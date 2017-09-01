₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by AutoReportNG2: 10:38am
Kogi state residents have cried out for help as section of their roads remains unmovable. According to some visuals which was sent to us, the road is really in its pitiable condition. This is a spot on trunk A road between Kabba and Ayere in Kogi State. The road so bad that youths have to saw some trees and blocks before cars can pass through that road. Someone please tag Gov. Yahaya Bello, Mr. Babatunde Fashola. See more pictures below..
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/kogi-residents-cries-out-as-roads.html
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by AutoReportNG2: 10:39am
And there is a gov in this state ooo
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:45am
Yahyah Bello
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by Kamelot77(m): 10:51am
anoda one from kogi state
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by Nutase(f): 10:54am
The federal govt also deserves blame. Lokoja to Okene road which was patched every year under Jonathan has not been patched by the Federal govt since buhari came to power. The state govt managed to patch in January but it is worse than before now.
We use to insult Jonathan's govt then for refusing to re build that road until buhari came in and completely abandoned it.
What have we done to deserve such wicked leaders. FERMA is a sleeping agency since the advent of this govt. I don't know if they don't have budgetary allocations or if they just want to suffer us.
At least kogi is part of the 60% that voted buhari but he has further broken the 60% and concentrated on like half of it.
Our mumu don do walahi.
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by ArchEnemy(m): 10:54am
What a shame
If you know how some sane countries could ve beautified that state just for having a confluence
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by three: 1:03pm
Don't worry, there's no emergency in Kogi State.
Bello has shown his unalloyed loyalty to the reeking incompetence of Buhari and his government by the declaration of a public holiday in his state in honour of Buhari's return.
In APC and Buhari's books loyalty is rewarded over competence (that's why Femi Adesina is a media aide).
Fashola? He's an intelligent fraud gifted with oratory skills.
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by AutoReportNG2: 2:25pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by DabuIIIT: 3:14pm
What a shame...still on 0 page..if it was eastern bad roads,those useless coneheads woulda trooped in on here like a pack of noisy hyenas..bunch of stuppid n sophisticated coneheads..
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by bellblunn: 4:05pm
Kamelot77:
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by ElChidi: 4:06pm
Can any good news come out of Nigeria?
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by myners007: 4:06pm
good work from APC
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 4:07pm
Chaos everywhere... God will help us.
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 4:07pm
Tell that to ur governor. Yahaya Bello is a disgrace to everything that has life
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 4:07pm
sureheaven:I don't pity any kogi citizen or resident. They deserve all they are getting and more. Yahaya Bello is the real reflection of whom they are!
bamosagie:Not even in their salaries!!
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by myners007: 4:07pm
ElChidi:Yes of course, if u dont know we are qualifying for FIFA world cup Russia 2018
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by myners007: 4:08pm
ElChidi:
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 4:08pm
AutoReportNG2:yahaya na person!
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by Tased: 4:08pm
nawa ooo
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by loomer: 4:08pm
Have you blamed Jonathan today?
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by bamosagie(m): 4:08pm
Kogi people are not interested in good roads, they only want Dino Melaye recalled.
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by colli247(m): 4:09pm
AutoReportNG2:SUFFERING AND SMILING MORE WILL STILL VOTE APC FOOLISH ANIMALS
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 4:09pm
una never cry reach..the bolo of a gofanor is busy kissing bubus behind..where is mr lie mohamed
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by ILuvBreasts: 4:09pm
I see nothing wrong in these roads
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 4:10pm
APC STATE..
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by Pavore9: 4:11pm
A sorry sight.
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by colli247(m): 4:12pm
loomer:HAHAHAHAH FUNNY GUY
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:12pm
They should keep quiet and enjoy the change they canvassed for
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by Beno3: 4:12pm
Good for them.
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by DDeliverer(m): 4:14pm
Too bad.
|Re: Kabba And Ayere Road In Kogi Becomes Death Trap As Residents Cry Out (Photos) by judecares1: 4:15pm
u guys tinks immediately buhari assumes office,all d roads linking north will be smooth
