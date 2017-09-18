Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) (10279 Views)

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD, won millions of hearts playing Tega on hit TV series CHECKMATE. His TV wife then, Ego Boyo was also a delight among many as people loved their union on TV.



The Actor has taken to his Instagram page to gush about working with Ego Boyo again.



He wrote;



"My journey with Ego Boyo @officialegoboyo started nearly 30 years ago, our first encounter being on the production of CHECKMATE when my dear friend Amaka Igwe pulled me in as the villain Segun Kadiri on the highly coveted TV series. One of the most remarkable things about Ego is that despite the fact that she is born with a silver spoon into the family of the highly respected late Justice Nnamani she was super disciplined (she still is), very humble and extremely committed. Our status as Nigerian TV sweethearts rose with the movie VIOLATED as 'Tega' and 'Peggy' became the toast of Violated fans. Since then Ego has gone ahead to becoming wife, mother, accomplished business woman and the president of International Women's Society.

Over 25 years later Tega and Peggy are back together again on my new TV "DramCom" The Mr X Family Show. I can only hope that getting back together again on TV will tickle fans of Ann Hathrope and Segun Kadiri and the fans of Tega and Peggy who have been craving to have them grace their TV screens again. Ego and I are pretty excited about this and hope the excitement catches on. We are curious to see how many people or if anyone can correctly guess what we're back together as... Mr and Mrs? Secret Lovers? Siblings? Colleagues?...

Somebody?! Anybody?! Let the guessing game begin."

Those were good old days when families were locked to their screen enjoying soap opera during the midweek nights and weekends. from Mondays Samanja, Tuedays New Masquerade, Checkmate, Ripples, to Behind The Clouds on sunday night before the advents of south americans soaps of wild rose, the rich also cry, Izahora, secret of the sand and host of others. Indomie generation would be wondering; what is CHECKMATE? Maybe they used to play CHESS together?Those were good old days when families were locked to their screen enjoying soap opera during the midweek nights and weekends. from Mondays Samanja, Tuedays New Masquerade, Checkmate, Ripples, to Behind The Clouds on sunday night before the advents of south americans soaps of wild rose, the rich also cry, Izahora, secret of the sand and host of others. 8 Likes

