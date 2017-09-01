Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" (7071 Views)

Ebiwalis Gossip Blog Exclusive:



There have been minor, minor rumours that an under ground beef is going on between the brothers For months now, Things even got worst after Peter failed to congratulate or even visit his Brother Paul's Okoye's twins, Even when outsiders like Tiwa Savage, and 2face did so, However Ebiwalismoment.com was unable to make any report, because i had not much evidence.



But yesterday Peter Okoye of Psquare made things escalate as he neither denied the rumours or accept, after a fan insinuated that the duo might be into beef again,



Its all started when he made a post and called himself Mr P, remember he invented that name 'MrP' during when the family was having serious beef last year.



Now, A few findings from Ebiwalismoment,com has revealed that the duo haven't seen for months, and Peter Okoye is yet to meet with his Brother's twins.



Ebiwalis Gossip Blog tried reaching an insider on the phone, but he replied saying:



'I don't know, I mean am not in any Position to say anything' he cuts the call.



During their last breakup Peter Okoye opened up that he always felt inferior because he doesn't have the music voice, all he knows is to dance, Maybe this time around he's feeling inferior because his yet to have Twins for himself.



Either ways We hope they settle themselves, cos they do great music together.



see the convo below!

Paul Okoye wrote:



Back to naija � don't take my silence for granted.... only a woman can come where brothers are working in peace and destroy it �� #youknowyourself .... try me this time .... I swear Nyash go open �you will know that blood is thicker and stronger than juju...

GibsonB:

Where's the convo?? Where's the convo?? 1 Like

Which fan told you he or she was scared? 2 Likes

I should fry my....... 1 Like

Fake blogger 1 Like

Der bleeping problem 1 Like

Dont get is Ebiwali Now a fastrising blogger? Who is she and what is your mission? 1 Like

Mtchew,how is this news now 1 Like

So what should we do 1 Like

Stupid bloggers! Peter had always called himself 'Mr P' and Paul 'Rudeboy' even before they became this popular.



Those boys have come a long way to conquer their field. They shouldn't let nothing untoward come their way. 1 Like

Its enough 1 Like

Something dey smell fishy AQuarium 1 Like

who cares?





We ain't falling for this shiit no more... I am sure these niggas what to release some new materials...We ain't falling for this shiit no more... 5 Likes 1 Share

AverageAnnie:

So what should we do Fry beans . I like your dimples Fry beans. I like your dimples

Yeah make them calm down ooo

Anybody that believes that they are truly fighting is the biggest ediot ever.



They just do all these stunts to pull crowd and gain more publicity for their next abulm. 2 Likes

.. Creating another stunt..

there is no beef, they are just seeking publicity 2 Likes

This is not our business.. i repeat.. not our business





But this is none of my business... two grown men fighting? something gat to be wrong with me if I f*cking care In 2face's voice; ehn be like say dey want to start SEEKING ATTENTION AGAIN OBut this is none of my business... two grown men fighting?something gat to be wrong with me if I f*cking care

Is this another publicity stunt to get attention for their upcoming new album. December is around the cornor. Who are they trying to fool.

Abeg shift make i market my own business. Please Check my signature



Oshi

After dem Don chop belle full finish

Awon omo odeOshiAfter dem Don chop belle full finish

Wetin concern us?

By now you all should know whenever you hear that a new song is coming out.

hungry dey beat them,na tactics to market their Albums & stay as spotlight for bloggers,NDI ara, besides I heard one of d duo,is a Norseman,pls notify d fraternity when need arises for hit,one marine anye o,SS o.

who their fight epp?