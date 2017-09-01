Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking (7858 Views)

Do you see any thing wrong with the shoot...?



This couple's maternity shoot with this huge reptile has got tongues wagging as media users are not finding it creative enough.Do you see any thing wrong with the shoot...?

nice shot

One thing I know is that the photographer is lit. What the snake is doing there other than arouse lalasticlala to push it to FP, I dont know.



Whatever the case, its, their life, their belle, their garden. If they are happy, so am I. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Whatever rocks their boat 2 Likes

Whatever rocks their boat

Will probably sink it. Will probably sink it. 18 Likes





She go de cry upandan



De disturb adeboye and TB Joshua for prayer When she go born snake nowShe go de cry upandanDe disturb adeboye and TB Joshua for prayer 4 Likes 1 Share

When the child will start behaving somehow, they will start running from one prayer house to another.. #spiritofreptilitytitakeover

My Motherfûcking Brother...

Lovely

My Motherfûcking Brother... motherfùcking padi mi. How has it been going all these motherfùcking while, shey u motherfùckingly doing great motherfùcking padi mi. How has it been going all these motherfùcking while, shey u motherfùckingly doing great 1 Like

satan that caused the exit of Adam from the Garden is what they are depicting in this their shoot. why must they include the symbol of evil, seperation and deceit all in the name of photoshoot just to impress the internet... all the best to them sha but this shoot no make sense abeg. 1 Like

Nice scenery.



But a green coloured snake with patches of brown would have made more sense.



The lady is beautiful and the man has a great physique.



Without any undertone, i think the whole set up aint bad.



Lalasticlala right now...



2 Likes

Kini eleyi nau





If you want to copy, copy well abegiii Adam and Eve were unclad.If you want to copy, copy well abegiii 3 Likes

They are telling us they have eaten the forbidden fruit

Illiteracy is wicƙeɗ! 1 Like

Hmmm plenty plenty sha

Nonsense

Pheewww

Satan is showing himself from the beginning this time





Nigerians are wicked. This is an upper cut 1 Like

News making fp... 1..threads about snake 2..pre-wedding photo shoots

Satanic manifestation under the guise of photo shoot. I pray that baby make it thru 1 Like

hmm

most likely not a real snake. She won't be able to carry a snake of that size so effortlessly most likely not a real snake. She won't be able to carry a snake of that size so effortlessly 3 Likes

Look somehow scary