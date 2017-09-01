Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady On Facebook Has Revealed Why Your Husbands Eye Beautiful Girls Like Her! (12800 Views)

Not shying to air her thoughts, Nahnah shared a raunchy selfie of herself to the group and gave hints to married women on how they can keep their men.



In Nahnah’s words, wives should “be their husband’s sluts”



Read her:

"The reason why men cheat is simple. Once he gets married to you, then you stop ‘slaying’ You turn to a sack of beans and start using ugly wrappers to cover your commodities.And start screwing with ‘mommy and daddy’ style What happend to all those things he saw when he met you that made him wife you? Wear panties occasionally around the house.



Red or black panties re nice Be your husband’s slut. It’s you and him till both of you get old. All these women should stop turning to Virgin Mary once he puts a ring on it. Thats how your husbands keep eyeballing fine girls like us and promising us trips to Dubai"

Whats your say?



I blame social media





every one is now a marriage counselor





including this shorty

You mean ladies should be slay till the end like you for their husbands? ........ You try 4 Likes

See how social media don legalize oloshoism for we country. 19 Likes

awon omo tika bodi 17 Likes 1 Share

ashewoboy:

awon omo tika bodi

WO! WO! 29 Likes

My "slaying"would increase when I get married. What she said is quite true but it's hard for me to take her serious because of her ripped jeans. Mehn I hate ripped jeans 10 Likes

Husbands eye girls like her because they lack contentment and self control and they know their wives will be blamed for their philandeering ways. 24 Likes 3 Shares

I ain't justifying cheating.. personally I'm against it but a good number of men tend to cheat when their wife stop discharging their marital responsibilities properly..



@Lady that doesn't change the fact that u are an HOELOESHO well she has a point..once most ladies get married, they start eating like pigs(no offense) and get excessively fat in the process, they don't fùc properly no more..no doggy, woman on top anymore.. Only missionary (bia u be deaconess niI ain't justifying cheating.. personally I'm against it but a good number of men tend to cheat when their wife stop discharging their marital responsibilities properly..****@Lady that doesn't change the fact that u are an HOELOESHO 6 Likes 1 Share

She's right. Ladies take care of yourselves. Remember, the samething it took to hook that man is the samething it's going to take to keep him.

Men this applies to you also. 1 Like

This one na confirmed... 1 Like



That said, some men are just naturally dogs that cannot keep their prîcks in one place. If you like, slay morning and night, go to the gym every single day, do all the crazy styles in bed and allow him to penetrate you in all holes, wear make up to bed so that you can always look sexy in his eyes, have the body of a goddess, you'd be surprised he'd still cheat on you with one fat, ugly iya Sulika in Mushin Bullshit! A man that wants to cheat will always cheat. A man that truly loves and respects his wife would not want to hurt her in any way and if he's the type that cares about her physical appearance so much, he'll take steps to transform her to his taste and not run after some cheap, heavily made up slût like this empty headed twàt above.That said, some men are just naturally dogs that cannot keep their prîcks in one place. If you like, slay morning and night, go to the gym every single day, do all the crazy styles in bed and allow him to penetrate you in all holes, wear make up to bed so that you can always look sexy in his eyes, have the body of a goddess, you'd be surprised he'd still cheat on you with one fat, ugly iya Sulika in Mushin 23 Likes 6 Shares

Seriously, she is saying to ladies" take my words but not my ways". I concur 3 Likes



But when a woman cheats, she's a LovePeddler, a home destroyer that has no respect for her marriage or family, a disgrace, an abomination. They'll never attribute it to the man's pot belly or his lack of abs. Or don't they think that women like good things too? Don't they know that we also want a man that's fit and takes care of himself too? We also love rock hard abs, muscled arms, and a taut, flat stomach and also a man that puts effort into looking and smelling good and the moment you give these features up for fat, flabs and body odour, don't complain if a woman looks elsewhere to satisfy her herself And seriously, why are women always at the receiving end when their husbands cheat? People will always find a way to exonerate the man and blame the woman. A man cheats and they'll say it's because she let herself go and she wasn't looking good enough for him.But when a woman cheats, she's a LovePeddler, a home destroyer that has no respect for her marriage or family, a disgrace, an abomination. They'll never attribute it to the man's pot belly or his lack of abs. Or don't they think that women like good things too? Don't they know that we also want a man that's fit and takes care of himself too? We also love rock hard abs, muscled arms, and a taut, flat stomach and also a man that puts effort into looking and smelling good and the moment you give these features up for fat, flabs and body odour, don't complain if a woman looks elsewhere to satisfy her herself 23 Likes 3 Shares

is that so?



lol, so you can actually destroy your fellow woman's home?

And you think you are beautiful





SMH 1 Like

A man that will cheat will always do, irrespective of his wife's 'slaying'.

Wives too should endeavour to keep looking hot and sexy. Not to slay when unmarried and start living anyhow when married.

The reason why ladies start tying wrapper after marriage is because they have more responsibilities, much more important tan slaying. it's not easy to be a slay queen for the rest of your life. 3 Likes

See life,she neva marry oo

When she marry she would know.

Lemme come and be going 4 Likes

The other-room babe

If oriburuku have grade.

This girl just bagged a first class. 4 Likes

Go and rest jor

What did you say?





Check my signature

na infinix were dey use

What type of bra is she wearing that packaged the bobby like foreign sharwamah?? See how the bobby dey challenge......