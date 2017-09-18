₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 3:53pm
Veteran Nollywood Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD, won millions of hearts playing Tega on hit TV series CHECKMATE. His TV wife then, Ego Boyo was also a delight among many as people loved their union on TV.
The Actor has taken to his Instagram page to gush about working with Ego Boyo again.
He wrote;
"My journey with Ego Boyo @officialegoboyo started nearly 30 years ago, our first encounter being on the production of CHECKMATE when my dear friend Amaka Igwe pulled me in as the villain Segun Kadiri on the highly coveted TV series. One of the most remarkable things about Ego is that despite the fact that she is born with a silver spoon into the family of the highly respected late Justice Nnamani she was super disciplined (she still is), very humble and extremely committed. Our status as Nigerian TV sweethearts rose with the movie VIOLATED as 'Tega' and 'Peggy' became the toast of Violated fans. Since then Ego has gone ahead to becoming wife, mother, accomplished business woman and the president of International Women's Society.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZLlrnklcN8/?hl=en&taken-by=mofedamijo
3 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by LadyPrecy(f): 3:57pm
Her fingers though.
19 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Tomtoxic: 3:58pm
ok
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 3:59pm
I hope what i'm seeing behind RMD's back is not roasted plantain.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:09pm
Burnt knuckles
But this RMD s still very hot at his age
8 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Youngsage: 4:16pm
mstcheww
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by dominique(f): 4:40pm
Ann Hathrope and Segun Quadri. Indomie children will probably never understand the relationship between the two
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by edeXede: 4:49pm
Too much plantain is not good for the body. Look at her fingers.. Trying too much to impress and stay relevant.
As handsome as Rmd is, I am surprised he is moving with a loser
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by kennygee(f): 4:49pm
Ego looks great for her age. Black don't crack, stay off bleaching creams.
7 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by farsipe: 4:50pm
Great
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Watermelonman: 4:50pm
Iz a knuckle tinz.
Aunty Ego, ngwanu chop knuckle.
8 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 4:51pm
MhizzAJ:
Where is the hot ?
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by gurunlocker: 4:52pm
LadyPrecy:Looks like booli shey
2 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Alariwo2: 4:52pm
Still searching for the encomium he poured..
Nairaland and big grammar
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Otapipia: 4:52pm
LadyPrecy:Didn't use a good bleaching cream.
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by MICHEALADEX(m): 4:53pm
Thank God rmd has fully recovered from his Cancer now look good as ever
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Truckpusher(m): 4:53pm
Evablizin:
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Tokziby: 4:53pm
Indomie generation would be wondering; what is CHECKMATE? Maybe they used to play CHESS together?
Those were good old days when families were locked to their screen enjoying soap opera during the midweek nights and weekends. from Mondays Samanja, Tuedays New Masquerade, Checkmate, Ripples, to Behind The Clouds on sunday night before the advents of south americans soaps of wild rose, the rich also cry, Izahora, secret of the sand and host of others.
8 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 4:53pm
I waited to grow up and marry this woman.
RMD, dem go soon poison you. Leave people wife alone. Stop forming celebrity crush of everything in Mary Kay.
A word enough for the ...
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Larrey(f): 4:54pm
MhizzAJ:you are funny
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by talk2saintify(m): 4:54pm
LadyPrecy:
Caro wHITE
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 4:55pm
Evablizin:
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Masquerade7: 4:55pm
Forget her knuckles, maybe RMD wouldn't mind to chop them.
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 4:56pm
edeXede:
Loser?! RMD is a loser where Ego is. She can comfortably employ RMD and pay him salary.
Jukwaa ase cos I guess you belong to the Indomie generation.
5 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by moscobabs(m): 4:57pm
Who else see that chemistry in that woman's eyes?
But that fingers looks like burn plantain
2 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Greatmind23: 4:58pm
love sha...very cute one and one girl is stil finding dude with 30m# in account and some investment so she can sit down at home jump around town and be taking dick
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Michealforever: 5:00pm
edeXede:
Na wa for your brain ooo.
An accomplished business leader is a loser to you?
That woman get 100 times any money we RMD get.
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Zolabiola: 5:00pm
Nawa ooo
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by Menyi: 5:01pm
Wicked pelsin
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by oshe11(m): 5:02pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo And Ego Boyo Are Back On TV "DramCom" (Photo) by fratermathy(m): 5:02pm
Ose I of Udu Kingdom! Looking dapper!
1 Like
