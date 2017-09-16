Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade (16733 Views)

Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello and host Governor, Nasir El-Rufai alongside Service Chiefs of the Federation as well as top government functionaries, royal fathers and representatives of military organizations from all over the world were on ground to witness the event.



Cadets from all over the country who have undergone training in learning and imbibing the values of Loyalty and Valour will today join the Nigerian Army to defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria against external and internal threats.



I am there LIVE. We are passing out today. Nairaland please celebrate with me 106 Likes 1 Share

God bless The Armed Forces.



God bless patriotic Nigerians. 12 Likes 2 Shares

deploy them to the east immediately. 18 Likes

Would have loved to see how osinbajk would look like in those military uniform

deploy them to the east immediately. 8 Likes

I am there LIVE. We are passing out today. Nairaland please celebrate with me WhiteSoup:

I am there LIVE. We are passing out today. Nairaland please celebrate with me congrats whiteout. U'll shine.We need ur experience in SE especially Abia state. congrats whiteout. U'll shine.We need ur experience in SE especially Abia state. 8 Likes 1 Share

congrats whiteout. U'll shine.We need ur experience in SE especially Abia state.

What's happening in Abia State? What's happening in Abia State? 3 Likes 2 Shares

pres buhari shud be d one there at the academy to commission dz new officers bt z absent ...pls where d 4uck z buhari 1 Like

Them sew glass for this kogi state governor eyes, sure say e go dey wear am sleep self 2 Likes

Years of suffering

Nonsense corruption idols

Congrats to dem all. Long life in service

congrats whiteout. U'll shine.We need ur experience in SE especially Abia state. U want him to go and dance Python dance after all the rigorous training he went thru in Aca bah? U want him to go and dance Python dance after all the rigorous training he went thru in Aca bah? 4 Likes

Inside nda wahala dey but after 5 years morale go high, Congrats to all the members of 64rc and 65rc cadets passing out today. E no easy











The Military is Beautiful until you see them on the war Front Or Behind the Enemy lines.





God Bless our soldiers sha. God Bless our soldiers sha. 3 Likes

I am there LIVE. We are passing out today. Nairaland please celebrate with me

And now, another scumbag has been released to the world to persecute civilains and abuse their human right. And now, another scumbag has been released to the world to persecute civilains and abuse their human right. 4 Likes 1 Share

I am there LIVE. We are passing out today. Nairaland please celebrate with me Brother fear God, you can lie for Africa Brother fear God, you can lie for Africa 5 Likes

it's not easy to be a soldier

NDA should be wary of IPOB members who might join the army in its next intake. 2 Likes

deploy them to the east immediately. Ikpu nne gi Ikpu nne gi 4 Likes

Nobody should tag them Hausa-Fulani Army!