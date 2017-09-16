₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by itsdumebi(m): 2:38pm
The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo represented the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari at the Passing out Parade of the Nigerian Defence Academy that held in Afaka, Kaduna state on Saturday.
Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello and host Governor, Nasir El-Rufai alongside Service Chiefs of the Federation as well as top government functionaries, royal fathers and representatives of military organizations from all over the world were on ground to witness the event.
Cadets from all over the country who have undergone training in learning and imbibing the values of Loyalty and Valour will today join the Nigerian Army to defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria against external and internal threats.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/16/osinbajo-el-rufai-attend-nigerian-defence-academy-pass-parade-photos/
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by auntysimbiat(f): 2:39pm
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3hKH-5LXkc
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by madridguy(m): 2:45pm
Seen.
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by WhiteSoup: 2:46pm
I am there LIVE. We are passing out today. Nairaland please celebrate with me
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by LionDeLeo: 2:46pm
God bless The Armed Forces.
God bless patriotic Nigerians.
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by HsLBroker(m): 2:49pm
LionDeLeo:
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by Jibril659: 2:50pm
deploy them to the east immediately.
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by tobimillar: 2:51pm
Would have loved to see how osinbajk would look like in those military uniform
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by victorDanladi: 3:09pm
Jibril659:
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by ipobarecriminals: 3:23pm
WhiteSoup:
WhiteSoup:congrats whiteout. U'll shine.We need ur experience in SE especially Abia state.
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by WhiteSoup: 3:35pm
ipobarecriminals:
What's happening in Abia State?
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by lepagawu: 4:42pm
Okay nice
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by Christane(m): 4:42pm
pres buhari shud be d one there at the academy to commission dz new officers bt z absent ...pls where d 4uck z buhari
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by Yomzzyblog: 4:43pm
Ok
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by efilefun(m): 4:43pm
Them sew glass for this kogi state governor eyes, sure say e go dey wear am sleep self
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by shollish(m): 4:44pm
Years of suffering
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by NITRABOMB: 4:44pm
Nonsense corruption idols
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by blazestringzz(m): 4:44pm
Congrats to dem all. Long life in service
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by edo3(m): 4:46pm
ipobarecriminals:U want him to go and dance Python dance after all the rigorous training he went thru in Aca bah?
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by NNAMDIII(m): 4:46pm
Inside nda wahala dey but after 5 years morale go high, Congrats to all the members of 64rc and 65rc cadets passing out today. E no easy
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by Sleyanya1(m): 4:50pm
The Military is Beautiful until you see them on the war Front Or Behind the Enemy lines.
God Bless our soldiers sha.
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by mrteewhy0104(m): 4:50pm
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by nairanaira12: 4:52pm
WhiteSoup:
And now, another scumbag has been released to the world to persecute civilains and abuse their human right.
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by NNAMDIII(m): 4:53pm
WhiteSoup:Brother fear God, you can lie for Africa
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by silasweb(m): 4:56pm
it's not easy to be a soldier
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by mmb: 4:59pm
NDA should be wary of IPOB members who might join the army in its next intake.
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by enyi1: 5:00pm
Jibril659:Ikpu nne gi
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by amoduokoh(m): 5:00pm
Nobody should tag them Hausa-Fulani Army!
Re: Osinbajo, El-Rufai, Others Attend Nigerian Defence Academy Pass-Out Parade by Danty37(m): 5:02pm
Christane:ask google
