El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by naptu2: 5:23pm








https://mobile.twitter.com/GovKaduna/status/908329289413808128
Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by madridguy(m): 5:25pm
Good move.
Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by dannytoe(m): 5:30pm
When the northern clowns start their own python dance, this same Elrufai, will disappear into thin Air.........so any igbo believing Elrufai, does that at his own risk.

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by naptu2: 5:31pm
Ikpeazu too















https://mobile.twitter.com/hartng/status/908337253075881984

1 Like 1 Share

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:33pm
That's very good, coming from the kaduna state government.
He should also counsel the emirs and religious leaders within his domain to help pass the message across.

This applies to all state governors.

This is the time we need our religious leaders more than anything.

That is, if we have religious leaders.

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by aminu790(m): 5:36pm
IPOB killings of Hausas was caused by the manifestation of crude home training and excessive overflow of misguided testosterone that confluenced with so many years of ignorance and mental collapse.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:42pm
naptu2:
Ikpeazu too






https://mobile.twitter.com/hartng/status/908337253075881984

Ikpeazu has done well to speak with security operatives and traditional leaders, it's high time, everyone pipes down.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by letusbepieces: 5:44pm
It does not matter, carry ur Kaduna on ur head and head to Niger Republic.

Nigeria has ended.

1 Like

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by chibike69: 5:44pm
smiley
Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by silasweb(m): 5:44pm
That is good news

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by modelmike7(m): 5:45pm
Another sane society

5 Likes

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by bigerboy200: 5:45pm
Good news.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by Bari22(m): 5:45pm
we northerners are peaceful by now, we are one word people

We will react at appropriate time

They promise to burn Nigeria and now they are burning themselves

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by Benjom(m): 5:46pm
Everyone is solely responsible for what he/she utters and the attendant result... Shikena!

2 Likes

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by rozayx5(m): 5:47pm
security is really a problem under buhari


shocked shocked shocked

1 Like

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by OmoOshodi(m): 5:47pm
cry hunger in the land is the cause of all this.... A country with well fed citizens with bright future never endangered their lives for nothing sake

7 Likes

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by oviejnr(m): 5:48pm
letusbepieces:
It does not matter, carry ur Kaduna on ur head and head to Niger Republic.

Nigeria has ended.
will you keep qwayet!!! Na you end Nigeria? Headwarmer gang cheesy

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by Zeze06(m): 5:48pm
cry

If man be God...but thank God man no be God....short devil.. embarassed
Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by tunjijones(m): 5:50pm
Igbo's (ipob) residing in the east are very selfish and stupid cos they did not even think of the after effect of going after the Hausa in the east. Cos what they did is jst putting the Igbo's life in the north in jeopardy.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by 9jvirgin(m): 5:50pm
There are over 500,000 Igbo residents in Kaduna, thank you El-Rufai for protecting them.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by Customer80: 5:51pm
aminu790:
IPOB killings of Hausas was caused by the manifestation of crude home training and excessive overflow of misguided testosterone that confluenced with so many years of ignorance and mental collapse.
can we also say the same when mrs agbamihe was murdered in kano and also invasion on enugu community by awusa fulani which resulted in killing so many of our pple, no ethnic group has monopoly of violence or killing , pls know that

1 Like

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by Pascal181: 5:51pm
What have u done to d perpetrators of so so called Kaduna declaration that is still making waves.
Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by Iscoalarcon: 5:51pm
Nice one Mr Governor Dankwambo,Badaru,Kashim and all the rest of the northern Governors should do same #arewaunited

2 Likes

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by chesterlee(m): 5:51pm
short man devil!
Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by TheTechMan: 5:52pm
God please take control of the situation in Nigeria. There shall be no war in our nation. Anyone clamouring for war should go and check countries like Somalia, Iraq etc. It doesn't bring anything good but total destruction.

2 Likes

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by Celestyn8213: 5:52pm
It is easy for u to say
Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by NothingDoMe: 5:52pm
Weh done.

Shortman devil. Let everyone be vigilant.
Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by Jaytecq(m): 5:52pm
k
Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by 9jvirgin(m): 5:53pm
letusbepieces:
It does not matter, carry ur Kaduna on ur head and head to Niger Republic.

Nigeria has ended.

You want to end Nigeria on your small phone?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by MrPresident1: 5:53pm
grin
Re: El Rufai Assures All Kaduna Residents Of Their Safety. Condemns Hate Speech. by acehood907(m): 5:53pm
Abeg Shutup for now and let's see whah you can do in October because I'm really afraid of this October they've been saying, I even hate this egbos now cause they don't want us to stay in Nigeria in a peace situation

