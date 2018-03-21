₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by stephenduru: 7:12pm
His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR along with the richest Man in the World Mr Bill Gates, the richest man in Africa Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Governors of Sokoto, Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna and representatuve of the Governor of Yobe today attended a meeting to review the Routine Immunization RI MoU in Sokoto State.
The meeting which is aimed at assessing the progress made so far on routine immunization on the eradication of polio in these states, as well as the signing of the extension of MoU between the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, Dangote Foundation and the Governments of 5 other States namely Sokoto, Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna and Yobe.
Kano State has since took 100% ownership of the funding of Routine Immunization exercise at the end of the extension of the signed RI MoU between the State Government and Bill & Melinda Gates foundation and Dangote Foundation, and has also entered into a new MoU on Child Health with the two foundations last year.
Governor Ganduje and his administration was commended for his laudable efforts and successes recorded in Routine Immunization in the State, as well as other successes recorded in the health sector. And as such, the Governor was invited to the meeting because of his achievements in the sector.
The signing of the MoU was witnessed by the Honourable Minister of Health Prof Isaac F Adewale, the Sultan of Sokoto, Honourable Commissioners from the participating states, other development partners and key stakeholders of the sector.
Salihu Tanko Yakasai
Special Adviser New Media
Government House Kano
March 21, 2018
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/dangotebill-gateagandujetambuwael.html?m=1
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by stephenduru: 7:12pm
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by stephenduru: 7:13pm
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by olasaad(f): 7:38pm
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by DWJOBScom(m): 7:47pm
That's commendable i must confess
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by xreal: 7:57pm
May God keep Bill Gates away from the likes of Evans and the boko boys.
Amen.
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by GreenMavro: 7:58pm
I was dere but u wouldn't see me cos I was d one doing the snapping
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by CriticMaestro: 7:58pm
Look at el rufai. D guy b like antelope
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by deriksneh(m): 7:58pm
closing down of bbn should also b brought to table there abeg
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by geoinvestor(m): 7:58pm
Bill gates has made enough money, now he has stopped investing and has appointed experts to manage his respective companies while he(bill gates) is busy tackling world diseases. But Dangote has made a lot of billions, and in spite of the poverty in his country, he has not created a foundation to fight poverty and unemployment. Dangote is busy amassing all the wealth in the country at the expense of the poor masses.
#Black men are too greedy, they will never stop making money!
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by cosby02(m): 7:58pm
I dont understand...even the outsiders prefer to associate with the North more than the south.
Na only me dey look am like that
Madness.
I believe we southerners have decieved ourselves enough.
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by Adegokenath(m): 7:59pm
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by Quality20(m): 7:59pm
I don't trust the overall long-term intent of Bill Gates in this project of his
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by spartan50(m): 7:59pm
See as that one pack clothes full body.. Bill Gates be like what is this one wearing
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by Sunymoore(m): 7:59pm
Arewa..
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by Duru009(m): 8:00pm
Northern Nigeria
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by kelvinklein219(m): 8:00pm
All this foreign aid will never come to Nigeria and go down to the south, only north yet they are backward.. Fear north
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by obrigado080: 8:01pm
Bill gates, cunning deep state agent.
Una plan no go work...
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by verygudbadguy(m): 8:01pm
xreal:Gbagbe! Bill dey come with his PJ loaded with personal security. Left to the Nigerian Police, he can be bundled like a bag. You know how many Oyinbos dem don waste for Naija so. The second richest man for the world go bank on Nigeria Police force, haha!
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by Sunymoore(m): 8:01pm
cosby02:I'm a Northerner, but still can't fathom... Arewa..
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by Kingspin(m): 8:01pm
You mean Bill Gates the richest brain is in Sokoto. It will be news if people like Mr Gates could be allow to rise from the North.
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by rawpadgin(m): 8:01pm
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by tomande: 8:02pm
A wealthy foreigner loving Nigeria more than it leaders. Nice one Bose Bill Gate. These northern leaders can't account or show for the monetary resource Bill Gate foundation has been pumping for the development of the north. Only God know what they have been doning with the resources.
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by ModsWillKillNL: 8:02pm
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by eleojo23: 8:04pm
The white man always coming to the black man's rescue
Smh...
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by temmypotter(m): 8:04pm
bill gates is not world's richest anymore
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by DonPiiko: 8:09pm
Coz poverty and diseases are still ravaging the Northerners, there are a lazy bunch that only delight in having sex
cosby02:
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by sabbiboi: 8:09pm
tomande:
When did bill gate add Bose to his name again.
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by orlymat: 8:09pm
geoinvestor:you are right for the first time
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by Gepheral: 8:09pm
Jeff Bezos come be?
|Re: Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto by Thegamingorca(m): 8:09pm
The north is blessed
