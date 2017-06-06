Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Written Letters To Many Countries Saying Nigeria Perpetrates Genocide – FG (2520 Views)

The Federal Government has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has written petition letters to many government outside Nigeria, telling them that Nigeria is a country where there is genocide and that Nigeria is a country where Muslims persecute Christians. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Tuesday when he appeared on a live TV programme “Good Morning Nigeria” on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).



Lai Mohammed The Minister also said that those countries IPOB has written to are known to the Federal Government of Nigeria and that some of them are the ones supporting and funding IPOB’s activities in Nigeria. Alhaji Mohammed however said that most of the countries supporting the group were doing so based on ignorance. He said the countries had been hoodwinked by IPOB into believing that “Nigeria is a country where Muslims persecute Christians” and a country where there is genocide. “As we speak today, IPOB has written letters to many Governments outside Nigeria, international parliaments sending fake and cloned videos claiming there is genocide in Nigeria.



The minister charged the international community not to adopt double standard in dealing with IPOB and to be more diligent before making any pronouncements. He said what the countries would never accept in their territories, should not be encouraged in Nigeria. He said the federal government is equally taking steps to block all avenues through which IPOB gets its funding. “Terrorists do not publish where their funding are coming from. But we know the countries that are supporting IPOB. “We know the sources of their funding though I am not at liberty to disclose them here. “We are taking steps to block them and we are also taking a lot of diplomatic actions in respect of the countries that are supporting them.





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/ipob-written-letters-many-countries-saying-nigeria-perpetrates-genocide-fg/

Before Nko !!! Are Muslim not killing Christians ??

IPOB can get as much support as possible from International Communities because the separatist movement is unheard-off in Africa. No African leader dead or alive has commanded the kind of followers Nnamdi Kanu commands today and it is an amazingly spirited, selfless and peaceful movement.

Second, the FG has arrogated all the powers and authorities in the country including that of the Legislature and Judiciary. So, IPOB can only cry out to the international communities who can help tag Nigeria a terrorist government.

You can not block funds that are legally transferred for the just struggle of a world adjudged and recognized peaceful organization and movement.







As for Lai Mohommed:



“For thou hath told small and great lies, from this day onward, we shall no longer call you Layar, thou shall be known as and called Liar son of Momed.”

http://www.hotchapters.com/2017/06/06/chapter-5-legend-liar-son-momed/ I don't see any falsehood in what IPOB has said.As for Lai Mohommed:

Any one that is as useless as liar Mohammed should just kill himself. Period 5 Likes

Akuko 1 Like

I smell fears.



Lol

Akukor

these countries should bother to send admonitions to ipob cause they don't know how to use it, they should just send them to Niger delta militants.

So truly there are some countries supporting IPOB? I never knew. 1 Like

We all know ipob thrives on lies and propaganda so, this is not new. Whatever the case, the group is now an illegal body in Nigeria and anybody that openly claims to be a member will be arrested.

How can you block the fund? so you want to block every dollar that is coming into Nigeria right. 6 Likes

seunmsg:

I am a member, cone and arrest me.

Liar Muhammed knows more than amnesty international 2 Likes

God... Just 2 Years Buhari has destroyed Nigeria.



Because some foreign countries called and enquired... You are tagging them terrorist...



Just 2 years presidency They think they own the world....



This people have finish Nigeria... SMH

beamtopola:



I am a member, cone and arrest me.

Post your home address and a recent picture with biafra insignia. DSS will handle the rest.

seunmsg:





Receive sense!

Ahlaji mynd44 come and see your fellow Ahlaji, Lai Mohammed confirming foreign countries pressurising Nigeria about IPOB n national TV...



Nigeria Government is even threatening them on our collective behalf... lol

The people you called terrorist is writting letters to international community and are currently protesting in front of UN office as i type today.

I was expecting the government to defend their noble actions of killing unarmed youths instead of denying it they should be proud of it rather. 9 Likes

Kazim88:

Ahlaji mynd44 come and see your fellow Ahlaji, Lai Mohammed confirming foreign countries pressurising Nigeria about IPOB n national TV...



Nigeria Government is even threatening them on our collective behalf... lol





So now you suddenly believe Lai Mohammed?

This present administration is all shades of cluelessness

Mynd44:

So now you suddenly believe Lai Mohammed? lol...

Lie Mohamed lies for the Goverment not for IPOB...

lol...Lie Mohamed lies for the Goverment not for IPOB...OK o, you win this one but as the story progresses we shall see.

beamtopola:



I am a member, cone and arrest me.

When are they coming to arrest me too. I'm also a member.

seunmsg:





Post your home address and a recent picture with biafra insignia. DSS will handle the rest.

Why haven't they arrested me yet. Are they not monitoring social media?

DutchBruh:

Mynd44:



So now you suddenly believe Lai Mohammed?



He's only asking you to witness another of Lie's great lies. Where is your sense of humour?

Ojiofor:

The people you called terrorist is writting letters to international community and are currently protesting in front of UN office as i type today.

I was expecting the government to defend their noble actions of killing unarmed youths instead of denying it they should be proud of it rather.

They are proud of it... They even went far to declare them terrorist... "marked out for elimination " because you dont negotiate with terrorist... indirectly intent for genocide.



They are proud of it... They even went far to declare them terrorist... "marked out for elimination " because you dont negotiate with terrorist... indirectly intent for genocide.This inept administration has just destroyed this country... They act without understanding the consequences.





We need to let the world know about our plight



Buhari should not be allowed to treat us as 5% and kill us then permitted to go free







http://www.nairaland.com/4064370/ipob-what-igbos-nigerdeltans-diaspora GoodWe need to let the world know about our plightBuhari should not be allowed to treat us as 5% and kill us then permitted to go free

So is the genocide by this satanic government not glaring to the whole world.Being the liars that they are,they think everybody is a zombie.They'll pay for all the atrocities committed against the peace loving Nigerian people.

Is there anything that IPOB that is a lie.



You muslims have been killing christians since 1945 in an attempt to reduce our population and become unilateral majority. The killings have continued till this day.



No muslim have ever been convicted for killing Christians in the north. NONE!



Infact the sharia courts recently released muslims who killed a female yoruba christian pastor and an Igbo female trader in the north. There release was done on the orders of Buhari the terrorist muslim bigot who loves to spill blood of christians so much.



The world will continue hear the truth through IPOB blame the internet for exposing the islamic contraption.





The FG better get another person to handle such damage control than the king of lies himself



Why is government jittery over 'IPOB lies' why not counter it with verifiable factsThe FG better get another person to handle such damage control than the king of lies himselfAnd Lai is still labelling IPOB a terrorist organization and claimed he knows the countries funding them? These govt should be circumspect in their pronouncements lest they create enemies for this country.