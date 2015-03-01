₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by L3G3ND(f): 8:57pm On Sep 29
someone posed this question to me though in a rephrased form but i just want more opinions on who a broke ass nigga or a broke ass lady really is
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Iyajelili(f): 9:01pm On Sep 29
When rats come visiting and decides to eat plastic or papers
2 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by eph12(m): 9:02pm On Sep 29
L3G3ND:From whose point of view should we define from?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by tobechi20(m): 9:06pm On Sep 29
one that did not give you transport money
3 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by tosyne2much(m): 9:06pm On Sep 29
* Properly modified*
A broke ass nigga is a dude who is temporarily unable to dispense cash due to circumstances while a broke ass lady is any lady that is fond of taxing guys for money and thereby dishing out insults to a financially unstable guy even when she herself does not have a kobo in her own pocket
104 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by L3G3ND(f): 9:09pm On Sep 29
eph12:yours
1 Like
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by L3G3ND(f): 9:10pm On Sep 29
tobechi20:you can swerve to the left with ya silliness bro ...
2 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by L3G3ND(f): 9:11pm On Sep 29
Iyajelili:and who are the rats??
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by sunshineG(m): 9:14pm On Sep 29
A broke guy is a guy that can not turn his girlfriend into his life investment..
A broke lady is a lady looking for men that will turn her into their life investment..
22 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Folabimi: 9:18pm On Sep 29
A broke person is one who can't take care of his/her sh:t financially
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Iyajelili(f): 9:18pm On Sep 29
L3G3ND:You asked what brokeness is and I replied you abi which one is who are the rats? The rats are preys of cats
7 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Rukkydelta(f): 9:18pm On Sep 29
Someone that is unable to eat 3times square meal
Someone that can't afford 70% of his/her basic needs
I'm so broke please nairalanders if you have any decent job you can help me with, please kindly do
4 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Rukkydelta(f): 9:20pm On Sep 29
sunshineG:That's romancelanders definition of being broke
To me being broke is not able to satisfy your daily needs
4 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by sunshineG(m): 9:23pm On Sep 29
Rukkydelta:yes, but we are on nairaland now
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Nickymezor(f): 9:24pm On Sep 29
tosyne2much:Hmmm, clap fr ya self. What a definition of a broke babe
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Rukkydelta(f): 9:25pm On Sep 29
sunshineG:Lol
Most of us nl girls are damn broke but others keep forming while I'm real
3 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Jacktheripper: 9:30pm On Sep 29
Broke person is someone with less than 30billion in the account
5 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by L3G3ND(f): 9:32pm On Sep 29
personally i see a broke ass guy as one that keeps waiting for the "right" opportunity instead of maximizing the ones he has, he is dependent on his parents or siblings for every little dime he has .. they are mostly the dudes that flaunt their father's wealth with no self pity .. if a guy has a source of income no matter how small it may be he isn't broke so far he can satisfy his daily needs and does not spend above what he earns
broke ass ladies are quite similar to the broke ass dudes but hey seem to be a whole baggage to whoever gets unlucky enough to roll with them, they spend more than they earn
17 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by sunshineG(m): 9:32pm On Sep 29
Rukkydelta:lol
A problem that is shared is half solved
I like your honesty
Maybe you will find help soon
2 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by hibiscus76(f): 9:34pm On Sep 29
A broke guy is one temporarily unable to dispense cash either cuz of laziness, juju or the harsh condition of the country the person finds him/herself
My heart goes out to all the hardworking broke people(myself included) on this forum.. One day, just one day, our hardworks would pay off.. Amen
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Rukkydelta(f): 9:35pm On Sep 29
sunshineG:Amen
Thank you
Are you same person as pusshunter?
1 Like
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Ladyjumong(f): 9:35pm On Sep 29
peeps who 've got nothing buh act like they rule the world, arogant, full of themselves, got so much hate for them
1 Like
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by tosyne2much(m): 9:35pm On Sep 29
Nickymezor:Hope I defined it well sha?
1 Like
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by DeeTus: 9:36pm On Sep 29
Rukkydelta:What are your skills?
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by tosyne2much(m): 9:36pm On Sep 29
sunshineG:Baba, I see as you just dey parole dem babe here
Na you be baba alaye ooo
2 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by sunshineG(m): 9:37pm On Sep 29
Rukkydelta:no we are two different people, his other monkiner is sunshiner not sunshineG
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Omoluabi16: 9:39pm On Sep 29
A broke guy is someone who can barely afford to pay his bills. If you can't afford to pay bills for friends/girlfriends, but you can pay your own, then you are not broke.
6 Likes
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by sunshineG(m): 9:39pm On Sep 29
tosyne2much:
We still dey learn work from you my chairman
We never even do freedom self
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by Rukkydelta(f): 9:41pm On Sep 29
sunshineG:Ok thanks
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? by tosyne2much(m): 9:41pm On Sep 29
sunshineG:Learn work from me ke?
You sef know say na low key I dey always dey
