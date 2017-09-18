₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,289 members, 3,798,782 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 05:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss (20632 Views)
Man Surprises His Girlfriend With A Convertible Car. See What He Did. / Lagos Man Pretends To Be Dead In An Accident Only To Rise And Propose To His GF / Secondary School Boy Proposes To His Classmate On Uniform(video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Kolababe: 2:30pm
This video of young secondary school couple sharing a passionate kiss has gone viral. In the video, students can be seen cheering on a boy as he presents a birthday gift to his girlfriend. Initially, the girl was shy but after some cheering from her friends she draws the boy close to her and kissed him.
See the photos below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/secondary-school-boy-surprises-his-gf-on-her-birthday-with-gifts-and-gets-a-kiss
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Kolababe: 2:30pm
WATCH THE SHOCKING VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/secondary-school-boy-surprises-his-gf-on-her-birthday-with-gifts-and-gets-a-kiss
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Evablizin(f): 2:35pm
And what is Awweee about this video and pix?
25 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Kolababe: 2:36pm
WATCH THE SHOCKING VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/secondary-school-boy-surprises-his-gf-on-her-birthday-with-gifts-and-gets-a-kiss
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by TINALETC3(f): 2:47pm
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Evaberry(f): 2:48pm
I will come back to say what's on my mind
ModIfied.
Most of you that will condemn them started this when you were in primary school, don't come here and form saint.
leave them to enjoy their young love, their kisses, moans and orgasms. it is not your lips, body or fvck.
No biggie here, some of us started way younger. I just hope they are sensible to use condoms, besides baby girl is already using what she has to get what she wants, I won't be surprised if she becomes a millionaire before the age of 23 nice one girl, you rock!
Future slay queen.
2 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by kman1090(m): 2:48pm
All these children of nowadays don spoil finish
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Danielmoore(m): 3:00pm
It must be in south africa
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Born2conquer: 3:32pm
The video gat me imagining how the gal gonna handle the heartbreak few years after!!
Shout out to our Secondary school stupid love
61 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by mercy0008(f): 3:43pm
I SWEAR
Born2conquer:
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by mumumugu(m): 3:51pm
your man is cheating on you......don't argue with him my sister because you will not win..Save your self from High blood pressure.... Just change all the names of the girls on his phone.....do not delete the numbers... Mix them...... replace Chioma with Nneka...Oluchi ola with Vicky.....Amaka with Ngozi....so on and on......... wait the moment he's gonna call or sms them one by one......Make your self a cup of coffee and relax.. L l You'll thank me later
69 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by darey77: 4:25pm
All of you are very mad... What's all this kissing
Evablizin:
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by miteolu(m): 4:25pm
s
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Chascop: 4:25pm
Only in Eastern Africa
shame..
future leaders indeed.. Python dance fall on them
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by flawlessT(f): 4:25pm
Na so... The feelings tho
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by FvckShiT: 4:25pm
He just Fúçking signed a contract with Fresh Pússy FC
Is she fúçking jërking him off in the last fúçking pic
2 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by twisteddaNy(m): 4:25pm
hian....secondary school mehn...Lol lemme reserve my comment
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by oshe11(m): 4:25pm
Abeg Nairalanders help me with this.....
A GIRL WITH BIG YANSH OR A GIRL WITH BIG BOOBS, WICH IS SEXIER?
LIKE FOR "YANSH" AND SHARE FOR "BOOBS"
25 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by WowSweetGuy(m): 4:25pm
who else noticed he was trying to finger her through her skirt. Chai
Uwa bu pawpaw mehn
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by LEGITLAYO: 4:26pm
See these children dey kiss...
I didn't have my first kiss till I was 20
6 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by MhizzAJ(f): 4:26pm
This is totally wrong
Just imagine
See the way she is locking lips with the guy happily...at her age
It's very hard to see a secondary school girl that is a virgin these days
1 Like
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by oshe11(m): 4:26pm
LAWBITCH
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Privated: 4:26pm
We have refused to accept that we are in a hyper sexualized society and still advising these children who are non Virgins since Junior Secondary to face their studies while we still have no plans to ameliorate this cancerworm. What would become of the offsprings of the both above?
SOLUTION.
Early marriage (which the society is automatically turning to) be allowed for those whom parents found their kids worthy in terms of maturity. E. g Both above.
2. The mothers who brought these menace on us should get back to their duties.
3. There should be a Marriage Counselling personnel in our schools meant only for the willing and ready.
4. The parents of both married parties involved should endeavour to continue sponsoring their respective wards until they are evaluated and found worthy to stand on their own.
5. Entrepreneurship should be enforced to arrest this menace in the society.
Enough of these Non Sense.
Sometimes I wonder who then are those who attend Church Services on Sundays and Mosques on Fridays. And who are those above?
May the Lord have Mercy.
3 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by mrbillz(m): 4:26pm
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by kinibigdeal(m): 4:26pm
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by baike: 4:26pm
what are we turning to, in this world, a small boy like that have a girlfriend, I pity him parents
2 Likes
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Yomzzyblog: 4:27pm
Ok
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by sosonwa(f): 4:27pm
Hmm. Odikwa egwu o
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by soberdrunk(m): 4:27pm
Baddest!! When i dey secondary school nah only to peep girls hostel i sabi and i dey feel like baddo That year
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by FSunderrated111: 4:27pm
Please check out this Youtube channel guys. Like, Share, Comment, and subscribe for more videos. Thank you in advance guys.
Free State underrated
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsA7gbbeQAdX4__M06gAERQ
|Re: Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss by Chascop: 4:27pm
mumumugu:mumu
Big/fat Girls Need Love Too / Does Long Distance Relationship Ever Work Out????? / Is Honeymoon Really Important After Wedding?
Viewing this topic: Bizibi(m), nattyok(f), Nedu91, Damitism(m), cingelai(f), osomegbe(m), OlaSalo(m), damiolly(m), hizik9116(m), Chairmanfestus, koolcat, fkj950ax(m), Bonzoker(m), ohuegbeair(m), DeepLearning, gadegunle(f), klabi(m), Jamesmatic(m), tunatrezy(m), Rextayne, cyojunior1, donholy28(m), Webman007, Spexo001(m), lincontee(m), kay4guy(m), Darlingmua(f), babtaima(m), Anthony0094(m), Lilyjoe567(f), kola23, hebenezher(m), dipsondu, damola1, Sammymyte(m), Eboski(m), kelvinstan96, dubbiskelly(m), Nomfanelo99(f), ajasam12, Benuromi, stayTrue, Johngreat(m), Abdulqareem(m), Agwoden(m), Ndywin, crime(m), blinzho69(m), Ifeco232(m), Mosh1, Dreambeat, icn121, Abaasit4real(m), olashas(f), reasonz(m), Defkyfakiye, mrnuur(m), buchilino(m), hardeyjahreh, haymekus, agrovick(m), justphillips(m), mithras(m), akonibobo, NXTDANGOTE(m), Dzes and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17