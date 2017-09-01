Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) (8066 Views)

Yahaya Bello Distributes Bags Of Rice & N1000 To Kogi Residents (Pics) / Unizik Students Cry To Government As Ifite Road Becomes A Death Trap - Pictures / The Death Trap Called Abuja-Okene-Benin Highway (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/kogi-residents-cries-out-as-roads.html Kogi state residents have cried out for help as section of their roads remains unmovable. According to some visuals which was sent to us, the road is really in its pitiable condition. This is a spot on trunk A road between Kabba and Ayere in Kogi State. The road so bad that youths have to saw some trees and blocks before cars can pass through that road. Someone please tag Gov. Yahaya Bello, Mr. Babatunde Fashola. See more pictures below..Source: 1 Like





See more pictures here...



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/kogi-residents-cries-out-as-roads.html And there is a gov in this state oooSee more pictures here... 4 Likes

Yahyah Bello

anoda one from kogi state

The federal govt also deserves blame. Lokoja to Okene road which was patched every year under Jonathan has not been patched by the Federal govt since buhari came to power. The state govt managed to patch in January but it is worse than before now.



We use to insult Jonathan's govt then for refusing to re build that road until buhari came in and completely abandoned it.



What have we done to deserve such wicked leaders. FERMA is a sleeping agency since the advent of this govt. I don't know if they don't have budgetary allocations or if they just want to suffer us.



At least kogi is part of the 60% that voted buhari but he has further broken the 60% and concentrated on like half of it.





Our mumu don do walahi. 14 Likes 1 Share

What a shame

If you know how some sane countries could ve beautified that state just for having a confluence 3 Likes

Don't worry, there's no emergency in Kogi State.



Bello has shown his unalloyed loyalty to the reeking incompetence of Buhari and his government by the declaration of a public holiday in his state in honour of Buhari's return.



In APC and Buhari's books loyalty is rewarded over competence (that's why Femi Adesina is a media aide).



Fashola? He's an intelligent fraud gifted with oratory skills. 5 Likes

Lalasticlala

What a shame...still on 0 page..if it was eastern bad roads,those useless coneheads woulda trooped in on here like a pack of noisy hyenas..bunch of stuppid n sophisticated coneheads..

Kamelot77:

anoda one from kogi state

Can any good news come out of Nigeria?

good work from APC 1 Like 1 Share

Chaos everywhere... God will help us.

Tell that to ur governor. Yahaya Bello is a disgrace to everything that has life 2 Likes

sureheaven:

Tell that to ur governor. Yahaya Bello is a disgrace to everything that has life I don't pity any kogi citizen or resident. They deserve all they are getting and more. Yahaya Bello is the real reflection of whom they are!



bamosagie:

Kogi people are not interested in good roads, they only want Dino Melaye recalled. Not even in their salaries!! I don't pity any kogi citizen or resident. They deserve all they are getting and more. Yahaya Bello is the real reflection of whom they are!Not even in their salaries!! 3 Likes

ElChidi:

Can any good news come out of Nigeria? Yes of course, if u dont know we are qualifying for FIFA world cup Russia 2018 Yes of course, if u dont know we are qualifying for FIFA world cup Russia 2018 2 Likes

ElChidi:

Can any good news come out of Nigeria?

AutoReportNG2:

And there is a gov in this state ooo yahaya na person! yahaya na person! 1 Like

nawa ooo

Have you blamed Jonathan today?

Kogi people are not interested in good roads, they only want Dino Melaye recalled. 2 Likes

AutoReportNG2:

Kogi state residents have cried out for help as section of their roads remains unmovable. According to some visuals which was sent to us, the road is really in its pitiable condition. This is a spot on trunk A road between Kabba and Ayere in Kogi State. The road so bad that youths have to saw some trees and blocks before cars can pass through that road. Someone please tag Gov. Yahaya Bello, Mr. Babatunde Fashola. See more pictures below..





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/kogi-residents-cries-out-as-roads.html

SUFFERING AND SMILING MORE WILL STILL VOTE APC FOOLISH ANIMALS SUFFERING AND SMILING MORE WILL STILL VOTE APC FOOLISH ANIMALS

una never cry reach..the bolo of a gofanor is busy kissing bubus behind..where is mr lie mohamed 1 Like 1 Share

I see nothing wrong in these roads 2 Likes 1 Share

APC STATE..

A sorry sight.

loomer:

Have you blamed Jonathan today? HAHAHAHAH FUNNY GUY HAHAHAHAH FUNNY GUY 1 Like

They should keep quiet and enjoy the change they canvassed for

Good for them.

Too bad.