According to reports, the OLAM farms has a storage facility of 50,000 metric tonnes estimated to sell 72,000,000 eggs and 52,600,000 day old chicks.



The $150million project will employ 8,000 Nigerians through direct and indirect labor and 200 veterinary doctors.



Now, we have some photos ..



See photos below;



cc lalasticlala cc mynd44

My president. We must diversity our economy 29 Likes 1 Share

Baba looking fresher day by day. He who God bless no one can curse 58 Likes 5 Shares

Wicked terrorist 3 Likes

The developers arriving to wail & lament as usual 30 Likes 4 Shares

Interesting....Very Interesting news this.





Even when this is a private sector investment, I expect ignorant people to rush in and wail "Northern agenda". Go school, them no gree. Ignorance is an exciting world for some.



Please what is happening with the 2017 budget since June? Can't seem to find anything on its implementation compared to 2016. cc presidency 10 Likes 3 Shares

Is buhari allergic to SS and SE





Hasn't set foot in the south or in the east.



who or What is chasing him 5 Likes

Baba has regained weight middle finger to the haters of goodwill 21 Likes 2 Shares

This is not work 30% of the quoted value please



This is the frued foreigners are using the Lunder money out of Nigeria and our leaders can't even get it



I'm sure banks financied this with out deposit



Tommorrow they will be loot the company and allow amcon to take it over and use our common wealth to pay back the dept



They then move to another company with different names



Wake up Nigeria , wake up 4 Likes 1 Share

God bless the President





God bless Nigeria 3 Likes 2 Shares

Weldone sir





Those of you quoting me. I meant East o. See them. Afonjas and azzlickers



Josh44s:

He has not commissioned one project here in the south or west. One Nigeria Indeed This got me thinking... .i don't think this man has crossed over the Niger to the East nor set foot in the West since his campaign days.



NA WASH! Would he have attended if this were built in Rivers or Anambra state? Anyone who believes in one Nigeria is very naive and unwise 3 Likes

Commissioning other people's project

OBTMOS:

Very small U wey no get ordinal kiosk U wey no get ordinal kiosk 3 Likes 1 Share

What stops them from posting the pictures the first time

Wetin dis man de chop? He is looking fresh, (physically) 3 Likes

God bless me na, I'm loosing faith o...



Can't I also smell good money in this life... $150million project.Ezigbo egoGod bless me na, I'm loosing faith o...Can't I also smell good money in this life...

Apart from this project and that one involving potatoe farming El-rufai has been a big failure in Kaduna state. More than two years gone and he has not completed any road he began in Kaduna city. All na propaganda.

Hope it not fail like the others.



Things under this administration usually seem great at inception but flops later

Mantain:

My president. We must diversity our economy



This Sudanese actor looks so much like Buhari.



He should be given the Oscar award for best performance.



Or maybe Nnamdi Kanu should be given the Pulitzer for best fictional work. 8 Likes