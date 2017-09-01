₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by MrRationalBlog(m): 11:45am
Frontline contender and candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) in the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election, Chief Osita Chidoka has slammed the governors of the south East states for what he termed failure of leadership in their handling of issues relating to the agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the region.
Chidoka, who spoke while fielding questions during a national radio interview monitored on Monday also rejected the military’s declaration of IPOB as a terrorist group, saying the military was not in the position to do so without passing through laid down legal and constitutional provisions.
The UPP governorship candidate carpeted the governors for going beyond their constitutional and legal limits to announce a proscription of IPOB, which, according to him, remains a futility under the law.
He said the governors failed in their mandate to adequately aggregate the views and interests of the people of the region to other parts of the country, a situation which created a vacuum leading to the escalation of agitations, and should have used the opportunity of the face-off to revert to the people and provide the much needed political leadership in the region.
According to Chidoka, “From a leadership perspective, it would be good on the part of the governors to do something to stem what was going on with the military, but in terms of the proscription of IPOB, the governors went beyond their mandate; they went beyond their legal capacity.
“All they needed to have done, if they were listening to the wishes and aspiration of the people of the southeast, was that, instead of calling for a meeting with Nnamdi Kanu, they should have conducted an opinion poll to find out what the issues were.
He said the question should have been, ‘What do you want us to tell the government that you feel Nnamdi Kanu is saying that we are not saying?’ “Then they should be able to seek audience with the President or the vice President and say ‘these are the issues’.”
“I believe that the failure of leadership on the part of the governors of the southeast became glaring to the whole country and their effort at announcing a proscription was beyond their legal limits. They should have used it as a basis to aggregate the views and channeling them appropriately”, he said.
Chidoka lamented that the military action occurred at the time the people of the southeast were already reviewing the modus of the agitation to ensure that it was not in negation of other ethnic groups in the country.
Faulting the military, Chidoka said it was not in a position to declare IPOB a terrorist organization, without following certain established legal actions.
“To declare an organization a terrorist organization requires certain legal action to be taken. Those legal actions were not taken. The military is not in the position to declare an organization a terrorist organization. So I think, fundamentally, the declaration was an act in futility.
“First and foremost, I think that government should follow the due process of the law to criminalize the activity of any group including IPOB if it violates the law of the country of Nigeria.
“Once they do that, then they will go to the next stage of getting the police to enforce that law. If in enforcing the law, the organization turns into an insurrection, then you can go back to the military. Anything short of that is unconstitutional and an action in futility”, he said.
Chidoka further called for auditing of the activities of the military saying such would help de-escalate the tension in the region.
“Now that this military action has happened, it is critical that we audit what happened. It is important that the claims of death and killings and no death and no killings need to be audited.
“That auditing mechanism that we have in the National Assembly, that ability to go back and look at what has transpired is important for us to deescalate the tension in the land.”
Chidoka, insisted that rule of law and dialogue, rather than force and subjugation of voices hold the answers to the agitations not only in the south east but among other groups in the country.
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by Ninethmare: 11:46am
Our eastern leaders know that this govt is to bias but they have sold their conscience for money at the expense of their people
After the killings in aba no single eastern governor condemned it
Its a shame
We have bad eastern leaders
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by months: 11:47am
This is the next Gov of Anambra State.
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by CaptainG00D: 11:52am
Its a shame to all eastern gov
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by PentiumPro(f): 11:59am
Osita Chidoka One of the political sponsors of Nnamdi Kanu
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by id911: 11:59am
South east governors are timid, useless and are in fact imbeciles. Someone killed your brothers in cold blood and you couldn't say a word but turned around to blame your brothers
Anyway l'm not Igbo so d matter no concern me, I only pity d way they are badly treated.
May God bless Ayo Fayose
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by IJOBA2: 11:59am
months:CORRECT GUY IGBOS ARE NOT FOOLISH.
REMEMBER THAT OSITA IS FROM IDEMILLI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA, THE LARGEST LGA IN ANAMBRA STATE
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by PentiumPro(f): 12:00pm
Ipob
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by IJOBA2: 12:02pm
PentiumPro:IDEMILLI MATTERS A LOT
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by Mekanus(m): 12:05pm
I have always said it that Igbo politicians are the most useless. They can sell their people out just to continue with their looting.
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by Omololu007(m): 12:14pm
PentiumPro:not just ipob,but ebos are cowards
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by fergie001(m): 12:38pm
Osita Chidoka
Articulate,bright and intelligent young man.
Watched him on sunrise daily on Channels today,
This is an election period so do not really follow what he says hook,line and sinker.He sure need the votes,so most of the things he said might not be from the heart.He could have done worse if given the chance.
The main valid point I got from him was that:the youths do not trust their leaders.Especially in Igbo land because of the cash-and-carry politics we play.The Governors and their cluelessness will be well-documented later.
But Chidoka also went off the mark when he advocated a single term of 5years citing that incumbent governors/presidents use state machinery to wanting to win elections.
He was in front of Jonathan's reelection and should not Approbate and reprobate.
Suffice this to say,there is a lot of problems with the Igbo Leadership,there is no roundtable.The leaders are just not there,the Nwobodos,OUKs,et al....are not the ones to look up 2,now see the set of 5 jesters that are 2 join same pool of elders.
Now,Until we begin to challenge our leadership,I mean looking inwards,the kind of people we (s)elect,we will continue 2 suffer.
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by Viergeachar: 12:58pm
Now that's a man!
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by MediumStout(m): 12:58pm
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by brainpulse: 12:58pm
Stupidity is when you kept quite and said nothing when the military were carrying out ops python dance
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by heryurh(m): 12:58pm
I'm a Yoruba IPOB
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by Zeze06(m): 12:58pm
I would have applauded him for his "support" for freedom....
But again I think he's trying to score cheap political points by claiming support for IPOB..when you vote him in, he starts to rebellion against you...
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by Omeokachie: 12:58pm
The governors lack the balls...
Their arewa counterparts have come to give them a most condescending 'good boy' pat on the back.
Would a governor Elrufai, Shettima, Masari, or Tambuwal have done what they did should the table be turned and a Southerner the president?
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by Narldon(f): 12:59pm
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by coolestchris(m): 12:59pm
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by Naijashortcode(m): 12:59pm
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:59pm
After the declaration of proscription of IPOB by the court we shall see whether Osita will openly identify with them.
Where was he when IPOB was committing atrocities?
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by okerekeikpo: 12:59pm
Nice one from Chidioka
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by hakeem4(m): 1:01pm
TonyeBarcanista:he was drinking palm wine with the ohaneze's
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by bamite(m): 1:01pm
and who the Bleep os this one
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by Flets: 1:01pm
When it comes to disintegration or restructuring of Nigeria, the position of Nigerian politicians are the same. They are totally averse to a change to the status quo because their earnings and livelihood will be threatened by any change to the status quo.
It does not matter if its APC or PDP or Igbo or Yoruba or Niger Delta, all politicians are averse to any change to the current sharing formula......Chidoka inclusive (he is only playing politics)
Any possible emancipation from the shackles of the looting stronghold lies solely in the hands of the masses
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by sotall(m): 1:01pm
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by IJOBA2: 1:02pm
MediumStout:WHY ARE YOU SAD
Re: IPOB: Chidoka Slams South-East Governors, Rejects Army's Terrorism Tag On Group by popsyleo1: 1:02pm
Politics. If you vote him in he will do same.
