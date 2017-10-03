Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Should Arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer - LAWCONS (11374 Views)

Legal practitioners, under the aegis of Lawyers of Conscience (LAWCONS) have called for the immediate arrest of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and other persons working for the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.



The group said it was an insult on the side of the Nigerian government that the now labeled-terrorist group, IPOB led by Kanu could have the mind to file a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja praying for an order directing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce its leader in court.





LAWCONS said it was worried that law enforcement agencies were yet to act on the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja that designated IPOB as a terrorist organization.



Babatunde Oladimeji, President, while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that Ejiofor was only out to complicate the issues by claiming that the military was in custody of his client and not in London as widely reported.



Oladimeji said, “Knowing that he had grossly violated his bail conditions for his treason trial, Kanu had deliberately instigated his followers to attack troops on Operation Python Dance II drills to claim attacks on his person when they acted to defend themselves.



“In the wake of the incident of September 14 when Ifeanyi said he last saw his client, Kanu was on telephone live with a broadcast station, in which he condemned the military for repelling his fighters. IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, had categorically declared that they ferried the terrorist leader to safety.





“Emma Powerful specifically stated in the statement on September 18 2017 (four days after the dates referenced by his lawyer) that “Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has made it abundantly clear to all and sundry that he is NOT going on exile as a result of these childish threats from Hausa Fulani dominated Nigeria Government.”



He further said “Major General Muhammadu Buhari and his APC band of thugs should be the ones hiding from IPOB not us from them. It is unfortunate that some people in Arewa North do not know who Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is hence they keep coming up with laughable fabrications designed to demystify our leader, to no avail.”



“Once the court declared Kanu’s group a terrorist organisation after making these boasts, he realized for the first time the enormity of his transgressions and he fled further. He first ran to Bayelsa State with his parents and from there he escaped through Nigeria’s border with Cameroon. We all know Cameroon’s connection with France and the role France is reportedly playing in financing and supporting IPoB.



“Ifeanyi Ejiofor however contacted other members of IPoB and assured them that Operation Python Dance II is a good cover for Nnamdi Kanu to evade being returned to detention for breaching his bail conditions. He instructed the terror group’s propagandist, Emma Powerful, AKA Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the IPoB leader’s brother to change his earlier press statement and begin claiming that Kanu’s whereabouts are unknown as the military might have killed or arrested him.





“Even if Kanu can successfully remain in a cowardly hiding past the October 17 date when he is due in court, he would of necessity have to resurface, at which point the entire IPoB group would have been exposed as a pack of terrorist lies that it is. The scenario nonetheless sets a bad precedence that must be nipped in the bud immediately.”



The group therefore demanded that security agencies should without delay arrest Ifeanyi Ejiofor for belonging to a terror organization contrary to the laws of Nigeria.



He added, “It amounts to contempt of court for security agencies to not act in accordance with the court order that designated IPoB a terrorist organization. It sets a bad precedent and it is a matter of time before some Boko Haram terrorists would come up with their own suit asking the Federal Government to grant their leader, Abubakar Shekau, freedom of movement.





“The military and the other security agencies must not play with our intelligence as peace loving Nigerians are not ignorant of international provisions that allows for the activation of red alert for high profile terrorists. They should therefore approach Interpol to assist in fishing Nnamdi Kanu out from Cameroon, France or any other country he might have fled to.”



Zoooologians & stupiditity is inseparable.........spits on them 63 Likes 3 Shares

That is why I always wish am close to IFEANYI EJIOFO the so-called lawyer to that terrorist, while making some silly statements 4 Likes 2 Shares

Lawyers of conscience?

I'm sure they have never heard of democracy, human rights, and equity. 62 Likes 6 Shares





He first ran to Bayelsa State with his parents and from there he escaped through Nigeria's border with Cameroon. We all know Cameroon's connection with France and the role France is reportedly playing in financing and supporting IPoB.

You know this how? Even the military and police lost track of him. Give up law become detectives and bounty hunters instead.



"Ifeanyi Ejiofor however contacted other members of IPoB and assured them that Operation Python Dance II is a good cover for Nnamdi Kanu to evade being returned to detention for breaching his bail conditions. He instructed the terror group's propagandist, Emma Powerful, AKA Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the IPoB leader's brother to change his earlier press statement and begin claiming that Kanu's whereabouts are unknown as the military might have killed or arrested him.

Can lawyers be this dumb. Criminals have right to legal council unless the lawyer did something illegal you can't arrest him. Is his lawyer a member or simply their legal council?

yarimo:

That is why I always wish am close to IFEANYI EJIOFO the so-called lawyer to that terrorist, while making some silly statements

Buhari the goatfucking headslamming illiterate is a vagabond terrorist Buhari the goatfucking headslamming illiterate is a vagabond terrorist 40 Likes 7 Shares

useless and joblesz rogues. They don't even understand what law proffesion entails.

Sueegbe lwayers 36 Likes 4 Shares

I don't like us discussing this issue again, its a bygone. Don't we get it? 2 Likes 1 Share

Go and check the lawyers that make up that body ,Yoruba ,Hausa these people can never use their senses anyway that's what quota system and free education caused 36 Likes 4 Shares

See terrorists jumping all over the thread as if they know anything, you all should first be ashamed that your invincible god ran away leaving others to catch bullets for him. What a spineless cowardly leader 15 Likes 4 Shares

Blue3k:

Can lawyers be this dumb. Criminals have right to legal council unless the lawyer did something illegal you can't arrest him. Is his lawyer a member or simply their legal council?

Thats the question a reasonable person should ask. Besides, the proscription of IPOB is not final as Ifeanyi Ejiofor has already challenged that in court.











Intersting but who cares. His lawyer has to prove the soldiers broke in and killed people. He will be relying on circumstantial evidence. Other than that I don't feel he's dead, captured or escaped anywhere.

There are videos on youtube showing the Army surrounding Kanu's house. Im sure the Army did not surround Kanu's house for the fun of it. Someone will also have to explain how Kanu's house recieved several bullet holes after the Army surrounded it.



There are videos on youtube showing the Army surrounding Kanu's house. Im sure the Army did not surround Kanu's house for the fun of it. Someone will also have to explain how Kanu's house recieved several bullet holes after the Army surrounded it.

Unless someone wants us to believe that the Army took hammer and nails to put holes in the building

Welcome to the part of the world housing an outrageous number of naturally senseless people named the zoo 10 Likes 1 Share

Seeking relevance 3 Likes 1 Share

lawyers of consciences my foot. I trust Ejiofor he is better lawyer than all of u 12 Likes 2 Shares

This is very bad of the unclean lawyers. So a lawyer practising his/ her legal duty is now part of the crime syndicate.Why then, tinubu and Evans lawyer not arrested. people really thinking like animals. 20 Likes 4 Shares

Aboki lawyers with kunu saturated brains. You people will not kill me with laugh 12 Likes 2 Shares

I once said,this government is a model of foolishness and cluelessness, so anytime they indulge in any act their product manifest. Very unfortunate for the VP that his wisdom is relegated. This just confirmed that Nigeria is actually a zoo for the first time. 5 Likes 1 Share

Adiola:

Go and check the lawyers that make up that body ,Yoruba ,Hausa these people can never use their senses anyway that's what quota system and free education caused

FREE EDUCATION------WHEN GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS DUMB TEACHERS FREE EDUCATION------WHEN GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS DUMB TEACHERS 4 Likes 1 Share

Yyeske:

See terrorists jumping all over the thread as if they know anything, you all should first be ashamed that your invincible god ran away leaving others to catch bullets for him. What a spineless cowardly leader

Hey if u have an atom of wisdom in you.....you should be scared by now the kind of lawyers in your country.....you that loves your country so much is not even safe with this kind of lawyers....u might think u don't need one but tomorrow is a long way to go....u might be the innocent and employ one of those and turn the guilty.... don't support evil because it's not be done to u now....evil grows faster....it might cut up with u.....my advice is you have bigger problem than Biafra in Ur system Hey if u have an atom of wisdom in you.....you should be scared by now the kind of lawyers in your country.....you that loves your country so much is not even safe with this kind of lawyers....u might think u don't need one but tomorrow is a long way to go....u might be the innocent and employ one of those and turn the guilty.... don't support evil because it's not be done to u now....evil grows faster....it might cut up with u.....my advice is you have bigger problem than Biafra in Ur system 8 Likes 1 Share

gidgiddy:





Thats the question a reasonable person should ask. Besides, the proscription of IPOB is not final as Ifeanyi Ejiofor has already challenged that in court.















There are videos on youtube showing the Army surrounding Kanu's house. Im sure the Army did not surround Kanu's house for the fun of it. Someone will also have to explain how Kanu's house recieved several bullet holes after the Army surrounded it.



Unless someone wants us to believe that the Army took hammer and nails to put holes in the building

One problem I have with those who think they are smart is that they think every other person is a fool while they are wise.



Was NK the only person (as in family) in the house when the alleged operation took place?

Where are his father, mother and brother now?



NK's brother was on air telling everybody his father was taking to an undisclossed facility for treatment and that they are safe just that some IPOB members where killed.



Was it that the NA killed some persons and even a dog, killed or kidnapped NK and his family are not mourning their great son? Can IPOB and Ifeanyi Ejiofor be more concerned or mourn NK more than his family members? How do you want me to believe NK's brother, mother or father (who raised an alarm that the FG was planning to kill his son), will suddenly be quiet about their son's death/disappearance?



I had predicted long ago that IPOB wants to use this guise to make NK evade his appearance in court knowing he might be remanded. But this move is lame.



1. NK's credibility will be affected as only gullible, undecerning fellows will take him serious after he bragged he can never run away from the zoo army instead, the zoo army will run from him.



2. Will he hide forever? Will he change his identity? He had broken almost all known laws in Nigeria but not appearing in court will be a disaster because one day, some day he will definitely reappear.



One problem I have with those who think they are smart is that they think every other person is a fool while they are wise.

Was NK the only person (as in family) in the house when the alleged operation took place?

Where are his father, mother and brother now?

NK's brother was on air telling everybody his father was taking to an undisclossed facility for treatment and that they are safe just that some IPOB members where killed.

Was it that the NA killed some persons and even a dog, killed or kidnapped NK and his family are not mourning their great son? Can IPOB and Ifeanyi Ejiofor be more concerned or mourn NK more than his family members? How do you want me to believe NK's brother, mother or father (who raised an alarm that the FG was planning to kill his son), will suddenly be quiet about their son's death/disappearance?

I had predicted long ago that IPOB wants to use this guise to make NK evade his appearance in court knowing he might be remanded. But this move is lame.

1. NK's credibility will be affected as only gullible, undecerning fellows will take him serious after he bragged he can never run away from the zoo army instead, the zoo army will run from him.

2. Will he hide forever? Will he change his identity? He had broken almost all known laws in Nigeria but not appearing in court will be a disaster because one day, some day he will definitely reappear.

The Nigerian government may be... but Nigerians aren't stupid. So stop that cheap, unintelligent propaganda.

RoyalUc:





One problem I have with those who think they are smart is that they think every other person is a fool while they are wise.



Was NK the only person (as in family) in the house when the alleged operation took place?

Where are his father, mother and brother now?



NK's brother was on air telling everybody his father was taking to an undisclossed facility for treatment and that they are safe just that some IPOB members where killed.



Was it that the NA killed some persons and even a dog, killed or kidnapped NK and his family are not mourning their great son? Can IPOB and Ifeanyi Ejiofor be more concerned or mourn NK more than his family members? How do you want me to believe NK's brother, mother or father (who raised an alarm that the FG was planning to kill his son), will suddenly be quiet about their son's death/disappearance?



I had predicted long ago that IPOB wants to use this guise to make NK evade his appearance in court knowing he might be remanded. But this move is lame.



1. NK's credibility will be affected as only gullible, undecerning fellows will take him serious after he bragged he can never run away from the zoo army instead, the zoo army will run from him.



2. Will he hide forever? Will he change his identity? He had broken almost all known laws in Nigeria but not appearing in court will be a disaster because one day, some day he will definitely reappear.



The Nigerian government may be... but Nigerians aren't stupid. So stop that cheap, unintelligent propaganda.

I dont think you get the real crux of the matter here. The issue here is, are the Army constitutionally empowered to invade anyones home? Does the Army have the right,under the law to go and look for Kanu? Let me ask it in another way, does the Nigerian Airforce have a right to invade Kanu's residence?



This is not even about what happend during or after the invasion of Kanu's house but wether the invasion its self is even legal in the first place.



The Army's position is that they never came anywhere near Kanu's house yet there are videos on youtube of them amassing next to Kanu's house.



What the Nigerian government wants us all to believe is that Kanu dressed up some men in military uniforms, gave them machine guns abd sent them to shoot up his community, his house, his cousin, his dog and kill several people all in a bid to avoid court where half of his charges have already been thrown out and hearing on the other half of the case is even yet to begin.



I dont think you get the real crux of the matter here. The issue here is, are the Army constitutionally empowered to invade anyones home? Does the Army have the right,under the law to go and look for Kanu? Let me ask it in another way, does the Nigerian Airforce have a right to invade Kanu's residence?

This is not even about what happend during or after the invasion of Kanu's house but wether the invasion its self is even legal in the first place.

The Army's position is that they never came anywhere near Kanu's house yet there are videos on youtube of them amassing next to Kanu's house.

What the Nigerian government wants us all to believe is that Kanu dressed up some men in military uniforms, gave them machine guns abd sent them to shoot up his community, his house, his cousin, his dog and kill several people all in a bid to avoid court where half of his charges have already been thrown out and hearing on the other half of the case is even yet to begin.

I think that people should start asking important questions because if the federal government cannot abide by its own laws then Nigerians have a much bigger problem than Nnamdi Kanu

Which kind LAWCONS president be this wey no go school?



Babatunde Oladimeji, President, while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that Ejiofor was only out to complicate the issues by claiming that the military was in custody of his client and not in London as widely reported.

Gbam!





Lawyers Without Education & Conscience Lawyers Without Education & Conscience 3 Likes





Babatunde Oladimeji, President, while speaking at a press



Afonja is their president, no wonder President, while speaking at a pressAfonja is their president, no wonder 5 Likes