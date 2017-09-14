Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano (14862 Views)

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Sunday said his government had aligned itself completely with the decisions of the South east governors in the proscription of the activities of the Indigenous People Biafra.



The governor who spoke in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Tony Nnacheta, said there would be no hiding place for mischief makers and anyone who would wish to distort the prevailing peace in the state.



Obiano maintained that he would implement the decisions of the southeast governors to the letter in Anambra State .





He enjoined the people of the state to be vigilant, adding that the security and welfare of the people the area were paramount to his government.



The governor said maximum security cover would be provided for places of worship of all faiths; for housing settlements of non-indigenes, motor parks and all other public places to guarantee the peace and safety of all.



The statement read in part,”Sequel to the decision of the South East Governors forum which met on the 15th of September , 2017, at Enugu, where amongst other decisions, was the proscription of the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra, the Government of Anambra State wishes to state as follows: Government aligns itself with the clarion call from the South East Governors advising all persons with grievances and anxiety to transmit their position through prescribed channels of elected representatives to the forum.



“Government is also firmly in support of the restructuring agenda as announced by the Governors Forum and encourages Ndi Anambra to articulate their thoughts to follow through on this issue.



“The safety of Ndi Anambra and all residents in Anambra, the security of their lives, properties and environment are cardinal priorities of the Willie Obiano Administration which has ensured that everyone goes about freely within our environment without let or hindrance.”

http://punchng.com/no-hiding-place-for-ipob-members-in-anambra-obiano

Lol.



Failure is an orphan. 78 Likes 8 Shares

When Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorists IPOB Youths hear Operation Python Dance When Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorists IPOB Youths hear Operation Python Dance 91 Likes 8 Shares





The python will search every nook and crannies for any ipobs terrorists for appropriate constriction.



Ipobs are foolish terrorists. Python is a deadly predator.The python will search every nook and crannies for any ipobs terrorists for appropriate constriction.Ipobs are foolish terrorists. 76 Likes 4 Shares

Chai.. . Ipod don suffer walahi 51 Likes 2 Shares

Fear government 16 Likes 1 Share

okasebe:

Chai.. . Ipod don suffer walahi



I dey tell you... How has the mighty fallen I dey tell you... How has the mighty fallen 19 Likes 1 Share

Ndigbo will not forget the treachery of you sell outs. Mark my words.



Ndi Anambra deserves better. Just imagine? This looter and betrayal is now bold to say this, after pleading with the same ipob for support some weeks back. Willie Obiano you are a two-faced failure and a betrayal!!Ndigbo will not forget the treachery of you sell outs. Mark my words.Ndi Anambra deserves better. 31 Likes

But Obiano should guide his tongue, this is not the best time for such comment because sympathy vote is always a trump card.



@lala my nairaland is not responding whenever I reload the second time, it pumps up one emoji that looks like your head. Attached is the said lala head. 17 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:



When Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorists IPOB Youths hear Operation Python Dance Tonye monetizing his nairaland posts since 2014



keep it up man must chop



Tonye monetizing his nairaland posts since 2014keep it up man must chop 13 Likes

13 Likes

I do not blame obiano

Rather will blame any stupid idiot from Anambra who votes the goat 13 Likes 1 Share

But Kanu himself is seen here hiding in Anambra Govt. House, even though he looks pretty sad and remorseful... .. 52 Likes 5 Shares

Good development 2 Likes

NOC1:

But Obiano should guide his tongue, this is not the best time for such comment because sympathy vote is always trump card.



@lala my nairaland is not responding whenever I reload the second time, it pumps up one emoji that looks like your head. WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT,WITH POWER OF INCUMBENCY,HE WILL SURELY MANIPULATE HIS WAY TO WIN AGAIN...IPOB HAS BEEN DEFEATED BY IGBO ELITES WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT,WITH POWER OF INCUMBENCY,HE WILL SURELY MANIPULATE HIS WAY TO WIN AGAIN...IPOB HAS BEEN DEFEATED BY IGBO ELITES 27 Likes 3 Shares

SladeWilson:



My Yoruba Muslim friend

It was kanu that has been killing in the guise of Fulani herdsmen

It was kanu that also sent Fulani army to the east to kill and terrorise innocent civilians



Let's open our teeth together as we enjoy the pictures once more My Yoruba Muslim friendIt was kanu that has been killing in the guise of Fulani herdsmenIt was kanu that also sent Fulani army to the east to kill and terrorise innocent civiliansLet's open our teeth together as we enjoy the pictures once more 5 Likes 1 Share

Obiano whats your opinion about innocent igbo guys killed by the army? Thats my main concern 6 Likes 1 Share

omenka:

But Kanu himself is seen here hiding in Anambra Govt. House, even though he looks pretty sad and remorseful... .. what's the one saying what's the one saying

ZombieTAMER:

I do not blame obiano

Rather will blame any stupid idiot from Anambra who votes the goat

He will surely rig his way to win...OBIANO has defeated ipob in anambra He will surely rig his way to win...OBIANO has defeated ipob in anambra 2 Likes 1 Share

An Igbo man declaring war against his people Sad. How can he say no hiding place for bafrans. All Igbos support biafra except the governors who are you going to govern when you kill all your people.. ass holes 14 Likes 1 Share

Smoke them out like the animals they are 10 Likes 1 Share







Oviconji:

Just imagine? This looter and betrayal is now bold to say this, after pleading with the same ipob some weeks back. Willie Obiano you are a two-faced failure and a betrayal!! Ndigbo will not forget the treachery of you sell outs. Mark my wordsNdi Anambra deserves better.

This Abia state pig, instead of you to face your dead Abia state where your people are being massacred but you are more interested in a progressive Anambra. I spit on Abia state. 6 Likes 1 Share

Kingsley1000:

WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT,WITH POWER OF INCUMBENCY,HE WILL SURELY MANIPULATE HIS WAY TO WIN AGAIN...IPOB HAS BEEN DEFEATED BY IGBO ELITES



Hahahhah, so many people have lost with power of incumbency, including a seating president lost. Please don't be to sure.

His party lacks National muzzle, he is battling with two notorious party. Hahahhah, so many people have lost with power of incumbency, including a seating president lost. Please don't be to sure.His party lacks National muzzle, he is battling with two notorious party. 2 Likes







Amarabae:

Obiano whats your opinion about innocent igbo guys killed by the army?

Thats my main concern How does it concern Obiano? Is Obiano the governor of Abia state? Direct that question to the fat useless governor of Abia state. 15 Likes 1 Share

Good job Obiano.



All the imported Ipob miscreants should stay away from any part of Anambra or be ready to face the music.



We will not fold our arms and allow some disgruntled imported miscreants into our peaceful and progressive state to come and cause confusion. 13 Likes 1 Share

NOC1:







Hahahhah, so many people have lost with power of incumbency, including a seating president lost. Please don't be to sure.

His party lacks National muzzle, he is battling with two notorious party.

Obiano is in the good books of those in Abuja! We will rather trade Nwoye for Obiano than allowing that soft spoken armed robber called Peter Obi to install that IPOB puppet called Obanze and his looters Party(PDP)!



Note: Votes Dont count in South East. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Amarabae:

Obiano whats your opinion about innocent igbo guys killed by the army?

Thats my main concern



is he the cause? why not direct your question to their leader Kanu and free Obiano. is he the cause? why not direct your question to their leader Kanu and free Obiano. 18 Likes 1 Share

ydass:

An Igbo man declaring war against his people Sad. How can he say no hiding place for bafrans. All Igbos support biafran except the governors who are you going to govern when you kill all your people.. ass holes

shut up, he said IPOB and not Igbo.



Ipobs are terrorist and he is doing the right thing to protect his people. shut up, he said IPOB and not Igbo.Ipobs are terrorist and he is doing the right thing to protect his people. 27 Likes 3 Shares

ydass:

An Igbo man declaring war against his people Sad. How can he say no hiding place for bafrans. All Igbos support biafran except the governors who are you going to govern when you kill all your people.. ass holes

A wise Igbo man declaring war on foolish Igbo brothers A wise Igbo man declaring war on foolish Igbo brothers 7 Likes 2 Shares

Na python wey no get teeth dey dance we ur leader don melow; if cobra come sing nko? 27 Likes 1 Share