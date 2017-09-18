Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss (20632 Views)

See the photos below...



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/secondary-school-boy-surprises-his-gf-on-her-birthday-with-gifts-and-gets-a-kiss This video of young secondary school couple sharing a passionate kiss has gone viral. In the video, students can be seen cheering on a boy as he presents a birthday gift to his girlfriend. Initially, the girl was shy but after some cheering from her friends she draws the boy close to her and kissed him.See the photos below...

And what is Awweee about this video and pix? And what is Awweee about this video and pix? 25 Likes

I will come back to say what's on my mind



ModIfied.





Most of you that will condemn them started this when you were in primary school, don't come here and form saint.



leave them to enjoy their young love, their kisses, moans and orgasms. it is not your lips, body or fvck.



No biggie here, some of us started way younger. I just hope they are sensible to use condoms, besides baby girl is already using what she has to get what she wants, I won't be surprised if she becomes a millionaire before the age of 23 nice one girl, you rock!



Future slay queen. 2 Likes

All these children of nowadays don spoil finish 7 Likes 2 Shares

It must be in south africa 7 Likes 1 Share

The video gat me imagining how the gal gonna handle the heartbreak few years after!!



Shout out to our Secondary school stupid love 61 Likes 3 Shares

Born2conquer:

The video gat me imagining how the gal gonna handle the heartbreak few years after!!



Shout out to our Secondary school stupid love I SWEAR 5 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:





And what is Awweee about this video and pix? All of you are very mad... What's all this kissing

s

Only in Eastern Africa





shame..





future leaders indeed.. Python dance fall on them 1 Like

Na so... The feelings tho 1 Like

He just Fúçking signed a contract with Fresh Pússy FC





Is she fúçking jërking him off in the last fúçking pic 2 Likes

hian....secondary school mehn...Lol lemme reserve my comment

who else noticed he was trying to finger her through her skirt. Chai



Uwa bu pawpaw mehn who else noticed he was trying to finger her through her skirt. ChaiUwa bu pawpaw mehn 4 Likes 1 Share





See these children dey kiss...

I didn't have my first kiss till I was 20 See these children dey kiss...I didn't have my first kiss till I was 20 6 Likes



Just imagine

See the way she is locking lips with the guy happily...at her age





It's very hard to see a secondary school girl that is a virgin these days This is totally wrongJust imagineSee the way she is locking lips with the guy happily...at her ageIt's very hard to see a secondary school girl that is a virgin these days 1 Like

LAWBITCH

We have refused to accept that we are in a hyper sexualized society and still advising these children who are non Virgins since Junior Secondary to face their studies while we still have no plans to ameliorate this cancerworm. What would become of the offsprings of the both above?

SOLUTION.

Early marriage (which the society is automatically turning to) be allowed for those whom parents found their kids worthy in terms of maturity. E. g Both above.

2. The mothers who brought these menace on us should get back to their duties.

3. There should be a Marriage Counselling personnel in our schools meant only for the willing and ready.

4. The parents of both married parties involved should endeavour to continue sponsoring their respective wards until they are evaluated and found worthy to stand on their own.

5. Entrepreneurship should be enforced to arrest this menace in the society.



Enough of these Non Sense.



Sometimes I wonder who then are those who attend Church Services on Sundays and Mosques on Fridays. And who are those above?



May the Lord have Mercy. 3 Likes

what are we turning to, in this world, a small boy like that have a girlfriend, I pity him parents 2 Likes

Ok

Hmm. Odikwa egwu o

Baddest!! When i dey secondary school nah only to peep girls hostel i sabi and i dey feel like baddo That year





Free State underrated



