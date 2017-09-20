₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by NEHLIVE: 8:08am
A lady named Olatayo Gold on Facebook has called out a side chic named Mariam Bello, accusing her of going out with her sister's husband.
Olatayo blasted Mariam Bello calling her an "unfortunate home destroyer."
According to Olatayo, Mariam even has the effrontry to boast to her sister that there's nothing she can do about her having sex with the man.
As if that wasn't enough, Olatayo also claimed that the cheating husband sold his car because of Mariam.
She wrote: "I don't know why some girls are stupid and shameless, This unfortunate home destroyer despite you knows that he has a kid and wife your still have gut to be telling his wife that there's nothing she can do...lemme tell you, u will never enjoy the rest of ur life coz for him to even sold his car bcoz of you I know it's not ordinary but I know one thing for sure that it can never last and it will surely bounced back on you the useless bitch called MARIAM BELLO your a disgrace to your family and a source of sorrow."
Olatayo also shared a photo of her sister, her little child, and the lady the unfaithful husband has been working under
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-sells-his-car-because-of-side-chic-wifes-sister-calls-him-out
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by NEHLIVE: 8:08am
SEE THE SIDE CHIC'S FACE HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-sells-his-car-because-of-side-chic-wifes-sister-calls-him-out
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 8:09am
waiting
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by falconey(m): 8:10am
Not too happy the side chick face was blur, I'd really want to see what a HOE looks like.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by Evaberry(f): 8:11am
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by Adaumunocha(f): 8:12am
Bloggers will have a field day with this pictures. They'll concoct different stories.
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by awillabo: 8:13am
Kai
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by Partnerbiz3: 8:14am
Facebook blogging..
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by IamLEGEND1: 8:16am
Na them
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by pizzylee(m): 8:17am
the wife can't speak for herself?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:18am
ARRANT NONSENSE!!!
so this grown man that went about to sell his own car SHOULDNT be blamed for this nonsense?! it is solely the side chic's fault?!
some women are truly deluded.... let them blame this NO good bastard of a man for cheating, oh no.... they'd rather place the blame on the women he cheated with. keep deceiving yourselves!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by Lotel(m): 8:57am
Chaii!!. The power of Punna..
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by lelvin(m): 8:59am
Another nigga gone...
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by shokolokobang: 11:55am
The chic dey give the husband 69
How Friends Be Like When You Ask Them For Money Watch below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkdcHv1D_wM?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by lekjons(m): 11:57am
Hn
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by Lagosparty: 11:57am
The vegetable she gave him must be very potent.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by besticality: 11:57am
Blame your sisters hubby
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:58am
Like I give a bleep
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by 2shure: 11:59am
Bich
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by alexistaiwo: 11:59am
Given that the husband is a certified mumu
Like the wife sister wouldn't knack the said husband if opportunity present itself
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by Cladez(m): 12:00pm
Abeg her juju too strong.
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by Josh44s(m): 12:03pm
This one strong
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by MVLOX(m): 12:03pm
Ok na ... Make we dey na
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by dominique(f): 12:03pm
MrBrownJay1:
Nigerian men are innocent when it comes to cheating. Both the wife he cheated on and the girl he cheated with are at fault.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by policy12: 12:03pm
Something must kill a man she..
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by mbjsuki(m): 12:04pm
Just like most Indian film I watched growing up,the beginning is always not to interesting, too many unfortunate incidents but in the end......omo.....see levels, God has a way of paying people back. No need of names calling..karma is a bitch with no respect.
Only if we will all witness the ending.
Every sweet things comes to an end.
I wish guys with side chic best of luck.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by babamadiba(m): 12:05pm
Na wa o
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by vchykp(m): 12:06pm
I cant imagine myself giving a poo about someone elses relationship, if she aint convinient with her hubby cheatin, she should treat the man right and cry out to her family and relation instead of FB.. social media is no family cycle..!
|Re: Nigerian Side Chic Makes Married Man Sell His Car,Wife's Sister Curses Her(Pics) by Abbotp: 12:06pm
Power of....
