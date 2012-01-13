₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by lalasticlala(m): 8:29am
Sani Abacha (About this sound pronunciation ; 20 September 1943 – 8 June 1998) was a Nigerian Army officer and politician who served as the de facto President of Nigeria from 1993 to 1998.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sani_Abacha
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by columbus007(m): 8:32am
The greatest criminal of all time
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by FvckShiT: 8:32am
Nigerian "Arvin Sloane"
Fúçking Great Guy! Too bad he's blöödyfûçkiñg dead.... fûçk!
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by Desyner: 8:33am
The man who never stole but swiss return money on his behalf
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by sarrki(m): 8:34am
" power and Authority Belongs To Almighty Allah Only Him Can Decides The Future With Certainty, I don't have intention to perpetuate my self in power"
I remember Abacha for this quote
Also with creation of bayelsa, Ekiti, and Gombe among states created
Rip
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by giftq: 8:34am
columbus007:Piss be upon him
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by aolawale025: 8:36am
If not for the human rights and corruption angles, the man managed the economy better. The exchange rate was #22 to a dollar through out his regime
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by Nbote(m): 8:39am
Why exactly do ppl celebrate birthday posthumously?? I really don't understand how and why ppl mark a dead person's birthday?
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by madridguy(m): 8:40am
May Allah Rahmah be upon you soul.
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by omenka(m): 8:41am
So we should fry colanuts?
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by Omeokachie: 8:42am
"Abacha never stole" - Buhari
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by Marcelo290(m): 8:43am
One of the greatest dictators the world has known, he is one of the causes of the myriad problems we are facing today, grand patron of corruption....posterity would never forget him for his crime against humanity.
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by okasebe(m): 8:43am
Fook abacha
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by holatin(m): 8:43am
if abacha is in heaven at the moment then I can tell you am gonna to make heaven even if I Bleep my pastor wife.
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:44am
Red cake for a Millitary Man
Wtf happened to green white green
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by pweshboi(m): 8:45am
The Last Nigerian dictator... Abach*
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by xreal: 8:45am
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by fergie001(m): 8:45am
Without looking,I knew it was lala's thread.
E like the man die,Year after year.
Abi the man na sn_ke?
What should I type now?
Rip or happy 74th bday?
Well,rest on,Sir
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by magoo10: 8:46am
Abacha did not steal ..says buhari
In reality abacha stole billions of dollars from Nigeria coffers as at 90s if those monies were put into efficient use Nigeria would not be where it is today .
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by brownsugar23: 8:46am
if that man is still alive today i wonder what will he be saying concerning the economic situation in the Nigeria
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by divinehand2003(m): 8:46am
Abacha only took what belonged to him by right. He was a true military man with power and might but it took only an Apple from the children of Eve to silent him forever. May his soul RIP
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by careytommy7(m): 8:46am
That's some gestapo sh!t in those pics.
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by Ezigbonmadu: 8:46am
May he die again, again and again.
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by Balo964: 8:46am
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by pentax: 8:47am
Even though God go still punish you even in death but you are still better than that terrorist ruling us now, CLICK LIKE IF I THNK ABACHA IS BETTER THAN THE TERRORIST
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by ElectronicsGuy(m): 8:47am
|Re: Sani Abacha's 74th Posthumous Birthday (Cuts His Birthday Cake In Throwback Pic) by Ahmadgani(m): 8:47am
disciplined looter
vision 2010
