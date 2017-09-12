₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by celebsnes: 2:07pm
Earlier, we reported that President Muhammadu Buhari joined Governor Nasir El-Rufai to commission Nigeria’s largest integrated animal feed mills, breeding farms and hatchery in Kaduna state.
According to reports, the OLAM farms has a storage facility of 50,000 metric tonnes estimated to sell 72,000,000 eggs and 52,600,000 day old chicks.
The $150million project will employ 8,000 Nigerians through direct and indirect labor and 200 veterinary doctors.
Now, we have some photos ..
See photos below;
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by celebsnes: 2:13pm
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Mantain(m): 2:19pm
My president. We must diversity our economy
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by xeleb(m): 2:22pm
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by BMZK: 3:01pm
Baba looking fresher day by day. He who God bless no one can curse
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by tribalistseun: 4:00pm
Wicked terrorist
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Unsad(m): 4:00pm
The developers arriving to wail & lament as usual
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by uhuogba: 4:00pm
Interesting....Very Interesting news this.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by olujastro: 4:00pm
Even when this is a private sector investment, I expect ignorant people to rush in and wail "Northern agenda". Go school, them no gree. Ignorance is an exciting world for some.
Please what is happening with the 2017 budget since June? Can't seem to find anything on its implementation compared to 2016. cc presidency
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by OBTMOS(m): 4:01pm
Very small
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 4:01pm
Is buhari allergic to SS and SE
Hasn't set foot in the south or in the east.
who or What is chasing him
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by aminho(m): 4:01pm
Baba has regained weight middle finger to the haters of goodwill
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 4:01pm
This is not work 30% of the quoted value please
This is the frued foreigners are using the Lunder money out of Nigeria and our leaders can't even get it
I'm sure banks financied this with out deposit
Tommorrow they will be loot the company and allow amcon to take it over and use our common wealth to pay back the dept
They then move to another company with different names
Wake up Nigeria , wake up
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by kokomaster3d: 4:01pm
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by tyson98: 4:01pm
God bless the President
God bless Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by jetbomber17: 4:02pm
Weldone sir
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 4:02pm
He has not commissioned one project here in the south or East. One Nigeria Indeed
Those of you quoting me. I meant East o. See them. Afonjas and azzlickers
Buhari is just another terrible mistake made by those of us who believe Nigeria can be united and everyone treated with equal right regardless of where you are from. There can never be One Nigeria as long as we keep on repeating the same mistake.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Wristler: 4:02pm
Josh44s:This got me thinking... .i don't think this man has crossed over the Niger to the East nor set foot in the West since his campaign days.
It's obvious he is not re-contesting. I wonder how he'll go abt campaigning for himself or anyone else in the South.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by ElChidi: 4:02pm
NA WASH! Would he have attended if this were built in Rivers or Anambra state? Anyone who believes in one Nigeria is very naive and unwise
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by solochris(m): 4:03pm
Commissioning other people's project
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by tyson98: 4:03pm
OBTMOS:U wey no get ordinal kiosk
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 4:03pm
What stops them from posting the pictures the first time
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by shervydman(m): 4:03pm
good one.....
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 4:03pm
Wetin dis man de chop? He is looking fresh, (physically)
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:04pm
$150million project. Ezigbo ego
God bless me na, I'm loosing faith o...
Can't I also smell good money in this life...
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by tititap: 4:04pm
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Maduawuchukwu(m): 4:04pm
Apart from this project and that one involving potatoe farming El-rufai has been a big failure in Kaduna state. More than two years gone and he has not completed any road he began in Kaduna city. All na propaganda.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 4:04pm
Not bad
Hope it not fail like the others.
Things under this administration usually seem great at inception but flops later
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Truckpusher(m): 4:04pm
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by GavelSlam: 4:04pm
This Sudanese actor looks so much like Buhari.
He should be given the Oscar award for best performance.
Or maybe Nnamdi Kanu should be given the Pulitzer for best fictional work.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions OLAM Feed Mill In Kaduna (Photos) by Kelvin0(m): 4:04pm
Josh44s:all the projects his vice commissioned in his absence nko?.....
