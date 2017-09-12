₦airaland Forum

President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by celebsnes: 2:07pm
Earlier, we reported that President Muhammadu Buhari joined Governor Nasir El-Rufai to commission Nigeria’s largest integrated animal feed mills, breeding farms and hatchery in Kaduna state.

According to reports, the OLAM farms has a storage facility of 50,000 metric tonnes estimated to sell 72,000,000 eggs and 52,600,000 day old chicks.

The $150million project will employ 8,000 Nigerians through direct and indirect labor and 200 veterinary doctors.

Now, we have some photos ..

See photos below;

See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/photos-150million-feed-mill-kaduna-commissioned-president-buhari/

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by celebsnes: 2:13pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Mantain(m): 2:19pm
My president. We must diversity our economy

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by xeleb(m): 2:22pm
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by BMZK: 3:01pm
Baba looking fresher day by day. He who God bless no one can curse

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by tribalistseun: 4:00pm
Wicked terrorist

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Unsad(m): 4:00pm
The developers arriving to wail & lament as usual cheesy cheesy

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by uhuogba: 4:00pm
Interesting....Very Interesting news this.


Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by olujastro: 4:00pm
Even when this is a private sector investment, I expect ignorant people to rush in and wail "Northern agenda". Go school, them no gree. Ignorance is an exciting world for some.

Please what is happening with the 2017 budget since June? Can't seem to find anything on its implementation compared to 2016. cc presidency

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by OBTMOS(m): 4:01pm
Very small
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 4:01pm
...

Is buhari allergic to SS and SE


Hasn't set foot in the south or in the east.

who or What is chasing him

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by aminho(m): 4:01pm
Baba has regained weight middle finger to the haters of goodwill

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 4:01pm
This is not work 30% of the quoted value please

This is the frued foreigners are using the Lunder money out of Nigeria and our leaders can't even get it

I'm sure banks financied this with out deposit

Tommorrow they will be loot the company and allow amcon to take it over and use our common wealth to pay back the dept

They then move to another company with different names

Wake up Nigeria , wake up

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by kokomaster3d: 4:01pm
sa
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by tyson98: 4:01pm
God bless the President


God bless Nigeria

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by jetbomber17: 4:02pm
Weldone sir
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 4:02pm
He has not commissioned one project here in the south or East. One Nigeria Indeed cheesy

Those of you quoting me. I meant East o. See them. Afonjas and azzlickers cheesy

Buhari is just another terrible mistake made by those of us who believe Nigeria can be united and everyone treated with equal right regardless of where you are from. There can never be One Nigeria as long as we keep on repeating the same mistake.

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Wristler: 4:02pm
Josh44s:
He has not commissioned one project here in the south or west. One Nigeria Indeed cheesy
This got me thinking... .i don't think this man has crossed over the Niger to the East nor set foot in the West since his campaign days.

It's obvious he is not re-contesting. I wonder how he'll go abt campaigning for himself or anyone else in the South.

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by ElChidi: 4:02pm
NA WASH! Would he have attended if this were built in Rivers or Anambra state? Anyone who believes in one Nigeria is very naive and unwise

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by solochris(m): 4:03pm
Commissioning other people's project
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by tyson98: 4:03pm
OBTMOS:
Very small
U wey no get ordinal kiosk grin

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 4:03pm
What stops them from posting the pictures the first time
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by shervydman(m): 4:03pm
good one.....
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 4:03pm
Wetin dis man de chop? He is looking fresh, (physically)

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:04pm
$150million project. shocked Ezigbo ego
God bless me na, I'm loosing faith o...

Can't I also smell good money in this life...
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by tititap: 4:04pm
hmm
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Maduawuchukwu(m): 4:04pm
Apart from this project and that one involving potatoe farming El-rufai has been a big failure in Kaduna state. More than two years gone and he has not completed any road he began in Kaduna city. All na propaganda.
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 4:04pm
Not bad

Hope it not fail like the others.

Things under this administration usually seem great at inception but flops later
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Truckpusher(m): 4:04pm
Mantain:
My president. We must diversity our economy
grin grin cool
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by GavelSlam: 4:04pm
This Sudanese actor looks so much like Buhari.

He should be given the Oscar award for best performance.

Or maybe Nnamdi Kanu should be given the Pulitzer for best fictional work.

Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Kelvin0(m): 4:04pm
sad
Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by shervydman(m): 4:04pm
Josh44s:
He has not commissioned one project here in the south or west. One Nigeria Indeed cheesy
all the projects his vice commissioned in his absence nko?.....

