|Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by Freshkidavid(m): 9:36am
Patoranking is the latest Nigerian artiste to lash out at Mr Eazi for saying it Nigerian artistes are using his sound to make hits.
In a recent interview with Cool FM, Patoranking stated how he left Nigeria for Ghana and did not make it. He also said Mr Eazi did not import Ghanaian sounds into Nigeria. He said it had been there since.
Read what he said below:
"Nigerians are very powerful people and if they like your song, you are likely to be a success in Africa.
There was a point in my life that I travelled to Ghana in search of greener pastures but I ended up trekking and sleeping on the streets. I decided to come back to Nigeria.
Then I released ‘Alubarika’ and ‘Girlie O.’ Both songs were a hit and in no time, I was invited to perform in Ghana, Kumasi Stadium to be precise.
When they came to pick me, I counted the number of cars and it was 13. I was very surprised but was grateful to God.”
He also disagreed on Mr Eazi’s claim of introducing Nigerians to the Ghanaian sound.
“We have been having this cultural exchange with Ghana way back since the time Tuface sang ‘My love’ which featured VIP from Ghana. Tic Tac and Tony Tetuila sang ‘Fefe ne efe.’
The musical cultural exchange between Nigeria and Ghana has been going on even before I finished secondary school. It is false for Mr. Eazi to say he started that style of music because he did not help me sing my hit song, ‘My Woman.’
I did it myself and the song is a global hit song. It is the biggest afrobeat song in the Caribbean. I do not agree with his statement. It is wrong."
www.kingstondome.com/2017/09/mr-eazi-did-not-introduce-ghanaian.html?m=1
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by OKorowanta: 9:47am
Dat boy is on cannabis.
Livam Pato.
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by tdbankplc: 9:49am
Eazi no well na
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by tuwayz(m): 9:49am
ok
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by BoyHuncho(m): 10:02am
well said pato..very well said
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by Houseofglam7: 10:31am
Why pato dey answer dat one wey dry like kilishi
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by Lotap247(m): 10:57am
if Nigerians hate that guy him music career go fall o, just stay humble bro .
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by Freshkidavid(m): 11:38am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by GoggleB(m): 12:29pm
Help us announce that to Mr eazi ooo.
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by veekid(m): 2:54pm
Eazy wey him brain dey use petrol
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by EponOjuku: 2:56pm
Mr Eazi is finished. Stupid Ghanaian wannabe with his hair looking like mop.
By the time Nigerians are through with him, he'll be featuring Vic-O and Speed Darlington.
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by logadims: 2:57pm
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by bloodybeasts: 2:57pm
Freshkidavid:
God bless you #WorldBest
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by anethcharly(m): 2:57pm
Zagadat.....WTF
Wetin Fela go cun talk...
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by dirolad(m): 2:57pm
The funniest past is dat dey said dem gonna unblow him
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by Lanretoye(m): 2:57pm
leave that boy,if him like make e no take am eazy.
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by divineRx(f): 2:58pm
well said...
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by iambakay: 2:58pm
booked
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:58pm
All of you should shut up jare, hunger dey for country una dy talk about who bring beat between Ghana and nig
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by free2ryhme: 2:58pm
Freshkidavid:
he introduced Ghana lies into Nigerian music
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by Saintsammurai(m): 2:59pm
EponOjuku:lol hahahahahaha
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by UnknownT: 2:59pm
He sounds intelligent
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by free2ryhme: 2:59pm
Freshkidavid:
he did not introduce anything
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by rentAcock(m): 3:01pm
Nigerians love taking credit for things that were invented well before even Lord luggard set foot on west Africa. Anyone with ears would know Mr Eazi's self acclaimed legendary beats were copied from Gyptian's "hold yuh" a song released 7 years ago.
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by bamite(m): 3:03pm
Mr eazy na mumu na
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by Eke40seven(m): 3:04pm
The more reason why we should introduce history in schools, may be music history.
Ghanian sounds have always been incorporated into Nigerian music and vice versa since time immemorial. High life music actually came into Nigeria through Ghana. Fela's earlier works were Ghanian styled high life.
Even recently, 2008, Duncan mighty's hit, 'Wene' was Ghanian influenced even has a verse with in Two.
I remembered Tony Tetuilla (if my spelling is right) with Tit Toc did, "Fenfenenfe"
VIP, the Ghanian group did so many collaborations with a lot of Nigerian artiest.
And so so so so many other songs I can't recall.
You know when you are dating someone like Otedola's daughter, you will believe you own the world but the side effect is total delusion.
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by phenzy: 3:04pm
Mr hissing don dey smoke lapai weed
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by Holyfield1(m): 3:06pm
Y
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by KunkAcid: 3:07pm
Mr. Eazi is such a pathetic liar. Even Lai Mohammed is now scared of possibilities of losing his office to Mr. Eazi.
Pride goes before a fall,
Lying is dying without knowing.
His career don dey lying in state already.
By the time Nigerians finish with him, na car wash boy him go turn to for badagry.
Stupid boi!
|Re: Patoranking: "Mr Eazi Did Not Introduce Ghanaian Sounds Into Nigerian Music" by Sabrina18(f): 3:08pm
Patoranking let this matter die a natural death.
