My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday - Food - Nairaland

My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday

My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Iyaomolere4(m): 11:17am
My trap caught this bush rat yesterday and I did it justice

Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by lekjons(m): 11:22am
tongue

1 Like

Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by ojun50(m): 11:28am
tongue
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by boostdom: 11:29am
Turned into pepper soup with the quickness.
Looks good from this side of my screen.
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by majamajic(m): 11:29am
Wowww... my love for bush meat.
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by HsLBroker(m): 11:32am
majamajic:
Wowww... my love for bush meat.
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by otimothy(m): 11:38am
Please someone explain the difference between this and a normal rat, Abi this one get horn?
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by cummando(m): 11:41am
Ilasamaja
Lassa loading





Brother" lassarus"

Sorry.....lala no like rats.....find snake...snake!!!!
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Hardheolar(f): 11:43am
otimothy:
Please someone explain the difference between this and a normal rat, Abi this one get horn?
this one get príck
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Stevebamdex(m): 12:05pm
That was a lassarus rat you just devoured mr OP.
You have just killed your village people chief matron.
Get ready when they seek revenge and strike back at you.sad
















Nice meet though tongue
OP abeg,I fit get the leftlap of that bush meat? cheesy
I won't mind to have a taste too.
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by 40kobo77: 12:44pm
Lol
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by lekjons(m): 12:44pm
Hm
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by ladyF(f): 12:44pm
grin
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Ladiesdream: 12:44pm
Hahahaha
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by tballeyy(m): 12:45pm
Non sense
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Elthugnificent(m): 12:45pm
How is that justice?
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by roqrules04(m): 12:45pm
Oh boi
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by pallybrown(m): 12:45pm
Ok
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:45pm
Hardheolar:
this one get príck
Lol
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Wizkhalifa2(m): 12:45pm
grin
Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Boyooosa(m): 12:45pm
Wawu

