Under pressure from Aso Rock, south-east governors proscribe IPOB





South-east governors rose from an emergency meeting in Enugu on Friday and announced a ban on all the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in their geo-political zone.



The defence headquarters had declared IPOB “a militant terror group” earlier on Friday.



TheCable understands that the governors were acting on a presidential directive as a pre-condition to reduce military presence in the region.



There were hot arguments at the meeting over the appropriateness of the governors succumbing to a directive from Abuja, insiders informed TheCable.



The governors had been accused of tacitly supporting IPOB.



The launch of Operation Python Dance II has raised tension in the south-east, leading to reported deaths in Aba, Abia state, and disruption to economic activities.



In the communique, shared with TheCable, the governors asked the leadership of IPOB and all other aggrieved groups to make their positions on all national issues and submit to the committee of governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and the members of the national assembly from the zone through the chairman of the south-east governors forum.



Legal experts told TheCable that the proscription may just be an academic exercise.



“IPOB is not a registered organisation, has no legal basis for existence and cannot be logically proscribed. You can only proscribe what operates legally,” a senior advocate of Nigeria told TheCable.



THE COMMUNIQUE



COMMUNIQUÉ ARISING FROM THE EMERGENCY MEETING OF SOUTH EAST GOVERNORS AT THE EXCO CHAMBERS, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ENUGU, ON FRIDAY, 15TH SEPTEMBER, 2017



In view of the prevailing security situation in the South East and its attendant consequences, the South East Governors hereby resolve as follows:



1. All activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are advised to articulate their position on all National issues and submit to the Committee of Governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and National Assembly Members from the South East Zone, through the Chairman, South East Governors Forum.



2. All Governors of South East Zone are to ensure compliance in their respective State.



3. South East Governors Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo and National Assembly Members do hereby reinforce their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.



4. We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all National issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian.



5. We reiterate our earlier position that the November 18, 2017 Governorship election in Anambra State must hold.



6. Accordingly, we appeal to Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR to please, withdraw the Military in the South East Zone, while Police perform their traditional role of maintaining law and order.



7. South East Governors have taken concrete steps to protect lives and property of indigenes and non-indigenes in the South East.



8. We are in touch with the Northern Governors Forum, they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the north and we have also planned for exchange of visits between the Governors and to re-enforce the confidence of Nigerians in this respect.



9. In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing on all allegations of killings, maiming and other unlawful conduct in the South East Zone within this period. The Governors and the Security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action will be taken against anyone found culpable.



10. We advise all residents of the South East to go about their normal businesses as Government of each State is committed to protecting everyboby.



11. Finally, we advise our people in the South East to please be Law abiding.



Engr. Nweze Dave Umahi, FNSE, FNATE

Governor of Ebonyi State/

Chairman, South East Governors Forum



https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-south-east-governors-ban-ipob 18 Likes 8 Shares

Funny Guys, as if they were even consulted b4 IPOB was formed, am not 100% in support of the group though, but these so called Governors should know it's their failure to protect their states that gave rise to this IPOB of a group 134 Likes 1 Share

Skelewu dancing python should ensure compliance. But then, where's Kanu? 51 Likes 3 Shares

Lol...these people are playing with fire. IPOB have been respectful and restraint towards these governors. For how long will you continue to perpetrate evil against your own people? Especially with recent killing in connivance with Hausa-Fulani. Nnamdi Kanu since last month embraced dialogue with them, met with them, was even supposed to be at this meeting, he actually thought he was dealing with sensible elders, only for them to have gone behind his back and plotted this operation to massacre their own children and eliminate Nnamdi Kanu...mehn! POB will never ever forgive you guys!Look at their eyes...you know they are scared to the grave, especially Abia state governor, I pity him, he knows what he has done...his mind is not even here. He is thinking what Abians will do to him! 98 Likes 9 Shares

It's always your leaders that will always rally against you.



See all their pot belly, they don't care about you.



This course is officially dead but the ideology will live on.. go back to the drawing board. Re-strategize.. they wanted something and IPOB fell into their hands.



NK you have given it your best, you are the real hero.



For now, we can still be like Germany and Japan. Their dream was to become the ruler of the world. Japanese had imperialist tendencies and so was Germany but they lost the war. But..... What they couldn't achieve in warfare they got economically. They are both today, economic superpowers.



Today, Japan dominates economically. One of the best economies in the world. They built a road map for themselves. Germany is now the leader in Europe, when they make a decision it stands. They were so dominant that UK got jealous and BREXITED.



Igbos should not dwell so much on this. This should rather be a lesson. Every well meaning son should come back home, do your investments there and grow the SE. Make SE a beauty to behold, build your best properties there, create industries. Then and there will true victory come.

Take heart brave warriors. 73 Likes 7 Shares

These are not Igbo governors, they are Afonja Bonsurudeen from Ogbomosho and Oshogbo. 128 Likes 11 Shares

Eke40seven:

It's always your leaders that will always rally against you.



See all their pot belly, they don't care about you.



This course is officially dead but the ideology will leave on.. go back to the drawing board.



NK you have given it your best, you are the real hero.

It was actually a still birth. It was dead on arrival because you cannot start something of this magnitude by preaching hate.





Tinubu is responsible for this. Igbos are very united, our leaders know us IPOB are strong, they will never do this rubbish, this is the handiwork of Afonja Lagos Ibadan newspaper.Tinubu is responsible for this. 113 Likes 14 Shares

good!



These idle youths think the issue of secession is what they can handle with their childish mentality.



I remember these same IPOB youths bragging of the power they have cos of the concoction they were cooked in as initiation for recruitment, and allowance of 30k per month.



In Ebonyi State, they were misbehaving to the soldiers, Nnamdi Kanu leading the rally and disobeying the army's command. They were hailing him while he faced the army and telling them to shoot him.

At Ishi Gate in Umuahia, an IPOB youth had an encounter with a soldier, dispossessed him of his gun, wounded him and chest beating on his achievement.



They thought they achieved these by the manifestation of the concoction they were cooked in, not knowing that the python was only solemn and calm cos it hasn't been ordered to dance.



Now that the python is on the dance floor, where is the director?

Where is the effect of the concoction on the python? 131 Likes 17 Shares

I have always said it.



IPOB is nothing.



The SouthEast already has a recognised and constitutional democratic leadership who can make demands and even cry out to UN or US.



IPOB is just a pressure group that ought to first win the approval and support of the constituted authority of the SouthEast who would then channel whatever demands to the national assembly and even file law suits as to the legality of their demands with respect to the Nigerian constitution.



Instead we had an animal with a loud mouth who was abusing everyone and intimidating fellow Igbos and even the Igbo leadership and threatening anarchy , then he will cry to the UN and US claiming victim.



All the referenced Scottish and Catalonian campaign for independence were/are championed by the recognised constitutional and democratic leadership of those regions in their current country.



Yet that half baked hunchback would be claiming UN convention, civil rights, and calling the country a zoo, when he himself is a fundamental illegality.



I repeat, no sane country will tolerate all the words that were coming out of Kanu against the country, the different tribes, the Army, the president. Yet this animal from the jungle continued to freely operate in a zoo which is a luxury not afforded in any European or American zoo.





But IPOB was a butterfly that thought itself a bird. Then came the continued use of outright stinking lies claiming Trump will give them Biafra, Putin will destroy Nigeria, bla bla bla.



Can IPOB manage a country? Can IPOB tolerate any dissenting opinion within Igbo land? Can IPOB have a diplomatic engagement with global agencies who might not agree with their demands only to call the leader of that agency an Afonja or Hausa goat?



Would IPOB not have attempted to promote Igbo purity by exterminating any impure Igbo amongst them. Would every Igbo not have had to rehearse his family history to recite on demand when accosted by the IPOB Nazi militia?



God punish the beast called Kanu. He is an animal who has no rights, and he will be exorcised from this world.



All IPOB terrorists and their sympathizers will be mercilessly run over.



As for SouthEast leaders, they did not learn anything from how the initial support of boko haram by the Northern elders, led to the destruction of the North East.



Like Sambisa, like Aba. Like NorthEast, Like SouthEast, Like Yusuf, like Kanu. In the end, the hate consumed growth and development. 170 Likes 27 Shares

Am not surprise a bit,look at all this fat fools we call leaders! Today one of my boy told me that their is war in his village at uzouwani enugu state and this mofos are here wasting our God given time and resources. 14 Likes 1 Share

Is this not what they should have done since day one?



Useless and incompetent closet ibobs trying to save face. 35 Likes 5 Shares

Too little too late.



SE leaders are the most useless leaders in this country. Instead of promoting a safe environment for investment, they let brainless touts take over the land, blame Yorubas for all their backwardness and create an environment of hatred/hate speech in Igboland. 64 Likes 5 Shares

all the southeast leaders are bunch of idiots and parasites to northern politics. these are the guys ipob youths are supposed to direct their grievances to. 9 Likes 1 Share

Nollywood needs to shoot a biopic on Namadi Kanu, titled "The Rise and Fall of iPob". Backstabbing 'Afonja' Governors.Nollywood needs to shoot a biopic on Namadi Kanu, titled "The Rise and Fall of iPob". 30 Likes 5 Shares

A better Approach to try to calm things down ..I hope Buhari doesn't spoil this again..this is wisdom in play and not the crass dullardry always being employed by Buhari who I must say has been a huge huge disappointed in all facets of his governance 5 Likes







LET DEM GO TO COURT FIRST. IDIOTS!





Kanu : IPOB not unlawful group – Court ON MARCH 2, 20176:40 AMIN HEADLINES, NEWSCOMMENTS ***Kanu now faces 5-count charge; as court quashes 6 charges against him ***It’s God’s handiwork — IPOB; court fixes March 20 for full-blown trial By Vincent Ujumadu, Ikechukwu Nnochiri & Dennis Agbo



Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/kanu-ipob-not-unlawful-group-court/ DEY DONT HAVE THE POWER TO DO SO.LET DEM GO TO COURT FIRST. IDIOTS! 6 Likes 1 Share

Their brains are finally formatted, it was almost coming late, that means, boko haram now have allies in Igboland. 17 Likes 4 Shares

once again history proved me right! 14 Likes 4 Shares





Again, they failed just like in 1966.



We told them they were heading for the abyss



We told them their emotions rule them rather than their intellectual capacity -- they lost an election and they went haywire = sore losers



We told them their chest beating capability pumps them up rather than their thinking faculty -- see the way python is dancing on your head now.



We told them they are all brawn with no brain -- the body bags in the morgue bear witness to that.



The Lunatic Scammer sacrificed gullible ones by leading them to their Golgotha and he hid under his father's bed bug infested bed when it was his turn to sacrifice himself just like Ojukwu.



Again, they failed just like in 1966.

We told them they were heading for the abyss

We told them their emotions rule them rather than their intellectual capacity -- they lost an election and they went haywire = sore losers

We told them their chest beating capability pumps them up rather than their thinking faculty -- see the way python is dancing on your head now.

We told them they are all brawn with no brain -- the body bags in the morgue bear witness to that.

The Lunatic Scammer sacrificed gullible ones by leading them to their Golgotha and he hid under his father's bed bug infested bed when it was his turn to sacrifice himself just like Ojukwu.

Your father and your community refused to train you, so the Nigerian state has finally reset the brain of the Lunatic Scammer and his shameless parent with Operation Python dance training.Train your child so as to guard against outsiders from training both of you together in the nearest future -- key learning point.

lagosboyz4life:





Let's be honest here, Igbos are cowards. Their threats starts and ends with their mouth. Igboland has not contributed anything substantial to Nigeria since independence.

i see a burning zeal for progress in the eyes of the average igbo, so they are not cowards. they just don't know who their true enemies are, which are their leaders.



i see a burning zeal for progress in the eyes of the average igbo, so they are not cowards. they just don't know who their true enemies are, which are their leaders.

forget all this nairaland this nairaland fracas...anybody can form anything online.







ONLY A COURT OF LAW AND THE COURTS HAD EARLIER PROCLAIMED IPOB AS LAWFUL.





IPOB WILL ENFORCE THE NO ELECTION AND THEIR WILL BE NO VOTING IN ANAMBRA.







Kanu : IPOB not unlawful group – Court ON MARCH 2, 20176:40 AMIN HEADLINES, NEWSCOMMENTS ***Kanu now faces 5-count charge; as court quashes 6 charges against him ***It’s God’s handiwork — IPOB; court fixes March 20 for full-blown trial By Vincent Ujumadu, Ikechukwu Nnochiri & Dennis Agbo



Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/kanu-ipob-not-unlawful-group-court/ DEY DONT HAVE THE POWER TO DO SO.ONLY A COURT OF LAW AND THEIPOB WILL ENFORCE THE NO ELECTION AND THEIR WILL BE NO VOTING IN ANAMBRA. 6 Likes

idupaul:

A better Approach to try to calm things down ..I hope Buhari doesn't spoil this again..this is wisdom in play and not the crass dullardry always being employed by Buhari who I must say has been a huge huge disappointed in all facets of his governance

Don't blame Buhari for your hate speech. Take responsibility for your actions.

