Jos, the capital of Plateau state, is reportedly, currently stricken with tension as Igbo traders have allegedly closed shops for fear of a reprisal attacks from Hausa residents following news of a clash between Hausa community and some youths in Rivers state on Thursday.



The reports say there was pandemonium on Ahmadu Bello Way on Thursday evening over a rumour that a reprisal attack against non-northerners had started.



Particularly at Choba Junction, a resident claims both Hausa and Igbo youths are stoning each other.



Details soon…



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/tension-jos-igbo-traders-allegedly-close-shops-fears-reprisal/





Coupled with the current happenings in Abia State, if this crisis gets to Jos, it would be almost impossible to extinguish the flame.



I sincerely hope this news turns out false...

NB: The above picture is no way related to the alleged incidence. 6 Likes 1 Share

There's anarchy looming. 1 Like 2 Shares

ANOTHER CONFIRMATION, SEE WHAT THIS AREWA YOUTH POSTED



Video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhwt21GC2mw

Buhari is really getting it well 58 Likes 1 Share

Watching in slow motion

Hian! Buhari enjoy the fracas you have created.



I don't know why we went to protest for him to come back.



He is clearly pissed off and is heating up the polity in reprisal for disturbing his UK rest. 109 Likes 5 Shares

Who benefits from conflict?





Absolutely No one 7 Likes

Ghen Ghen. The battle has started. I'm watching it on 3d from a very far distance with my telescope. I wan see who go win this round of the battle. 3 Likes

Na wa o





Oh My Jos!



Oh My Jos! 9 Likes

People of similar culture coalesce into a "nation"!



You can amalgamate a country politically just as Britain instructed Lugard to do, but nations amalgamates through natural coalescence of similar cultures.



After every said and done. After all python dance, nations WILL emerge from what you now know as Nigeria.



Nigeria lacks the natural elements to metamophorse into a nation. 34 Likes 3 Shares

It shan't be well with Kanu, IPOBs and their supporters Oh no. Not in j-Town. The town has been experiencing peace for more than 5 years in a row now, the last thing it needs is another crisis.It shan't be well with Kanu, IPOBs and their supporters 30 Likes 2 Shares

These tensions across the country needs to be addressed now before it becomes an ethnic crises. 1 Like

Funny how some people did not see anything wrong with KANU hate speeches.





May the blood of innocent Igbos that is about to be spilled in this country be upon Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB miscreants. 69 Likes 5 Shares

OMG! This has been my fear oooh. O God pls help us. What's Buhari saying na? Why is the President quiet na? 1 Like







the blood sucking ddemon is back to plung this nation into confusion and suck the blood of innocent citizens..





do not be fooled by any promise of security, the chief of army staff and all security top leaders are from the North and they have one agenda..





prepare and protect yourself!





if you think this is a joke, go watch the movie "The Promise"



the blood sucking ddemon is back to plung this nation into confusion and suck the blood of innocent citizens..do not be fooled by any promise of security, the chief of army staff and all security top leaders are from the North and they have one agenda..prepare and protect yourself!if you think this is a joke, go watch the movie "The Promise" 32 Likes 1 Share

the Nigeria govt and her army should be held responsible for eruption of violence in the country .



those who support the army invasion of abia state are the real enemies of democracy and history will not forget them,what goes around comes around.



now the fire has been lit hope they can now peacefully conduct referendum. 75 Likes 4 Shares

Chukwu bi lenigwe jigide umu gi. 13 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is really a good leader... sai baba!! 10 Likes

auntysimbiat:

Na wa o

Reiyvinn:

I sincerely hope this news turns out false...



NB: The above picture is no way related to the alleged incidence.

It's true... a friend of mine was at the scene. They had to run for their safety. It's true... a friend of mine was at the scene. They had to run for their safety. 7 Likes

The youths of this country are not helping matters at all, i think the politicians purposely encourage mass illiteracy in this polity. A rational youth will understand that two wrong does not make a right. In this century, Africans still believe killing is fellow African will change the political cum economic woes bedeviling us. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lies from vanguard 1 Like

it has begin. if the army don't go after the northerners who want to instigate the problem at hand. then we all known there is no double standard of approach. and biased which will end up deepening the divide. the war has already began and we are only waiting for a full blown war. 8 Likes