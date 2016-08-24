Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Northern Youths In Kano React To Clash In South-East (Photos) (6015 Views)

Northern Youths dress in Igbo attire, went round Kano preaching peace and assuring the Igbo community of their safety despite what happened in Aba and Port Harcourt.



How do you see this??

Mods, promote unity 17 Likes 1 Share

Thumbs up to them 15 Likes

Why is a thread like this not on the front page? 6 Likes

Why is a thread like this not on the front page? Bros I wonder. This will go a long way towards dousing tension. Bros I wonder. This will go a long way towards dousing tension. 3 Likes

IPOB.





WE WANT NO PEACE



WE WANT EQUAL RIGHT AND JUSTICE 4 Likes 1 Share

Good one my dear friends from the north.



Am from onitsha, i did not only lived in onitsha i mean am onitsha indigie. I did my secondary school both in onitsha and awka (FGC Nise). My university was in Futminna. Many hausa guys are my friends, very good ones. And believe me there are also bad eggs among them.



Growing up in onitsha was tough, i lost many friends because of crime and so on.



My igbo brother, lets embrace peace. If biafra must come let us negotiate it not by war.

Believe me i want biafra more than anything but the footsteps we are following is the wrong approach.



God bless you all 7 Likes





1st and 3rd pics was from last sallah celebration



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.nollywoodone.com/news/95358-see-kano-indigenes-celebrating-sallah-wearing-igbo-attires-photos.html/amp





Seun shame on you





Nairaland is a complete failure



If you like delete this post and ban me.







You have violated Your Own rules for selfish and cowardice gains



Rule 8 of Nairaland has been breached by the owners and moderators



You guys stink





Why is a thread like this not on the front page?

The pictures are fake



Last sallah celebration pics



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.nollywoodone.com/news/95358-see-kano-indigenes-celebrating-sallah-wearing-igbo-attires-photos.html/amp



What is happening in the east today is well orchestrated by the detractors of the Igbo people.



A whole kano state did not react negatively, my brother think, could they have been civilized over night?



That was how they opened a thread with complete different and opposite title from the content as in below



http://www.nairaland.com/4057559/father-mbaka-speaks-biafra-ipob#60515036



How can you upload a video in igbo language without transcript and give to it a hate full topic to deceive people who don't understand the language.





All this aboki in d zoo won't seize to make someone laff. I bet d hausa's want to remain d ruler/cabal of d zoo at all cost. 1 Like

This is a great move. It portrays the effect of education among these Almajiris. I am serving on Sokoto and I can say the educated ones are peace loving 1 Like





IGBOS IN THE NORTH BEWARE!





THIS IS A CAMOUFLAGE!





1ST OCTOBER LOADING...







Nigeria has moved on. No time for Hate.

Love and peaceful co-existence will take us to the Promised Land. 1 Like





Igbos here are awa Northerners....AWWWW.... touching...



That message is more than a million "presidency" speeches.



Oya Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger, Bornu over to you.





Plateau receive sense now Igbos here are awa Northerners....AWWWW.... touching...That message is more than a million "presidency" speeches.Oya Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger,over to you. 2 Likes

It's cheaper to be at peace than war. Kudos to them.

lol ... battle of wits and propaganda.



The northern elites who sponsored this charade obviously know what's up and don't want to take the bait - 'cos it'll hasten what the east want.



And so the politics continues. 3 Likes

This is how Hausa will win them and Yoruba will mediate between them. Hausa too get wahala but I'm really proud to be a south westerner 1 Like

I see you....... This is what we beed

wow they are really holding it in...!! Even the northerners are growing up..whereas...!! (Arh u know the rest) wow they are really holding it in...!! Even the northerners are growing up..whereas...!! (Arh u know the rest)

Allah sarki kano tunbin giwa ko da me kazo munfika!



idan arziki ne ko kuma tsiya duk mun iya! 1 Like

Now that the terrorist or terrorists are being hunted by anti terrorists, for terrorising and compromising territorial integrity of our nation's territory, it is time for him/them to terminate their city's life to any available forest as potential territory for the terrorist's refuge, as we witnessed Boko Haram's terrorists style.

Thank you Nigerian Army.

. God should please give Nigerian peace, so many selfish people at the top Hmmmmmmmmm, see Hausa's with brain. No fighting in the North but they can bring the fight to other parts of Nigeria e. G Fulani herdsmen etc. Now they've suddenly become the good ones abi? Government... Using the masses to play Politics since like forever. God should please give Nigerian peace, so many selfish people at the top

A welcome development

Make all these people calm down... Which one b the east and north wahala nau... Na only una dey d country?

Supposedly Illiterate almajiris are teaching supposedly enlightened Biafrans how to behave with love and commonsense?

I like that