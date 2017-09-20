Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PYTHON DANCE II: Ebonyi Rejects, Snubs Military Medical Aid (12577 Views)

Nigerian Airforce Deploys Air Assets To Support Operation Python Dance II.Photos / Python Dance II: Buratai In Ebonyi State (Photos) / Nigerian Army Provides Contact Details For Operation Python Dance II (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)



From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki



Residents of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, and its environs, have boycotted the free medical treatment organised by the Nigerian Army in the areas.



The boycott, Daily Sun gathered, might not be unconnected with the invasion of Umuahia and other communities in Abia State by soldiers who reportedly left some IPOB members dead and others severely injured.



To show solidarity for their battered Abia State brothers, many residents of about seven communities in Abakaliki council area, which were expected to benefit from the military’s free medical care, boycotted it.



Daily Sun gathered that few persons who came attended the flag-off came from Nkwagu Military Cantonment.



Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, while inaugurating the exercise at Nkwagu Primary School, in Abakaliki, stated that the free medical exercise was meant to foster military-civilian relationship within the zone.



He said that the army was concerned about the healthcare of the people and decided to also embark on the programme.



Declaring the exercise open, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, thanked the military for its initiative to meeting the health needs of Ebonyi people.



He praised the military for protecting the territorial integrity of the country and pledged that the state will continue to support the military for the sustainability of peace and unity of the nation.



In his remarks, the Chairman of Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state, Emmanuel Nwangele, blamed the low turnout of participants on the Abia State experience.



“People are afraid following what is happening in the society. They have never seen the Army carrying out such gesture” he said.

http://sunnewsonline.com/ops-python-dance-ii-residents-shun-militarys-free-medical-care-in-ebonyi/ — 20th September 2017From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki 5 Likes

Free healthcare indeed. The only sickness in the body of south east commoners at this moment are 'depression!' Emotional instability, after killing their brothers, raping their sisters even going as far to tag them 'Terrorist'.



How do you convince such people your healthcare services isn't a dead end service. My fore fathers use to say; 'A man who doesn't like your brother and sister does not like you!!'



One man went to UN and said Dialogue is important but in his house 'Violence' is the best approach.



Hypocrisy begot more hypocrisy.



I've learnt from this government that if anybody, group of people make me uncomfortable in a debate or through issues, I need to use violence(Physical approach) to reset them to my own quest.







Nevertheless, Who can recommend what sort of drugs I can take to completly erase Emotional instability or depression? All the young people in my hood are looking for it. #Save-a-life-not-to-commit-suicide. 135 Likes 13 Shares

Let them give themselves health care. We are not interested. 69 Likes 5 Shares

After killing our people this Fulani lead terrorist Nigerian army want to give us medical care. The zoo must fall. 68 Likes 9 Shares

Kill some with bullet, then finish off the remaining with poisonous injections. They should go to Sambisa and leave Police and Nurse jobs alone 87 Likes 13 Shares





we are smarter than that!



pls take your poisoned drugs to your almajiri brothers!



We can still afford our medicare despite how expensive your brothers in government made it for us. after killing our un-armed brothers with bullets you now want to kill the rest of us with poisoned drugs!we are smarter than that!pls take your poisoned drugs to your almajiri brothers!We can still afford our medicare despite how expensive your brothers in government made it for us. 71 Likes 9 Shares

To hell with their so called Medical Aid!! O' Chameleon, we can read you. Medical Aid indeed. Is this a save face move? Did we tell them we are sick?

, 44 Likes 3 Shares

Nice one. You can't kill them and expect a pat on the back. The medical aid is nothing but a greek gift to cloud people's judgement so that they can unleash more terror on innocent Igbo citizens. We southerners (Yoruba Christians, traditionalists, and liberals. including SS) sympathize with our southerner neighbour, the people of the SE. The southerners (those mentioned) should not see this fight as a fight against the SE. Once IPob is gone, we can all kiss restructuring goodbye. We will all live under subjugation of the Hausa Fulani. We'll be slaves to them forever. Let us ignore those southern people who hit their heads on the floor to connect with one middle east paedophile looking for excuses and reasons to proscribe Ipob as terrorists. 73 Likes 7 Shares





I warned them, but they refused to listen, the Buhari led APC govt has further alienated the Southeast from themselves, this is the proof.







Sarki come and see o, the python dance no work Ebonyi people have refused to dance alongside with the python, this is a case of mutual suspicion between the python dancer and his vigilante spectators.I warned them, but they refused to listen, the Buhari led APC govt has further alienated the Southeast from themselves, this is the proof.Sarki come and see o, the python dance no work 33 Likes 1 Share

ColonelDrake:

Nice one. You can't kill them and expect a pat on the back. The medical aid is nothing but a greek gift to cloud people's judgement so that they can unleash more terror on innocent Igbo citizens. We southerners (Yoruba Christians, traditionalists, and liberals. including SS) sympathize with our southerner neighbour, the people of the SE. The southerners (those mentioned) should not see this fight as a fight against the SE. Once IPob is gone, we can all kiss restructuring goodbye. We will all leave under subjugation of the Hausa Fulani. We'll be slaves to them forever. Let us ignore those southern people who hit their heads on the floor to connect with one middle east paedophile looking for excuses and reasons to proscribe Ipob as terrorists.

na wa! na wa! 1 Like

Any Igbo man who accepts medical aid from them will be the biggest fool in the world. 46 Likes 2 Shares

OP for your info, on the first day of the free medical treatment by the Nigerian Army people turned up in large numbers, IPOB miscreants heard about it and bombarded Radio Biafra saying the soldiers were forcing people and injecting people with chemicals and infections, radio Biafra then started their normal lies and propaganda and urging people not to go for the free treatment.

IPOB and Nnamdi kanu should be ashamed for not providing such free treatment for the people they are fighting for aside asking them to go kissing Nnamdi kanu's shoe 23 Likes 4 Shares

whether the accept or not python must dance 4 Likes

luvinhubby:

Sarki come and see o, the python dance no work You know say Ebonyi people and literacy, dem and Abia people carry IPOB and Biafra for head like gala and okpa You know say Ebonyi people and literacy, dem and Abia people carry IPOB and Biafra for head like gala and okpa 3 Likes

Na wao, you guys better take advantage of it. It's like Hausa boycotting poliomyelitis vaccination n they have the highest polio incident 8 Likes

ironheart:

Na wao, you guys better take advantage of it. It's like Hausa boycotting poliomyelitis vaccination n they have the highest polio incident You dey mind those mofos, na radio Biafra dey reason for dem.

Their brains na for fancy. You dey mind those mofos, na radio Biafra dey reason for dem.Their brains na for fancy. 8 Likes





who asked the nigerian army to provide medical aids for the same people they brought python dance in their terrain?



do they think they're dealing with kids?



who knows if buhari sent fulani military zombies to ebonyi state to poison the indigenes this time instead of shooting them? he's a bigot and a terrorist...so i won't be surprised if that's part of his agenda in the southeast. LMAO!who asked the nigerian army to provide medical aids for the same people they brought python dance in their terrain?do they think they're dealing with kids?who knows if buhari sent fulani military zombies to ebonyi state to poison the indigenes this time instead of shooting them? he's a bigot and a terrorist...so i won't be surprised if that's part of his agenda in the southeast. 34 Likes 3 Shares

After killing Biafrans, you expect fellow Biafrans to take the Zoo military serious.





This country is full of jokers. 22 Likes 3 Shares

who want it. there is no genuine or good interior motive other than politicking. damage control they should go with their evil plan 15 Likes

Yyeske:

OP for your info, on the first day of the free medical treatment by the Nigerian Army people turned up in large numbers, IPOB miscreants heard about it and bombarded Radio Biafra saying the soldiers were forcing people and injecting people with chemicals and infections, radio Biafra then started their normal lies and propaganda and urging people not to go for the free treatment.

IPOB and Nnamdi kanu should be ashamed for not providing such free treatment for the people they are fighting for aside asking them to go kissing Nnamdi kanu's shoe U are a clow n.Reason b4 you talk U are a clow n.Reason b4 you talk 35 Likes 1 Share

ColonelDrake:

Nice one. You can't kill them and expect a pat on the back. The medical aid is nothing but a greek gift to cloud people's judgement so that they can unleash more terror on innocent Igbo citizens. We southerners (Yoruba Christians, traditionalists, and liberals. including SS) sympathize with our southerner neighbour, the people of the SE. The southerners (those mentioned) should not see this fight as a fight against the SE. Once IPob is gone, we can all kiss restructuring goodbye. We will all leave under subjugation of the Hausa Fulani. We'll be slaves to them forever. Let us ignore those southern people who hit their heads on the floor to connect with one middle east paedophile looking for excuses and reasons to proscribe Ipob as terrorists.





The attack on Kanu is to silent the call for RESTRUCTURING The attack on Kanu is to silent the call for RESTRUCTURING 24 Likes 3 Shares

What is Python dance?

Do python really dance?

Cause I have some pythons@my reach if anyone wanna hire. 3 Likes

FTrebirth:

LMAO!



who asked the nigerian army to provide medical aids for the same people they brought python dance in their terrain?



do they think they're dealing with kids?



who knows if buhari sent fulani military zombies to ebonyi state to poison the indigenes this time instead of shooting them? he's a bigot and a terrorist...so i won't be surprised if that's part of his agenda in the southeast. Radio Biafra reporter, it was people like you that called the station and peddling propaganda and lies that discouraged people.

When, where and how many times has IPOB given free medical treatment? Radio Biafra reporter, it was people like you that called the station and peddling propaganda and lies that discouraged people.When, where and how many times has IPOB given free medical treatment? 11 Likes 2 Shares

OjukwuWarBird:

After killing Biafrans, you expect fellow Biafrans to take the Zoo military serious.





This country is full of jokers. They came out enmass on the first day, your likes called radio Biafra with lies and propaganda and radio Biafra discouraged people with same lies They came out enmass on the first day, your likes called radio Biafra with lies and propaganda and radio Biafra discouraged people with same lies 7 Likes 2 Shares

Yyeske:

They came out enmass on the first day, your likes called radio Biafra with lies and propaganda and radio Biafra discouraged people with same lies



See this Daura man telling us what happened at Ebonyi.





You guys have lost the Igbos forever. See this Daura man telling us what happened at Ebonyi.You guys have lost the Igbos forever. 43 Likes 3 Shares

OjukwuWarBird:









The attack on Kanu is to silent the call for RESTRUCTURING The new song now is restructuring and no longer Biafra or death okwa ya?

Akiko n'egwu The new song now is restructuring and no longer Biafra or death okwa ya?Akiko n'egwu 7 Likes 2 Shares

OjukwuWarBird:







See this Daura man telling us what happened at Ebonyi.





You guys have lost the Igbos forever. See this Somali Jew telling us what's happening in Nigeria See this Somali Jew telling us what's happening in Nigeria 8 Likes

Alcatraz005:





na wa! na lie? na lie? 2 Likes

onojaduru:

U are a clow n.Reason b4 you talk You are a coward for not taking bullets for Nnamdi kanu You are a coward for not taking bullets for Nnamdi kanu 7 Likes