



Olatayo blasted Mariam Bello calling her an "unfortunate home destroyer."



According to Olatayo, Mariam even has the effrontry to boast to her sister that there's nothing she can do about her having sex with the man.



As if that wasn't enough, Olatayo also claimed that the cheating husband sold his car because of Mariam.



She wrote: "I don't know why some girls are stupid and shameless, This unfortunate home destroyer despite you knows that he has a kid and wife your still have gut to be telling his wife that there's nothing she can do...lemme tell you, u will never enjoy the rest of ur life coz for him to even sold his car bcoz of you I know it's not ordinary but I know one thing for sure that it can never last and it will surely bounced back on you the useless bitch called MARIAM BELLO your a disgrace to your family and a source of sorrow."







Olatayo also shared a photo of her sister, her little child, and the lady the unfaithful husband has been working under



