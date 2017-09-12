Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Commissions $150M Integrated Feed Mill Poultry In Kaduna (4610 Views)

The commissioning of the $150million feed mill poultry is coming after many efforts by Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-rufai, to attract more private sector investors to the state.



According to Channels TV, the Feedmill and poultry company is constructed at 150 million dollars and it consists of feed mill, hatchery and breeder farm.



Olam International is a leading agri-business operating from seed to shelf in 70 countries, supplying food and industrial raw materials to over 23,000 customers worldwide.



It has 70,000 employees and has built a leadership position in many businesses including cocoa, coffee, cashew, rice and cotton.



source: Channels TV



when you talk about vision and direction in governance i give it to Kaduna and kebbi state governors, those guys are thinking outside the box preparing their people for the future.

tomorrow you will see my southeast people shouting up and down, forgetting that when there Governors where sleeping there counterparts where busy working. 25 Likes 1 Share

God bless you for knowing and boldly saying the TRUTH God bless you for knowing and boldly saying the TRUTH 8 Likes

wow El rufia is working

Good one



Diversification nah him sure pass



God bless you Muhammadu Buhari 10 Likes 2 Shares

Nice 1 1 Like

Fake news. I dont believe it. Show pictures or I will kill myself 1 Like

A good one.

Ok

All for nothing.

Everything is in the NORTH! 1 Like

Nice one from El Rufai.

Do more talk less.

Buhari till 2023 3 Likes

Nice One 1 Like

That was all the foolanis wanted... Direct all project to the North with Niger Delta oil... So power drunk... They believe they own Nigeria 4 Likes

What does Olam a private company have to to with Vision of Kaduna ..Wake up Olam has been doing this round Nigeria for ages , do u know they own that blue boat milk you used in secondary school What does Olam a private company have to to with Vision of Kaduna ..Wake up Olam has been doing this round Nigeria for ages , do u know they own that blue boat milk you used in secondary school 5 Likes

Northern Nigeria President. 1 Like

The visionless Buhari hasn't achieved anything so is now forced to be claiming and commissioning 100 percent private initiatives as gains of his govt , if I look well I will see that this project must even have been conceived during Jonathan's govt 1 Like

Which investor will come to the East when he is not sure if you will soon be merged with Cameroon or remain in Nigeria.



Peace and visionary thinking is the answer. Which investor will come to the East when he is not sure if you will soon be merged with Cameroon or remain in Nigeria.Peace and visionary thinking is the answer. 7 Likes 3 Shares

OP e be like say buhari no dey snap pics again

brave n courageous people cry everyday while the intelligent one do something reasonable. pen is mightier than the sword 1 Like

I did not see the mill. All I see is a plaque?

Did the photographer forget to snap the factory. 1 Like

No federal government establishment in south east apart from the recent













































































militry deployment.... Ok oo 2 Likes

chai! gullible nigerians. swallowing it all down without evidences. same old trick coming to play again to force hell-rufai on us...i am watching..2019 will be interesting 1 Like

Nice one from Olam {Nig} Ltd and the Governmen of Kaduna State. Much love from the Yoruba people. Nigeria shall be great again! 1 Like

Feed mill that would not be functional.