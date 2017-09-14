₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,668 members, 3,796,794 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 09:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano (14862 Views)
Girl Killed In Aba Yesterday During The Search For IPOB Members / Terrorist-prisoners To Be Relocated From Anambra – Obiano / Transfer Of Boko Haram Prisoners To Anambra: Obiano Lied — Peter Obi (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by kahal29: 2:23pm
The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Sunday said his government had aligned itself completely with the decisions of the South east governors in the proscription of the activities of the Indigenous People Biafra.
http://punchng.com/no-hiding-place-for-ipob-members-in-anambra-obiano
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by HungerBAD: 2:23pm
Lol.
Failure is an orphan.
78 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Atiku2019: 2:23pm
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by TonyeBarcanista(m): 2:24pm
When Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorists IPOB Youths hear Operation Python Dance
91 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by LionDeLeo: 2:25pm
Python is a deadly predator.
The python will search every nook and crannies for any ipobs terrorists for appropriate constriction.
Ipobs are foolish terrorists.
76 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by okasebe(m): 2:25pm
Chai.. . Ipod don suffer walahi
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ufuosman(m): 2:27pm
Fear government
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by kahal29: 2:27pm
okasebe:
I dey tell you... How has the mighty fallen
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Oviconji: 2:31pm
Just imagine? This looter and betrayal is now bold to say this, after pleading with the same ipob for support some weeks back. Willie Obiano you are a two-faced failure and a betrayal!! Ndigbo will not forget the treachery of you sell outs. Mark my words.
Ndi Anambra deserves better.
31 Likes
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by NOC1(m): 2:34pm
But Obiano should guide his tongue, this is not the best time for such comment because sympathy vote is always a trump card.
@lala my nairaland is not responding whenever I reload the second time, it pumps up one emoji that looks like your head. Attached is the said lala head.
17 Likes
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by UduMgbo1: 2:35pm
TonyeBarcanista:Tonye monetizing his nairaland posts since 2014
keep it up man must chop
13 Likes
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by SladeWilson(m): 2:35pm
13 Likes
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ZombieTAMER: 2:38pm
I do not blame obiano
Rather will blame any stupid idiot from Anambra who votes the goat
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by omenka(m): 2:41pm
But Kanu himself is seen here hiding in Anambra Govt. House, even though he looks pretty sad and remorseful... ..
52 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by life2017: 2:42pm
Good development
2 Likes
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Kingsley1000(m): 2:43pm
NOC1:WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT,WITH POWER OF INCUMBENCY,HE WILL SURELY MANIPULATE HIS WAY TO WIN AGAIN...IPOB HAS BEEN DEFEATED BY IGBO ELITES
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ZombieTAMER: 2:43pm
SladeWilson:
My Yoruba Muslim friend
It was kanu that has been killing in the guise of Fulani herdsmen
It was kanu that also sent Fulani army to the east to kill and terrorise innocent civilians
Let's open our teeth together as we enjoy the pictures once more
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Amarabae(f): 2:46pm
Obiano whats your opinion about innocent igbo guys killed by the army? Thats my main concern
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by UduMgbo1: 3:01pm
omenka:what's the one saying
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Kingsley1000(m): 3:01pm
ZombieTAMER:He will surely rig his way to win...OBIANO has defeated ipob in anambra
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ydass(m): 3:21pm
An Igbo man declaring war against his people Sad. How can he say no hiding place for bafrans. All Igbos support biafra except the governors who are you going to govern when you kill all your people.. ass holes
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by Nemesis1: 3:26pm
Smoke them out like the animals they are
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by LasGidiOwner: 3:34pm
This Abia state pig, instead of you to face your dead Abia state where your people are being massacred but you are more interested in a progressive Anambra. I spit on Abia state.
Oviconji:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by NOC1(m): 3:34pm
Kingsley1000:
Hahahhah, so many people have lost with power of incumbency, including a seating president lost. Please don't be to sure.
His party lacks National muzzle, he is battling with two notorious party.
2 Likes
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by LasGidiOwner: 3:35pm
How does it concern Obiano? Is Obiano the governor of Abia state? Direct that question to the fat useless governor of Abia state.
Amarabae:
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by LasGidiOwner: 3:38pm
Good job Obiano.
All the imported Ipob miscreants should stay away from any part of Anambra or be ready to face the music.
We will not fold our arms and allow some disgruntled imported miscreants into our peaceful and progressive state to come and cause confusion.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by IkpuMmiri(f): 3:43pm
NOC1:
Obiano is in the good books of those in Abuja! We will rather trade Nwoye for Obiano than allowing that soft spoken armed robber called Peter Obi to install that IPOB puppet called Obanze and his looters Party(PDP)!
Note: Votes Dont count in South East.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ritababe(f): 3:46pm
Amarabae:
is he the cause? why not direct your question to their leader Kanu and free Obiano.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by ritababe(f): 3:48pm
ydass:
shut up, he said IPOB and not Igbo.
Ipobs are terrorist and he is doing the right thing to protect his people.
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by fraudbad: 3:52pm
ydass:
A wise Igbo man declaring war on foolish Igbo brothers
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by SLIDEwaxie(m): 3:53pm
Na python wey no get teeth dey dance we ur leader don melow; if cobra come sing nko?
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Hiding Place For IPOB Members In Anambra – Obiano by funlord(m): 3:56pm
TonyeBarcanista:
4 Likes
Pictures From 2013 Lagos Carnival / Nigerian Oil Output Plunges to 20-Year Low as Attacks Mount-Bloomberg / Saraki's Trial: “we Have No Details To Sustain Charge 11” Says EFCC Witness
Viewing this topic: harjayi(m), lilmonarch, nedman77, reujosh89(m), uwish, Rajy00(m), muganbo1(m), 4X4, Youngdream1, Moderate123(m), UGWENNA, chybosaint(m), chuddykay(m), Saxifrage12(m), mobaking, Wiseoldman, santafrancisco, Neob04(m), Tamunonengi244, adekanbai, dahdah, sommy03(m), danthamccoy(m), tunechi28(m), Alanzazani, OLP46(m), Kowale, biafranrealson, moiaimi(f), olaayodeji08, geo4c, Eluwilussit(m), Blownaija(m), madridguy(m), razid, swedbase(m), webbro007(m), module(m), myhotbrain, Pidginwhisper, SeniorArchitect, vinsilva, softheart4love(m), chimchim1(m), Ibukun338, Fussbot, chichomchin(m), multikolour(m), SonyObsessed, heatflux, Talkwell, Ekob(m), AustinStevens, kehinde1588(m), itisco(m), rebirthiix, dataking and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 38