₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,028 members, 3,794,393 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 September 2017 at 02:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) (6015 Views)
See How Youths In Kano React To Attacks From IPOB (Pics) / Attack Me, Not Igbo, Sultan To Northern Youths / Police React To Northern Youths Ultimatum To Igbos, Issue Warning (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 11:15am
Northern Youths dress in Igbo attire, went round Kano preaching peace and assuring the Igbo community of their safety despite what happened in Aba and Port Harcourt.
How do you see this??
Mods, promote unity
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by gannod(m): 11:30am
Thumbs up to them
15 Likes
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by jpphilips(m): 12:00pm
Why is a thread like this not on the front page?
6 Likes
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 12:16pm
jpphilips:Bros I wonder. This will go a long way towards dousing tension.
3 Likes
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by RichFoundation(m): 1:35pm
IPOB.
WE WANT NO PEACE
WE WANT EQUAL RIGHT AND JUSTICE
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by Chrisozone: 1:36pm
Good one my dear friends from the north.
Am from onitsha, i did not only lived in onitsha i mean am onitsha indigie. I did my secondary school both in onitsha and awka (FGC Nise). My university was in Futminna. Many hausa guys are my friends, very good ones. And believe me there are also bad eggs among them.
Growing up in onitsha was tough, i lost many friends because of crime and so on.
My igbo brother, lets embrace peace. If biafra must come let us negotiate it not by war.
Believe me i want biafra more than anything but the footsteps we are following is the wrong approach.
God bless you all
7 Likes
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by deepwater(f): 1:36pm
Lie
1st and 3rd pics was from last sallah celebration
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.nollywoodone.com/news/95358-see-kano-indigenes-celebrating-sallah-wearing-igbo-attires-photos.html/amp
Seun shame on you
Nairaland is a complete failure
If you like delete this post and ban me.
You have violated Your Own rules for selfish and cowardice gains
Rule 8 of Nairaland has been breached by the owners and moderators
You guys stink
jpphilips:
The pictures are fake
Last sallah celebration pics
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.nollywoodone.com/news/95358-see-kano-indigenes-celebrating-sallah-wearing-igbo-attires-photos.html/amp
What is happening in the east today is well orchestrated by the detractors of the Igbo people.
A whole kano state did not react negatively, my brother think, could they have been civilized over night?
That was how they opened a thread with complete different and opposite title from the content as in below
http://www.nairaland.com/4057559/father-mbaka-speaks-biafra-ipob#60515036
How can you upload a video in igbo language without transcript and give to it a hate full topic to deceive people who don't understand the language.
Seun take control, this guys would kill you dream
11 Likes
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by lawngmahan(m): 1:36pm
All this aboki in d zoo won't seize to make someone laff. I bet d hausa's want to remain d ruler/cabal of d zoo at all cost.
1 Like
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by mangala14(m): 1:36pm
This is a great move. It portrays the effect of education among these Almajiris. I am serving on Sokoto and I can say the educated ones are peace loving
1 Like
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by Narldon(f): 1:36pm
IGBOS IN THE NORTH BEWARE!
THIS IS A CAMOUFLAGE!
1ST OCTOBER LOADING...
5 Likes
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by diegwu01: 1:36pm
Nigeria has moved on. No time for Hate.
Love and peaceful co-existence will take us to the Promised Land.
1 Like
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by abumeinben(m): 1:36pm
Igbos here are awa Northerners....AWWWW.... touching...
That message is more than a million "presidency" speeches.
Oya Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger, Bornu over to you.
Plateau receive sense now
2 Likes
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by benedictac(f): 1:36pm
It's cheaper to be at peace than war. Kudos to them.
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by oshe11(m): 1:36pm
NONSENSE
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by hucienda: 1:36pm
lol ... battle of wits and propaganda.
The northern elites who sponsored this charade obviously know what's up and don't want to take the bait - 'cos it'll hasten what the east want.
And so the politics continues.
3 Likes
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by Hardeysolution(m): 1:36pm
This is how Hausa will win them and Yoruba will mediate between them. Hausa too get wahala but I'm really proud to be a south westerner
1 Like
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by Dididrumz(m): 1:37pm
I see you....... This is what we beed
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by enedoboy(m): 1:37pm
hmm
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 1:37pm
wow they are really holding it in...!! Even the northerners are growing up..whereas...!! (Arh u know the rest)
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by aminho(m): 1:37pm
Allah sarki kano tunbin giwa ko da me kazo munfika!
idan arziki ne ko kuma tsiya duk mun iya!
1 Like
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by deeabdul: 1:37pm
Now that the terrorist or terrorists are being hunted by anti terrorists, for terrorising and compromising territorial integrity of our nation's territory, it is time for him/them to terminate their city's life to any available forest as potential territory for the terrorist's refuge, as we witnessed Boko Haram's terrorists style.
Thank you Nigerian Army.
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by lovingyouhun: 1:37pm
Hmmmmmmmmm, see Hausa's with brain. No fighting in the North but they can bring the fight to other parts of Nigeria e. G Fulani herdsmen etc. Now they've suddenly become the good ones abi? Government... Using the masses to play Politics since like forever . God should please give Nigerian peace, so many selfish people at the top
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by skrtelmoses: 1:37pm
A welcome development
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by Kelvonn: 1:37pm
Make all these people calm down... Which one b the east and north wahala nau... Na only una dey d country?
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by EponOjuku: 1:37pm
Supposedly Illiterate almajiris are teaching supposedly enlightened Biafrans how to behave with love and commonsense?
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by twilliamx: 1:37pm
W
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 1:37pm
...
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by OkpekeBeauty: 1:37pm
I like that
|Re: Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) by espn(m): 1:37pm
No time for unnecessary hatred.. 1 love is all I preach... Lets fight our corrupt leaders..
Investment Opportunity In Mining / Ago And Pms / Plot To Assassinate Jonathan Looms – Niger Delta Nations Leaders
Viewing this topic: Ebay14(m), AssoJnr, handelex(m), yinkus204(m), Josh121(m), xpressng(m), olowoboi, Bizibi(m), Victory1989, delugajackson(m), intruxive(m), reminiscing(f), gogis(m), presentley, GentlemanAyo(m), kvegas(m), timoscholar(m), ultimatebas(m), rbernaldo2, Odney(m), latup4real(m), kindklemz(m), adegunwa4real(m), maigida511(m), chemicalwasiu(m), McRolart, Angelben10(m), Lanrelorry, kinggogo, maxwell767(m), kstyle2(m), engrusmankudu34(m), Inricash(m), warriorPedigree, EFFRAKATA, jcflex(m), chichomchin(m), Raintaker(m), Luenberger, sirkaebs, MT, Alonzo50(m), pussysucker1, Andyoa, fhranciz(m), MasterChen, multibalotel, Brixston(m), Kokopos(m), Bolo24, Gadex, SmartyPants, Different4rmu, tobaseye, myrrtle(m), Onyeedum(m), okomogo(m), des4ella(m), obinnashady(m), arstot(m), Egbi2020(f), sosowater, achi4u(m), emmyid(m), petroldollar, mufex(m), Siggysangel, shuaibu4live, dumero, easiaq, Jerryojozy(m), christejames(m), Nakuza(m), olafade1990(m), babane442(m), donnaD(f), Twizzy30(m), luggy(m), mrdezx(m), mmesochris14(f), octar6, ShySteady(m), TwistedPair(m), delexy123, Pyramid1212, tolextony(m), Ekun123, ursullalinda, maxzzo1(m), LordAdam, sanesta, demio007, SexExpert(m), mrworldwide1(m), udees, urchpath(m), Moseslimz(m), royale22(m), XaintJoel20(m), Amoto111, pepemendy(m), sasuke044, deepwater(f), yusburg, Ereolamide, Eric2703(m), umunaija, AceRoot(m), kayabd(m), Samsantos9(m), MORNDEW(m), Tofunmidami, metiette(m), davidflo(m), amojis(m), Nico4luv, bukalis(m), chumaster(m), Inside(m), santopelele(m) and 225 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17