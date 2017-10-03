₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by OGO32(m): 9:54pm On Oct 03
Legal practitioners, under the aegis of Lawyers of Conscience (LAWCONS) have called for the immediate arrest of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and other persons working for the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/03/biafra-nigerian-government-must-arrest-nnamdi-kanus-lawyer-others-lawyers/amp/
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by limeta(f): 11:22pm On Oct 03
Some people
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Presidiotbuhari: 12:43am
Zoooologians & stupiditity is inseparable.........spits on them
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by yarimo(m): 1:37am
That is why I always wish am close to IFEANYI EJIOFO the so-called lawyer to that terrorist, while making some silly statements
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by eagleu: 2:01am
Lawyers of conscience?
I'm sure they have never heard of democracy, human rights, and equity.
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Blue3k(m): 3:14am
Can lawyers be this dumb. Criminals have right to legal council unless the lawyer did something illegal you can't arrest him. Is his lawyer a member or simply their legal council?
He first ran to Bayelsa State with his parents and from there he escaped through Nigeria's border with Cameroon. We all know Cameroon's connection with France and the role France is reportedly playing in financing and supporting IPoB.
You know this how? Even the military and police lost track of him. Give up law become detectives and bounty hunters instead.
"Ifeanyi Ejiofor however contacted other members of IPoB and assured them that Operation Python Dance II is a good cover for Nnamdi Kanu to evade being returned to detention for breaching his bail conditions. He instructed the terror group's propagandist, Emma Powerful, AKA Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the IPoB leader's brother to change his earlier press statement and begin claiming that Kanu's whereabouts are unknown as the military might have killed or arrested him.
Intersting but who cares. His lawyer has to prove the soldiers broke in and killed people. He will be relying on circumstantial evidence. Other than that I don't feel he's dead, captured or escaped anywhere.
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by iLoveConductor4: 3:30am
yarimo:
Buhari the goatfucking headslamming illiterate is a vagabond terrorist
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by EnEnPeecee: 3:38am
useless and joblesz rogues. They don't even understand what law proffesion entails.
Sueegbe lwayers
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Boyooosa(m): 4:24am
I don't like us discussing this issue again, its a bygone. Don't we get it?
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Adiola(f): 6:28am
Go and check the lawyers that make up that body ,Yoruba ,Hausa these people can never use their senses anyway that's what quota system and free education caused
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Yyeske(m): 6:34am
See terrorists jumping all over the thread as if they know anything, you all should first be ashamed that your invincible god ran away leaving others to catch bullets for him. What a spineless cowardly leader
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by gidgiddy: 7:02am
Blue3k:
Thats the question a reasonable person should ask. Besides, the proscription of IPOB is not final as Ifeanyi Ejiofor has already challenged that in court.
Intersting but who cares. His lawyer has to prove the soldiers broke in and killed people. He will be relying on circumstantial evidence. Other than that I don't feel he's dead, captured or escaped anywhere.
There are videos on youtube showing the Army surrounding Kanu's house. Im sure the Army did not surround Kanu's house for the fun of it. Someone will also have to explain how Kanu's house recieved several bullet holes after the Army surrounded it.
Unless someone wants us to believe that the Army took hammer and nails to put holes in the building
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Nightwolf1: 7:05am
Welcome to the part of the world housing an outrageous number of naturally senseless people named the zoo
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by franklyneo(m): 7:14am
Seeking relevance
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Daplux4: 7:18am
lawyers of consciences my foot. I trust Ejiofor he is better lawyer than all of u
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by beamtopola: 7:32am
This is very bad of the unclean lawyers. So a lawyer practising his/ her legal duty is now part of the crime syndicate.Why then, tinubu and Evans lawyer not arrested. people really thinking like animals.
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Luckianti(m): 7:53am
Aboki lawyers with kunu saturated brains. You people will not kill me with laugh
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by FearGodinall: 7:56am
I once said,this government is a model of foolishness and cluelessness, so anytime they indulge in any act their product manifest. Very unfortunate for the VP that his wisdom is relegated. This just confirmed that Nigeria is actually a zoo for the first time.
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by ezenwajosh(m): 7:59am
Adiola:
FREE EDUCATION------WHEN GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS DUMB TEACHERS
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by ezenwajosh(m): 8:04am
Yyeske:
Hey if u have an atom of wisdom in you.....you should be scared by now the kind of lawyers in your country.....you that loves your country so much is not even safe with this kind of lawyers....u might think u don't need one but tomorrow is a long way to go....u might be the innocent and employ one of those and turn the guilty.... don't support evil because it's not be done to u now....evil grows faster....it might cut up with u.....my advice is you have bigger problem than Biafra in Ur system
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by RoyalUc(m): 9:58am
gidgiddy:
One problem I have with those who think they are smart is that they think every other person is a fool while they are wise.
Was NK the only person (as in family) in the house when the alleged operation took place?
Where are his father, mother and brother now?
NK's brother was on air telling everybody his father was taking to an undisclossed facility for treatment and that they are safe just that some IPOB members where killed.
Was it that the NA killed some persons and even a dog, killed or kidnapped NK and his family are not mourning their great son? Can IPOB and Ifeanyi Ejiofor be more concerned or mourn NK more than his family members? How do you want me to believe NK's brother, mother or father (who raised an alarm that the FG was planning to kill his son), will suddenly be quiet about their son's death/disappearance?
I had predicted long ago that IPOB wants to use this guise to make NK evade his appearance in court knowing he might be remanded. But this move is lame.
1. NK's credibility will be affected as only gullible, undecerning fellows will take him serious after he bragged he can never run away from the zoo army instead, the zoo army will run from him.
2. Will he hide forever? Will he change his identity? He had broken almost all known laws in Nigeria but not appearing in court will be a disaster because one day, some day he will definitely reappear.
The Nigerian government may be... but Nigerians aren't stupid. So stop that cheap, unintelligent propaganda.
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by gidgiddy: 11:34am
RoyalUc:
I dont think you get the real crux of the matter here. The issue here is, are the Army constitutionally empowered to invade anyones home? Does the Army have the right,under the law to go and look for Kanu? Let me ask it in another way, does the Nigerian Airforce have a right to invade Kanu's residence?
This is not even about what happend during or after the invasion of Kanu's house but wether the invasion its self is even legal in the first place.
The Army's position is that they never came anywhere near Kanu's house yet there are videos on youtube of them amassing next to Kanu's house.
What the Nigerian government wants us all to believe is that Kanu dressed up some men in military uniforms, gave them machine guns abd sent them to shoot up his community, his house, his cousin, his dog and kill several people all in a bid to avoid court where half of his charges have already been thrown out and hearing on the other half of the case is even yet to begin.
I think that people should start asking important questions because if the federal government cannot abide by its own laws then Nigerians have a much bigger problem than Nnamdi Kanu
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by sowos: 12:03pm
hmm
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Hades2016(m): 12:03pm
Shatap for dia
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Kizyte(m): 12:03pm
Which kind LAWCONS president be this wey no go school?
Babatunde Oladimeji, President, while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that Ejiofor was only out to complicate the issues by claiming that the military was in custody of his client and not in London as widely reported.
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Newbiee: 12:04pm
Gbam!
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by Bayajidda1: 12:04pm
Lawyers Without Education & Conscience
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by NigerDeltan(m): 12:05pm
Babatunde Oladimeji, President, while speaking at a press
Afonja is their president, no wonder
|Re: FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS by LexngtonSteele: 12:07pm
Meanwhile....Nnamdi Kanu at 2020 Olympics...
Just shout "Aboki" instead of start Gun and
Biafra would win ALL the golds
