My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by OLisaMacaulay(m): 2:24pm
Please check out my pre- wedding picture,we met last year September and we are getting married next week Friday.God is faithful

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Adaumunocha(f): 2:25pm
Wow wow wow wow... This op is 21 Seems he's related to Lai Muhammad.
Guys that are past 35 and still single ryt now.





First ever First to comment!!!
Hhhhaahhahhaaha. Good days ahead!

236 Likes 10 Shares

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by midehi2(f): 2:26pm
If you can handle the huddles of marriage, your union is blessed

23 Likes

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by falconey(m): 2:27pm


21 and bald




Happy union mehn, hope you've read at least 21 "How to live with a woman books?"

61 Likes 3 Shares

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by thorpido(m): 2:28pm
Are you sure you are 21?
You can marry at your age if the maturity is there and the financial wherewithal.
I hope the lady also learnt a skill to bring her some income and not just think marriage is an ATM-card-at-hand.

18 Likes

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by seunny4lif(m): 2:28pm
Adaumunocha:
Wow wow wow wow... This op is 21 Seems he's related to Lai Muhammad
Ambulance
Police
Which one of the wow wow wow?
Age on the way
This one na emergency oooooooooooooooooh

15 Likes

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Adaumunocha(f): 2:29pm
falconey:


21 and bald
Lalasticlala come and see oo

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by seunny4lif(m): 2:30pm
Im sure OP is like 27

Congratulation brother

6 Likes

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by iwakacome(m): 2:33pm
Adaumunocha:
Wow wow wow wow... This op is 21 Seems he's related to Lai Muhammad.
Guys that are past 35 and still single ryt now
lol what nau? Can someone not be 21, bald and old in peace? He's using football age.

35 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by newyorks(m): 2:34pm
This Can Not Be A 21yr Old Look Ma Guy

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Evaberry(f): 2:47pm
wawu
Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by TINALETC3(f): 2:48pm
Yeeepeeeeeeeeeeeeee kiss
Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by niyot124(f): 2:52pm
If OP is 21, then I'm 10 grin

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Evablizin(f): 2:55pm
cheesy
Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by folakemigeh(f): 2:57pm
OP You look Older than 21, if i can take a guess i will say 36yrs. But your Girl is very beautiful


Happy married life in advance

7 Likes

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Danielmoore(m): 2:59pm
Op what the fvck
Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by FortifiedCity: 3:30pm
Mr. Man stop lying. Dont use lie to statt your union. You are not 21 years.

.I wish you blissful marriage anyways.

12 Likes

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by FortifiedCity: 3:33pm
folakemigeh:
OP You look Older than 21, if i can take a guess i will say 36yrs. But your Girl is very beautiful


Happy married life in advance
You are not fine joor
Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Born2conquer: 3:33pm
21... angry

Issorai
Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:37pm
He is 21, I am 15 let's lie to ourselves

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by IamLEGEND1: 3:39pm
21?

22 Likes

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Adaumunocha(f): 3:40pm
iwakacome:
lol what nau? Can someone not be 21, bald and old in peace? He's using football age.
Lol
Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by skillful01: 3:41pm
Bros,abeg take it easy...21!

Please,give a responsible lie next time.


Have a nice after-wedding life...

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by BoyHuncho(m): 3:42pm
My nigga said he's 21 grin

Nigga u look like you are 31..see as ur face rugged pass ruggedman face gan undecided

Why u always lying cry

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by harriet412(f): 4:09pm
Lolz, someborri cannot be 21 in peace again grin grin grin marriage age.cheesy

8 Likes

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Naughtytboy: 4:09pm
Shut up u are not 21,

8 Likes

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by legitimatefrank1(m): 4:12pm
IZZA SIMPLE STUFF...WE AIN'T FRYING BEANS undecided undecided
Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Keneking: 4:13pm
Looks like a young Yahoo boy shocked

- Why some Yoruba boys lips be like lipsrsealed

1 Like 1 Share

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by moscobabs(m): 4:13pm
grin grin

i got married at age 29 while she was 28 and people still called us young couple ...this one na just 21 oooo wetin den want talk

3 Likes

Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by boman2014: 4:14pm
beautiful
Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by darey77: 4:14pm
Ok

