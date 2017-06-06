₦airaland Forum

IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by DutchBruh: 3:02pm
The Federal Government has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has written petition letters to many government outside Nigeria, telling them that Nigeria is a country where there is genocide and that Nigeria is a country where Muslims persecute Christians. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Tuesday when he appeared on a live TV programme “Good Morning Nigeria” on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

Lai Mohammed The Minister also said that those countries IPOB has written to are known to the Federal Government of Nigeria and that some of them are the ones supporting and funding IPOB’s activities in Nigeria. Alhaji Mohammed however said that most of the countries supporting the group were doing so based on ignorance. He said the countries had been hoodwinked by IPOB into believing that “Nigeria is a country where Muslims persecute Christians” and a country where there is genocide. “As we speak today, IPOB has written letters to many Governments outside Nigeria, international parliaments sending fake and cloned videos claiming there is genocide in Nigeria.

The minister charged the international community not to adopt double standard in dealing with IPOB and to be more diligent before making any pronouncements. He said what the countries would never accept in their territories, should not be encouraged in Nigeria. He said the federal government is equally taking steps to block all avenues through which IPOB gets its funding. “Terrorists do not publish where their funding are coming from. But we know the countries that are supporting IPOB. “We know the sources of their funding though I am not at liberty to disclose them here. “We are taking steps to block them and we are also taking a lot of diplomatic actions in respect of the countries that are supporting them.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/ipob-written-letters-many-countries-saying-nigeria-perpetrates-genocide-fg/
Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Itimkpataka2: 3:04pm
Before Nko !!! Are Muslim not killing Christians ??

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by BLSYNG: 3:05pm
IPOB can get as much support as possible from International Communities because the separatist movement is unheard-off in Africa. No African leader dead or alive has commanded the kind of followers Nnamdi Kanu commands today and it is an amazingly spirited, selfless and peaceful movement.
Second, the FG has arrogated all the powers and authorities in the country including that of the Legislature and Judiciary. So, IPOB can only cry out to the international communities who can help tag Nigeria a terrorist government.
You can not block funds that are legally transferred for the just struggle of a world adjudged and recognized peaceful organization and movement.

20 Likes 6 Shares

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by PointB: 3:06pm
I don't see any falsehood in what IPOB has said.


As for Lai Mohommed:

“For thou hath told small and great lies, from this day onward, we shall no longer call you Layar, thou shall be known as and called Liar son of Momed.”

http://www.hotchapters.com/2017/06/06/chapter-5-legend-liar-son-momed/

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by nototribalist: 3:07pm
Any one that is as useless as liar Mohammed should just kill himself. Period

5 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by uglyafonja: 3:08pm
Akuko

1 Like

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Hofbrauhaus: 3:08pm
I smell fears.

Lol

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by uglyafonja: 3:08pm
Akukor
Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by beamtopola: 3:11pm
these countries should bother to send admonitions to ipob cause they don't know how to use it, they should just send them to Niger delta militants.
Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Stricker321: 3:11pm
So truly there are some countries supporting IPOB? I never knew.

1 Like

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by seunmsg(m): 3:12pm
We all know ipob thrives on lies and propaganda so, this is not new. Whatever the case, the group is now an illegal body in Nigeria and anybody that openly claims to be a member will be arrested.

2 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by beamtopola: 3:14pm
How can you block the fund? so you want to block every dollar that is coming into Nigeria right.

6 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by beamtopola: 3:15pm
seunmsg:
We all know ipob thrives on lies and propaganda so, this is not new. Whatever the case, the group is now an illegal body in Nigeria and anybody that openly claims to be a member will be arrested.
I am a member, cone and arrest me.

12 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by zuchyblink(m): 3:17pm
Liar Muhammed knows more than amnesty international

2 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Kazim88: 3:20pm
God... Just 2 Years Buhari has destroyed Nigeria.

Because some foreign countries called and enquired... You are tagging them terrorist...

Just 2 years presidency They think they own the world....

This people have finish Nigeria... SMH

3 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by seunmsg(m): 3:21pm
beamtopola:

I am a member, cone and arrest me.

Post your home address and a recent picture with biafra insignia. DSS will handle the rest.

1 Like

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by DutchBruh: 3:25pm
seunmsg:


Post your home address and a recent picture with biafra insignia. DSS will handle the rest.
Receive sense!

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Kazim88: 3:25pm
Ahlaji mynd44 come and see your fellow Ahlaji, Lai Mohammed confirming foreign countries pressurising Nigeria about IPOB n national TV...

Nigeria Government is even threatening them on our collective behalf... lol

6 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Ojiofor: 3:30pm
The people you called terrorist is writting letters to international community and are currently protesting in front of UN office as i type today.
I was expecting the government to defend their noble actions of killing unarmed youths instead of denying it they should be proud of it rather.

9 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Mynd44: 3:31pm
Kazim88:
Ahlaji mynd44 come and see your fellow Ahlaji, Lai Mohammed confirming foreign countries pressurising Nigeria about IPOB n national TV...

Nigeria Government is even threatening them on our collective behalf... lol


So now you suddenly believe Lai Mohammed?

1 Like

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by mazimee(m): 3:33pm
This present administration is all shades of cluelessness

3 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Kazim88: 3:34pm
Mynd44:
So now you suddenly believe Lai Mohammed?
lol...
Lie Mohamed lies for the Goverment not for IPOB...
OK o, you win this one but as the story progresses we shall see.

2 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by PointB: 3:36pm
beamtopola:

I am a member, cone and arrest me.

When are they coming to arrest me too. I'm also a member.

5 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by PointB: 3:38pm
seunmsg:


Post your home address and a recent picture with biafra insignia. DSS will handle the rest.

Why haven't they arrested me yet. Are they not monitoring social media?

4 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Johnnyessence: 3:39pm
the role the pmb led military forces played last week in the igbo people is more than genocide mission. Fg should be sanctions on this move. Currently Donald Trump is speaking against radical islamic terrorism in the north east region. You can't stop IPOB members from agitating for their freedom. IPOB are peaceful and not terrorists.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by PointB: 3:40pm
Mynd44:

So now you suddenly believe Lai Mohammed?


He's only asking you to witness another of Lie's great lies. Where is your sense of humour?

2 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Kazim88: 3:40pm
Ojiofor:
The people you called terrorist is writting letters to international community and are currently protesting in front of UN office as i type today.
I was expecting the government to defend their noble actions of killing unarmed youths instead of denying it they should be proud of it rather.

They are proud of it... They even went far to declare them terrorist... "marked out for elimination " because you dont negotiate with terrorist... indirectly intent for genocide.

This inept administration has just destroyed this country... They act without understanding the consequences.

2 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by OjukwuWarBird: 3:42pm
Good

We need to let the world know about our plight

Buhari should not be allowed to treat us as 5% and kill us then permitted to go free



http://www.nairaland.com/4064370/ipob-what-igbos-nigerdeltans-diaspora
Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Paperwhite(m): 3:43pm
So is the genocide by this satanic government not glaring to the whole world.Being the liars that they are,they think everybody is a zombie.They'll pay for all the atrocities committed against the peace loving Nigerian people.

2 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by BudeYahooCom: 3:43pm
Is there anything that IPOB that is a lie.

You muslims have been killing christians since 1945 in an attempt to reduce our population and become unilateral majority. The killings have continued till this day.

No muslim have ever been convicted for killing Christians in the north. NONE!

Infact the sharia courts recently released muslims who killed a female yoruba christian pastor and an Igbo female trader in the north. There release was done on the orders of Buhari the terrorist muslim bigot who loves to spill blood of christians so much.

The world will continue hear the truth through IPOB blame the internet for exposing the islamic contraption.

3 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by TheFreeOne: 3:45pm
Why is government jittery over 'IPOB lies' why not counter it with verifiable facts

The FG better get another person to handle such damage control than the king of lies himself cheesy

And Lai is still labelling IPOB a terrorist organization and claimed he knows the countries funding them? These govt should be circumspect in their pronouncements lest they create enemies for this country.

3 Likes

Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Paperwhite(m): 3:47pm
[/b]"He said the countries had been hoodwinked by IPOB into believing that “Nigeria is a country where Muslims persecute Christians” and a country where there is genocide"[b] So the above is not true in Nigeria today? APC government is simply satanic.

2 Likes

