http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/hot-new-pics-of-couple-who-got-married-after-initially-stuck-in-the-friendzone The pre-wedding photos of Brooklyn Nets player, Quincy Acy and his fiance, Jessica Fuentes went viral recently after the then excited beautiful bride to be, stated that hey started in the Friend Zone initially. They have since gotten married and are living happily as can be seen from these images.Just imagine the happiness this lady could have missed if she had kept this dude locked up in the friend zone...

'friend' that takes you on vacations to exotic islands.

9.5 women out of 10 go happily upgrade the guy from that zone. So no surprise there.

But when you be doing your small business and dying on top her matter..... There will be no escape.... Your residence in that zone is permanent. 17 Likes

The guy's look scared me 7 Likes

She turned the guy into a bf the moment she saw that his pocket is filled 1 Like 1 Share

But when bad in just being friends with ladies

For those of you who still think LOVE is lost, have a re-think; cos, LOVE is everywhere just position yourself for the right person to locate you. 3 Likes





Money speaking!!



If you can just travel out or the Country..all your friends on FACEBOOK would gladly upgrade to he relationship status of given the opportunity..



Not to talk of him being wealthy Who won't say yesMoney speaking!!If you can just travel out or the Country..all your friends on FACEBOOK would gladly upgrade to he relationship status of given the opportunity..Not to talk of him being wealthy 4 Likes

You don hear am so? He became a celeb and got out of friendzone like a boss. Even if you not gon be some celebs, at least try to be able to live above the par and see miraculous miracle in d relationship aspect of your life. Yoruba ppl will say, Owo ni fine boy

So disproportionate in size 6 Likes

Florblu:

The guy's look scared me his bank account will scare u more





NBA players that earns more than footballers his bank account will scare u moreNBA players that earns more than footballers 3 Likes

Mr seun and Aunty Linda....



We wanna see ya pre wedding pics biko. 1 Like

brethren this year will be your year of getting out of the friend zone 2 Likes





Kinda reminds me off my guys back in the days, Dru Hill, Tyrese, Sisqo etc... This guy is huge oh, i bet i could fit into his wallet...Kinda reminds me off my guys back in the days, Dru Hill, Tyrese, Sisqo etc... 1 Like

It's still a "long distance" marriage though. Nice one

Cant marry a girl that friendzoned me, that thing that made her to friendzone me is still there

Cute 1 Like

Hmmm......







Shout-Out to all the Friendzoned Brothers on Nairaland







This Story should be a Source of Motivation





1 Like





friendzone

if i hear friend i dan move b4 the zone, too hell with the devil i hate that wordif i hear friend i dan move b4 the zone, too hell with the devil

Women and pride .



You're proud to say friendzone when some ladies out there are praying for one man to look their way. I mean way prettier ladies than she is

#Na their two sabi

Brooklyn Nets player. Cash sufficient, and certainly doesn't look like a love drunk wussie. Guess it must be a case of friend zone by choice (on the man's part).



Now that's always a sweet friend zone arrangement. When a man initiates it because that's how he wants it.

Fûčk a friend zone, I fvćk the last gîrl that friend zone me without dating her.

Young03:

She turned the guy into a bf the moment she saw that his pocket is filled Abi na dem no dae waste time

figure it out

Good luck my guy. If she really liked you she wouldn't have started with "Friend zone".

You were her Best alternate to preferred(or will say Negotiated) Agreement (BATNA). Just pray poo don't hit the fan, cos she is taking half in a divorce.