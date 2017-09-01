₦airaland Forum

P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by GibsonB: 7:30am On Sep 17
Ebiwalis Gossip Blog Exclusive:

There have been minor, minor rumours that an under ground beef is going on between the brothers For months now, Things even got worst after Peter failed to congratulate or even visit his Brother Paul's Okoye's twins, Even when outsiders like Tiwa Savage, and 2face did so, However Ebiwalismoment.com was unable to make any report, because i had not much evidence.

But yesterday Peter Okoye of Psquare made things escalate as he neither denied the rumours or accept, after a fan insinuated that the duo might be into beef again,

Its all started when he made a post and called himself Mr P, remember he invented that name 'MrP' during when the family was having serious beef last year.

Now, A few findings from Ebiwalismoment,com has revealed that the duo haven't seen for months, and Peter Okoye is yet to meet with his Brother's twins.

Ebiwalis Gossip Blog tried reaching an insider on the phone, but he replied saying:

'I don't know, I mean am not in any Position to say anything' he cuts the call.

During their last breakup Peter Okoye opened up that he always felt inferior because he doesn't have the music voice, all he knows is to dance, Maybe this time around he's feeling inferior because his yet to have Twins for himself.

Either ways We hope they settle themselves, cos they do great music together.

see the convo below!

Source- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/psquare-breaksup-again-as-peter-okoye.html



Paul Okoye wrote:

Back to naija � don't take my silence for granted.... only a woman can come where brothers are working in peace and destroy it �� #youknowyourself .... try me this time .... I swear Nyash go open �you will know that blood is thicker and stronger than juju...

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJtaQfH3ti/

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by GibsonB: 7:34am On Sep 17
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by rummeh(m): 7:35am On Sep 17
Where's the convo??

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by thesicilian: 7:35am On Sep 17
Which fan told you he or she was scared?

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:37am On Sep 17
I should fry my.......

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Homeboiy(m): 7:39am On Sep 17
Fake blogger

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by espn(m): 8:00am On Sep 17
Der bleeping problem

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by blogreporter: 8:04am On Sep 17
Dont get is Ebiwali Now a fastrising blogger? Who is she and what is your mission? shocked

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by shogsman: 10:07am On Sep 17
Mtchew,how is this news now

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by AverageAnnie(f): 10:29am On Sep 17
So what should we do

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by DIKEnaWAR: 10:35am On Sep 17
Stupid bloggers! Peter had always called himself 'Mr P' and Paul 'Rudeboy' even before they became this popular.

Those boys have come a long way to conquer their field. They shouldn't let nothing untoward come their way.

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by meezynetwork(m): 10:55am On Sep 17
Its enough

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Realkenny: 2:27pm On Sep 17
Something dey smell fishy AQuarium

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Lilshorecords(m): 8:45pm On Sep 17
who cares?
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by potbelly(m): 10:25pm On Sep 17
I am sure these niggas what to release some new materials...

We ain't falling for this shiit no more... tongue

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by bayocanny: 11:13pm On Sep 17
AverageAnnie:
So what should we do
Fry beans cheesy. I like your dimples
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Okunaye005: 12:10am
Yeah make them calm down ooo
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by TheKingIsHere: 12:11am
Anybody that believes that they are truly fighting is the biggest ediot ever.

They just do all these stunts to pull crowd and gain more publicity for their next abulm.

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Integrityfarms(m): 12:12am
.. Creating another stunt..
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:13am
there is no beef, they are just seeking publicity

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by WebSurfer(m): 12:13am
This is not our business.. i repeat.. not our business
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by clems88(m): 12:13am
angry

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by Afrok(m): 12:14am
In 2face's voice; ehn be like say dey want to start SEEKING ATTENTION AGAIN O undecided

But this is none of my business... two grown men fighting? shocked something gat to be wrong with me if I f*cking care
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by silasweb(m): 12:15am
Is this another publicity stunt to get attention for their upcoming new album. December is around the cornor. Who are they trying to fool.
Abeg shift make i market my own business. Please Check my signature
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by dotunbekro06(m): 12:17am
Awon omo ode
Oshi
After dem Don chop belle full finish
sad
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by okooloyun1(m): 12:17am
Wetin concern us?

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by musicwriter(m): 12:17am
By now you all should know whenever you hear that a new song is coming out.
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by webbro007(m): 12:17am
hungry dey beat them,na tactics to market their Albums & stay as spotlight for bloggers,NDI ara, besides I heard one of d duo,is a Norseman,pls notify d fraternity when need arises for hit,one marine anye o,SS o.
Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by kingxsamz(m): 12:17am
who their fight epp?

Re: P'square Breaks Up Again? "Nyash Go Open You'll Know Blood Is Thicker Than Juju" by michael142(m): 12:18am
Nor mind them. Na new song them won release so

