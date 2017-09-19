₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,957 members, 3,801,245 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 05:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone (9602 Views)
Photos Of Couple Who Met At Elegushi Beach 6 Years Ago / Ladies, Always Ask A Man If He Is Married After The "Hellos" To Avoid This / Evangelist And Medical Doctor Get Married After 10 Years Of Dating (1) (2) (3) (4)
|New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by NEHLIVE: 1:36pm
The pre-wedding photos of Brooklyn Nets player, Quincy Acy and his fiance, Jessica Fuentes went viral recently after the then excited beautiful bride to be, stated that hey started in the Friend Zone initially. They have since gotten married and are living happily as can be seen from these images.Just imagine the happiness this lady could have missed if she had kept this dude locked up in the friend zone...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/hot-new-pics-of-couple-who-got-married-after-initially-stuck-in-the-friendzone
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by IamLEGEND1: 1:37pm
'friend' that takes you on vacations to exotic islands.
9.5 women out of 10 go happily upgrade the guy from that zone. So no surprise there.
But when you be doing your small business and dying on top her matter..... There will be no escape.... Your residence in that zone is permanent.
17 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by NEHLIVE: 1:37pm
SEE ALL THEIR HOT PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/hot-new-pics-of-couple-who-got-married-after-initially-stuck-in-the-friendzone
SEE ALL THEIR HOT PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/hot-new-pics-of-couple-who-got-married-after-initially-stuck-in-the-friendzone
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Florblu(f): 1:38pm
The guy's look scared me
7 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Young03(m): 1:52pm
She turned the guy into a bf the moment she saw that his pocket is filled
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by NEHLIVE: 1:58pm
But when bad in just being friends with ladies
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Pusyiter(m): 2:23pm
For those of you who still think LOVE is lost, have a re-think; cos, LOVE is everywhere just position yourself for the right person to locate you.
3 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Born2conquer: 2:31pm
Who won't say yes
Money speaking!!
If you can just travel out or the Country..all your friends on FACEBOOK would gladly upgrade to he relationship status of given the opportunity..
Not to talk of him being wealthy
4 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by bitchcrafts: 2:38pm
You don hear am so? He became a celeb and got out of friendzone like a boss. Even if you not gon be some celebs, at least try to be able to live above the par and see miraculous miracle in d relationship aspect of your life. Yoruba ppl will say, Owo ni fine boy
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by decatalyst(m): 2:50pm
So disproportionate in size
6 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Fernandowski(m): 4:05pm
Florblu:his bank account will scare u more
NBA players that earns more than footballers
3 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Ericaikince(m): 4:37pm
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by olaolulazio(m): 4:37pm
Mr seun and Aunty Linda....
We wanna see ya pre wedding pics biko.
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by BoyHuncho(m): 4:38pm
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by realestniggah: 4:38pm
brethren this year will be your year of getting out of the friend zone
2 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by bluetrails7: 4:38pm
This guy is huge oh, i bet i could fit into his wallet...
Kinda reminds me off my guys back in the days, Dru Hill, Tyrese, Sisqo etc...
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by SlimBrawnie: 4:38pm
It's still a "long distance" marriage though. Nice one
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by majamajic(m): 4:38pm
Cant marry a girl that friendzoned me, that thing that made her to friendzone me is still there
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by itsandi(m): 4:39pm
Cute
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by MARKone(m): 4:39pm
Hmmm......
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Narldon(f): 4:39pm
Shout-Out to all the Friendzoned Brothers on Nairaland
This Story should be a Source of Motivation
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by RapportNaija(m): 4:39pm
Hmm the pics trending heavily on Twitter... Nice... Look below:
Killers Of A Marriage: See 27 Things That Crashes A Marriage
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by sod09(m): 4:40pm
i hate that word friendzone
if i hear friend i dan move b4 the zone, too hell with the devil
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Alariwo2: 4:40pm
Women and pride .
You're proud to say friendzone when some ladies out there are praying for one man to look their way. I mean way prettier ladies than she is
#Na their two sabi
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Hedonistically: 4:40pm
Brooklyn Nets player. Cash sufficient, and certainly doesn't look like a love drunk wussie. Guess it must be a case of friend zone by choice (on the man's part).
Now that's always a sweet friend zone arrangement. When a man initiates it because that's how he wants it.
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Amosjaj(m): 4:40pm
Fûčk a friend zone, I fvćk the last gîrl that friend zone me without dating her.
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Sirpaul(m): 4:41pm
Abi na dem no dae waste time
Young03:
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by spartoo: 4:41pm
figure it out
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Naijacost22: 4:41pm
Good luck my guy. If she really liked you she wouldn't have started with "Friend zone".
You were her Best alternate to preferred(or will say Negotiated) Agreement (BATNA). Just pray poo don't hit the fan, cos she is taking half in a divorce.
|Re: New Photos Of Couple Who Got Married After Initially Stuck In The Friendzone by Watermelonman: 4:41pm
She will still be Kevin-hearted in a few months time.
Ebidosia ona-afio... darling, darling.
Awkward Moments With The Opposite Sex / 8 Ways Ladies Maltreat Their Boyfriends When They Start Seeing A Richer Guy / Delta Girls Are Cool!
Viewing this topic: emmy99(m), adeoluphilips, Evestar200(f), eceemon, wrapzee(m), generous, ColonelDrake(m), donmat, eliadekx(m), Ellaaa(f), shiloz, sambisa5, Lawfex, skytreader(m), nawtyme, solasoulmusic(f), Sleekjunior, nifty, AYODEJI4LOVE(m), mayorG04, PANDOGARI, Girltee1(f), Miracle4Sure, Evablizin(f), harbarzzy, crown247(m), olabeasea, Davijunson, Adorablewifey(f), uhbiodun(m), dabuzzy433, sunnix, justjify(m), ogalawyer(m), giddy007, Wisdomibe753(m), Pricelessangel0(f), haywhyb(m), careertalks, Jenero200(m), grandx88, iavGod, vicbef1000, jay6records, urchpath(m), Classicool(m), kinsooo, akanji44, kenraj(m), akanbimustaphao(m), Kelechilucky(m), santosidowu, Gracealone(m), Alikote, GlorifiedTunde(m), INTROVERT(f), habodunreen(m), kagari, JohnmcCain(m), Chidizman(m), Brightwesley(m), JERRYNIL, otunbamyk(m), Russkii, shegsrules(m), amadgreat, InGod, emmy46, timestar, reachycul(m), ezanafe(m), Wisedove(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16