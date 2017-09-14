Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video (14481 Views)

Source;



Watch video



Members of the Indigenous People of Bifafra IPOB, stormed in front of the United Nations office in New York to protest against president Muhammadu Buhari who is in the country for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.. According to them, they are agitating against the killings and destruction of properties during the military invasion in Abia state.

Watch video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=647mr10vupM

cc; lalasticlala

I hope the UN hear them out. The bastardly act by the military are much. 65 Likes 5 Shares

obo this one plenty pass the Yoruba's community o 28 Likes 1 Share

Let the murderous dying terrorist called buhari be confronted with his crimes. He is a bloodthirsty animal! 51 Likes 3 Shares

Wow, SAI BABA should come outside and have some dance. To me this is CARNIVAL to welcome the ASADULAHI SAI BABA to the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly. If you call it protest, then the terrorists back home need to see this video. 24 Likes 2 Shares

I hope Buhari brought the python to dance for them!



There is a huge difference between human rights here and there, truly we are far from civilization. 52 Likes 3 Shares

lalasticlala come oh them done catch bubu today where is the python, they should fly them to USA right now o. 4 Likes 1 Share

Whosoever loves freedom and justice is my brother / sister. 51 Likes 4 Shares

madridguy:

these guys no want make bubu travel again o I am watching e sweet me die these guys no want make bubu travel again o I am watching e sweet me die 5 Likes 1 Share

they should use the placard " Muslim killing Christians in Nigeria. 4 Likes 1 Share

yeah this is what we are just asking for

...give us referendum, ,I had he was sneaked in and they have been waiting for him to show his murderous face..ololiburuku 11 Likes 2 Shares

Diaspora IPOB temporarily takes over the struggle until homeland IPOB regroup once again . 27 Likes 2 Shares

Nnamdi Kanu should Resume or Resign....

#Ourmumudondo 28 Likes 1 Share

Ojiofor:

Diaspora IPOB temporarily takes over the struggle until homeland IPOB regroup once again . WHAT happened to home Ipob? WHAT happened to home Ipob? 4 Likes

buhari came to kill and terrorise the 5%

Seeing is believing





Buhari deserves a Hague invite 13 Likes 1 Share

Umu chineke 7 Likes

What can a religious extremist, tribal bigot, blood thirsty and evil illiterate be preaching at the UN?



The world needs to know Buhari is out to slaughter the Christian population in Nigeria. He should also tell the UN congress what made IPOB a terrorist organization and his reason for not branding the Fulani herdsmen as terrorists. Buhari is the grand patron of terrorists. 23 Likes 4 Shares

The UN major bane there is to discuss North Korea and Iran, vis a vis the mymmar refuges.



If some bunch of jobless twats think they can promote terrorism because the United States is a free for all attention seeking nuisance they must be deceiving theirselves 9 Likes 1 Share





beamtopola:



these guys no want make bubu travel again o

I am watching

e sweet me die Wetin dey sweet you for this? 1 Like 1 Share

Let Bubu convince the world at UN assembly that a happy dancing group like IPOB are terrorist. 9 Likes

madridguy:

Wetin dey sweet you for this?

them they go disgrace that head of terrorist na. them they go disgrace that head of terrorist na. 10 Likes

Dillusionist:

yeah this is what we are just asking for

...give us referendum, ,I had he was sneaked in and they have been waiting for him to show his murderous face..ololiburuku

kini you'll now leave me in Nigeria? kolewerk o we're in this Nigeria together kini you'll now leave me in Nigeria? kolewerk o we're in this Nigeria together 1 Like 1 Share

ZombieTAMER:

buhari came to kill and terrorise the 5%

Seeing is believing





Buhari deserves a Hague invite Na wa oh. . .even a school girl was not left out of the brutality by the NA. . . Na wa oh. . .even a school girl was not left out of the brutality by the NA. . . 3 Likes

ZombieTAMER:

buhari came to kill and terrorise the 5%

Seeing is believing





Buhari deserves a Hague invite I hope they have send this pic o.

so that they can print it and show to the world over there, what we have been passing through the hands of the northern Muslims. I hope they have send this pic o.so that they can print it and show to the world over there, what we have been passing through the hands of the northern Muslims. 6 Likes

All I saw was bunch of miscreants mixing up with people of other nationalities with their different national flags, those of other nationalities dont even know why the mixing up was for and music with the expression on their faces.

If this is the much hyped disgracing of Buhari in New York then Biafra is finally buried 20 Likes 1 Share

heendrix:





kini you'll now leave me in Nigeria? kolewerk o we're in this Nigeria together hahahaha.. hahahaha..

This is very serious ,the world must here this. Even in marriage there is divorce just to avoid death and move on.Sincerely speaking do Nigerian expect those agitators to do what will make Nigeria great ? Let put on our thinking cap and use the five senses given to us by God for human sake . 4 Likes 1 Share

Juliette05:

I hope Buhari brought the python to dance for them!



There is a huge difference between human rights here and there, truly we are far from civilization. Illegal miscreants mixing up with foreigners in New York is what? Madness at its peak Illegal miscreants mixing up with foreigners in New York is what? Madness at its peak 6 Likes