsense
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by modelmike7(m): 12:49pm
Pheewww
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by mrphysics(m): 12:50pm
Satan is showing himself from the beginning this time
Nigerians are wicked. This is an upper cut
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by djWALE(m): 12:51pm
News making fp... 1..threads about snake 2..pre-wedding photo shoots
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by Mac2016(m): 12:51pm
Satanic manifestation under the guise of photo shoot. I pray that baby make it thru
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by Hamitech: 12:52pm
hmm
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by nihil(m): 12:52pm
most likely not a real snake. She won't be able to carry a snake of that size so effortlessly
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by Integrityfarms(m): 12:52pm
Look somehow scary
|Re: Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking by watchindelta(m): 12:54pm
n then there was x
After An Affair / Disobedient Wife. / Female Breadwinners Lament 'we Slave To Feed Our ‘househusbands’
