According to the coas the exercise had commenced two days ago in the south eastern region. That it covers the entire south eastern states.



He however assured the masses to go about their business law abiding and entertain no fear.



Received on behalf of the governor by the acting governor the deputy Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe requested from the army that the state would appreciate that her citizens is not molested in any form since this state is reputable peaceful state.



The Chief of army staff assured him of orderly conduct by his men.



Chief of Army Murderers 105 Likes 7 Shares

Blood suckers 57 Likes 3 Shares

Buratai my guy 58 Likes 4 Shares

Useless, ill trained, clueless, incompetent and human right abusing Nigeria army filled with rascals and barbarians 71 Likes 4 Shares

nice. 1 Like

He however assured the masses to go about their business law abiding and entertain no fear. 13 Likes

I thought the army came out to say they were jogging around?That buratai mansions in Dubai will be confiscated when he fails to show up in ICC to answer a 50 count charge of genocide against the freedom fighters of Biafra. 13 Likes

Everybody knew the Igbos are capable of anything hence the effort to correct the wrongs. 4 Likes





And did he abide by constitutional civility and obedience to the rule of law when over 300 Shiites were massacred by his boys in uniform Can anyone reminds this dude that the theatre of BH war is in the northeast and I hope he's also aware 15 died and 43 from another bokoharam terror attacks today in Borno.And did he abide by constitutional civility and obedience to the rule of law when over 300 Shiites were massacred by his boys in uniform 14 Likes

Nnamdi kanu right now on reading this.. . 41 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdi kanu right now on reading this.. . 9 Likes

. 2 Likes

Na our pikin and brothers dem still be.. once they cooperate, there won't be any issue.



I just hope they won't block or stone his convoy if he decides to visit Abia and others. 2 Likes

IPOB e yaff suffer o!





And "Anaconda Twerk" has not even started!





Where re the chest-beaters please?





Kanu is already in Cameroon sipping Goldberg with cat-fish 28 Likes 1 Share

Of all Places in the East, He decided to 'Storm' Peaceful Ebonyi





He would have come all the way to Aba, Umuahia or Oyigbo to inspect the damages done by the soldiers he deployed.





I believe IPOD members would welcome him with smiles and open arms for the manslaughter





Mtcheww!





Nonsense and Python Dance II. 4 Likes

Thier FADA! 1 Like

Nnamdi KANU go be like: 1 Like 1 Share

I'm waiting for when crocodile will smile part II 2 Likes

Here for the comments

Nigerian Army u guys should rest...

NAIRALANDERS she said yes to me....

Join me in Praising the LORD 10 Likes 1 Share

No matter how much they try, Nigeria is gone and history. How exactly does this heavy divide heal? How exactly will Nigeria make progress from here with stakeholders ready and available to sabotage efforts.



There is no common progress without unity and common goal 3 Likes 1 Share

Useless army, Boko Haram will continue to fall on una 7 Likes

Cobra skelewu 1 Like

Ebonyi next week, I am very excited

This buratai too like snake 1 Like

VickersMK3 :

Thier FADA!



Go to the fronts and stop insulting them online!



Isn't it Biafra or death anymore? #Coward Thier FADA!Go to the fronts and stop insulting them online!Isn't it Biafra or death anymore?#Coward 18 Likes

Where is cownu exactly he is needed at the meeting 1 Like

Another suicide bomber just hit maduguri, it means nothing to the army and stupid Nigerians but it's the killings of unarmed citizens that give them joy



Yeye people in a Yeye country 3 Likes