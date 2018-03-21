Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto (12887 Views)

The meeting which is aimed at assessing the progress made so far on routine immunization on the eradication of polio in these states, as well as the signing of the extension of MoU between the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, Dangote Foundation and the Governments of 5 other States namely Sokoto, Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna and Yobe.



Kano State has since took 100% ownership of the funding of Routine Immunization exercise at the end of the extension of the signed RI MoU between the State Government and Bill & Melinda Gates foundation and Dangote Foundation, and has also entered into a new MoU on Child Health with the two foundations last year.



Governor Ganduje and his administration was commended for his laudable efforts and successes recorded in Routine Immunization in the State, as well as other successes recorded in the health sector. And as such, the Governor was invited to the meeting because of his achievements in the sector.



The signing of the MoU was witnessed by the Honourable Minister of Health Prof Isaac F Adewale, the Sultan of Sokoto, Honourable Commissioners from the participating states, other development partners and key stakeholders of the sector.



Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Special Adviser New Media

Government House Kano

March 21, 2018







stephenduru:

good

That's commendable i must confess 2 Likes

May God keep Bill Gates away from the likes of Evans and the boko boys.



Amen. 14 Likes

I was dere but u wouldn't see me cos I was d one doing the snapping 2 Likes 1 Share

Look at el rufai. D guy b like antelope 5 Likes

closing down of bbn should also b brought to table there abeg

Bill gates has made enough money, now he has stopped investing and has appointed experts to manage his respective companies while he(bill gates) is busy tackling world diseases. But Dangote has made a lot of billions, and in spite of the poverty in his country, he has not created a foundation to fight poverty and unemployment. Dangote is busy amassing all the wealth in the country at the expense of the poor masses.



#Black men are too greedy, they will never stop making money! 7 Likes 1 Share





Na only me dey look am like that



Madness.







I believe we southerners have decieved ourselves enough. I dont understand...even the outsiders prefer to associate with the North more than the south.Na only me dey look am like thatMadness.I believe we southerners have decieved ourselves enough. 5 Likes

Q

I don't trust the overall long-term intent of Bill Gates in this project of his 3 Likes 1 Share

See as that one pack clothes full body.. Bill Gates be like what is this one wearing

Arewa.. 2 Likes

Northern Nigeria 2 Likes

All this foreign aid will never come to Nigeria and go down to the south, only north yet they are backward.. Fear north

Bill gates, cunning deep state agent.

Una plan no go work... 3 Likes 1 Share

xreal:

May God keep Bill Gates away from the likes of Evans and the boko boys.



Amen. Gbagbe! Bill dey come with his PJ loaded with personal security. Left to the Nigerian Police, he can be bundled like a bag. You know how many Oyinbos dem don waste for Naija so. The second richest man for the world go bank on Nigeria Police force, haha! 2 Likes

cosby02:

I dont understand...even the outsiders prefer to associate with the North more than the south.



Na only me dey look am like that



Madness. I'm a Northerner, but still can't fathom... Arewa.. I'm a Northerner, but still can't fathom... Arewa.. 1 Like

You mean Bill Gates the richest brain is in Sokoto. It will be news if people like Mr Gates could be allow to rise from the North.

A wealthy foreigner loving Nigeria more than it leaders. Nice one Bose Bill Gate. These northern leaders can't account or show for the monetary resource Bill Gate foundation has been pumping for the development of the north. Only God know what they have been doning with the resources. 2 Likes

Ok

The white man always coming to the black man's rescue





Smh... 1 Like

bill gates is not world's richest anymore



cosby02:

I dont understand...even the outsiders prefer to associate with the North more than the south.



Na only me dey look am like that



Madness.







I believe we southerners have decieved ourselves enough. Coz poverty and diseases are still ravaging the Northerners, there are a lazy bunch that only delight in having sex 1 Like

tomande:

A wealthy foreigner loving Nigeria more than it leaders. Nice one Bose Bill Gate. These northern leaders can't account or show for the monetary resource Bill Gate foundation has been pumping for the development of the north. Only God know what they have been doning with the resources.

When did bill gate add Bose to his name again. When did bill gate add Bose to his name again. 1 Like

geoinvestor:

Bill gates has made enough money, now he has stopped investing and has appointed experts to manage his respective companies while he(bill gates) is busy tackling world diseases. But Dangote has made a lot of billions, and in spite of the poverty in his country, he has not created a foundation to fight poverty and unemployment. Dangote is busy amassing all the wealth in the country at the expense of the poor masses.



#Black men are too greedy, they will never stop making money! you are right for the first time you are right for the first time

Jeff Bezos come be?