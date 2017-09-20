₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Iyaomolere4(m): 11:17am
My trap caught this bush rat yesterday and I did it justice
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by lekjons(m): 11:22am
1 Like
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by ojun50(m): 11:28am
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by boostdom: 11:29am
Turned into pepper soup with the quickness.
Looks good from this side of my screen.
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by majamajic(m): 11:29am
Wowww... my love for bush meat.
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by HsLBroker(m): 11:32am
majamajic:
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by otimothy(m): 11:38am
Please someone explain the difference between this and a normal rat, Abi this one get horn?
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by cummando(m): 11:41am
Ilasamaja
Lassa loading
Brother" lassarus"
Sorry.....lala no like rats.....find snake...snake!!!!
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Hardheolar(f): 11:43am
otimothy:this one get príck
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Stevebamdex(m): 12:05pm
That was a lassarus rat you just devoured mr OP.
You have just killed your village people chief matron.
Get ready when they seek revenge and strike back at you.
Nice meet though
OP abeg,I fit get the leftlap of that bush meat?
I won't mind to have a taste too.
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by 40kobo77: 12:44pm
Lol
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by lekjons(m): 12:44pm
Hm
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by ladyF(f): 12:44pm
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Ladiesdream: 12:44pm
Hahahaha
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by tballeyy(m): 12:45pm
Non sense
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Elthugnificent(m): 12:45pm
How is that justice?
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by roqrules04(m): 12:45pm
Oh boi
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by pallybrown(m): 12:45pm
Ok
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:45pm
Hardheolar:Lol
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Wizkhalifa2(m): 12:45pm
|Re: My Trap Caught This Bush Rat Yesterday by Boyooosa(m): 12:45pm
Wawu
(0) (Reply)
