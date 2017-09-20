₦airaland Forum

PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by CoolKizzy(m): 12:06am
— 20th September 2017
From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Residents of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, and its environs, have boycotted the free medical treatment organised by the Nigerian Army in the areas.

The boycott, Daily Sun gathered, might not be unconnected with the invasion of Umuahia and other communities in Abia State by soldiers who reportedly left some IPOB members dead and others severely injured.

To show solidarity for their battered Abia State brothers, many residents of about seven communities in Abakaliki council area, which were expected to benefit from the military’s free medical care, boycotted it.

Daily Sun gathered that few persons who came attended the flag-off came from Nkwagu Military Cantonment.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, while inaugurating the exercise at Nkwagu Primary School, in Abakaliki, stated that the free medical exercise was meant to foster military-civilian relationship within the zone.

He said that the army was concerned about the healthcare of the people and decided to also embark on the programme.

Declaring the exercise open, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, thanked the military for its initiative to meeting the health needs of Ebonyi people.

He praised the military for protecting the territorial integrity of the country and pledged that the state will continue to support the military for the sustainability of peace and unity of the nation.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state, Emmanuel Nwangele, blamed the low turnout of participants on the Abia State experience.

“People are afraid following what is happening in the society. They have never seen the Army carrying out such gesture” he said.

http://sunnewsonline.com/ops-python-dance-ii-residents-shun-militarys-free-medical-care-in-ebonyi/

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by littlewonders: 12:15am
Free healthcare indeed. The only sickness in the body of south east commoners at this moment are 'depression!' Emotional instability, after killing their brothers, raping their sisters even going as far to tag them 'Terrorist'.

How do you convince such people your healthcare services isn't a dead end service. My fore fathers use to say; 'A man who doesn't like your brother and sister does not like you!!'

One man went to UN and said Dialogue is important but in his house 'Violence' is the best approach.

Hypocrisy begot more hypocrisy.

I've learnt from this government that if anybody, group of people make me uncomfortable in a debate or through issues, I need to use violence(Physical approach) to reset them to my own quest.



Nevertheless, Who can recommend what sort of drugs I can take to completly erase Emotional instability or depression? All the young people in my hood are looking for it. #Save-a-life-not-to-commit-suicide.

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by shallysgirl: 12:17am
Let them give themselves health care. We are not interested.

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by saintikechi(m): 12:21am
After killing our people this Fulani lead terrorist Nigerian army want to give us medical care. The zoo must fall.

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Billyonaire: 12:41am
Kill some with bullet, then finish off the remaining with poisonous injections. They should go to Sambisa and leave Police and Nurse jobs alone grin

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by nwaanambra1: 4:54am
after killing our un-armed brothers with bullets you now want to kill the rest of us with poisoned drugs!

we are smarter than that!

pls take your poisoned drugs to your almajiri brothers!

We can still afford our medicare despite how expensive your brothers in government made it for us. angry

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by ceaz4r(m): 6:33am
To hell with their so called Medical Aid!! O' Chameleon, we can read you. Medical Aid indeed. Is this a save face move? Did we tell them we are sick?
,

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by ColonelDrake(m): 6:35am
Nice one. You can't kill them and expect a pat on the back. The medical aid is nothing but a greek gift to cloud people's judgement so that they can unleash more terror on innocent Igbo citizens. We southerners (Yoruba Christians, traditionalists, and liberals. including SS) sympathize with our southerner neighbour, the people of the SE. The southerners (those mentioned) should not see this fight as a fight against the SE. Once IPob is gone, we can all kiss restructuring goodbye. We will all live under subjugation of the Hausa Fulani. We'll be slaves to them forever. Let us ignore those southern people who hit their heads on the floor to connect with one middle east paedophile looking for excuses and reasons to proscribe Ipob as terrorists.

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by luvinhubby(m): 6:45am
Ebonyi people have refused to dance alongside with the python, this is a case of mutual suspicion between the python dancer and his vigilante spectators.

I warned them, but they refused to listen, the Buhari led APC govt has further alienated the Southeast from themselves, this is the proof.



cheesy Sarki come and see o, the python dance no work

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Alcatraz005: 6:51am
ColonelDrake:
Nice one. You can't kill them and expect a pat on the back. The medical aid is nothing but a greek gift to cloud people's judgement so that they can unleash more terror on innocent Igbo citizens. We southerners (Yoruba Christians, traditionalists, and liberals. including SS) sympathize with our southerner neighbour, the people of the SE. The southerners (those mentioned) should not see this fight as a fight against the SE. Once IPob is gone, we can all kiss restructuring goodbye. We will all leave under subjugation of the Hausa Fulani. We'll be slaves to them forever. Let us ignore those southern people who hit their heads on the floor to connect with one middle east paedophile looking for excuses and reasons to proscribe Ipob as terrorists.

na wa!

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by DieBuhari: 6:51am
Any Igbo man who accepts medical aid from them will be the biggest fool in the world.

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Yyeske(m): 6:56am
OP for your info, on the first day of the free medical treatment by the Nigerian Army people turned up in large numbers, IPOB miscreants heard about it and bombarded Radio Biafra saying the soldiers were forcing people and injecting people with chemicals and infections, radio Biafra then started their normal lies and propaganda and urging people not to go for the free treatment.
IPOB and Nnamdi kanu should be ashamed for not providing such free treatment for the people they are fighting for aside asking them to go kissing Nnamdi kanu's shoe

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Bari22(m): 6:57am
whether the accept or not python must dance

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Yyeske(m): 6:58am
luvinhubby:
cheesy Sarki come and see o, the python dance no work
You know say Ebonyi people and literacy, dem and Abia people carry IPOB and Biafra for head like gala and okpa

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by ironheart(m): 7:02am
Na wao, you guys better take advantage of it. It's like Hausa boycotting poliomyelitis vaccination n they have the highest polio incident

8 Likes

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Yyeske(m): 7:04am
ironheart:
Na wao, you guys better take advantage of it. It's like Hausa boycotting poliomyelitis vaccination n they have the highest polio incident
You dey mind those mofos, na radio Biafra dey reason for dem.
Their brains na for fancy.

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by FTrebirth: 7:06am
LMAO! grin

who asked the nigerian army to provide medical aids for the same people they brought python dance in their terrain?

do they think they're dealing with kids?

who knows if buhari sent fulani military zombies to ebonyi state to poison the indigenes this time instead of shooting them? he's a bigot and a terrorist...so i won't be surprised if that's part of his agenda in the southeast.

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by OjukwuWarBird: 7:07am
After killing Biafrans, you expect fellow Biafrans to take the Zoo military serious.


This country is full of jokers.

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Joel3(m): 7:07am
who want it. there is no genuine or good interior motive other than politicking. damage control they should go with their evil plan

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by onojaduru: 7:10am
Yyeske:
OP for your info, on the first day of the free medical treatment by the Nigerian Army people turned up in large numbers, IPOB miscreants heard about it and bombarded Radio Biafra saying the soldiers were forcing people and injecting people with chemicals and infections, radio Biafra then started their normal lies and propaganda and urging people not to go for the free treatment.
IPOB and Nnamdi kanu should be ashamed for not providing such free treatment for the people they are fighting for aside asking them to go kissing Nnamdi kanu's shoe
U are a clow n.Reason b4 you talk

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by OjukwuWarBird: 7:10am
ColonelDrake:
Nice one. You can't kill them and expect a pat on the back. The medical aid is nothing but a greek gift to cloud people's judgement so that they can unleash more terror on innocent Igbo citizens. We southerners (Yoruba Christians, traditionalists, and liberals. including SS) sympathize with our southerner neighbour, the people of the SE. The southerners (those mentioned) should not see this fight as a fight against the SE. Once IPob is gone, we can all kiss restructuring goodbye. We will all leave under subjugation of the Hausa Fulani. We'll be slaves to them forever. Let us ignore those southern people who hit their heads on the floor to connect with one middle east paedophile looking for excuses and reasons to proscribe Ipob as terrorists.



The attack on Kanu is to silent the call for RESTRUCTURING

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Nedfed(m): 7:14am
What is Python dance?
Do python really dance?
Cause I have some pythons@my reach if anyone wanna hire.

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Yyeske(m): 7:16am
FTrebirth:
LMAO! grin

who asked the nigerian army to provide medical aids for the same people they brought python dance in their terrain?

do they think they're dealing with kids?

who knows if buhari sent fulani military zombies to ebonyi state to poison the indigenes this time instead of shooting them? he's a bigot and a terrorist...so i won't be surprised if that's part of his agenda in the southeast.
Radio Biafra reporter, it was people like you that called the station and peddling propaganda and lies that discouraged people.
When, where and how many times has IPOB given free medical treatment?

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Yyeske(m): 7:18am
OjukwuWarBird:
After killing Biafrans, you expect fellow Biafrans to take the Zoo military serious.


This country is full of jokers.
They came out enmass on the first day, your likes called radio Biafra with lies and propaganda and radio Biafra discouraged people with same lies

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by OjukwuWarBird: 7:22am
Yyeske:
They came out enmass on the first day, your likes called radio Biafra with lies and propaganda and radio Biafra discouraged people with same lies


See this Daura man telling us what happened at Ebonyi.


You guys have lost the Igbos forever.

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Yyeske(m): 7:23am
OjukwuWarBird:




The attack on Kanu is to silent the call for RESTRUCTURING
The new song now is restructuring and no longer Biafra or death okwa ya?
Akiko n'egwu

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Yyeske(m): 7:24am
OjukwuWarBird:



See this Daura man telling us what happened at Ebonyi.


You guys have lost the Igbos forever.
See this Somali Jew telling us what's happening in Nigeria

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by ColonelDrake(m): 7:24am
Alcatraz005:


na wa!
na lie?

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by Yyeske(m): 7:25am
onojaduru:
U are a clow n.Reason b4 you talk
You are a coward for not taking bullets for Nnamdi kanu

Re: PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid by vedaxcool(m): 7:26am
Yyeske:
OP for your info, on the first day of the free medical treatment by the Nigerian Army people turned up in large numbers, IPOB miscreants heard about it and bombarded Radio Biafra saying the soldiers were forcing people and injecting people with chemicals and infections, radio Biafra then started their normal lies and propaganda and urging people not to go for the free treatment.
IPOB and Nnamdi kanu should be ashamed for not providing such free treatment for the people they are fighting for aside asking them to go kissing Nnamdi kanu's shoe

Cownu couldn't give his people anything only urine soaked shoes to kiss and lies to dream about.

