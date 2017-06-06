₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by DutchBruh: 3:02pm
The Federal Government has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has written petition letters to many government outside Nigeria, telling them that Nigeria is a country where there is genocide and that Nigeria is a country where Muslims persecute Christians. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Tuesday when he appeared on a live TV programme “Good Morning Nigeria” on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/ipob-written-letters-many-countries-saying-nigeria-perpetrates-genocide-fg/
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Itimkpataka2: 3:04pm
Before Nko !!! Are Muslim not killing Christians ??
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by BLSYNG: 3:05pm
IPOB can get as much support as possible from International Communities because the separatist movement is unheard-off in Africa. No African leader dead or alive has commanded the kind of followers Nnamdi Kanu commands today and it is an amazingly spirited, selfless and peaceful movement.
Second, the FG has arrogated all the powers and authorities in the country including that of the Legislature and Judiciary. So, IPOB can only cry out to the international communities who can help tag Nigeria a terrorist government.
You can not block funds that are legally transferred for the just struggle of a world adjudged and recognized peaceful organization and movement.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by PointB: 3:06pm
I don't see any falsehood in what IPOB has said.
As for Lai Mohommed:
“For thou hath told small and great lies, from this day onward, we shall no longer call you Layar, thou shall be known as and called Liar son of Momed.”
http://www.hotchapters.com/2017/06/06/chapter-5-legend-liar-son-momed/
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by nototribalist: 3:07pm
Any one that is as useless as liar Mohammed should just kill himself. Period
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by uglyafonja: 3:08pm
Akuko
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Hofbrauhaus: 3:08pm
I smell fears.
Lol
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by uglyafonja: 3:08pm
Akukor
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by beamtopola: 3:11pm
these countries should bother to send admonitions to ipob cause they don't know how to use it, they should just send them to Niger delta militants.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Stricker321: 3:11pm
So truly there are some countries supporting IPOB? I never knew.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by seunmsg(m): 3:12pm
We all know ipob thrives on lies and propaganda so, this is not new. Whatever the case, the group is now an illegal body in Nigeria and anybody that openly claims to be a member will be arrested.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by beamtopola: 3:14pm
How can you block the fund? so you want to block every dollar that is coming into Nigeria right.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by beamtopola: 3:15pm
seunmsg:I am a member, cone and arrest me.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by zuchyblink(m): 3:17pm
Liar Muhammed knows more than amnesty international
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Kazim88: 3:20pm
God... Just 2 Years Buhari has destroyed Nigeria.
Because some foreign countries called and enquired... You are tagging them terrorist...
Just 2 years presidency They think they own the world....
This people have finish Nigeria... SMH
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by seunmsg(m): 3:21pm
beamtopola:
Post your home address and a recent picture with biafra insignia. DSS will handle the rest.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by DutchBruh: 3:25pm
seunmsg:Receive sense!
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Kazim88: 3:25pm
Ahlaji mynd44 come and see your fellow Ahlaji, Lai Mohammed confirming foreign countries pressurising Nigeria about IPOB n national TV...
Nigeria Government is even threatening them on our collective behalf... lol
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Ojiofor: 3:30pm
The people you called terrorist is writting letters to international community and are currently protesting in front of UN office as i type today.
I was expecting the government to defend their noble actions of killing unarmed youths instead of denying it they should be proud of it rather.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Mynd44: 3:31pm
Kazim88:So now you suddenly believe Lai Mohammed?
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by mazimee(m): 3:33pm
This present administration is all shades of cluelessness
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Kazim88: 3:34pm
Mynd44:lol...
Lie Mohamed lies for the Goverment not for IPOB...
OK o, you win this one but as the story progresses we shall see.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by PointB: 3:36pm
beamtopola:
When are they coming to arrest me too. I'm also a member.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by PointB: 3:38pm
seunmsg:
Why haven't they arrested me yet. Are they not monitoring social media?
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Johnnyessence: 3:39pm
DutchBruh:the role the pmb led military forces played last week in the igbo people is more than genocide mission. Fg should be sanctions on this move. Currently Donald Trump is speaking against radical islamic terrorism in the north east region. You can't stop IPOB members from agitating for their freedom. IPOB are peaceful and not terrorists.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by PointB: 3:40pm
Mynd44:
He's only asking you to witness another of Lie's great lies. Where is your sense of humour?
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Kazim88: 3:40pm
Ojiofor:
They are proud of it... They even went far to declare them terrorist... "marked out for elimination " because you dont negotiate with terrorist... indirectly intent for genocide.
This inept administration has just destroyed this country... They act without understanding the consequences.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by OjukwuWarBird: 3:42pm
Good
We need to let the world know about our plight
Buhari should not be allowed to treat us as 5% and kill us then permitted to go free
http://www.nairaland.com/4064370/ipob-what-igbos-nigerdeltans-diaspora
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Paperwhite(m): 3:43pm
So is the genocide by this satanic government not glaring to the whole world.Being the liars that they are,they think everybody is a zombie.They'll pay for all the atrocities committed against the peace loving Nigerian people.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by BudeYahooCom: 3:43pm
Is there anything that IPOB that is a lie.
You muslims have been killing christians since 1945 in an attempt to reduce our population and become unilateral majority. The killings have continued till this day.
No muslim have ever been convicted for killing Christians in the north. NONE!
Infact the sharia courts recently released muslims who killed a female yoruba christian pastor and an Igbo female trader in the north. There release was done on the orders of Buhari the terrorist muslim bigot who loves to spill blood of christians so much.
The world will continue hear the truth through IPOB blame the internet for exposing the islamic contraption.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by TheFreeOne: 3:45pm
Why is government jittery over 'IPOB lies' why not counter it with verifiable facts
The FG better get another person to handle such damage control than the king of lies himself
And Lai is still labelling IPOB a terrorist organization and claimed he knows the countries funding them? These govt should be circumspect in their pronouncements lest they create enemies for this country.
|Re: IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG by Paperwhite(m): 3:47pm
[/b]"He said the countries had been hoodwinked by IPOB into believing that “Nigeria is a country where Muslims persecute Christians” and a country where there is genocide"[b] So the above is not true in Nigeria today? APC government is simply satanic.
