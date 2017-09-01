₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by GibsonB: 7:30am On Sep 17
Ebiwalis Gossip Blog Exclusive:
Paul Okoye wrote:
Back to naija � don't take my silence for granted.... only a woman can come where brothers are working in peace and destroy it �� #youknowyourself .... try me this time .... I swear Nyash go open �you will know that blood is thicker and stronger than juju...
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by GibsonB: 7:34am On Sep 17
More
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by rummeh(m): 7:35am On Sep 17
GibsonB:
Where's the convo??
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by thesicilian: 7:35am On Sep 17
Which fan told you he or she was scared?
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:37am On Sep 17
I should fry my.......
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Homeboiy(m): 7:39am On Sep 17
Fake blogger
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by espn(m): 8:00am On Sep 17
Der bleeping problem
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by blogreporter: 8:04am On Sep 17
Dont get is Ebiwali Now a fastrising blogger? Who is she and what is your mission?
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by shogsman: 10:07am On Sep 17
Mtchew,how is this news now
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by AverageAnnie(f): 10:29am On Sep 17
So what should we do
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by DIKEnaWAR: 10:35am On Sep 17
Stupid bloggers! Peter had always called himself 'Mr P' and Paul 'Rudeboy' even before they became this popular.
Those boys have come a long way to conquer their field. They shouldn't let nothing untoward come their way.
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by meezynetwork(m): 10:55am On Sep 17
Its enough
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Realkenny: 2:27pm On Sep 17
Something dey smell fishy AQuarium
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Lilshorecords(m): 8:45pm On Sep 17
who cares?
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by potbelly(m): 10:25pm On Sep 17
I am sure these niggas what to release some new materials...
We ain't falling for this shiit no more...
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by bayocanny: 11:13pm On Sep 17
AverageAnnie:Fry beans . I like your dimples
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Okunaye005: 12:10am
Yeah make them calm down ooo
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by TheKingIsHere: 12:11am
Anybody that believes that they are truly fighting is the biggest ediot ever.
They just do all these stunts to pull crowd and gain more publicity for their next abulm.
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Integrityfarms(m): 12:12am
.. Creating another stunt..
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:13am
there is no beef, they are just seeking publicity
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by WebSurfer(m): 12:13am
This is not our business.. i repeat.. not our business
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by clems88(m): 12:13am
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Afrok(m): 12:14am
In 2face's voice; ehn be like say dey want to start SEEKING ATTENTION AGAIN O
But this is none of my business... two grown men fighting? something gat to be wrong with me if I f*cking care
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by silasweb(m): 12:15am
Is this another publicity stunt to get attention for their upcoming new album. December is around the cornor. Who are they trying to fool.
Abeg shift make i market my own business. Please Check my signature
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by dotunbekro06(m): 12:17am
Awon omo ode
Oshi
After dem Don chop belle full finish
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by okooloyun1(m): 12:17am
Wetin concern us?
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by musicwriter(m): 12:17am
By now you all should know whenever you hear that a new song is coming out.
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by webbro007(m): 12:17am
hungry dey beat them,na tactics to market their Albums & stay as spotlight for bloggers,NDI ara, besides I heard one of d duo,is a Norseman,pls notify d fraternity when need arises for hit,one marine anye o,SS o.
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by kingxsamz(m): 12:17am
who their fight epp?
|Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by michael142(m): 12:18am
Nor mind them. Na new song them won release so
