|Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Reiyvinn(m): 6:29pm
Jos, the capital of Plateau state, is reportedly, currently stricken with tension as Igbo traders have allegedly closed shops for fear of a reprisal attacks from Hausa residents following news of a clash between Hausa community and some youths in Rivers state on Thursday.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/tension-jos-igbo-traders-allegedly-close-shops-fears-reprisal/
Coupled with the current happenings in Abia State, if this crisis gets to Jos, it would be almost impossible to extinguish the flame.
We call on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to please help us restore us to the affected zone to prevent a further catastrophe.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Reiyvinn(m): 6:41pm
I sincerely hope this news turns out false...
NB: The above picture is no way related to the alleged incidence.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Reiyvinn(m): 7:16pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun
There's anarchy looming.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by auntysimbiat(f): 7:22pm
ANOTHER CONFIRMATION, SEE WHAT THIS AREWA YOUTH POSTED
Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhwt21GC2mw
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by EKITI001: 7:37pm
auntysimbiat:
cc lalasticlala seun
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by veekid(m): 8:11pm
Buhari is really getting it well
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by ScotFree(m): 8:12pm
Watching in slow motion
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by NothingDoMe: 8:12pm
Hian! Buhari enjoy the fracas you have created.
I don't know why we went to protest for him to come back.
He is clearly pissed off and is heating up the polity in reprisal for disturbing his UK rest.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by nitt: 8:12pm
Who benefits from conflict?
Absolutely No one
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by SmartMugu: 8:12pm
Ghen Ghen. The battle has started. I'm watching it on 3d from a very far distance with my telescope. I wan see who go win this round of the battle.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by auntysimbiat(f): 8:12pm
Na wa o
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by teejaypee: 8:12pm
Oh My Jos!
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by jewishboy: 8:12pm
?
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Deltagiant: 8:13pm
People of similar culture coalesce into a "nation"!
You can amalgamate a country politically just as Britain instructed Lugard to do, but nations amalgamates through natural coalescence of similar cultures.
After every said and done. After all python dance, nations WILL emerge from what you now know as Nigeria.
Nigeria lacks the natural elements to metamophorse into a nation.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Ladyjumong(f): 8:13pm
naija
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by KevinDein: 8:13pm
Oh no. Not in j-Town. The town has been experiencing peace for more than 5 years in a row now, the last thing it needs is another crisis.
It shan't be well with Kanu, IPOBs and their supporters
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by frinx: 8:13pm
These tensions across the country needs to be addressed now before it becomes an ethnic crises.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Unsad(m): 8:13pm
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Alexis11: 8:13pm
Funny how some people did not see anything wrong with KANU hate speeches.
May the blood of innocent Igbos that is about to be spilled in this country be upon Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB miscreants.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by benedictac(f): 8:13pm
OMG! This has been my fear oooh. O God pls help us. What's Buhari saying na? Why is the President quiet na?
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by iMUMUweh(m): 8:13pm
the blood sucking ddemon is back to plung this nation into confusion and suck the blood of innocent citizens..
do not be fooled by any promise of security, the chief of army staff and all security top leaders are from the North and they have one agenda..
prepare and protect yourself!
if you think this is a joke, go watch the movie "The Promise"
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by magoo10: 8:13pm
the Nigeria govt and her army should be held responsible for eruption of violence in the country .
those who support the army invasion of abia state are the real enemies of democracy and history will not forget them,what goes around comes around.
now the fire has been lit hope they can now peacefully conduct referendum.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Adaumunocha: 8:13pm
Chukwu bi lenigwe jigide umu gi.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by obonujoker(m): 8:13pm
Buhari is really a good leader... sai baba!!
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Unsad(m): 8:13pm
auntysimbiat:
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by krestup: 8:13pm
Reiyvinn:
It's true... a friend of mine was at the scene. They had to run for their safety.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Oloripelebe: 8:13pm
wey my glasses
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by mykh01(m): 8:13pm
The youths of this country are not helping matters at all, i think the politicians purposely encourage mass illiteracy in this polity. A rational youth will understand that two wrong does not make a right. In this century, Africans still believe killing is fellow African will change the political cum economic woes bedeviling us.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by martineverest(m): 8:13pm
Lies from vanguard
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by Joel3(m): 8:13pm
it has begin. if the army don't go after the northerners who want to instigate the problem at hand. then we all known there is no double standard of approach. and biased which will end up deepening the divide. the war has already began and we are only waiting for a full blown war.
|Re: Tension In Jos, Hausa & Igbo Youths Clash - Vanguard by VickersMK3: 8:13pm
May God open the eyes of the gullible youths of Nigeria to see that they are all pawns in the struggles for power among politicians.
