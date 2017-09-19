₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|13 Political Parties Plan Merger by Islie: 6:32pm
A total of 13 registered political parties in the country have agreed to collapse into one mega party to be known as Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), the interim national chairman of the proposed party, Dr. Onwunbuya Breakforth, has said.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/13-political-parties-plan-merger.html
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by aku626(m): 9:05pm
I don't know what to make of this, I thought those smaller parties are usually used to rig elections. May be they've realized the have a say or they've a right to be somebody.
FTC: I dedicate this to those who love justice, unity and peace.
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by Narldon(f): 9:05pm
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by wildcatter23(m): 9:05pm
This is more like jamming a rock in numbers
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:06pm
Ok so thats for starters...apc's next
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by Queenbalikees(f): 9:06pm
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by cokiek(f): 9:06pm
Merger or not...all politicians are the same
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by Queenbalikees(f): 9:07pm
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by HillsBlaze(m): 9:07pm
When we still suffering from the recent merger.
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by Beehshorp(m): 9:07pm
Mr Breakforth the time Apc and pdp go knack you now, you go break off
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by raystanley(m): 9:07pm
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by Luckylife(m): 9:07pm
APC is a cause to Nigeria unity.
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by ipobarecriminals: 9:08pm
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by nwakibie3(m): 9:09pm
HillsBlaze:
I tire ooo
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by elosonservices(m): 9:10pm
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by VickersMK3: 9:11pm
Same old men in new clothes.
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by Buhari4dullard: 9:11pm
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by maximunimpact(m): 9:11pm
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by chris4gold(m): 9:12pm
Another changes loading...
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by Satansadvocate: 9:12pm
|Re: 13 Political Parties Plan Merger by Integrityfarms(m): 9:12pm
... Another brewing conglomeration of criminals
