₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,668 members, 3,796,794 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 09:09 PM

No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano (14862 Views)

Girl Killed In Aba Yesterday During The Search For IPOB Members / Terrorist-prisoners To Be Relocated From Anambra – Obiano / Transfer Of Boko Haram Prisoners To Anambra: Obiano Lied — Peter Obi (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by kahal29: 2:23pm
The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Sunday said his government had aligned itself completely with the decisions of the South east governors in the proscription of the activities of the Indigenous People Biafra.

The governor who spoke in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Tony Nnacheta, said there would be no hiding place for mischief makers and anyone who would wish to distort the prevailing peace in the state.

Obiano maintained that he would implement the decisions of the southeast governors to the letter in Anambra State .


He enjoined the people of the state to be vigilant, adding that the security and welfare of the people the area were paramount to his government.

The governor said maximum security cover would be provided for places of worship of all faiths; for housing settlements of non-indigenes, motor parks and all other public places to guarantee the peace and safety of all.

The statement read in part,”Sequel to the decision of the South East Governors forum which met on the 15th of September , 2017, at Enugu, where amongst other decisions, was the proscription of the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra, the Government of Anambra State wishes to state as follows: Government aligns itself with the clarion call from the South East Governors advising all persons with grievances and anxiety to transmit their position through prescribed channels of elected representatives to the forum.

“Government is also firmly in support of the restructuring agenda as announced by the Governors Forum and encourages Ndi Anambra to articulate their thoughts to follow through on this issue.

“The safety of Ndi Anambra and all residents in Anambra, the security of their lives, properties and environment are cardinal priorities of the Willie Obiano Administration which has ensured that everyone goes about freely within our environment without let or hindrance.”

http://punchng.com/no-hiding-place-for-ipob-members-in-anambra-obiano

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by HungerBAD: 2:23pm
Lol.

Failure is an orphan.

78 Likes 8 Shares

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Atiku2019: 2:23pm
shocked shocked
Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:24pm
When Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorists IPOB Youths hear Operation Python Dance

91 Likes 8 Shares

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by LionDeLeo: 2:25pm
Python is a deadly predator. grin

The python will search every nook and crannies for any ipobs terrorists for appropriate constriction.

Ipobs are foolish terrorists.

76 Likes 4 Shares

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by okasebe(m): 2:25pm
Chai.. . Ipod don suffer walahi

51 Likes 2 Shares

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ufuosman(m): 2:27pm
Fear government

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by kahal29: 2:27pm
okasebe:
Chai.. . Ipod don suffer walahi


I dey tell you... How has the mighty fallen

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Oviconji: 2:31pm
Just imagine? This looter and betrayal is now bold to say this, after pleading with the same ipob for support some weeks back. Willie Obiano you are a two-faced failure and a betrayal!! angry Ndigbo will not forget the treachery of you sell outs. Mark my words.

Ndi Anambra deserves better.

31 Likes

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by NOC1(m): 2:34pm
But Obiano should guide his tongue, this is not the best time for such comment because sympathy vote is always a trump card.

@lala my nairaland is not responding whenever I reload the second time, it pumps up one emoji that looks like your head. Attached is the said lala head.

17 Likes

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by UduMgbo1: 2:35pm
TonyeBarcanista:

When Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorists IPOB Youths hear Operation Python Dance
Tonye monetizing his nairaland posts since 2014 grin

keep it up man must chop

cheesy

13 Likes

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by SladeWilson(m): 2:35pm
grin

13 Likes

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ZombieTAMER: 2:38pm
I do not blame obiano
Rather will blame any stupid idiot from Anambra who votes the goat

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by omenka(m): 2:41pm
But Kanu himself is seen here hiding in Anambra Govt. House, even though he looks pretty sad and remorseful... ..

52 Likes 5 Shares

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by life2017: 2:42pm
Good development

2 Likes

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Kingsley1000(m): 2:43pm
NOC1:
But Obiano should guide his tongue, this is not the best time for such comment because sympathy vote is always trump card.

@lala my nairaland is not responding whenever I reload the second time, it pumps up one emoji that looks like your head.
WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT,WITH POWER OF INCUMBENCY,HE WILL SURELY MANIPULATE HIS WAY TO WIN AGAIN...IPOB HAS BEEN DEFEATED BY IGBO ELITES

27 Likes 3 Shares

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ZombieTAMER: 2:43pm
SladeWilson:
grin

My Yoruba Muslim friend
It was kanu that has been killing in the guise of Fulani herdsmen
It was kanu that also sent Fulani army to the east to kill and terrorise innocent civilians

Let's open our teeth together as we enjoy the pictures once more

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Amarabae(f): 2:46pm
Obiano whats your opinion about innocent igbo guys killed by the army? Thats my main concern

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by UduMgbo1: 3:01pm
omenka:
But Kanu himself is seen here hiding in Anambra Govt. House, even though he looks pretty sad and remorseful... ..
what's the one saying
Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Kingsley1000(m): 3:01pm
ZombieTAMER:
I do not blame obiano
Rather will blame any stupid idiot from Anambra who votes the goat
He will surely rig his way to win...OBIANO has defeated ipob in anambra

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ydass(m): 3:21pm
An Igbo man declaring war against his people Sad. How can he say no hiding place for bafrans. All Igbos support biafra except the governors who are you going to govern when you kill all your people.. ass holes

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Nemesis1: 3:26pm
Smoke them out like the animals they are

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by LasGidiOwner: 3:34pm
This Abia state pig, instead of you to face your dead Abia state where your people are being massacred but you are more interested in a progressive Anambra. I spit on Abia state.


Oviconji:
Just imagine? This looter and betrayal is now bold to say this, after pleading with the same ipob some weeks back. Willie Obiano you are a two-faced failure and a betrayal!! angry Ndigbo will not forget the treachery of you sell outs. Mark my wordsNdi Anambra deserves better.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by NOC1(m): 3:34pm
Kingsley1000:
WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT,WITH POWER OF INCUMBENCY,HE WILL SURELY MANIPULATE HIS WAY TO WIN AGAIN...IPOB HAS BEEN DEFEATED BY IGBO ELITES


Hahahhah, so many people have lost with power of incumbency, including a seating president lost. Please don't be to sure.
His party lacks National muzzle, he is battling with two notorious party.

2 Likes

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by LasGidiOwner: 3:35pm
How does it concern Obiano? Is Obiano the governor of Abia state? Direct that question to the fat useless governor of Abia state.


Amarabae:
Obiano whats your opinion about innocent igbo guys killed by the army?
Thats my main concern

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by LasGidiOwner: 3:38pm
Good job Obiano.

All the imported Ipob miscreants should stay away from any part of Anambra or be ready to face the music.

We will not fold our arms and allow some disgruntled imported miscreants into our peaceful and progressive state to come and cause confusion.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by IkpuMmiri(f): 3:43pm
NOC1:



Hahahhah, so many people have lost with power of incumbency, including a seating president lost. Please don't be to sure.
His party lacks National muzzle, he is battling with two notorious party.

Obiano is in the good books of those in Abuja! We will rather trade Nwoye for Obiano than allowing that soft spoken armed robber called Peter Obi to install that IPOB puppet called Obanze and his looters Party(PDP)!

Note: Votes Dont count in South East.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ritababe(f): 3:46pm
Amarabae:
Obiano whats your opinion about innocent igbo guys killed by the army?
Thats my main concern


is he the cause? why not direct your question to their leader Kanu and free Obiano.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ritababe(f): 3:48pm
ydass:
An Igbo man declaring war against his people Sad. How can he say no hiding place for bafrans. All Igbos support biafran except the governors who are you going to govern when you kill all your people.. ass holes

shut up, he said IPOB and not Igbo.

Ipobs are terrorist and he is doing the right thing to protect his people.

27 Likes 3 Shares

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by fraudbad: 3:52pm
ydass:
An Igbo man declaring war against his people Sad. How can he say no hiding place for bafrans. All Igbos support biafran except the governors who are you going to govern when you kill all your people.. ass holes

A wise Igbo man declaring war on foolish Igbo brothers

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by SLIDEwaxie(m): 3:53pm
Na python wey no get teeth dey dance we ur leader don melow; if cobra come sing nko?

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by funlord(m): 3:56pm
TonyeBarcanista:

When Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorists IPOB Youths hear Operation Python Dance


grin grin grin

4 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Pictures From 2013 Lagos Carnival / Nigerian Oil Output Plunges to 20-Year Low as Attacks Mount-Bloomberg / Saraki's Trial: “we Have No Details To Sustain Charge 11” Says EFCC Witness

Viewing this topic: harjayi(m), lilmonarch, nedman77, reujosh89(m), uwish, Rajy00(m), muganbo1(m), 4X4, Youngdream1, Moderate123(m), UGWENNA, chybosaint(m), chuddykay(m), Saxifrage12(m), mobaking, Wiseoldman, santafrancisco, Neob04(m), Tamunonengi244, adekanbai, dahdah, sommy03(m), danthamccoy(m), tunechi28(m), Alanzazani, OLP46(m), Kowale, biafranrealson, moiaimi(f), olaayodeji08, geo4c, Eluwilussit(m), Blownaija(m), madridguy(m), razid, swedbase(m), webbro007(m), module(m), myhotbrain, Pidginwhisper, SeniorArchitect, vinsilva, softheart4love(m), chimchim1(m), Ibukun338, Fussbot, chichomchin(m), multikolour(m), SonyObsessed, heatflux, Talkwell, Ekob(m), AustinStevens, kehinde1588(m), itisco(m), rebirthiix, dataking and 66 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 38
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.