My trap caught this bush rat yesterday and I did it justice

Turned into pepper soup with the quickness.

Looks good from this side of my screen.

Wowww... my love for bush meat.

Wowww... my love for bush meat.

Please someone explain the difference between this and a normal rat, Abi this one get horn?

Lassa loading











Brother" lassarus"



Sorry.....lala no like rats.....find snake...snake!!!!

Please someone explain the difference between this and a normal rat, Abi this one get horn? this one get príck this one get príck



You have just killed your village people chief matron.

Get ready when they seek revenge and strike back at you.

































Nice meet though

OP abeg,I fit get the leftlap of that bush meat?

How is that justice?

