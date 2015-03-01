Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What's Your Definition Of A Broke Guy Or Lady? (7593 Views)

Dating A Broke Guy Is Not A Guarantee He Will Marry You When He Becomes Rich / 10 Ways Ladies Will Frustrate Your Life If You Are A Broke Guy / 10 Categories Of Nigerian Ladies You Should Not Woo If You Are A Broke Guy (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





someone posed this question to me though in a rephrased form but i just want more opinions on who a broke ass nigga or a broke ass lady really is

When rats come visiting and decides to eat plastic or papers 2 Likes

L3G3ND:

someone posed this question to me though in a rephrased form but i just want more opinions on who a broke ass nigga or a broke ass lady really is From whose point of view should we define from? From whose point of view should we define from? 8 Likes 1 Share

one that did not give you transport money 3 Likes

* Properly modified*



A broke ass nigga is a dude who is temporarily unable to dispense cash due to circumstances while a broke ass lady is any lady that is fond of taxing guys for money and thereby dishing out insults to a financially unstable guy even when she herself does not have a kobo in her own pocket 104 Likes 10 Shares

eph12:



From whose point of view should we define from? yours yours 1 Like

tobechi20:

one that did not give you transport money you can swerve to the left with ya silliness bro ... you can swerve to the left with ya silliness bro ... 2 Likes

Iyajelili:

When rats come visiting and decides to eat plastic or papers and who are the rats?? and who are the rats??



A broke guy is a guy that can not turn his girlfriend into his life investment..



A broke lady is a lady looking for men that will turn her into their life investment..

A broke guy is a guy that can not turn his girlfriend into his life investment..A broke lady is a lady looking for men that will turn her into their life investment.. 22 Likes

A broke person is one who can't take care of his/her sh:t financially 5 Likes 1 Share

L3G3ND:



and who are the rats?? You asked what brokeness is and I replied you abi which one is who are the rats? The rats are preys of cats You asked what brokeness is and I replied you abi which one is who are the rats? The rats are preys of cats 7 Likes

Someone that is unable to eat 3times square meal

Someone that can't afford 70% of his/her basic needs

I'm so broke please nairalanders if you have any decent job you can help me with, please kindly do 4 Likes

sunshineG:



A broke guy is a guy that can not turn his girlfriend into his life investment..



A broke lady is a lady looking for men that will turn her into their life investment..



That's romancelanders definition of being broke

To me being broke is not able to satisfy your daily needs That's romancelanders definition of being brokeTo me being broke is not able to satisfy your daily needs 4 Likes

Rukkydelta:



That's romancelanders definition of being broke

To me being broke is not able to satisfy your daily needs yes, but we are on nairaland now yes, but we are on nairaland now

tosyne2much:

A broke ass nigga is a dude who can't fend for himself while a broke ass lady is any lady who bashes broke guys Hmmm, clap fr ya self. What a definition of a broke babe Hmmm, clap fr ya self. What a definition of a broke babe

sunshineG:

yes, but we are on nairaland now Lol

Most of us nl girls are damn broke but others keep forming while I'm real LolMost of us nl girls are damn broke but others keep forming while I'm real 3 Likes

Broke person is someone with less than 30billion in the account 5 Likes

personally i see a broke ass guy as one that keeps waiting for the "right" opportunity instead of maximizing the ones he has, he is dependent on his parents or siblings for every little dime he has .. they are mostly the dudes that flaunt their father's wealth with no self pity .. if a guy has a source of income no matter how small it may be he isn't broke so far he can satisfy his daily needs and does not spend above what he earns





broke ass ladies are quite similar to the broke ass dudes but hey seem to be a whole baggage to whoever gets unlucky enough to roll with them, they spend more than they earn 17 Likes

Rukkydelta:



Lol

Most of us nl girls are damn broke but others keep forming while I'm real lol

A problem that is shared is half solved

I like your honesty

Maybe you will find help soon lolA problem that is shared is half solvedI like your honestyMaybe you will find help soon 2 Likes

A broke guy is one temporarily unable to dispense cash either cuz of laziness, juju or the harsh condition of the country the person finds him/herself









My heart goes out to all the hardworking broke people(myself included) on this forum.. One day, just one day, our hardworks would pay off.. Amen 8 Likes 1 Share

sunshineG:

lol

A problem that is shared is half solved

I like your honesty

Maybe you will find help soon Amen

Thank you

Are you same person as pusshunter? AmenThank youAre you same person as pusshunter? 1 Like

peeps who 've got nothing buh act like they rule the world, arogant, full of themselves, got so much hate for them 1 Like

Nickymezor:

Hmmm, clap fr ya self. What a definition of a broke babe Hope I defined it well sha? Hope I defined it well sha? 1 Like

Rukkydelta:

Someone that is unable to eat 3times square meal

Someone that can't afford 70% of his/her basic needs

I'm so broke please nairalanders if you have any decent job you can help me with, please kindly do What are your skills? What are your skills?

sunshineG:

lol

A problem that is shared is half solved

I like your honesty

Maybe you will find help soon Baba, I see as you just dey parole dem babe here





Na you be baba alaye ooo Baba, I see as you just dey parole dem babe hereNa you be baba alaye ooo 2 Likes

Rukkydelta:



Amen

Thank you

Are you same person as pusshunter? no we are two different people, his other monkiner is sunshiner not sunshineG no we are two different people, his other monkiner is sunshiner not sunshineG

A broke guy is someone who can barely afford to pay his bills. If you can't afford to pay bills for friends/girlfriends, but you can pay your own, then you are not broke. 6 Likes

tosyne2much:

Baba, I see as you just dey parole dem babe here





Na you be baba alaye ooo

We still dey learn work from you my chairman



We never even do freedom self We still dey learn work from you my chairmanWe never even do freedom self

sunshineG:

no we are two different people, his other monkiner is sunshiner not sunshineG Ok thanks Ok thanks 1 Like 2 Shares