Good move.

When the northern clowns start their own python dance, this same Elrufai, will disappear into thin Air.........so any igbo believing Elrufai, does that at his own risk. 12 Likes 2 Shares

































https://mobile.twitter.com/hartng/status/908337253075881984 Ikpeazu too 1 Like 1 Share

That's very good, coming from the kaduna state government.

He should also counsel the emirs and religious leaders within his domain to help pass the message across.



This applies to all state governors.



This is the time we need our religious leaders more than anything.



That is, if we have religious leaders. 5 Likes 3 Shares

IPOB killings of Hausas was caused by the manifestation of crude home training and excessive overflow of misguided testosterone that confluenced with so many years of ignorance and mental collapse. 9 Likes 1 Share

Ikpeazu has done well to speak with security operatives and traditional leaders, it's high time, everyone pipes down. Ikpeazu has done well to speak with security operatives and traditional leaders, it's high time, everyone pipes down. 1 Like 2 Shares

It does not matter, carry ur Kaduna on ur head and head to Niger Republic.



Nigeria has ended. 1 Like

That is good news 3 Likes 1 Share

Another sane society 5 Likes

Good news. 1 Like 2 Shares

we northerners are peaceful by now, we are one word people



We will react at appropriate time



They promise to burn Nigeria and now they are burning themselves 13 Likes 1 Share

Everyone is solely responsible for what he/she utters and the attendant result... Shikena! 2 Likes







security is really a problem under buhari 1 Like

hunger in the land is the cause of all this.... A country with well fed citizens with bright future never endangered their lives for nothing sake hunger in the land is the cause of all this.... A country with well fed citizens with bright future never endangered their lives for nothing sake 7 Likes

letusbepieces:

It does not matter, carry ur Kaduna on ur head and head to Niger Republic.



Nigeria has ended. will you keep qwayet!!! Na you end Nigeria? Headwarmer gang will you keep qwayet!!! Na you end Nigeria? Headwarmer gang 8 Likes 1 Share





If man be God...but thank God man no be God....short devil.. If man be God...but thank God man no be God....short devil..

Igbo's (ipob) residing in the east are very selfish and stupid cos they did not even think of the after effect of going after the Hausa in the east. Cos what they did is jst putting the Igbo's life in the north in jeopardy. 6 Likes 1 Share

There are over 500,000 Igbo residents in Kaduna, thank you El-Rufai for protecting them. 3 Likes 1 Share

aminu790:

IPOB killings of Hausas was caused by the manifestation of crude home training and excessive overflow of misguided testosterone that confluenced with so many years of ignorance and mental collapse. can we also say the same when mrs agbamihe was murdered in kano and also invasion on enugu community by awusa fulani which resulted in killing so many of our pple, no ethnic group has monopoly of violence or killing , pls know that can we also say the same when mrs agbamihe was murdered in kano and also invasion on enugu community by awusa fulani which resulted in killing so many of our pple, no ethnic group has monopoly of violence or killing , pls know that 1 Like

What have u done to d perpetrators of so so called Kaduna declaration that is still making waves.

Nice one Mr Governor Dankwambo,Badaru,Kashim and all the rest of the northern Governors should do same #arewaunited 2 Likes

short man devil!

God please take control of the situation in Nigeria. There shall be no war in our nation. Anyone clamouring for war should go and check countries like Somalia, Iraq etc. It doesn't bring anything good but total destruction. 2 Likes

It is easy for u to say

Weh done.



Shortman devil. Let everyone be vigilant.

letusbepieces:

It does not matter, carry ur Kaduna on ur head and head to Niger Republic.



Nigeria has ended.

You want to end Nigeria on your small phone? You want to end Nigeria on your small phone? 3 Likes 1 Share