|APC Governors Visit Benue State by lightblazingnow(m): 4:06pm On Sep 13
BREAKING: APC Governors Visit Benue State
http://www.nigerianeye.com/2017/09/breaking-apc-governors-visit-benue-state.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Nigerianeye+%28NigerianEye%29
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by lightblazingnow(m): 4:06pm On Sep 13
When you have something make fast before time is no longer
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by lightblazingnow(m): 4:08pm On Sep 13
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by lightblazingnow(m): 5:28pm On Sep 13
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by marwanafrica(m): 5:39pm On Sep 13
where is LOLO
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by lightblazingnow(m): 6:06pm On Sep 13
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by richidinho(m): 6:09pm On Sep 13
So what is breaking about these useless thieves
Any news about them ought to be reported in crime section
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by lightblazingnow(m): 7:22pm On Sep 13
richidinho:
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:12pm On Sep 13
Why we don't usually have plane crash this days... God should do us a favour and crash all this politicians beyond recognition
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by Unsad(m): 9:13pm On Sep 13
While people are languishing in poverty and wretchedness. APC has lost it sha
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by zulex880: 9:13pm On Sep 13
Something wey happen weeks ago na now dem dey go? Ahh Nigeria
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by ufuosman(m): 9:13pm On Sep 13
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by Beress(m): 9:14pm On Sep 13
APC is dead
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by GioArmani: 9:15pm On Sep 13
Beress:
Na you kill am
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by kruzade22: 9:16pm On Sep 13
This life na wah
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by bayocanny: 9:17pm On Sep 13
Yeye people
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by burkingx(f): 9:17pm On Sep 13
Beress:
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by friyina1(f): 9:24pm On Sep 13
zulex880:At least dem go
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by banzuz(m): 9:27pm On Sep 13
No more good news all we get is hopelessness for the poor masses
How old was Gowon when he became head of state and how old is an average Nigerian graduate?
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by babdap: 9:34pm On Sep 13
playing politics while victim are in grief
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by omenka(m): 9:35pm On Sep 13
They came to visit a scarecrow.
Shame.
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by Exponental(m): 9:43pm On Sep 13
They are either jobless or ....
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by Krestkross: 10:06pm On Sep 13
Another way of extorting from the poor masses.. .
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by piagetskinner(m): 10:06pm On Sep 13
that's not what Benue people need...they need properly channeled drainages so as to avoid further reoccurrence of flood..
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by faceURfront(m): 10:34pm On Sep 13
Another jamboree
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by Iscoalarcon: 10:51pm On Sep 13
All of them should donate at least 10 million for the victims
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by bejeria101(m): 11:08pm On Sep 13
Una come visit? Hope u came with mop there is water everywhere.
|Re: APC Governors Visit Benue State by datwall: 11:20pm On Sep 13
