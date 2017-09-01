₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:07pm
The Chief of army staff (COAS) General. Tukur Yusuf Buratai is right now in Ebonyi state to brief the state of the operation python dance II. He said that the operation is purely to maintain internal security and it will abide by the constitutional civility and obedience to the rule of law.
According to the coas the exercise had commenced two days ago in the south eastern region. That it covers the entire south eastern states.
He however assured the masses to go about their business law abiding and entertain no fear.
Received on behalf of the governor by the acting governor the deputy Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe requested from the army that the state would appreciate that her citizens is not molested in any form since this state is reputable peaceful state.
The Chief of army staff assured him of orderly conduct by his men.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/egwu-eke-2-storms-ebonyi-state-general-tukur-yusuf-brutai-in-abia-state.html
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:07pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by giftq: 7:09pm
Chief of Army Murderers
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 7:12pm
Blood suckers
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by adem30: 7:13pm
Buratai my guy
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by RareDiamond: 7:22pm
Useless, ill trained, clueless, incompetent and human right abusing Nigeria army filled with rascals and barbarians
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by generalbush: 7:26pm
nice.
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:28pm
He however assured the masses to go about their business law abiding and entertain no fear.
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by comshots(m): 7:47pm
I thought the army came out to say they were jogging around?That buratai mansions in Dubai will be confiscated when he fails to show up in ICC to answer a 50 count charge of genocide against the freedom fighters of Biafra.
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Okwyjesus(m): 7:52pm
Everybody knew the Igbos are capable of anything hence the effort to correct the wrongs.
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by TheFreeOne: 7:57pm
Can anyone reminds this dude that the theatre of BH war is in the northeast and I hope he's also aware 15 died and 43 from another bokoharam terror attacks today in Borno.
And did he abide by constitutional civility and obedience to the rule of law when over 300 Shiites were massacred by his boys in uniform
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 8:23pm
Nnamdi kanu right now on reading this.. .
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 8:24pm
Nnamdi kanu right now on reading this.. .
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 8:24pm
.
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Alariwo2: 8:26pm
Na our pikin and brothers dem still be.. once they cooperate, there won't be any issue.
I just hope they won't block or stone his convoy if he decides to visit Abia and others.
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 8:38pm
IPOB e yaff suffer o!
And "Anaconda Twerk" has not even started!
Where re the chest-beaters please?
Kanu is already in Cameroon sipping Goldberg with cat-fish
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by UNIZIK1stSon: 8:38pm
Of all Places in the East, He decided to 'Storm' Peaceful Ebonyi
He would have come all the way to Aba, Umuahia or Oyigbo to inspect the damages done by the soldiers he deployed.
I believe IPOD members would welcome him with smiles and open arms for the manslaughter
Mtcheww!
Nonsense and Python Dance II.
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by VickersMK3: 8:39pm
Thier FADA!
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by ademasta(m): 8:39pm
Nnamdi KANU go be like:
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by hotspec(m): 8:39pm
I'm waiting for when crocodile will smile part II
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by naijaboiy: 8:39pm
Here for the comments
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 8:40pm
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by bedspread: 8:40pm
Nigerian Army u guys should rest...
NAIRALANDERS she said yes to me....
Join me in Praising the LORD
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Flets: 8:40pm
No matter how much they try, Nigeria is gone and history. How exactly does this heavy divide heal? How exactly will Nigeria make progress from here with stakeholders ready and available to sabotage efforts.
There is no common progress without unity and common goal
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by nototribalist: 8:40pm
Useless army, Boko Haram will continue to fall on una
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:40pm
Cobra skelewu
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Piiko(m): 8:40pm
Ebonyi next week, I am very excited
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by soldierdollar(m): 8:40pm
This buratai too like snake
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 8:40pm
VickersMK3:
Thier FADA!
Go to the fronts and stop insulting them online!
Isn't it Biafra or death anymore? #Coward
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by kasheemawo(m): 8:40pm
Where is cownu exactly he is needed at the meeting
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 8:41pm
Another suicide bomber just hit maduguri, it means nothing to the army and stupid Nigerians but it's the killings of unarmed citizens that give them joy
Yeye people in a Yeye country
|Re: Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) by SuperS1Panther: 8:41pm
Chaiiii!!!!
The real python himself don land for SE gidigba, where is our coward "musu", the Lunatic Scammer Nnamid Kanu.
I forgot, the real NK is dead.
It is the fake Jewish clone that is releasing press statement. Lmaooooooo.
