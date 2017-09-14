₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Angelanest: 2:22pm
Members of the Indigenous People of Bifafra IPOB, stormed in front of the United Nations office in New York to protest against president Muhammadu Buhari who is in the country for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.. According to them, they are agitating against the killings and destruction of properties during the military invasion in Abia state.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/biafra-ipob-members-storm-un-office-protest-buhari-photosvideo.html
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=647mr10vupM
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Angelanest: 2:23pm
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by serverconnect: 2:25pm
I hope the UN hear them out. The bastardly act by the military are much.
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by beamtopola: 2:26pm
obo this one plenty pass the Yoruba's community o
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by BudeYahooCom: 2:28pm
Let the murderous dying terrorist called buhari be confronted with his crimes. He is a bloodthirsty animal!
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by madridguy(m): 2:28pm
Wow, SAI BABA should come outside and have some dance. To me this is CARNIVAL to welcome the ASADULAHI SAI BABA to the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly. If you call it protest, then the terrorists back home need to see this video.
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Juliette05(f): 2:29pm
I hope Buhari brought the python to dance for them!
There is a huge difference between human rights here and there, truly we are far from civilization.
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by beamtopola: 2:29pm
lalasticlala come oh them done catch bubu today where is the python, they should fly them to USA right now o.
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by TheFreeOne: 2:30pm
Whosoever loves freedom and justice is my brother / sister.
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by beamtopola: 2:30pm
madridguy:these guys no want make bubu travel again o I am watching e sweet me die
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by beamtopola: 2:32pm
they should use the placard " Muslim killing Christians in Nigeria.
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Dillusionist(f): 2:32pm
yeah this is what we are just asking for
...give us referendum, ,I had he was sneaked in and they have been waiting for him to show his murderous face..ololiburuku
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Ojiofor: 2:32pm
Diaspora IPOB temporarily takes over the struggle until homeland IPOB regroup once again .
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Theakthedream: 2:33pm
Nnamdi Kanu should Resume or Resign....
#Ourmumudondo
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Theakthedream: 2:33pm
Ojiofor:WHAT happened to home Ipob?
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by ZombieTAMER: 2:35pm
buhari came to kill and terrorise the 5%
Seeing is believing
Buhari deserves a Hague invite
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by gfat11: 2:35pm
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Luckianti(m): 2:36pm
Umu chineke
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Flets: 2:36pm
What can a religious extremist, tribal bigot, blood thirsty and evil illiterate be preaching at the UN?
The world needs to know Buhari is out to slaughter the Christian population in Nigeria. He should also tell the UN congress what made IPOB a terrorist organization and his reason for not branding the Fulani herdsmen as terrorists. Buhari is the grand patron of terrorists.
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by zlantanfan: 2:37pm
The UN major bane there is to discuss North Korea and Iran, vis a vis the mymmar refuges.
If some bunch of jobless twats think they can promote terrorism because the United States is a free for all attention seeking nuisance they must be deceiving theirselves
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by madridguy(m): 2:37pm
Wetin dey sweet you for this?
beamtopola:
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Ojiofor: 2:40pm
Let Bubu convince the world at UN assembly that a happy dancing group like IPOB are terrorist.
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by beamtopola: 2:41pm
madridguy:them they go disgrace that head of terrorist na.
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by heendrix(m): 2:41pm
Dillusionist:
kini you'll now leave me in Nigeria? kolewerk o we're in this Nigeria together
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Feraz(m): 2:42pm
ZombieTAMER:Na wa oh. . .even a school girl was not left out of the brutality by the NA. . .
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by beamtopola: 2:43pm
ZombieTAMER:I hope they have send this pic o.
so that they can print it and show to the world over there, what we have been passing through the hands of the northern Muslims.
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Yyeske(m): 2:44pm
All I saw was bunch of miscreants mixing up with people of other nationalities with their different national flags, those of other nationalities dont even know why the mixing up was for and music with the expression on their faces.
If this is the much hyped disgracing of Buhari in New York then Biafra is finally buried
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Dillusionist(f): 2:44pm
heendrix:hahahaha..
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Luckylife(m): 2:46pm
This is very serious ,the world must here this. Even in marriage there is divorce just to avoid death and move on.Sincerely speaking do Nigerian expect those agitators to do what will make Nigeria great ? Let put on our thinking cap and use the five senses given to us by God for human sake .
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Yyeske(m): 2:46pm
Juliette05:Illegal miscreants mixing up with foreigners in New York is what? Madness at its peak
|Re: IPOB Members Storm UN Office To Protest Against Buhari. Photos/video by Itimkpataka2: 2:47pm
Yyeske:
I heard You live at Nkpor, can you kindly come out at Flyover ; let's have a discussion?
