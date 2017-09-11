₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by OLisaMacaulay(m): 2:24pm
Please check out my pre- wedding picture,we met last year September and we are getting married next week Friday.God is faithful
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Adaumunocha(f): 2:25pm
Wow wow wow wow... This op is 21 Seems he's related to Lai Muhammad.
Guys that are past 35 and still single ryt now.
First ever First to comment!!!
Hhhhaahhahhaaha. Good days ahead!
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by midehi2(f): 2:26pm
If you can handle the huddles of marriage, your union is blessed
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by falconey(m): 2:27pm
21 and bald
Happy union mehn, hope you've read at least 21 "How to live with a woman books?"
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by thorpido(m): 2:28pm
Are you sure you are 21?
You can marry at your age if the maturity is there and the financial wherewithal.
I hope the lady also learnt a skill to bring her some income and not just think marriage is an ATM-card-at-hand.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by seunny4lif(m): 2:28pm
Adaumunocha:Ambulance
Police
Which one of the wow wow wow?
Age on the way
This one na emergency oooooooooooooooooh
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Adaumunocha(f): 2:29pm
falconey:Lalasticlala come and see oo
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by seunny4lif(m): 2:30pm
Im sure OP is like 27
Congratulation brother
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by iwakacome(m): 2:33pm
Adaumunocha:lol what nau? Can someone not be 21, bald and old in peace? He's using football age.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by newyorks(m): 2:34pm
This Can Not Be A 21yr Old Look Ma Guy
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Evaberry(f): 2:47pm
wawu
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by TINALETC3(f): 2:48pm
Yeeepeeeeeeeeeeeeee
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by niyot124(f): 2:52pm
If OP is 21, then I'm 10
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Evablizin(f): 2:55pm
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by folakemigeh(f): 2:57pm
OP You look Older than 21, if i can take a guess i will say 36yrs. But your Girl is very beautiful
Happy married life in advance
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Danielmoore(m): 2:59pm
Op what the fvck
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by FortifiedCity: 3:30pm
Mr. Man stop lying. Dont use lie to statt your union. You are not 21 years.
.I wish you blissful marriage anyways.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by FortifiedCity: 3:33pm
folakemigeh:You are not fine joor
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Born2conquer: 3:33pm
21...
Issorai
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:37pm
He is 21, I am 15 let's lie to ourselves
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by IamLEGEND1: 3:39pm
21?
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Adaumunocha(f): 3:40pm
iwakacome:Lol
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by skillful01: 3:41pm
Bros,abeg take it easy...21!
Please,give a responsible lie next time.
Have a nice after-wedding life...
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by BoyHuncho(m): 3:42pm
My nigga said he's 21
Nigga u look like you are 31..see as ur face rugged pass ruggedman face gan
Why u always lying
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by harriet412(f): 4:09pm
Lolz, someborri cannot be 21 in peace again marriage age.
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Naughtytboy: 4:09pm
Shut up u are not 21,
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by legitimatefrank1(m): 4:12pm
IZZA SIMPLE STUFF...WE AIN'T FRYING BEANS
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by Keneking: 4:13pm
Looks like a young Yahoo boy
- Why some Yoruba boys lips be like
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by moscobabs(m): 4:13pm
i got married at age 29 while she was 28 and people still called us young couple ...this one na just 21 oooo wetin den want talk
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by boman2014: 4:14pm
beautiful
|Re: My Pre-Wedding Pictures, I Am 21 Years, While She Is 19 by darey77: 4:14pm
Ok
