|Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by Abdulazeez99: 4:38am
A Facebook user and well known slay-queen on the platform, Anulika Nahnah Obiefuna, has in a post she shared to an infamous Facebook group, hinted why married men cheat on their wives with beautiful girls like her.
Not shying to air her thoughts, Nahnah shared a raunchy selfie of herself to the group and gave hints to married women on how they can keep their men.
In Nahnah’s words, wives should “be their husband’s sluts”
Read her:
"The reason why men cheat is simple. Once he gets married to you, then you stop ‘slaying’ You turn to a sack of beans and start using ugly wrappers to cover your commodities.And start screwing with ‘mommy and daddy’ style What happend to all those things he saw when he met you that made him wife you? Wear panties occasionally around the house.
Whats your say?
News From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/married-women-lady-on-facebook-has.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique Fynestboi Ijebabe
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by Vutseck(m): 4:41am
I blame social media
every one is now a marriage counselor
including this shorty
.
61 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by Babsmike(m): 4:45am
You mean ladies should be slay till the end like you for their husbands? ........ You try
4 Likes
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by NAVYdogg: 5:09am
See how social media don legalize oloshoism for we country.
19 Likes
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by ashewoboy(m): 5:29am
awon omo tika bodi
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by decatalyst(m): 5:49am
ashewoboy:
WO!
29 Likes
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by indodon(m): 6:56am
,
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by vicfuntop(f): 8:20am
My "slaying"would increase when I get married. What she said is quite true but it's hard for me to take her serious because of her ripped jeans. Mehn I hate ripped jeans
10 Likes
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by dominique(f): 8:21am
Husbands eye girls like her because they lack contentment and self control and they know their wives will be blamed for their philandeering ways.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by BoyHuncho(m): 8:32am
well she has a point..once most ladies get married, they start eating like pigs(no offense) and get excessively fat in the process, they don't fùc properly no more..no doggy, woman on top anymore.. Only missionary (bia u be deaconess ni )
I ain't justifying cheating.. personally I'm against it but a good number of men tend to cheat when their wife stop discharging their marital responsibilities properly..
****
@Lady that doesn't change the fact that u are an HOELOESHO
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by khiaa(f): 9:02am
She's right. Ladies take care of yourselves. Remember, the samething it took to hook that man is the samething it's going to take to keep him.
Men this applies to you also.
1 Like
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by eezeribe(m): 9:06am
This one na confirmed...
1 Like
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:23am
Bullshit! A man that wants to cheat will always cheat. A man that truly loves and respects his wife would not want to hurt her in any way and if he's the type that cares about her physical appearance so much, he'll take steps to transform her to his taste and not run after some cheap, heavily made up slût like this empty headed twàt above.
That said, some men are just naturally dogs that cannot keep their prîcks in one place. If you like, slay morning and night, go to the gym every single day, do all the crazy styles in bed and allow him to penetrate you in all holes, wear make up to bed so that you can always look sexy in his eyes, have the body of a goddess, you'd be surprised he'd still cheat on you with one fat, ugly iya Sulika in Mushin
23 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by MARYchiells(f): 9:39am
Seriously, she is saying to ladies" take my words but not my ways". I concur
3 Likes
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:40am
And seriously, why are women always at the receiving end when their husbands cheat? People will always find a way to exonerate the man and blame the woman. A man cheats and they'll say it's because she let herself go and she wasn't looking good enough for him.
But when a woman cheats, she's a LovePeddler, a home destroyer that has no respect for her marriage or family, a disgrace, an abomination. They'll never attribute it to the man's pot belly or his lack of abs. Or don't they think that women like good things too? Don't they know that we also want a man that's fit and takes care of himself too? We also love rock hard abs, muscled arms, and a taut, flat stomach and also a man that puts effort into looking and smelling good and the moment you give these features up for fat, flabs and body odour, don't complain if a woman looks elsewhere to satisfy her herself
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by LadyGoddiva(f): 11:23am
cc
lalasticlala
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by DanielsParker(m): 9:12pm
is that so?
lol, so you can actually destroy your fellow woman's home?
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by adajoe555(f): 9:13pm
And you think you are beautiful
SMH
1 Like
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by PS712: 9:14pm
A man that will cheat will always do, irrespective of his wife's 'slaying'.
Wives too should endeavour to keep looking hot and sexy. Not to slay when unmarried and start living anyhow when married.
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by Oyindidi(f): 9:14pm
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by Afam4eva(m): 9:14pm
The reason why ladies start tying wrapper after marriage is because they have more responsibilities, much more important tan slaying. it's not easy to be a slay queen for the rest of your life.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by Iamsheye(m): 9:14pm
See life,she neva marry oo
When she marry she would know.
Lemme come and be going
4 Likes
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by israelmao(m): 9:15pm
The other-room babe
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by alexistaiwo: 9:15pm
If oriburuku have grade.
This girl just bagged a first class.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by Josef95: 9:15pm
Go and rest jor
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by Joshmedia1: 9:15pm
What did you say?
Check my signature
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by bamdly(m): 9:15pm
na infinix were dey use
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by soberdrunk(m): 9:15pm
What type of bra is she wearing that packaged the bobby like foreign sharwamah?? See how the bobby dey challenge......
|Re: Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! by GreatDreams: 9:16pm
Well, they keep eyeing u cos u've got no brain to stop anything that wants to enter that ur smelly p^ssy....Okada man, alapata, oga chairman, oga landlord, banker, Br Taju tailor, Sikiru vulcanizer, what of bus conductor?.....they are all free to enter, it's all about the money for u. Yeye girl !
2 Likes
