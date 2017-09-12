₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by celebsnest(m): 10:54am
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Kaduna State to commission an integrated Feed Mill and Poultry in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.
The commissioning of the $150million feed mill poultry is coming after many efforts by Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-rufai, to attract more private sector investors to the state.
According to Channels TV, the Feedmill and poultry company is constructed at 150 million dollars and it consists of feed mill, hatchery and breeder farm.
Olam International is a leading agri-business operating from seed to shelf in 70 countries, supplying food and industrial raw materials to over 23,000 customers worldwide.
It has 70,000 employees and has built a leadership position in many businesses including cocoa, coffee, cashew, rice and cotton.
source: Channels TV
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/breaking-news-president-buhari-commissions-150million-integrated-feed-mill-poultry-kaduna-state/
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by NOC1(m): 11:06am
when you talk about vision and direction in governance i give it to Kaduna and kebbi state governors, those guys are thinking outside the box preparing their people for the future.
tomorrow you will see my southeast people shouting up and down, forgetting that when there Governors where sleeping there counterparts where busy working.
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by greatiyk4u(m): 11:16am
NOC1:
God bless you for knowing and boldly saying the TRUTH
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Aonkuuse: 11:26am
wow El rufia is working
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by sarrki(m): 11:32am
Good one
Diversification nah him sure pass
God bless you Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by ismhab(m): 12:19pm
Nice 1
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Sebastine1994(m): 12:24pm
Fake news. I dont believe it. Show pictures or I will kill myself
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by ZKOSOSO(m): 12:32pm
A good one.
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Mantain(m): 12:33pm
Sebastine1994:Then kill your self.
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Daslim180(m): 1:05pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Tegarazz: 1:05pm
All for nothing.
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Narldon(f): 1:05pm
Everything is in the NORTH!
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by anyebedgreat: 1:06pm
Nice one from El Rufai.
Do more talk less.
Buhari till 2023
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Atiku2019: 1:06pm
Nice One
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by NorthSide: 1:06pm
Sebastine1994:
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Nackzy: 1:06pm
That was all the foolanis wanted... Direct all project to the North with Niger Delta oil... So power drunk... They believe they own Nigeria
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by SalamRushdie: 1:07pm
NOC1:
What does Olam a private company have to to with Vision of Kaduna ..Wake up Olam has been doing this round Nigeria for ages , do u know they own that blue boat milk you used in secondary school
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Robbin7(m): 1:07pm
Northern Nigeria President.
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by SalamRushdie: 1:08pm
The visionless Buhari hasn't achieved anything so is now forced to be claiming and commissioning 100 percent private initiatives as gains of his govt , if I look well I will see that this project must even have been conceived during Jonathan's govt
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by veraponpo(m): 1:08pm
Narldon:
Which investor will come to the East when he is not sure if you will soon be merged with Cameroon or remain in Nigeria.
Peace and visionary thinking is the answer.
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by nwakibie3(m): 1:08pm
OP e be like say buhari no dey snap pics again
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by lonecatt: 1:08pm
NOC1:tribalistic soul,give them biafra first and see how great they will become,you cant compare to an average igbo man let alone the igbo nation,it is a fact.
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by hollah123: 1:08pm
brave n courageous people cry everyday while the intelligent one do something reasonable. pen is mightier than the sword
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by PapaBrowne(m): 1:09pm
I did not see the mill. All I see is a plaque?
Did the photographer forget to snap the factory.
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by sirwealth(m): 1:09pm
No federal government establishment in south east apart from the recent
militry deployment.... Ok oo
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Cantshout: 1:10pm
chai! gullible nigerians. swallowing it all down without evidences. same old trick coming to play again to force hell-rufai on us...i am watching..2019 will be interesting
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Alcatraz007: 1:10pm
Nice one from Olam {Nig} Ltd and the Governmen of Kaduna State. Much love from the Yoruba people. Nigeria shall be great again!
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by airminem(f): 1:10pm
Feed mill that would not be functional.
|Re: Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna by Ogashub(m): 1:11pm
Sebastine1994:
If you don't kill your self then I put it to you that you are stupid and brainless
